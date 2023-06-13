Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5529
1
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023
» Summary
vs Live Cricket Score, Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2023, June 13, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
WI
Scotland won the toss and elected to field
Live
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp