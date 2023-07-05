|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | 1 . . 4 1 .
|Last bat : Jatinder Singhc Kevin Sinclair b Romario Shepherd8(12b1x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:26/1 (5.2 Ovs)
|5.5 : Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, 1 run.
|5.4 : Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, Outside off, punched to cover.
|5.3 : Romario Shepherd to Aqib Ilyas, Shorter and outside off. Ilyas keeps it out.
|5.2 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, OUT! GONE! Romario ShepherdÂ strikes! Shorter and on off. Singh goes back and pulls but finds Kevin SinclairÂ at mid-wicket who shows good reflexes as he leaps and takes it.Â
|5.1 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, On off, kept out.
|4.6 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Length and on middle, blocked.
|4.5 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, Length and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one.
|4.4 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Length and outside off,Â Prajapati punches it to point for one.
|4.3 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, SIX! That is some shot! OmanÂ off to a flier! Too straight on the pads.Â Prajapati whacks it over square leg for a biggie.
|4.2 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, On a length and on off, blocked.
|2.5 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Leg bye! Fuller and on middle, tails in very sharply.Â Prajapati misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that was angled down.
|4.1 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
|3.6 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, Fuller and on middle,Â Prajapati flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|3.5 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, Outside off, left alone.
|3.4 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, Outside off, guided through cover point for a couple.
|3.3 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, A length ball on off.Â Prajapati tries to defend on the up but edges it down and it rolls just near the stumps.
|3.2 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, Short of a length, outside off.Â Prajapati looks to poke it but misses.
|3.1 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, FOUR!Â Well played! Pitched up, outside off andÂ Prajapati lofts it over point for a boundary.
|2.6 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, On middle, Singh uses his feet and keeps it out.
|2.4 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Length and on off, pushed to point.
|2.3 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, Plays with soft hands! Length and outside off. Singh steers it past the slip cordon to third man for one.
|2.2 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, This is full and on off. Singh dead bats it.Â
|2.1 : Kyle Mayers to Jatinder Singh, A length ball on off. Singh defends it.
|1.6 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, On a length and outside off.Â Prajapati drops it to cover.
|1.5 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, A single as this is hit to point.
|1.4 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, FOUR! Finds the fence! This is full and outside off. Singh creams it through covers for a boundary.
|1.3 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, On middle, blocked out.
|1.2 : Romario Shepherd to Jatinder Singh, On a length and on off, Singh blocks it out.
|1.1 : Romario Shepherd to Kashyap Prajapati, Length and outside off,Â Prajapati dabs it to third man for a single.
|0.6 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, OmanÂ are underway! Length and outside off,Â Prajapati taps it to third man for one.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Again gets hit on the pads but this one is slightly high! Length and on middle,Â Prajapati misses his flick.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, An appeal for LBW but that was going down. A length ball on off and tails in.Â Â Prajapati looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, On a length and on off.Â Prajapati tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, A length ball, outside off, angles in.Â Prajapati looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Kashyap Prajapati, Very full and outside off, swings in.Â Prajapati drives it to cover.
|0.0 : All set for the national anthems. It will be Oman's first followed by of the Windies. Time for action now. Kyle MayersÂ to bowl first. A bit issue with the sightscreen as we wait for the start.
|Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas (C), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
|Aqib IlyasÂ says it is an honor to play against West Indies. Adds they have played good cricket till now and are looking forward to this match. Reckons it is a big stage and a chance to showcase their skills. Informs Jay OdedraÂ comes in for Fayyaz Butt.
|Shai HopeÂ says they have a lot to prove and want to finish the tournament strongly. Adds they have to improve and be disciplined with the ball. Informs Keacy CartyÂ comes in for Shamarh Brooks.Â
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein.