|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 0nb . . . | . . . . w . | 4 . . 4 . 2
|Last bat : Imran Buttlbw b Kemar Roach0(11b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (2.5 Ovs)
|9.5 : DRINKS BREAK.Â A good start to this session by the visitors, but having lost the first wicket would not have gone down well with them. They are still behind by 15 runs and will look to take a lead, by the time Lunch rolls around. The hosts, whereas, will be glad to get a wicket and will be looking for a few more before the break.Â
|9.6 : Jason Holder to Abid Ali, Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ defends it off the front foot.
|9.5 : Jason Holder to Abid Ali, Back of a length ball, on middle. Abid AliÂ defends it off the back foot as the ball kept a bit low.
|9.4 : Jason Holder to Abid Ali, Length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ defends it towards mid on.
|9.3 : Jason Holder to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, on leg. Azhar AliÂ tucks it towards fine leg for one.
|9.2 : Jason Holder to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, around middle. Azhar AliÂ looks to defend but gets squared up and the ball rolls away towards the slip cordon.
|8.6 : Change. Jason HolderÂ is into the attack from this end. He is also on a hat-trick. Let's see how he fares.Â
|9.1 : Jason Holder to Azhar Ali, Starts with a good length ball, on off. Azhar AliÂ defends it towards cover.
|8.6 : Kyle Mayers to Abid Ali, Good length ball, on off. Abid AliÂ rocks back to block this one.
|8.5 : Kyle Mayers to Abid Ali, Length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ prods forward to defend and gets an outside edge towards gully. Azhar AliÂ wanted a single but is sent back by Azhar Ali.
|8.4 : Kyle Mayers to Abid Ali, Good length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|8.3 : Kyle Mayers to Azhar Ali, Length ball, on the pads. Azhar AliÂ works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Kyle Mayers to Azhar Ali, Back of a length ball, angling in. Azhar AliÂ gets behind the line to defend this one.
|8.1 : Kyle Mayers to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|7.6 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, A half volley around middle. Abid AliÂ drives it straight towards Kemar RoachÂ at mid on.
|Change. Kyle MayersÂ is into the attack.Â
|7.5 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Good length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ taps it towards backward point.
|7.4 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Full and straight on the pads. Azhar AliÂ flicks it off his pads towards mid-wicket for a run.
|7.3 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Full ball, sprayed down the leg side. Azhar AliÂ misses the flick and the ball goes back to the keeper.
|7.2 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Back of a length ball, on off. Abid AliÂ pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.Â
|7.1 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Good length ball, way outside off. Abid AliÂ leaves it alone.
|6.6 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, around off. Azhar AliÂ blocks it out.
|6.5 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ prods forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards the third slip.
|6.4 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|6.2 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ leaves it alone.
|6.3 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, around the fifth stump channel. Azhar AliÂ sways away from the line.
|6.1 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Length ball, on the pads. Abid AliÂ clips it off his pads towards mid-wicket forÂ a couple of runs.
|5.6 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Full ball, angling in, on middle. Azhar AliÂ defends it towards mid off.
|5.5 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Lovely delivery! Good length ball, around off. Azhar AliÂ was in two minds whether to leave or defend but gets beaten in the end past his outside edge.
|5.4 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Good length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ shoulders arms to it.
|5.3 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Length ball, on off. Azhar AliÂ drives it back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, BEAUTY! Good length ball, angled in slightly and nips away a bit after pitching. Azhar AliÂ looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|5.1 : Jayden Seales to Azhar Ali, Length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Good length ball, angling in late. Abid AliÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|4.5 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Length ball, way outside off. Abid AliÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|4.4 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Good length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ leaves it alone.
|4.3 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ prods forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ gives it a chase but the ball wins the race, as KraiggÂ fumbles.
|4.2 : Kemar Roach to Abid Ali, Length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ defends it towards backward point.
|4.1 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, LEG BYE! Good length ball, around leg. Azhar AliÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. They take one as the ball rolls away to the leg side.
|3.6 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Full ball, swinging outside off. Abid AliÂ drives it uppishly through the cover-point region for a couple of runs.
|3.5 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|3.4 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, FOUR! AND AGAIN! A half volley outside off, asking to be hit.Â Abid AliÂ creams it through mid off for another boundary.
|3.3 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, around off. Abid AliÂ defends it solidly off the front foot.
|3.2 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ shoulders arms to it.
|3.1 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, FOUR! CLASSY! Full ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ prods forward and off drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Azhar Ali, Length ball, outside off. Azhar AliÂ leaves it alone.
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, OUT! LBW! What a review from West Indies. PakistanÂ lose their first wicket. Length ball, around off. Imran ButtÂ prods forward to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. West IndiesÂ appeal but the umpire turns it down. Kemar RoachÂ looked confident and asks Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ to review. The replays suggest that Imran ButtÂ is plumb in front so the on-field umpire has to overturn his decision.
|2.4 : Azhar AliÂ is the new batter in.Â
|2.2 : Review time! It is for LBW and has been turned down by the on-field umpire. Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is THREE REDS. The on-field decision has been overturned.Â
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Length ball, around off. Imran ButtÂ blocks it out.
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Around middle. Imran ButtÂ defends it off the back foot.
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Good length ball, outside off, nips away slightly after pitching. Imran ButtÂ sways away from the line.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Length ball, around middle. Imran ButtÂ defends it watchfully.
|1.6 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Another Maiden over! Length ball, on off. Abid AliÂ blocks it out.
|1.5 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Full ball, around off. Abid AliÂ prods forward and defends it solidly towards cover.
|1.4 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ sways away from the line.
|Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, NO BALL! Jayden SealesÂ oversteps.Â Full ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ leaves it to the keeper.
|1.3 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, swinging away late. Abid AliÂ shoulders arms to it.
|1.2 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Full ball, way outside off. Abid AliÂ leaves it alone.
|1.1 : Jayden Seales to Abid Ali, Length ball, outside off. Abid AliÂ sways away form the line.
|0.5 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Jayden Seales!Â
|0.6 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, MAIDEN OVER! Length ball, angling in, on middle. Imran ButtÂ looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket.
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Full ball, around off. Imran ButtÂ defends it towards backward point.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Length ball, on off. Imran ButtÂ blocks it out.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Good length ball, on off. Imran ButtÂ defends it awkwardly as there was some extra boounce on offer.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, Length ball, on middle. Imran ButtÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on his pads.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Imran Butt, A wayward start from Kemar Roach. He sprays one down leg. Imran ButtÂ misses the flick and the ball goes to the keeper.