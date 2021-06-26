|0.0 : How is the weather? The first thing to be checked. Thunderstorms were forecast during the morning and hopefully, we shall have the game start on time. Just had a look at the ground pictures. The sun is shining brightly but there are dark clouds on the horizon.
|Hello and warm welcome to the coverage of the first T20I game between West Indies and South Africa. The home side would look to shrug the defeat they suffered in the red-ball series, as now they compete in a format which they are well-known for. On the other hand, the Porteas with a stronger bowling line up, would look to continue their domination away from their home soil. It is going to a thrilling encounter, no doubt about that. Can the West Indies start on a positive note? Or will South Afri
|Update from another part of the world - This is North America. A cricket match has just ended in the continent of Europe where England have trounced Sri Lanka by 88 runs to whitewash them 3-0 in a T20I series. It was an absolute no match with Sri Lanka simply not turning up. Hopefully this match gives us some entertainment.
|TOSS - The flip of the coin is done. Kieron PollardÂ has won the toss and WEST INDIES HAVE ELECTED TO CHASE. Not surprising, since there is rain around the horizon and also, they are traditionally better chasers.
|West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron PollardÂ (C), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Kevin Sinclair.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Quinton de KockÂ (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba BavumaÂ (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz ShamsiÂ and Lungi Ngidi.
|West Indian skipper, Kieron Pollard,Â says thatÂ with the weather and with the new guys around, bowling first seems like a good choice. Adds that this has been a good wicket for batting over the years and they will look to have a proper plan as to how to chase this down.
|South African captain, Temba Bavuma,Â says they wanted to bowl too. Adds there is a strong sense of confidence within the guys and they need the guys playing the T20s to carry on the good work by the Test team. States the first couple of months was about experimenting and now, it is a lot more clear about who they want to pick and it is a good chance for his side to show their skills.
|0.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Starts with a flatter ball, on the pads. Reeza HendricksÂ clips it to square leg.
|0.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Another loopy ball, on middle. Defended out.
|0.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, South AfricaÂ and Reeza HendricksÂ are underway! Tossed up delivery, on middle. Hendricks clips it to mid-wicket and runs for a single.
|0.0 : The players are out on the field. Reeza HendricksÂ and Quinton de KockÂ are the openers for South Africa. Kevin SinclairÂ will open the bowling for the hosts. Hendricks to face. Here we go then...
|0.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ blocks it out.
|0.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, Lopy ball, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ gets on a knee and paddles it over short fine leg for a couple of runs.
|0.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock, On middle. This is flicked to mid-wicket for a single. Decent start by Kevin Sinclair.
|Who will bowl from the other end? It is Jason Holder.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, SWING AND A MISS! Fuller ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ looks to drive but misses it completely.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, WIDE! Angles this one on a fuller length, over the tramline. Quinton de KockÂ looks to drive but misses. Wide called.
|Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, A back of a length ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ cuts it past point towards third man for a couple of runs.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Couple more!Â A fuller delivery, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ drives it uppishly over covers for two.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! First of the innings! A fuller ball, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ steps across and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Length ball, outside off. de Kock cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Reeza Hendricks, Full ball, on middle. Reeza HendricksÂ flicks it to square leg and gets underway. 11 of the over.
|2.1 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks,Â FOUR! Good Shot! Overpitches it outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ slashes it over covers for a boundary.
|2.2 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Tossed up, on middle. Hendricks pushes it to long on for a single.
|2.3 : Kevin Sinclair to Quinton de Kock,Â Flatter and outside off. de Kock cuts it to point who dives to his left and saves some runs for his team. Single taken.
|2.4 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, SIX! First six of the innings! Loopy ball, on off. Reeza HendricksÂ steps down and smokes it over long off for a biggie.
|2.5 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, FOUR! Good Placement! Fraction short, outside off. Reeza HendricksÂ cuts it through cover-point for four.
|2.6 : Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, WIDE! Spills it down the leg side. Wide called.
|Kevin Sinclair to Reeza Hendricks, Darted on the pads. This is flicked straight to mid-wicket. 17 off the over.
|3.1 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Floated delivery, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ looks to paddle but gets hit on the pads, the ball rolls over in the air and drops near his pads.
|3.2 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Flatter, on off. Quinton de KockÂ slogs it to square leg for a single
|3.3 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, On middle. Reeza HendricksÂ pushes it to the off side.
|0.0 : Fabian AllenÂ is into the action now.
|3.4 : Fabian Allen to Reeza Hendricks, OUT! TIMBERS! West IndiesÂ get their breakthrough! Flatter and quicker, on middle. Reeza HendricksÂ steps down and looks to slash it but looks to play outside the line. The ball rolls through the big gab between bat and pad and clips the off stump out.Â
|The skipper,Â Temba Bavuma,Â is the new man in.
|3.6 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, On middle. Temba BavumaÂ dead-bats it. Good over from Fabian AllenÂ one run and a wicket.
|3.5 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Appeal but turned down! Fuller and on middle and leg. Temba BavumaÂ looks to paddle it but misses. Gets hit on the pads. West IndiesÂ appeals but turned down. Ultra edge shows there was gloves on it.
|3.6 : Jason HolderÂ comes back into the attack.Â
|4.1 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Full and outside off. Quinton de KockÂ swings and misses it.
|4.2 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Innovative Shot! Low dipping full toss, outside off. Quinton de KockÂ steps across on the off side and paddle scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|4.3 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Fuller ball, on off. Driven to the point fielder.
|4.5 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, SIX! Bang! Full and outside off. Quinton de KockÂ steps across and heaves it over mid-wicket for a six.
|4.6 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Full, on middle. This is driven to mid on for a single.
|4.4 : Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, Chance, Better throw and Quinton de KockÂ is a goner! Outside off, on a length. de Kock cuts it past point. Third man runs across and throws the ball towards strikers end where the keeper misses a hard chance to runout Quinton de Kock.
|5.1 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Tossed up, on middle. Blocked out.
|5.2 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Darted on the pads. Quinton de KockÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|5.3 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Overpitches it on middle. Temba BavumaÂ paddles it to short fine leg.
|5.4 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! Well Played! Fracton short, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ pulls it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.5 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Flatter, on middle. Bevuma pushes it on the off side for a single.
|5.6 : Fabian Allen to Quinton de Kock, Loopy ball, on leg. Quinton de KockÂ pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. End of the powerplay, South AfricaÂ are 53-1.Â
|Andre RussellÂ is into the attack.
|6.1 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Length ball, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, SIX!Â He is in such a fine form, that he is making batting lookÂ so easy. Fullish length, on leg. Quinton de KockÂ rocks back and whacks it over square leg forÂ a biggie. Moves to 35 in no time.
|6.3 : Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, Calls for two and gets it with ease! Full ball, on off. Quinton de KockÂ steps down and flicks it to mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
|6.4 : Rassie van der DussenÂ is the new man in.
|Andre Russell to Quinton de Kock, OUT! CAUGHT! DRE RUSS STRIKES! Removes the man in form. A fullish length ball, on middle. Quinton de KockÂ looks to drive it over mid on but gets toe end of the bat, straight to Jason HolderÂ at mid on who takes a good low diving catch to dismiss Quinton de KockÂ on 37.
|6.5 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, Short ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to square leg for a single, he is off the mark straightaway.
|6.6 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, SWING AND A MISS! A good length ball, outside off. Temba BavumaÂ looks to slash it but misses.
|7.1 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, LEG BYE!Â Tossed up, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets on knee and looks to paddle sweep but misses. West IndiesÂ appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Allen walks to Pollard and suggestsÂ to take the review. Pollard shows the 'T' sign. UltraEdge confirms no bat. Ball Tracking shows wickets missing and the review is lost.
|0.0 : Review has been taken for LBW! Ball Tracking shows wickets missing and West IndiesÂ lose their review.
|7.2 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, Tossed up, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ pushes it to the off side for a single.
|7.3 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, Loopy ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ dabs it to short third man for a single.
|7.4 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, On middle. Temba BavumaÂ plays the reverse sweep towards short third man for a single.
|7.5 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, Again the reverse sweep comes out! On middle. Temba BavumaÂ reverse sweep it towards short third man for a single.
|0.0 : RAIN STOPPAGE - 2.35 pm local (1830 GMT) - This was coming. The heavens have opened up and the players are rushing off for cover. The pitch and a couple of squares are covered but looks like a passing shower.
|7.6 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, On middle. Flicked to mid-wicket forÂ a single.
|0.0 : Hurrah! Reminds me of my childhood where we used to stop play to go home and drink a glass of water. It is that type of a scenario. The players are back on the field! Let's resume then.
|8.1 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, Length on middle. Tucked to mid on for a single.
|8.2 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! Well Played! A length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ opens his bat face and guides it to the third man fence forÂ a boundary.
|8.3 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, Back ofÂ a length ball, on middle. Pulled to square leg for a single.
|8.4 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, Fuller ball, way outside off. Temba BavumaÂ looks to push but misses it.
|RAIN STOPPAGE AGAIN - 2.49 pm local (1849 GMT) - This is frustrating. One of the days where drizzle is not light enough to allow play but not heavy and long enough to keep players indoors. Seems to be a start-stop passage. West Indies will not mind this, but South AfricaÂ will get irritated. Oh yes and they are yet to be friends with Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.
|8.5 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! A short ball, outside off, Temba BavumaÂ pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
|8.6 : Andre Russell to Temba Bavuma, Fuller, around off, worked around mid-wicket for a couple. 12 from the over, Andre Russell's figures read 2-0-21-1.
|Obed McCoyÂ to bowl now.
|9.1 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, There comes the hard length which this guy is so famous for and Ian Bishop goes ga ga over him. Outside off, Rassie van der DussenÂ steers it through point for a single.
|9.2 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, Outside off, Bavuma taps it towards point and sets off for a single. But the point fielder quickly gets to the ball and the run is averted.
|0.0 : Let's use this opportunity to analyze the ProteasÂ innings. A quickfire start it was but then a couple of wickets pegged them back. Quinton de KockÂ was the main aggresor but Russell dismissing him has kind of pushed the visitors back. Ahhh... here we go. PLAY ABOUT TO RESUME!
|9.3 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, FOUR! It is a cheeky one this one. A length ball, outside off, slower in pace, Bavuma gets across and laps it over the keeper.
|9.4 : Obed McCoy to Temba Bavuma, Around off, short in length, nudged through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.6 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|9.5 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, A slower ball, outside off, tapped towards point.
|9.6 : Dwayne BravoÂ is into the action replacing Andre Russell.
|10.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, Slower length ball, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|10.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Slower fuller ball, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ digs it out to mid on for a single.
|10.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, LEG BYE! Fuller length ball, on middle and leg. Temba BavumaÂ looks to heave it but misses it. The ball rolls to the off side and a single is taken.Â
|10.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Another slower fuller ball, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ paddles it to square leg for a single.
|10.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Temba Bavuma, A low dipping full toss, on middle. Bavuma sqeezes it to long on for a single.
|10.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! NotÂ a good end from Dwayne Bravo! Full toss, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ flicks it to square leg for a boundary.
|11.1 : Fabian Allen to Temba Bavuma, OUT! CAUGHT! Fabian AllenÂ has removed the opposition captain. Tossed up, on middle. Temba BavumaÂ gets on knee and looks to slog it over mid-wicket. Gets the required elevation but not the distance. Hits it straight in the hands of Evin LewisÂ at deep mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Heinrich KlaasenÂ is the new man in.
|Fabian AllenÂ is back into the action. 3-0-13-1 so far.
|11.2 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, On middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ dances down and tucks it to long on for a single.
|11.3 : Fabian Allen to Heinrich Klaasen, Gets underway by pushing this length ball towards covers for one.
|11.4 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, Fullish length, on middle. Driven to long on for a single.
|11.5 : Fabian Allen to Heinrich Klaasen, Flatter, outside off. Heinrich KlaasenÂ pushes it on the off side and takes a single.
|11.6 : Fabian Allen to Rassie van der Dussen, Fraction short, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ cuts it to the point fielder for a quick single. 5 runs and a wicket of Temba BavumaÂ from this over. Fabian AllenÂ finishes with figures of 4-0-18-2.
|12.1 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Slower good length ball, on the pads. This is flicked to square leg forÂ a single.
|12.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, Length ball, outside off. Klaasen punches it to covers for nothing.
|12.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, Another slow dipping full toss, on middle and leg. Klaasen flicks it to on side for a single.
|12.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Another low full toss, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ squeezes it to long on for a single.
|12.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, On middle. PunchedÂ to the off side.
|12.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Heinrich Klaasen, Slower fuller ball, on middle. Klaasen nudges it to mid-wicket forÂ a single. Just 4 of this over.
|13.1 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, Angles in on length ball, outside off. Klaasen misses his drive.
|0.0 : Obed McCoyÂ returns. 1-0-6-0 so far.
|13.2 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, Low full toss, on middle. Klaasen flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|13.3 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, WIDE! Angles this one way outside off, over the tramline. Wide called.
|Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, On a length and outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ cuts it through point towards sweeper cover forÂ a single.
|13.4 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, Good Fielding! Fuller ball, on off. Klaasen steps a bit across and drives it wide of mid off, but Dwayne BravoÂ the fielder there, dives to his right and saves a boundary. Single taken.
|13.5 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Good length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|13.6 : Obed McCoy to Heinrich Klaasen, On middle. Blocked out. 5 off the over.
|14.1 : Jason Holder to Rassie van der Dussen, DROPPED! A back ofÂ a length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ steps across and pulls it, gets deceived by the pace and hits it straight to the mid-wicket fielder who leaps forward but fumbles to catch it. Single taken. Kevin SinclairÂ is the cuplrit.
|14.2 : Jason Holder to Heinrich Klaasen, Fuller on middle. Flicked to mid-wicket for one,
|0.0 : Jason HolderÂ is back into the action. 2-0-24-0 so far.
|14.3 : Jason Holder to Rassie van der Dussen, Full ball, on off. Driven to long off for a single.
|14.4 : Jason Holder to Heinrich Klaasen, OUT! CAUGHT! Jason HolderÂ gets his man finally and Heinrich KlaasenÂ has to depart for just 7 runs. A slower short ball, outside off. Klaasen waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it straight toÂ Fabian AllenÂ at square leg who takes aÂ simple catch.
|David MillerÂ is the new man in.
|14.6 : Jason Holder to Rassie van der Dussen, Slower back of a length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. 5 runs and a wicketÂ of this over.
|14.5 : Jason Holder to David Miller, Gets off the mark straightaway.Â Â A full toss on middle and MillerÂ tucksÂ this to long on and rotates the strike.
|15.1 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, Full and on middle. This is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|15.2 : Andre Russell to David Miller, Fullish length and around leg. David MillerÂ looks to flick but gets a leading edge just short of mid on.
|15.3 : Andre Russell to David Miller, Length ball, outside off. Miller steps down and pushes it to long off for a single.
|15.4 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, Full ball, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ flicks it to mid-wicket and collects two.
|15.5 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUT! First boundary in nearly 5 overs! A short ball, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ pulls it to mid-wicket forÂ a boundary.
|15.6 : Andre Russell to Rassie van der Dussen, SWING AND A MISS! Fuller ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks for an expansive drive but misses it completely. 8 coming off this over.
|16.1 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Fuller and outside off. Miller drives it to covers for a single.
|16.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, What an asset Bravo has in his slower delivery. A length ball, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to heave but misses. The ball rolls over the middle stumpÂ to the keeper.
|16.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, Another slower ball, on middle. This is flicked to square leg for a single.
|16.4 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Fuller ball, outside off. Miller eases it to covers and collects a couple of runs.
|16.5 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, Another fuller ball, outside off. Miller drives it to covers for one.
|0.0 : Dwayne BravoÂ is back into the action. 2-0-12-0 so far.
|16.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, SIX! That is hammered!Â A slower length ball, on middle. Rassie van der DussenÂ slog-pulls it over mid-wicket forÂ a biggie.
|17.1 : Obed McCoy to David Miller, Starts with a fuller delivery, outside off. Miller steps down and drives it to covers for one.
|17.2 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, A waist high full toss, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ slashes it to long of for a single. Rassie van der DussenÂ has a look at the square leg umpire for a waist high no-ball but nothing given.
|17.3 : Obed McCoy to David Miller, Fuller and on middle. Miller jams it to covers for a single.
|17.4 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Good bowling! A good length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to chop but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
|17.5 : Obed McCoy to David Miller, Yorker, on middle. Miller squeezes it out to long on for a single.
|17.6 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Another slower short ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pulls it along the ground towards square leg for a single. West IndiesÂ bowlers have used the slower balls quite effectively. Can they finish it off well too?
|18.1 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, SWING AND A MISS! Fuller and slanting across the batsmen. Miller misses his drive completely.
|0.0 : Obed McCoyÂ is back. His figures readÂ 2-0-11-0.
|18.2 : Dwayne Bravo to David Miller, OUT!Â CAUGHT! Fuller and angling across, outside off.Â Miller slashes it flat and straight to Kieron PollardÂ at long off. The pressure was building and Miller had to go for the big shot.
|George LindeÂ is the new man in.
|18.3 : Kagiso RabadaÂ is the new man in.
|18.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Rassie van der Dussen, No hat-trick for Bravo. On the pads. This is flicked to mid-wicket for one.
|18.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada, FOUR! Much-needed runs for the Proteas. Full and outside off. Rabada looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
|18.3 : Dwayne Bravo to George Linde, OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Bravo and George LindeÂ has to depart for a duck. Slower fuller ball, outside off. Linde looks to go from the first ball but ends up getting the toe end of his bat, of his attempted loft. Straight towards point where Kevin SinclairÂ runs back and takes a simple catch. Can Bravo take his hat-trick?
|18.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Kagiso Rabada,Â This is full and outside off, it is jammed out towards cover. They take one. The fielder could have kept it in his hand and let Rabada be on strike in the next over, but he throws it, misses the stumps at the bowler's end and they take one more. Another brilliant over from Bravo. He finishes with figures of 4-0-30-2.
|19.1 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Good start toÂ the over for the Proteas. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets his 50 up as well. Fuller and on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|19.2 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Outside off. This is pushed to covers for a single.
|19.3 : Obed McCoy to Kagiso Rabada, A good length ball, outside off. Rabada slashes at it but misses it. Rassie van der DussenÂ runs across and takes a bye as the keeper misses his shy at the striker's end.
|19.4 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR! This is poor fielding! A short ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ pulls it to square leg where Andre FletcherÂ lets it through and allows a boundary.
|19.5 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ swings and misses.
|19.6 : Obed McCoy to Rassie van der Dussen, South AfricaÂ finishÂ on 160.Â Full and outside off, van der Dussen drills it straight to long off, towardsÂ Pollard. There's a run-out check at the striker's end as it was a direct hit but Rabada was just in.
|Right then. A track which has something for the bowlers but is a good one to bat as well. Can South Africa make West Indies work for their runs? Another point of having such a big batting line-up is that the batsmen do not put a price tag on their wicket. That might see a collapse. Stay tuned for the run chase.
|That is a decent finish for the Saffas. But would it be enough? A target of 161, against a strong batting line-up, well will require excellent bowling effort. South Africa possess a decent bowling attack but the Windies will back themselves to chase this down.
|An innings which lacked momentum for the batting side. Quinton de KockÂ and Temba BavumaÂ got starts but it was Rassie van der DussenÂ who batted through, facing 38 balls for his 56. He took his time a bit early on but then counter-attacked later. However, there was no contribution from the middle and lower middle order. The last 5 overs yielded 46/2 but could have been more had the batters performed.
|Who says that the Windies do not have bowlers? Think again. An excellent bowling effort from the home side. Barring Kevin Sinclair, who did not have a good day, everyone did decently for a major part of the innings. Fabian AllenÂ was the one who started the choke and his spell of 4-0-18-2 did not allow the Proteas to breathe. Dwayne BravoÂ did his usual stuff towards the end. Cruically, Andre RussellÂ bowled three overs, which is good from a West Indian point of view, given that the T20 World Cu
|Fabian AllenÂ is up for a chat.Â Says that the conditions are good to bowl. Add that he tried to take the wickets early and execute his plans. Further says that playing in theÂ Pakistan Super League was good for him, but he had to transform his form at the international level as well. Ends byÂ saying that they have a deep batting line up and are looking to chase this total down.
|... THE RUN CHASE ...
|4.05 pm local (2005 GMT) - All in readiness for the second innings? Not quite. The DRIZZLE / RAIN HAS RETURNED and so have the covers. Going by the day so far, this should not last long, but fingers crossed. And just as we type that, the clouds see that and make the rain pour heavily. But there is a good breeze blowing across, so hopefully, the clouds are blown away.
|Welcome back! That was not long, as hoped. The players are in a huddle, the Proteas, that is.