|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth and final match of the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. It's going to be a huge game in context of this series as the hosts finally ended their losing streak at home and made the series 1-2. Their bowling like usual was disciplined and didn't leak much runs. However, it was Evin Lewis who did the damage with the bat, helping his team to register the victory.
|The most positive thing in the last match for the hosts was that they were able to score runs off Shadab Khan. The young leggie had proved to be a thorn in the flesh for hosts in the first two T20Is but he was kept quiet in the last game. Sarfraz Ahmed was handed his first defeat in T20Is after a 6-match unbeaten streak as a skipper in this format. So can he and his men bounce back and seal the series? Or will the Men from the Caribbean build upon their win to level the series 2-2? It sets to be
|PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja inspecting the pitch says that it is the same pitch as yesterday and looks pretty raw. Some water has been sprinkled on yesterday which will keep it firm. Jeffrey Dujon adds that it will be a good pitch to bat on. It will have some turn in it too but it will favour the batsmen more.
|TOSS - Pakistan win the toss and opt to field. West Indies remain unchanged while Pakistan make one change. RUMMAN RAEES comes in for Sohail Tanvir.
|Pakistan skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed says that as they saw yesterday, nothing happened in the pitch so they are looking to chase today. Informs that one change has been made as Sohail Tanvir is not playing and Rumman Raees comes in for him, who is a T20 specialist and has a lot of variations.
|West Indies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite says that they will have to set a certain target for the visitors. Adds that the pitch looks placid like yesterday and that they would like to post a total for their bowlers to work with.
|The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. EVIN LEWIS and CHADWICK WALTON to open the batting for the Windies. It shall be IMAD WASIM to take the new ball for Pakistan.
|0.1 : I Wasim to E Lewis, Flatter around leg stump, pushed down the ground to long on for a single. WI are off the blocks.
|0.2 : I Wasim to C Walton, FOUR! SHOT! Walton is away with a bang! Flatter and outside off, he just gets under it and lofts cleanly through the line down the ground. Clears mid off comfortably and one bounce into the ad hoardings.
|0.3 : I Wasim to C Walton, Fired in on leg stump, Walton misses the sweep and the ball goes off the pads to the leg side. Stifled lbw appeal but missing leg stump. The batsmen cross over for a single. No signal from the umpire and so perhaps an inside edge.
|0.4 : I Wasim to E Lewis, Flatter and outside off, pushed off the back foot to the off side.
|0.5 : I Wasim to E Lewis, Another quicker ball outside off, Lewis bunts it towards cover.
|0.6 : I Wasim to E Lewis, Quicker ball outside off, gets back and defends it well.
|HASAN ALI to share the new ball.
|1.1 : H Ali to C Walton, Ali starts with an outswinger but the line is too far outside off, left alone and it's a wide.
|H Ali to C Walton, Length ball wider outside off, Walton throws his bat at it but gets a thick edge that flies down to third man for a single.
|1.2 : H Ali to E Lewis, Nearly a disaster! 'Not another run out Evin Lewis please!' whinges Ian Bishop on air. Length ball around middle, Lewis gets a faint leading edge past the bowler towards mid off. Was down the track for a single and there was some confusion but he got back just in time.
|1.3 : H Ali to E Lewis, SIX! KABOOM! Typical Lewis flair. Length ball outside off, in the slot and he won't miss out. Launches it powerfully over long off for a maximum. Terrific stroke.
|1.4 : H Ali to E Lewis, Good comeback this from Ali. Length ball around leg stump, pinged Lewis on the pads as the ball goes to the leg side. Huge lbw shut but turned down, probably pitching outside leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|1.5 : H Ali to C Walton, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot to the off side.
|1.6 : H Ali to C Walton, Fuller outside off, Walton eases it to the left of mid off for a single.
|2.1 : I Wasim to C Walton, On a length outside off, Walton plays with an angled bat towards short third man.
|2.2 : I Wasim to C Walton, SIX! HOW DID HE HIT THAT? Wow! The length was a bit short but it was around off stump, Walton sits back and whips it away powerfully. Such brute force that it clears wide long on for a biggie.
|2.3 : I Wasim to C Walton, FOUR! Smashed! The Windies are off to a flier here. This was speared in around middle, Walton gets down on knee and sweeps powerfully through mid-wicket to find the fence. Early problems for Pakistan. Runs are bleeding in the Power Play.
|2.4 : I Wasim to C Walton, Fuller on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
|2.5 : I Wasim to E Lewis, OUT! LEWIS DEPARTS! Much-needed wicket for Pakistan as the openers were going berserk. Imad Wasim probably got lucky here as it was almost a half-tracker around middle, Lewis pulled it powerfully but found the only man in the ring, Hasan Ali who took a very sharp catch at backward square leg. The Pakistanis are absolutely elated.
|MARLON SAMUELS walks out to bat.
|2.6 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Flatter outside off, gets back and blocks it well.
|RUMMAN RAEES comes on to bowl.
|3.1 : R Raees to C Walton, Back of a length around off, pushed off the back foot towards backward point.
|3.2 : R Raees to C Walton, Slower off cutter around middle, Walton looks to flick but is struck on the thigh pad.
|3.3 : R Raees to C Walton, Another slower ball that grips a bit off the surface, extra bounce and Walton taps it to the off side.
|3.4 : R Raees to C Walton, Very full and around off, Walton jams it back down the track towards Raees. Replays show that Raees has overstepped but not spotted by the umpire. Not sure why umpires always have to wait for a wicket to fall for checking a no ball. When in doubt, always check it.
|3.5 : R Raees to C Walton, Length ball closer to off stump, no room whatsoever for Walton in this over and he dabs it towards short third man.
|3.6 : R Raees to C Walton, Pitched up outside off, drilled firmly towards mid off. Thought of the single but decided against it. MAIDEN for Raees. What a start for the young man!
|WAHAB RIAZ comes on to bowl.
|4.1 : W Riaz to M Samuels, Shortish and outside off, steered down to third man for a single.
|4.2 : W Riaz to C Walton, Play and a miss! Frustration clearly visible in Walton now. Shortish around off, he looks to play a wild pull but misses completely.
|4.3 : W Riaz to C Walton, Full toss but Walton cannot take full toll of it. Bunts it towards mid off who attacks the ball to prevent the single.
|4.4 : W Riaz to C Walton, SIX! DROPPED! Malik has shelled it! Should have taken it but instead ends up parrying it over the ropes. Shortish around middle, Walton doesn't get the room but goes through with the short-arm jab over square leg. Malik near the ropes was well in control of the catch but ends up spilling it. Wahab isn't amused one bit.
|4.5 : W Riaz to C Walton, Walton escapes again! Fiery short ball and he goes for the pull but ends up getting a top edge. Falls safe to the left of Malik who moves from deep square leg to mop up. Single taken.
|4.6 : W Riaz to M Samuels, Shortish outside off, gets back and blocks it to the off side.
|5.1 : R Raees to C Walton, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot to the off side.
|5.2 : R Raees to C Walton, SIX! Superb shot! The balance is the highlight of this stroke. Fuller ball in the slot for Walton who clobbers it down the ground over long on for a high maximum. Chadwick is on fire here.
|5.3 : R Raees to C Walton, Back of a length outside off, taps it gently towards point.
|5.4 : R Raees to C Walton, Full toss and outside off, Walton bludgeons it towards cover. Just on the bounce to Wasim who was charging in to take it.
|After the previous over, Wahab Riaz and Marlon Samuels had a friendly banter. They both play for the same team in the Pakistan T20 domestic league. In the last match too they had a thing going on where Samuels tried to take Riaz on but the quickie got the better of the West Indian.
|5.5 : R Raees to C Walton, Shortish around middle, mistimed pull towards deep mid on for a single.
|5.6 : R Raees to M Samuels, Length ball outside off, steered towards backward point where Shadab makes a fine stop.
|SHADAB KHAN comes on to bowl.
|6.1 : S Khan to C Walton, Starts with a wrong 'un and pings Walton on the pads as he looks to flick. Muted appeal for lbw but that was missing leg.
|6.2 : S Khan to C Walton, That looked comical. Walton didn't pick the leg break and was beaten comprehensively as he looked to play a paddle that went awry.
|6.3 : S Khan to C Walton, SIX! Smashed! Fuller around middle, Walton loves that length and dismisses it over long on for a maximum. You cannot bowl there to this lad when he is in such a mood.
|6.4 : S Khan to C Walton, UPPISH BUT SAFE! Leg break around off, Walton looks to hoick across the line but skies it high towards mid off. Falls safe and the batsmen take a single.
|6.5 : S Khan to M Samuels, Flatter outside off, cut away on the off side for a single.
|6.6 : S Khan to C Walton, Floated outside off, Walton tries to poke at it but is beaten by the turn.
|7.1 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Flatter around middle, Samuels goes back to punch but is hit on the pads.
|7.2 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Speared in outside off, Samuels feels for it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|7.3 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Sliding in from outside off, played to point for a single.
|7.4 : I Wasim to C Walton, Quicker ball on middle, punched down the ground to long on for a single.
|7.5 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Drifting in around middle, Samuels pats it on to the track.
|7.6 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Flatter outside off, Samuels pats it towards cover.
|8.1 : S Khan to C Walton, OUT! SHADAB STRIKES! Another timely strike for Pakistan as Walton was looking ominous. He looks to slog the leg break over long on but doesn't get the distance on the shot. Malik near the ropes takes a comfortable catch. Good start provided by Walton.
|0.0 : JASON MOHAMMED walks out to bat.
|8.2 : S Khan to M Samuels, Drifting in from around off, blocked solidly off the front foot towards cover.
|8.3 : S Khan to M Samuels, Beauty! Lovely leg break outside off, spins sharply past the outside edge as Samuels looks to block.
|Silly point comes in now. Good captaincy.
|8.4 : S Khan to M Samuels, Floated up around off, Samuels drills it down the ground to long off for a single.
|8.5 : S Khan to J Mohammed, That's a ripper! Mohammed had no clue about that one. Slanting in on an angle and then spins away sharply to beat the outside edge as Jason is squared up completely.
|8.6 : S Khan to J Mohammed, Fuller outside off, leans forward and taps it towards point.
|9.1 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Fired around middle, Samuels steps out to heave it away across the line gets a faint inside edge on to the pads as the ball rolls to short third man.
|9.2 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Excellent stuff from Raees in the deep. This is struck really hard by Samuels after using his feet but Raees covers good ground to his right from long off and puts in a slide to keep the batsmen down to just a single.
|9.3 : I Wasim to J Mohammed, Flatter outside off, gets back and punches it but misses.
|9.4 : I Wasim to J Mohammed, Sliding in around middle, punched off the back foot long on for a single.
|9.5 : I Wasim to M Samuels, Samuels is struggling big time. Once again steps out in a predetermined fashion to heave across the line but is hit on the pads. Something has got to give here for this man.
|9.6 : I Wasim to M Samuels, FOUR! Shot! This should calm Samuels down a bit. Fuller and outside off, Samuels steps out and makes room to nail the drive through the covers. Top shot and sweeper cover had no chance to cut that off.
|HASAN ALI is back on.
|10.1 : H Ali to J Mohammed, Full and angling down leg, Mohammed looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|10.2 : H Ali to J Mohammed, Fuller length delivery outside off, taps it down the track, back to the bowler, who mimes of parrying it onto the stumps at the bowler's end.
|10.3 : H Ali to J Mohammed, Length delivery, angling in, Mohammed looks to play it across the line but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad.
|10.4 : H Ali to J Mohammed, On a length and angling in, played with the angle to short mid-wicket.
|10.5 : H Ali to J Mohammed, Fullish delivery around off, nips back in a touch. Mohammed looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Muted appeal for lbw is turned down.
|10.6 : H Ali to J Mohammed, OUT! CLEANED UP! Wicket maiden for Hasan Ali. He kept on bowling at that line and it reaped him the reward. Full delivery around off, nipped in after pitching. After wasting five deliveries on the trot, Mohammed went for a desperate straight drive without moving his feet even a touch. The ball went past his bat and brushed the pads on its way to knock out the middle stump. Finally, Mohammed is put out of his misery.
|LENDLL SIMMONS is the new man in.
|Bowling change as WAHAB RIAZ comes back into the attack.
|11.1 : W Riaz to M Samuels, Length delivery outside leg, Samuels tucks it off his thigh behind square on the leg side for a single.
|11.2 : W Riaz to L Simmons, Angling across Simmons, he guides it to point.
|11.3 : W Riaz to L Simmons, On a length around middle and leg, Simmons gets on his toes and taps it back to the bowler.
|11.4 : W Riaz to L Simmons, Length delivery, angling away, placed through cover-point for a single.
|11.5 : W Riaz to M Samuels, SIX! What a shot! Full outside off, Samuels clears his front leg and slices it over point. He timed that so well that it went all the way over ropes for a maximum.
|11.6 : W Riaz to M Samuels, SIX! Back-to-back biggies! Fuller length delivery outside off, angling away, Samuels makes room and lofts it on the up over long off for a maximum. He is making up for his initial dots. Moves to 22 off 20 balls.
|12.1 : H Ali to L Simmons, OUT! Suicide from Simmons! That's really poor from Simmons. Angling into the batsman from around off, Simmons taps it down the track. It's to the right of Hasan, who goes there to stop it. Simmons thinks that Hasan won't reach there and takes off for a single. Samuels obliges and runs through. Hasan is very alert, he grabs the ball, turns and hurls an underarm throw at the bowler's end and hits. Simmons is way short of his ground and has to makes his way back to the pa
|0.0 : KIERON POLLARD is the new man in.
|12.2 : H Ali to M Samuels, OUT! Hasan is turning this game on its head. Bowls a good length delivery around off, nips back in sharply. Samuels is outfoxed by this delivery. He looks to adjust and play it across the line but misses. The ball clips the top of middle stump. That's end of Samuels. They have lost their half the side. Huge wicket for Pakistanis.
|CARLOS BRATHWAITE walks out to bat.
|12.3 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Pitched outside off, guided to backward point.
|12.4 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Full and angling in, clipped to short mid-wicket.
|12.5 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Low full toss around off, jammed back to the bowler.
|12.6 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Back-to-back wicket maidens by Hasan Ali. Great stuff by him. It's the first time that Pakistan have bowled three maiden overs in a T20I match.
|SHADAB KHAN comes back.
|13.1 : S Khan to K Pollard, Fuller on the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single.
|13.2 : S Khan to C Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, paddled fine down the leg side for a single.
|13.3 : S Khan to K Pollard, Loopy delivery outside off, turning away, Pollard looks to defend but is beaten.
|13.4 : S Khan to K Pollard, Another play and a miss. Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Pollard fails to pick it again and is beaten in his defence.
|13.5 : S Khan to K Pollard, Served in the line of the stumps, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace.
|13.6 : S Khan to K Pollard, Another leg break and another play and a miss from Pollard. He failed to read the leg break for the third time in the over and got beaten past his outside edge again as he looked to defend it off the front foot.
|RUMMAN RAEES is back.
|14.1 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, Length delivery, angling away, cut through point. Riaz in the deep moves to his left and makes a good stop near the fence. A brace taken.
|14.2 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, Slower one on the pads, Carlos gets across and clips it through backward square leg for another couple.
|14.3 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, Full outside off, pushed to the left of mid off for a single.
|14.4 : R Raees to K Pollard, OUT! TIMBER! First International wicket for Rumman Raees. Bowls a seam up delivery on middle and leg. It's going straight through. Pollard is late into his shot and pays the price as the ball goes onto shatter the woodwork. After a good start, West Indies have lost the plot.
|JASON HOLDER is the new man in.
|14.5 : R Raees to J Holder, Full and angling away, pushed to covers.
|14.6 : R Raees to J Holder, Leg bye! Down the leg side, Holder misses his flick. The ball goes off the pads to the left of the keeper. A leg bye taken.
|15.1 : S Khan to J Holder, Leg spinner outside off. Holder prods forward to defend but is beaten by the away turn. He is proving to be a menace for the hosts once again.
|15.2 : S Khan to J Holder, OUT! Holder holes out. Tossed up delivery outside off, inviting Holder to go big. The pressure gets to Holder and he goes for a big shot. However, mistimes it high in the air in the long off region. Nawaz from long off, runs forward and takes a well-judged catch. Another one bites the dust for the Windies. They are in big, big trouble in the decider.
|SUNIL NARINE is the next man in.
|15.3 : S Khan to C Brathwaite, On middle and leg, worked down the leg side for a single.
|15.4 : S Khan to S Narine, Googly outside off, bounces a touch extra. Narine fails to pick it and is beaten in his defence.
|15.5 : S Khan to S Narine, Full toss outside off, Narine hammers it over the bowler's head. Shehzad at long on, runs to his right, leaps and parries the ball towards long off. Hasan Ali does the mopping up. A couple taken. That was a really good stop from Shehzad.
|15.6 : S Khan to S Narine, Wrong 'un outside off, takes off from the deck too. Narine looks to defend but is beaten again.
|WAHAB RIAZ is back again.
|16.1 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Angling down leg, tucked off the back foot to fine leg for a single.
|16.2 : W Riaz to S Narine, Angling away from the southpaw, cut to deep cover for a single.
|16.3 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Almost a yorker around off, dug out in the covers for a single. Well played.
|16.4 : W Riaz to S Narine, Back of a length delivery, angling away, Narine makes room and slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
|16.5 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Edged and through! Full delivery on middle and leg, Brathwaite looks to clip it but gets a leading edge. The ball races past short third man to the fence behind. Boundary after 29 balls.
|16.6 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|RUMMAN RAEES is back on.
|17.1 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, SIX! Length delivery, angling away. It's in Brathwaite's slot and he just clears his front leg and clobbers it over wide long on for a maximum. 100 up for West Indies!
|17.2 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, Low full toss around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.3 : R Raees to S Narine, Angling down leg, dragged through backward square leg. Azam in the deep does well to stop it before the fence. A couple taken.
|17.4 : R Raees to S Narine, Full outside off, lofted over covers for a single.
|17.5 : R Raees to C Brathwaite, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
|17.6 : R Raees to S Narine, Full toss, angling in, Narine clears his front leg and drives it through widish mid on. Imad at long on, moves swiftly to his right but still can't prevent the couple. 13 runs off the over.
|18.1 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, SIX! Huge maximum! Fuller one leg, Brathwaite clears his front leg and hammers it over wide long on. It's a clean hit and the ball sails into the stands. The captain is leading from front today. Moves to 28 off 17.
|0.0 : Mid off drops back.
|18.2 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Full and wide outside off, Carlos reaches for it but fails to get bat onto the ball.
|18.3 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Edged and raced away! Back of a length delivery, angling away, Brathwaite looks to slash it but gets an outside edge. The ball races past Sarfraz to the fence behind.
|18.4 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Full toss, punched through extra cover for a couple.
|18.5 : W Riaz to C Brathwaite, Full outside off, steered through front of square on the off side for a single.
|18.6 : W Riaz to S Narine, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Length delivery, angling in, Narine clears his front leg and looks to pull but misjudges the pace and bounce. The ball goes on to uproot the leg stump. Finally, Riaz gets a wicket to his name. How much more can West Indies add from hereon?
|SAMUEL BADREE walks out in the middle.
|HASAN ALI to bowl the final over.
|19.1 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Full outside off, driven to extra cover.
|19.2 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Very full outside off, driven to long on for a single.
|19.3 : H Ali to S Badree, Pitched outside off, Badree goes for a big heave but fails to connect.
|19.4 : H Ali to S Badree, Another play and miss. Fullish outside off, Badree looks to go big and misses again.
|19.5 : H Ali to S Badree, Fuller one around middle, eased past Hasan, who dives to his right but fails to stop. A single taken.
|19.6 : H Ali to C Brathwaite, Very full outside off in the blockhole, Brathwaite looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. A single is taken. With this, WEST INDIES FINISH ON 124/8!
|Excellent bowling performance after winning the toss. West Indies did get off to a good start with Walton in particular looking ominous. However, once he departed, the innings went downhill with wickets falling in a heap. From 52/1, the hosts slipped to 83/7 to give Pakistan all the advantage. Skipper Brathwaite played a quickfire cameo to avoid the blushes for his team and ensured that the total went beyond the respectable 120-run mark.
|Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan were exceptional for Pakistan. Not only did they pick up a couple of wickets apiece but were also able to stifle the scoring rate. Barring Wahab Riaz who had a bad day, the other Pakistani bowlers did well as a unit. One standout feature of the innings was 66 dot balls played by West Indies. Tells you the story, doesn't it? Target looks gettable and this is Pakistan's game to lose now. Chase coming up shortly.