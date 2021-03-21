|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . . . . . . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|12.6 : What's in store for Day 2? Will Sri Lanka be able to make some early inroads? Or will West Indies continue to pile on the runs and misery on Sri Lanka? To find out how will Day 2 unfold and who will end up taking the honours. Join us on 22nd March 2021 for all the action on Day 2. The action begins at 1000 Local (1400 GMT). Till then cheers and take care.
|Jason Holder is caught for a quick chat. Jason says that it is good to be back playing for the national team. Tells that he is glad to have put his team in the front seat. Says that there was something for the bowler on the wicket. Adds they started really well early on. Mentions that they put pressure on the top order and that put pressure on the lower half of the Sri Lankan batting. Wants to keep going ahead in this game.
|Sri Lankan bowlers tried really hard in these 13 overs but failed to break the opening stand as Campbell and Brathwaite were happy blocking everything thrown at them. They will now look to make this stand a massive one.
|Earlier in the day, after opting to field West Indies were all over Sri Lankan batsmen as they troubled them with disciplined bowling and accurate lines and lengths which helped them take wickets at regular intervals to skittle the Lankans for 169. The star was Jason Holder as he brought the 8th 5-wicket haul in Tests. Roach had 3 to his name.Â With the bat for Sri Lanka, Lahiru Thirimanne was the only one who managed a fifty-plus score. The next best was Niroshan Dickwella as the rest of them
|That caps off a perfect day for West Indies, both with the bat as well as the ball. They would be a happy bunch with their performance. All thanks to Jason Holder and Kemar Roach who rattled the visitors with the ball. Their batters have done well to negotiate the threat in these few overs. And now, Sri Lanka have an uphill task to do from here after they folded for a mere 169 runs.
|Lasith Embuldeniya to John Campbell, Short and outside off, Campbell gets across and blocks it solidly. With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|12.5 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite, Sharp turn! Shortish and just outside off, spinning away. Kraigg pokes it towards the gully region and takes one.
|12.4 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated around off, Kraigg comes on the front foot and blocks calmly.
|12.3 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, slapped straight to the man at point.
|12.2 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite, Dropped slightly short and around off, it spins away. Punched to the man at cover.
|12.1 : Lasith Embuldeniya to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated ball around off and middle, Brathwaite gets forward and blocks.
|11.6 : Lasith Embuldeniya is on now. This could be the last over of the day. Can he do some magic?
|Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Wide outside off, left alone.
|11.5 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Good leave! Or maybe a risky leave. Length ball outside off, it shapes back in sharply. Campbell covers his stumps and allows it to go to the keeper.
|11.4 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Angled in from middle and leg, goes down the leg side. Left alone.
|11.3 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full and around off, kept out.
|11.2 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Good length and around off and middle, blocked.
|11.1 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Shortish and on the pads, Campbell looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes to fine leg. They cross. But the umpire feels that he didn't offer any shot. Dead ball called.
|Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full ball around middle and leg, tucked on the leg side. Lakmal oversteps.
|10.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Very full ball around off, blocked.
|10.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and outside off, kept out.
|10.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to John Campbell, Another quick single. Shortish in length and around off, this time Campbell taps it in front of the cover region for one.
|10.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Quick single! Fullish and just outside off, Kraigg pushes it towards the cover region for one.
|10.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Around off on a length, solidly blocked by the skipper.
|10.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and outside off, pushed to the mid off region.
|9.6 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Around off on a good length. Kept out.
|9.5 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Shortish and around middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Fuller and outside off, poked towards point.
|9.3 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full and around off, solidly blocked.
|9.2 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Fullish and outside off, angling in. Campbell looks to drive but ends up getting it off the inner half. Goes to mid-wicket. A dot.
|9.1 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Was there some bat? Shortish and just outside off, Campbell looks to defend but the ball hits him high on the pad.
|Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Fullish and around middle, flicked to mid-wicket for nothing. Lakmal has overstepped. No Ball called.
|8.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|8.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Banged short on middle and leg. Brathwaite sits under it.
|8.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and around middle, kept out.
|8.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller and around off, kept out.
|8.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and around off, flicked to mid-wicket. Good connection but straight to mid-wicket.
|8.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Kraigg Brathwaite, He is right on the moeny! A length ball around off, rises a touch as Brathwaite hops and defends.
|7.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to have a go now. Can he strike for Sri Lanka before the close of the play?
|Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Good length and outside off, Campbell offers no shot.
|7.5 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Shortish and just outside off, poked on the off side.
|7.4 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Outside off, left alone.
|7.3 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, back of a length ball angled in. Campbell looks to work it on the leg side but ends up getting an inside edge on the pad.
|7.2 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Another one which is too wide outside off on a good length. Campbell lets it go to the keeper.
|7.1 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, In the channel outside off, it is left alone by Campbell.
|6.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball around middle, kept out.
|6.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball around off, Brathwaite gets forward and blocks.
|6.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, In the channel outisde off, Kraigg lets it go to the keeper.
|6.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and around middle, tucked on the leg side for nothing.
|6.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller and around off, kept out.
|6.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fullish and outside off, Brathwaite lets it be.
|5.6 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Outside off on a good length. Left alone.
|5.5 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Full and wide outsidde off, driven to the cover region.
|5.4 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Short but down the leg side. Campbell looks to pull but misses to connect.
|5.3 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Fullish and just outside off, poked towards the man at point.
|5.1 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Length ball outside off, Campbell makes a leave to begin the fresh over.
|5.2 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Another one outside off, left alone once again.
|4.5 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Angled in from outside off, Campbell is confident about his off stump as he allows the ball to go to the keeper. Good leave.
|4.3 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Around off on a length, played back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full and on middle, flicked to fine leg for a run.
|4.4 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Good running! A fuller ball on off and middle, Campbell flicks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for two.
|4.2 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Good length and just outside off, John comes on the front foot and pushes it towards the off side.
|4.1 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Length ball just outside off, punched towards the cover region.
|3.6 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Shortish and on middle and leg, Campbell looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and they cross for a leg bye.
|3.5 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Angled in from outside off, left alone.
|3.3 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Big appeal for LBW but that was going down. A fuller ball on the pads, Campebell looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. A loud appeal follows but the umpire is not interested. The Lankans aren't too keen either.
|3.4 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Wide outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Short and wide outside off, Campbell punches it through covers and gets a brace.
|3.1 : Vishwa Fernando to John Campbell, Fullish and outside off, left alone.
|2.6 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball on middle, nudged off the back foot to mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and outside off, KB makes a watchful leave.
|2.4 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Campbell is off the mark too. Length and sliding on leg, John helps it to square leg for a run.
|2.3 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full and down leg, Campbell looks to clip it fine to the leg side but fails to get wood on the ball.
|2.2 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Length ball angled on off. straightening off the surface this time as John looks to defend it but is beaten on the outside edge.
|2.1 : Suranga Lakmal to John Campbell, Full and around off, Campbell blocks it off the back foot to mid off.
|1.6 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, defended to mid off this time. A maiden to start for Vishwa Fernando
|1.5 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball going away from Brathwaite, Kraigg watches and then leaves it.
|1.4 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length and around off, Kraigg pushes it to the off side this time.
|1.3 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, BEATEN! Full and going across, Brathwaite, Kraigg looks to poke at it tamely off the back foot but the away movement means that it goes past the outside edge.
|1.2 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball around middle, Kraigg nudges it to the leg side.
|1.1 : Vishwa Fernando to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and around off, stroked to the off side this time.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Vishwa FernandoÂ it will be with the ball.
|Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ and West IndiesÂ are underway! Full and sliding on leg, Braithwaite gets inside the line and then clips it to fine leg for a single.
|0.5 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball angled in on off, Brathwaite defends it out with ease.
|0.4 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and around off, Kraigg blocks it out off the back foot this time.
|0.3 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and swinging into Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ who flicks it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, On a length and outside off, Kraigg this time does not offer a shot to it.
|0.1 : Suranga Lakmal to Kraigg Brathwaite, Swing early on for Lakmal. He lands one around off and gets it to shape away from Brathwaite who comes on the front foot to defend but is beaten on the outside edge.