|1.1 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, No run.
|0.6 : Romario ShepherdÂ to operate from the other end.
|Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, A tidy first over from Kyle Mayers, just 4 off it. This is on the pads, Conway tucks it towards mid-wicket and races across for the single.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Quick single! Length, around off and this is just tapped towards covers for a quick run.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Conway trying to be inventive from the get-go. Good length, over middle and leg, Conway shuffles and tries to scoop it over short fine leg. The ball goes off the thigh pads and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Short again and around off, Conway plays it off the back foot down towards point.
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, This is a bit shorter and angling across the left-hander. Devon ConwayÂ hangs back and dabs it down with soft hands towards backward point.
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, New ZealandÂ are underway! Mayers starts off with a fullish delivery, wide of the off stump. Martin GuptillÂ reaches out and slashes it towards deep point for a single.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires and the Windies players out in the middle as the Kiwi openers, Martin GuptillÂ and Devon ConwayÂ take guard. Kyle MayersÂ has been handed the new ball and he is raring to go. Before that, the Windies players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Let's play...
|Rovman PowellÂ is in for a quick chat.Â Powell says that it's a special feeling to play international cricket in front of your home crowd. Adds that his form is a bit here and there and he's got into the twenties but needs to bat deeper and go on to get a big score. Says that his role is to close games, previously he batted at number 4 but they have had conversations about his best position. Adds that it is important for them to be disciplined with both bat and ball and they lose wickets in clus
|PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree is pitchside andÂ says it's hot and humid out there. HeÂ informs that it's the same strip from the last game. Mentions that there's an even covering of grass and the pitch is hard and there's good bounce and even carry. Adds that there will be an impact of spin and the batters can score big once they settle in.
|Nicholas Pooran, the captain of West IndiesÂ says that they are going with the same team and informs that Brandon KingÂ is still unfit. Adds that they have a squad of 15-16 players and it's important to give everyone a rest and give opportunities to everyone. Mentions that they need to do better in the Powerplay and need to start well with the bat and is proud of the way the boys showed fight in the last game.
|Kiwi skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ says that they will bat first because it's the same surface as last time and they want to make the best use of it. Informs that they have one change as Lockie FergusonÂ has been rested and Michael BracewellÂ comes in for him. Adds that the game is always moving forward and they have to put on better performances and have to keep working hard. Says that as a side they just want to get better and the last match was a close one.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (In for Lockie Ferguson), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee andÂ Trent Boult.
|West Indies (Unchanged XI) - Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Devon Thomas (WK), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh andÂ Obed McCoy.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first.
|New Zealand on the other hand, canât put a foot wrong at the moment. Everything their doing is falling in place flfor them. The players who returned into the side after missing out the last two series managed to do well and Williamson will be hungry to continue the good work.