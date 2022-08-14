|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|1.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Martin Guptill, 1 run.
|0.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Dominic Drakes to Martin Guptill, A fraction fuller now and in line with the stumps, Martin GuptillÂ clips this to deep square leg and takes a single. Good over from Dominic DrakesÂ to start the innings. Just 3 runs from it.Â
|0.5 : Dominic Drakes to Martin Guptill, Dominic DrakesÂ continues bowling on a good length and outside the off pole. Martin GuptillÂ fends this towards cover.Â
|0.4 : Dominic Drakes to Devon Conway, Good-length delivery once gain outside off, Devon ConwayÂ knocks this towards point and takes off for a run. Martin GuptillÂ commits and would have been shot if there was a direct hit.Â
|0.3 : Dominic Drakes to Devon Conway, What a beauty! Dominic DrakesÂ serves this on a good length and outside off, gets the ball to shape away. Devon ConwayÂ feels for the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.2 : Dominic Drakes to Martin Guptill, Bowls this on a good length as well and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ taps this with soft hands towards point and takes a quick single to get off the mark.Â
|0.1 : Dominic Drakes to Martin Guptill, Dominic DrakesÂ begins with a good-length delivery just outside off, Martin GuptillÂ fends this towards cover-point.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The Windies players are out in the middle. Martin GuptillÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are the openers for New Zealand. West IndiesÂ players take the knee in support of the 'BLM' movement.Â Dominic DrakesÂ to start with the ball.Â
|Rovman PowellÂ will captain the West IndiesÂ today and he saysÂ playing for the West IndiesÂ is a dream but captaining the team in front of the home crowd is also a dream come true. Informs there are four changes. Admits it is difficult to lose the previous two games but it gives an opportunity to improve. Shares that the Kiwis batted well but they gave too many freebies in the last game.Â HopesÂ the guys can rectify things.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favor of New Zealand. They have elected to BAT first.
|Samuel Badree is pitchside. He says that the sky is clear and there is a gentle cool breeze blowing across the stadium. He says it is the same surface as the previous two games. Adds the pitch is quite dry and there are cracks,Â the spinners will have an impact and so will the slower balls. Says the batters can score runs freely too and he expects a good encounter betweenÂ bat and ball.
|Kane Williamson the captain of New ZealandÂ says they will have a bat. Explains that the condition is good and the surface is the same as the last game hence they chose to bat first. Says that they have a good team but it is about improving and adjusting which enables them to keep playing better cricket. ConfirmsÂ that they have one change as Lockie FergusonÂ comes in for Trent Boult.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King (In place of Kyle Mayers), Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas (WK), Shimron Hetmyer,Â Dominic Drakes (in place of Nicholas Pooran),Â Rovman Powell (C), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein (In place of Jason Holder), Alzarri Joseph (In place of Obed McCoy),Â Hayden Walsh.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Trent Boult).
|New ZealandÂ have been outstanding in white-ball cricket this year. They are unbeaten in the 16 games they have played out of which they have played 9 T20Is. They will be eager to continue this run past the upcoming World Cup. They seem to have a balanced squad at their disposal and will go into the tournament as one of the favorites.