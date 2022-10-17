|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|5.3 : The plays now make their way off! They are not rushing into the dressing room so that might be signs that it is not that heavy and they expect it to pass by. For now though, we are in for a delay as the covers are on. Let us hpe it is a short one. Also, the Windies might now mind this break, the openers were really giving their bowlers a hammering and a break can just take that momentum away from the batters.
|Obed McCoy to George Munsey, NOT OUT! It is clipping the top of middle! Umpire's call! Not a bad review by the Windies. They retain it but do not get the wicket. This is on middle, Munsey walks across and looks to flick it on the leg side but misses. It hits the thigh pad. A huge appeal but turned down. Windies review but replays show that the on-field call will remain.
|5.2 : Review time! A loud shout for an LBW is turned down. Windies review. Looks high.
|It has started to rain and it is coming down quite hard. The umpires though are willing to continue. The groundsmen are seen getting ready.
|Obed McCoy to George Munsey, Good length and on off, Munsey pushes it to covers.
|5.1 : Obed McCoy to Michael Jones, On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
|4.6 : Akeal Hosein to Michael Jones, A single to end! Fifty up for Scotland and it comes up within the Powerplay. Another good over for them. Jones pushes the last ball down to long on and takes one.
|4.5 : Akeal Hosein to Michael Jones, On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Akeal Hosein to Michael Jones, Two more! On middle, Jones shows the full face of the bat and lofts it down towards long on for two.
|4.3 : Akeal Hosein to Michael Jones, FOUR! Finds the gap! Brilliant stroke! Jones steps out, he makes room and then manages to hit it past the cover fielder for a lovely boundary.
|4.2 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|4.1 : Akeal Hosein to Michael Jones, Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to George Munsey, That is well fielded! Two to end yet another big over for the batting side! Shorter and on the body, Munsey pulls it towards short fine leg. The fielder dives to his left and gets a hand to it. Saves two for his side.
|3.5 : Alzarri Joseph to George Munsey, FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Powerful stroke! Length and on off, Munsey stands tall and hits it hard past the mid off fielder and into the fence. Three boundaries in a row. Scotland are off to a flier.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to George Munsey, FOUR! Two in a row! Through the leg side this time! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to George Munsey, FOUR! Slapped away! Width on offer and Munsey cashes in! Outside off, this is slapped through covers and this one races away to the fence.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Michael Jones, Jones makes room! This is shorter and on middle, he looks to hit it down the ground but it goes off the splice towards mid off for one.
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Michael Jones, Good length and on off, this is guided to point.
|2.6 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, FOUR! The over starts with a boundary and ends with one too! 16 from the over. A very risky but a clever shot. Shorter and on off, Munsey makes room, he manages to upper cut it past the keeper and into the third man fence. Scotland will be very happy with the start they are off too.
|Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
|2.5 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, Jones makes room, Mayers goes short and on the body, he looks to pull but it goes off the glove towards point for one.
|2.4 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, Angled into the pads, Munsey looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|2.3 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, Goes full, almost a yorker, Munsey jams it out towards cover.
|Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, WIDE! Mayers is under pressure here! Munsey makes room, this is banged in short and on the body. Munsey ducks under but wided.
|2.2 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, FOUR! Two in a row! Mayers is looking for that outswing and hence, is starting from the leg pole. No swing and it is easy pickings for Munsey who yet again flicks it wide of deep square leg for another boundary.
|2.1 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, FOUR! Whipped away! On the pads, Munsey loves it there, he whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. Mayers is leaking boundaries here.
|1.6 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, He can't but just the one from the over! Tidy stuff! On the pads, this is tucked through mid-wicket for one.
|1.5 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, Pushes it through on off, Munsey pushes it to cover. Can he bowl a maiden?
|1.4 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, 4 dots in a row! Fuller and around off, this is hit to covers.
|1.3 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, Munsey now makes room, he is followed, Akeal Hosein darts it through. Munsey works it to mid on.
|1.2 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, Both the batters have come out with intent! Munsey looks to play the reverse sweep, this is fired outside off. Munsey misses.
|1.1 : Akeal Hosein to George Munsey, This is very full and outside off, George Munsey fails to jam it out.
|0.6 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, PUT DOWN! Tough chance though! That had to stick! Jones yet again uses his feet, this is fuller and on middle, it is driven back firmly towards the bowler. Mayers gets a hand to it but can't hold on. Three dots to end but a good first over for the batting side.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, Goes slightly fuller again and gets it to shape back in. Jones works it to short fine leg.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, Mayers drags his length back, Jones defends it to point.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, FOUR! Two in a row and this is a shot full of confidence! Jones now takes a few steps ahead and makes this into a full toss, he does not look to hit it hard but just times it past cover. The outfield is quite fast and it races away to the fence.
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Michael Jones, FOUR! Jones is off the mark in style! First boundary of the game! Mayers looks to bowl an inswinging yorker but ends up serving a full toss, it is driven through covers for a boundary.
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to George Munsey, Some swing for Kyle Mayers! Munsey though plays it well and he and Scotland are underway! Length and on off, it shapes away. Munsey guides it through point and takes one.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the Anthems and now it is time for the action to begin! The Windies players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by George Munsey and Michael Jones. Kyle Mayers to begin. Here we go...
|We are moments away from the first ball! The players make their way out for the National Anthems! It will Scotland singing their first and then West Indies will follow.
|SCOTLAND (PLAYING XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington (C), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
|WEST INDIES (PLAYING XI) - Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (WK/C), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
|PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop says it is quite cold and there is a strong wind blowing. Adds it is a long boundary down the ground but the square is shorter. Samuel Badree then says there is good amount of grass and adds it is a hard pitch. Mentions there could good bounce and it can come onto the bat nicely. Reckons there could be a lot of runs.
|Richie Berrington says they wanted to bowl first as there might be moisutre. States they learnt a lot from the last World Cup and as a team they will look to work hard and do well in this one. Informs about his side.
|Nicholas Pooran says it is a new pitch and they want to see how it plays. Adds they are motivated, they are taking nothing for granted and want to do well. Informs about his team.
|TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!