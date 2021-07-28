|0.0 : West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) -Â Lendl Simmons,Â Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas PooranÂ (WK), Kieron PollardÂ (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.
|PakistanÂ (Playing XI) -Â Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad RizwanÂ (WK), Babar AzamÂ (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir.
|Toss - The news from the middle is that PakistanÂ have won the toss and they will bowl first!
|Breaking news - Moments before the toss, we have some news from the Pakistani camp and it is that Mohammad WasimÂ is going to make his International debut in this game!
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the first T20I between West IndiesÂ and Pakistan. We have gotten plenty of exciting T20 action in international cricket in the last couple of months and this series promises to be no different. Both these teams are coming off of contrasting results in their last T20I series and with the World Cup coming up, both would be keen to cross the T's and dot the I's as far as their squads for the mega tournament is concerned. Who will get off to a winning start in the 4-
|This game could very well come down to the battle between West Indies' batting and Pakistan's bowling. Yes, the hosts have done quite well with the ball in the last couple of series but historically, it is their muscle with the bat that has overshadowed their bowling. Coming to the tourists, they often find their bowling department with the responsibility to win them games. It is not because they lack talent with the bat, but primarily due to lack of consistency. This is why one feels that this