Less than 24 hours is what the visitors have had to get over their battering from the first game. Is that much time enough to actually get over that beating? Is that much time enough to reflect on what went wrong and what probably could have been done right? Well, it has to be as a loss for South Africa here will mean, they will be facing an uphill task to let alone win the series but just to stay alive. However, knowing the proteas, you can surely expect them to comeback stronger.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST.
|West IndiesÂ (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
|Kieron PollardÂ says they will go unchanged, Says their strength is to hit sixes and they will look to rotate the strikes more. Ends by saying, they are not taking South AfricaÂ lightly, they are strong and will come back.
|Temba BavumaÂ says they wanted to bowl first as well, adds that they will look to execute the plan well today. Ends by saying they will try to score more and give their bowlers a good total to defend.
|Pitch report - Samuel Badree says it is the same strip and the batters would continue to go big and the bowler's have to use their variation.
|The players are out on the field. Reeza HendricksÂ and Quinton de KockÂ are the openers for South Africa. Kevin SinclairÂ will open the bowling for the hosts. Hendricks to face. Here we go then...
|0.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks,Â Starts with a tossed up ball, on middle. Reeza HendricksÂ punches it to long on for a single. South AfricaÂ and Reeza HendricksÂ are underway.
|0.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Another tossed up, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it to covers and gets off the mark withÂ a single.
|0.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Darted on the pads. Flicked to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Blocked out.
|0.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Loopy ball, on middle. Hendricks flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|0.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Just 3 from the first over! Loppy ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ punches it off the back foot to covers.
|Who will bowl from the other end. It is Fabian Allen.
|1.1 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks,Â Pitches it up, outside off. Hendricks pushes it through covers for a couple.
|1.2 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Darted on the pads. Reeza HendricksÂ flicks it to mid-wicket, where Dwayne BravoÂ dives to his right and keeps it for single.
|1.3 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, FOUR Byes! Flatter ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to play the reverse sweep but misses it, The ball rolls away from the keeper and runs away to thrid man for a boundary.
|1.4 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it on the off side and takes one.
|1.5 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Loopy ball, on off. Reeza HendricksÂ drives it over the bowlers head for four.
|1.6 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Flatter on off. Reeza HendricksÂ drives it to the left of bowler.
|Change. Jason HolderÂ is into the action.
|2.1 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, A length ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ slaps it straight to cover fielder.
|2.2 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Good shot! Fuller ball, slanting across, wide of outside off. Quinton de KockÂ stays low and lofts it over the covers for a boundary.
|2.3 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Cracked! Full ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ steps across on off side and heaves it over the mid-wicket region for a biggie. 10 runs of the first three deliveries.
|2.4 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Make it 14! Another length ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to cut it but gets a thick outside edge through gully region for a boundary.
|2.5 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Appeal but turned down! A full ball, around off. Quinton de KockÂ steps a bit across and looks to heave but misses. Gets hit on the pads. Jason HolderÂ appeals for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Looks like it was missing off stump.
|2.6 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Outside off. Pushed to covers.
|3.1 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, SIX! The proteas are already on the upper gear! Loopy ball, on off. Reeza HendricksÂ makes a bit of room and smokes it over long of forÂ a biggie.
|3.2 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Good Shot! Full and outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ makes room and uppishly drives it over covers for a boundary.
|3.3 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Blocked back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Moves to 23 in no time! Another fuller ball, outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ slices it over the short third man fielder, as the ball races away to the fence.
|3.5 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Defended out.
|3.6 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR LEG BYES! Darted on the pads. Reeza HendricksÂ misses his flick, gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls over, past short fine leg for four leg byes. The Proteas are not messing around and clearly not wasting any balls, after what happened in the 1st match.
|Andre RussellÂ comes into the attack.
|4.1 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Short on leg, de Kock misses his shot.
|4.2 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Back of a length on off, de Kock paddles it to square leg.
|4.3 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Fuller length on middle, Quinton de KockÂ muscles it over deep square leg for a maximum. Fifty up for South AfricaÂ as well.
|4.4 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Short ball on middle, de Kock sways away from it.
|4.5 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Fuller length on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicketÂ for a single.
|4.6 : Andre Russell to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Another boundary! That is really poor from Dre Russ! Width on offer outside off, Reeza HendricksÂ slices it past point for a boundary. 11 runs off the over.
|5.1 : Obed McCoy to Quinton de Kock, Fullish delivery on leg, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.2 : Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, Fuller length on off, Hendricks drives it towards the deep point region and bags a couple of runs. Good fielding in the deep as the fielder dives and saves two.
|5.3 : Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, Slower delivery on off, guided to point.
|5.4 : Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, WIDE! Way too outside off, Hendricks leaves it alone. Wided.
|Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Runs flowing for South Africa! Length delivery on off, Reeza HendricksÂ cuts it towards deep backward point for a boundary. He moves onto 33.
|5.5 : Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, WIDE! Outside off and outside the tramline again. Wided.
|Obed McCoy to Reeza Hendricks, Fuller length outside off, followed Hendricks as he moved across, he paddle scoops it on the leg side. A single taken.
|5.6 : Obed McCoy to Quinton de Kock, Outside off, de Kock looks to hit but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the fine leg region. A leg bye taken. End of the powerplay. South Africa 68 for no loss.
|6.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Touch shorter outside off, punched towards long on for a run.
|6.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Full on the middle, eased down to long on for a single.
|6.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Quicker delivery on off, worked towards backward point for a single.
|6.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Tossed up on off, Hendricks reverse sweeps it to third man for a single.
|Review has been taken for CAUGHT BEHIND. UltraEdge shows there is a spike as the ball passes the glove and Quinton de KockÂ is a goner.
|6.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND!Â Loopy delivery on off, de Kock looks to scoop it behind but misses. The ball goes off the glovesÂ to Nicholas PooranÂ who grabs it putting a dive to his left. Sinclair and Pooran are confident and appeal for the catch. The umpire is not interested. West IndiesÂ take a review. Ultra Edge confirms there is a spike. The decision is overturned and Kevin SinclairÂ has provided the first breakthrough. He does an interesting celebration after
|The South AfricaÂ captain, Temba BavumaÂ is the new men in.
|6.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Temba BavumaÂ reverse sweeps it past point for a boundary. Excellent start for the skipper.
|Change. Fabian AllenÂ is back into the action.
|7.1 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Tossed up, on off. This is pushed to long of forÂ a single.
|7.2 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Two is the call, but adjusts with a single! On middle. Temba BavumaÂ flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|7.3 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Blocked out.
|7.4 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Loopy ball, on middle. Reeza HendricksÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|7.5 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Short on middle. Temba BavumaÂ looks to heave but gets inner half of the bat, back to the bowler.
|7.6 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Flatter ball, outside off. Temba BavumaÂ pushes it to covers and sneak a single. Just 4Â coming of the over.
|8.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, Tossed up, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ paddles it to short fine leg and takesÂ a single.
|8.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, BEATEN! Loopy ball, outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ looks to defend but misses.
|8.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Eased down to long of for a single.
|8.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, Another one on middle. Eased down to long of for a single.
|8.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks,Â Darted on the pads. This is flicked to square leg for a single.
|8.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, On middle. This si pushed to off side forÂ a single.
|9.1 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Darted on the pads. Flicked to square leg forÂ a single.
|9.2 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Full and on middle. Temba BavumaÂ paddles it to short fine leg for one.
|9.3 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Welcome Boundary!Â Pitched up, outside off. Temba BavumaÂ gets low and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|9.4 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, On middle. Temba BavumaÂ paddles it to fine leg for one.
|9.5 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, Loopy ball, outside off. This is pushed to the off side and a single is taaken.
|9.6 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Darted on the pads. Flicked to square leg for a single. Fabian AllenÂ finishes off his spell,Â his figures 4-0-35-0.
|10.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, Fired on the pads, Bavuma goes for the slog but misses. The ball rolls on the offÂ side after hitting the thigh pad.Â
|10.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, OUT! LBW! Tossed up delivery on leg, Reeza HendricksÂ goes for the paddle scoop but misses. The ball hits his knee and goes behind the keeper. Sinclair makes a shout for an LBW. The umpire takes a long time before raising his finger. Reeza HendricksÂ takes a review. Ultra Edge confirms no bat involved. The Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on hitting the stumps. Kevin SinclairÂ removes both the openers.Â
|10.3 : Kevin Sinclair to David Miller, Outside off, cut towards point for a single.
|10.2 : David MillerÂ is the new man in.
|10.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Shorter ball on off, Bavuma rocks back and punches it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Temba Bavuma, Flatter ball outside off, pushed past covers for a single.
|10.6 : Kevin Sinclair to David Miller, Fuller length, on middle, Miller squeezes it out to long on for a single. Kevin SinclairÂ finishes his spell. His figures, 4-0-23-2
|11.1 : Jason Holder to David Miller, Fuller length on off, Miller whips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|11.2 : Jason Holder to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length delivery on off, Bavuma looks to pull but misses.
|11.3 : Jason Holder to Temba Bavuma, Slower and full outside off, Bavuma drives it to mid off. The fielder does well to put in a dive and saveÂ a boundary for the side. A single taken.
|11.4 : Jason Holder to David Miller, Fuller length outside off, Miller goes for the drive but gets beaten onÂ the outside edge.
|11.5 : Jason Holder to David Miller, FOUR! Lovely shot! Low full toss on off, David MillerÂ drills it through covers for a boundary.Â
|11.6 : Jason Holder to David Miller, Very full on middle, Miller jams it towards long on for a single.
|12.1 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, WIDE! Spills it way outside off, David MillerÂ shoulders arms. Wide called.
|11.6 : Dwayne BravoÂ is on now.
|12.1 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Slower full ball, outside off. Miller pushes it to sweeper cover for one.
|12.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, SIX! Banged! A slower back of a length ball, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ rocks back and powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|12.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, On the pads. This is flicked to square leg for a asingle.
|12.4 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Full and on middle. MillerÂ drives it to long on for one.
|12.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Full ball, way outside off. Bavuma drives it to covers for a single.
|12.6 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Another full length delivery, outside off. Miller drives it through covers for one.12 runs of the over.
|13.1 : Obed McCoy to David Miller, OUT! CAUGHT! Clean catch and David MillerÂ has to walk back with disappointment!Â Fuller delivery, on middle. Miller heaves it to mid-wicket, gets the required elevation but not the distance, the ball goes straight to Andre FletcherÂ who takes a fantastic low forward diving catch to dismiss David Miller.
|Rassie van der DussenÂ is the new batsman in.
|13.2 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, SWING AND A MISS! A length ball, outside off. Bavuma misses his slash.
|13.3 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! A length ball, outside off. BavumaÂ chops it past point fielder. Andre RussellÂ runs across from third man and dives but as he's hand were on the ball, his legs were touching the rope, boundary given.
|13.4 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, Full ball, outside off. Temba BavumaÂ swings and misses.
|13.5 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, On a length and outside off. Bavuma pushes it to off side and take s a single.
|13.6 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, BEATEN! A slower fuller delivery, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to drive but misses it, was too early on his stroke.
|14.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, FIVE WIDES! Down the leg side, Bavuma misses his sweep. The ball beats the keeper and goes to the fine leg fence. Bonus runs for South Africa.
|Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Fuller length on off, pushed towards sweeper cover for a single.
|14.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, WIDE! Down the leg side again. Wide called.
|Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Fuller on pads, Rassie van der DussenÂ works it towards deep mid-wicket. Call was for two but the fielder is quick to collect and fire the throw.Â
|14.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Low full toss on off, Bavuma clips it to long on for a single.
|14.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Slower length on off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|14.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Fires a yorker on middle, Bavuma looks to go downtown but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|14.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Short ball on leg, Bavuma went for the pull but mistimes it. The ball came on the gloves and goes to fine leg. A single to end the over.
|Change. Andre RussellÂ is back into the action. His figures 1-0-11-0.
|15.1 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, Yorker length outside off, Bavuma looks to dig out. The ball goes off the inner half of the bat on the leg side. A single taken.
|15.2 : Heinrich KlaasenÂ is the new men in.
|Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, OUT! TIMBER! Andre RussellÂ strikes! Fuller length on off, Rassie van der DussenÂ went for the slog but completely mistimes it. The ball came in quickly and the off pole has been shattered. Amazing sight for any bowler. The stump is still cart-wheeling. The dangerous Rassie van der DussenÂ departs.
|15.3 : Andre Russell to Heinrich Klaasen, Length delivery on off, cut to point off the back foot for a single. Off the mark straightaway.
|15.4 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Hammered! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Temba BavumaÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|15.5 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, NOT OUT!Â Yorker, around off. Temba BavumaÂ jams it out around the stumps and runs for a quick single. Andre RussellÂ collects the ball and kicks it onto the stumps at the striker's end. A run-out appeal has been sent upstairs. Replay shows Klassen is well in.
|15.6 : Andre Russell to Heinrich Klaasen, On middle. Blocked out. Excellent over from Andre RussellÂ just 7 runs and a wicket.
|16.1 : Jason Holder to Temba Bavuma, Full and on middle. Bavuma clips it to square leg and takes one.
|16.2 : Jason Holder to Heinrich Klaasen, Angles this one on fuller ball, on the pads. Heinrich KlaasenÂ flicks it to on side and takes a singleÂ
|16.3 : Jason Holder to Temba Bavuma, Another angler, on middle. Bavuma flicks to square leg and takes a single.
|16.4 : Jason Holder to Heinrich Klaasen, A length ball, outside off. Klaasen reverse sweeps it to short fine leg for a single.
|16.5 : Jason Holder to Temba Bavuma, OUT! TIMBER! CaptainÂ departs for 46 and South AfricaÂ are 149 for 5. Pacy fuller delivery, on middle and leg. Temba BavumaÂ looks to heave it but the ball rolls under the blade and shatters the middle and leg stump.
|George LindeÂ is the new men in.
|16.6 : Jason Holder to George Linde, Length ball, on middle. Pushed to mid of for a single. Another excellent over for the windies, 5 runs and a big wicket of Temba Bavuma.
|Change. Obed McCoyÂ is back into the action.
|17.1 : Obed McCoy to George Linde, A length ball, outside off. Linde cuts it wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
|17.2 : Obed McCoy to George Linde, OUT! LBW! Excellent review taken from the Windies! Fuller ball, angling on middle and leg. Linde looks to flick but misses. Gets hit on the pads The Windies appeals for the LBW but turned down. The windies have a chat and opt for the review. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and George LindeÂ has to walk back to the pavilion.
|Review taken for LBW. Ball Tracking shows three red and George LindeÂ isÂ a goner.
|Kagiso RabadaÂ is the new men in.
|17.3 : Obed McCoy to Kagiso Rabada, Fuller and on middle. Rabada flicks it to mid-wicket and gets underway with a single.
|17.4 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, A length ball, outside off. Klaasen cuts it wide of sweeper cover and collects a couple.
|17.5 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, On middle. Eased down to long of for a single.
|17.6 : Obed McCoy to Kagiso Rabada, South AfricaÂ working on singles here! Another length ball, on off. This is driven to long off for a single. Runs have certainly dried up and wickets are tumbling on the other side.
|Change. Dwayne BravoÂ is back into the action.
|18.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada, Length ball, slower and outside off. Rabada chops it in between the covers and third man for a couple of runs.
|18.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada, On middle. Eased down to long off for one.
|18.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, Slower length ball, way outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ gets across and drags his stroke to mid-wicket for one.
|18.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada, SWING AND A MISS! Slower fuller ball, outside off. Rabada goes for the expansive drive but gets beaten.
|18.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada, Full delivery, on off. Kagiso RabadaÂ drives it wide of long off, just for single as Holder throws it with his long arms before they run for the second.
|18.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, Yorker on middle. Klaasen digs it out to mid-wicket and runs across. Excellent over from Dwayne Bravo, just 6 runs off his over.
|19.1 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, Slower andÂ shorter on middle, Klaasen pulls it towards deep square leg. He calls for two and gets it comfortably in the end. The keeper fails to collect the throw from the deep. Otherwise, even the dive might not have saved him there.Â
|Halt in play as Heinrich KlaasenÂ has some issues with his pads.
|19.2 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, Fuller ball outside off, Klaasen reverse scoops but misses.
|19.3 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, OUT! CAUGHT! Back of a length delivery on off, Heinrich KlaasenÂ connects it this time but doesn't get the elevation he needed. His pull shot went straight into the hands of Evin LewisÂ at deep mid-wicket. Good grab by Lewis as the ball was in the air for a long time. Obed McCoyÂ gets a reward after bowling excellent slower deliveries.Â
|19.4 : Obed McCoy to Kagiso Rabada, On the pads. This is flicked to square leg for a single.
|19.5 : Obed McCoy to Anrich Nortje, SWING AND A MISS! A full ball, outside off. Anrich NortjeÂ looks to push but misses. Can he milk some runs off the last ball?Â
|19.6 : Obed McCoy to Anrich Nortje, Just 3 runs off the last over! This is brilliant bowling from Obed McCoy! Another slower, length ball, outside off. Nortje looks to heave but misses. So, South AfricaÂ finishes their innings on 166 for the loss of 7.
|Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock took South Africa to a flying start with Hendricks playing the attacking role. De Kock too supported him knocking a few boundaries. The Proteas scored 69 inside the powerplay. Kevin Sinclair sentÂ both the openers back into the hut soon after that butÂ Bavuma and Miller kept the scoreboard ticking before Miller departed. Bavuma continued to take on the Windies bowlers and got out for 46. The openers set the tone for South Africa and the skipper's innings helpe
|Right Then. A pretty much chasable target for the West Indies batters considering the batting order they possess. Meanwhile, South Africa will need early wickets if they want to level the series. An interesting chase coming up.
|West Indies pacers started off poorly and didn't bowl into the right line and lengths. This led them to concede 69 in the first six overs. Kevin Sinclair bowled well and removed both the openers before they couldÂ add more fuel to the fire. After getting punished heavily in the powerplay, the bowlers did well to pull things back as they bowled really well in the middle overs. The wickets too kept coming at regular intervals. The bowlers didn't allow other batters to settle in after removing the