|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 w . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Azhar Alic Joshua Da Silva b Kemar Roach0(6b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:2/2 (2.3 Ovs)
|3.3 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, No run.
|3.2 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, Fuller ball, outside off. Imran ButtÂ defends well inside the line of that one.
|3.1 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, Length ball, around off. Imran ButtÂ looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Babar Azam, Back of a length, around off. Azam pushes it to covers. A wicket maiden for Roach.
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Babar Azam, Full ball, on middle. Azam is solid in his defence of this one.
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Babar Azam, This lands on a length, outside off and nips back in. Azam leaves it alone and the ball goes over the off pole.
|2.3 : The skipper, Babar AzamÂ walks out at number 4.Â
|Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Great work by Joshua Da SilvaÂ again! That is a big wicket for West Indies. Fuller ball, right in the corridor of uncertainty. Azhar AliÂ looks to defend but the ball moves away just enough to take the edge. Joshua Da SilvaÂ dives to his right and takes a very good catch. West IndiesÂ are on fire out there!
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Great work by Joshua Da Silva. Full ball, down the leg side. Azhar AliÂ misses the flick. Joshua Da SilvaÂ dives to his left and collects the ball with his left hand.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Fuller ball, but wide enough for Azhar AliÂ to leave it alone.
|1.6 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, On a length, on off. Butt stays back and defends it out solidly.
|1.5 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, A good length delivery, outside off. The ball moves away a little bit. Imran ButtÂ shoulders his arms.
|1.4 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, A full length-ball, down the leg side. Butt stays inside the crease and looks to flick it away but misses.
|1.3 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, On a length, outside off. Imran ButtÂ covers his stumps and lets it go.
|0.0 : The first session is set to begin. West IndiesÂ players stride out to the middle and take their respective fielding positions. Followed by the opening pair of Pakistan, Abid AliÂ and Imran Butt. Before the play starts, the players now go down on one knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. They are up and the game is set to begin. Kemar RoachÂ to start with the ball.
|1.2 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, Fuller ball, on middle. Imran ButtÂ blocks it out.
|1.1 : Jayden Seales to Imran Butt, Full and way down the leg side. Butt misses the flick.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Jayden SealesÂ to share the new ball.
|Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, A solid defence off the front foot to end the over. A successful over for the hosts.
|0.3 : Who will walk out at number three? It is going to be Azhar Ali.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, A touch fuller, around off. Ali blocks it out.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, OUT! TAKEN! There comes the first wicket and it is a dream start for the hosts! Back of a length, outside off. Ali has his feet glued to the crease and pokes at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third slip. Jermaine BlackwoodÂ dives low to his left and takes a very good catch.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Tap and run. Length ball, on off. Imran ButtÂ taps it towards covers and takes off for a quick single.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Back of a length, on leg. The ball rises sharply and Ali awkwardly tucks it to the leg side for one. The Test is underway.
|0.0 : Imran ButtÂ is down for a chat, he says he has been a good fielder since the start and he tries to work hard on it. Adds that fielding is very important to practice. Says that one has to back their ability and focus on the next ball.
|Nkrumah BonnerÂ is down for a chat, he says that he looks to stick to the basics well. Adds that he wants to spend more time on the pitch and put a price on his wicket.
|Samuel Badree is down for the pitch report. He is joined by Jeff Dujon, who says that this pitch does not have as much as moisture in the first Test and spin will play a part in this game. Ends by saying it won't be bad to bat first on this pitch.
|Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ is up for a chat. He says, they will bowl first. Goes onto say the pitch has a bit of moisture and will hope to use it wisely. Mentions there is one change asÂ Alzarri JosephÂ comes in for Jomel Warrican. Adds they have quality spinners as well and his team is pretty balanced.
|Babar Azam says they will try to see off the new ball. Informs that Nauman AliÂ comes in for Yasir Shah. Adds that they practiced hard leading up to the Test and will look to perform better.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ (C), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da SilvaÂ (WK), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri JosephÂ (In for Jomel Warrican).
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali (In for Yasir Shah), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and it lands in the favour of West Indies. They have opted to bowl first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is time for the second Test game between West Indies and Pakistan. The hosts currently have the momentum on their side, with a nail-biting victory in their last game. For a second it looked like we were in the middle of a limited-over matchÂ rather than a red-ball game. The Test format is really coming to life, the World Test Championship hasÂ surely has revived the energy in this format. This game should be yet another cracking encounter between the two. Stay
|... Day 1 ...
|Batting is an issue for both teams and that was evident in the first Test. Pakistan is heavily dependent on Babar AzamÂ to perform with the blade in the hand. The Pakistani skipper delivers more often than not but Pakistan would want other batters to step up too. The story is the same for West Indies as they are dependent on Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ to score runs at the top. Brathwaite has been in great form in 2021 but the hosts would want others to perform too. Jermaine BlackwoodÂ played an importan