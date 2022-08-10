|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 . 0wd . 6 . | 1 . . 2 . 4
|Last bat : Devon Conway (W)c Devon Thomas b Odean Smith43(29b4x42x6) SR:148.28, FoW:62/2 (7.4 Ovs)
|11.2 : Update - 1.09Â am IST (7.39Â pm GMT, previous day) - Still no positive updates. In fact, the rain seems to have gotten heavier. The weather has changed all of a sudden and the sky looks really gloomy now. The good news is that 90 minutes can be added to play and there are lights as well that can be used if it gets dark. Stay tuned for further updates.
|Update - 12.53Â am IST (7.23Â pm GMT, previous day) - Play halted! It has started to rain. Thankfully, it is just drizzling but the umpire does not want to waste time and asks the players to walk off. The covers are on. Hopefully, it is just a passing shower and we resume quickly. Stay tuned.
|Jason Holder to Kane Williamson, This is slightly back of a length and in line with the stumps, Kane WilliamsonÂ nudges this towards mid-wicket.Â
|11.1 : Jason Holder to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Kane WilliamsonÂ is looking good. Jason HolderÂ bowls this short and wide outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ comes down the wicket but has enough room to cut this towards deep point. Kyle MayersÂ puts in a dive at the boundary but can not stop the ball. That is four more runs for Kane Williamson.
|10.6 : Jason HolderÂ is back on.
|Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Hayden WalshÂ continues bowling short and wide outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ stays back and cuts this late towards deep backward point. A good stop from Obed McCoyÂ at the boundary line but the batters are able to take three runs.
|10.5 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Short once again and outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ works this towards short third man but does not take a single this time.
|Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, WIDE! Flights this full and outside off. This is far from the batter and he leaves it alone. The umpire calls that wide.
|10.4 : Hayden Walsh to Glenn Phillips, This is short and on the pads, Glenn PhillipsÂ gets an inside edge to deepÂ square leg as he looks to pull this.
|10.3 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Flights this and bowls it slower in the air. This is full and outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ guides it to short third man for a quick single.
|10.2 : Hayden Walsh to Glenn Phillips, Hayden WalshÂ goes 'round the wicket and fires this one short and outside off, Kane WilliamsonÂ slaps this towards deep cover and takes a single.
|10.1 : Hayden Walsh to Glenn Phillips, SIX! BANG! What a start after the break! Hayden WalshÂ flights this one full and outside off, Glenn PhillipsÂ gets a hold of this one and thumps it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum! This was huge!
|9.6 : Drinks - New ZealandÂ started in a steady manner and got off to a good start. The openers were looking good and the platform was being set for the hitters to take over. However, both of them departed in consecutive deliveries and allowed the West Indians to claw back into the game. A lot of work for both sides to do after the break.
|Odean Smith to Kane Williamson, A dot to end the over! This is on middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
|9.5 : Odean Smith to Kane Williamson, Fuller ball and on middle. Kane WilliamsonÂ bunts it to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Odean Smith to Glenn Phillips, On middle, on a length, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Odean Smith to Glenn Phillips, Odean SmithÂ is doing well to hit the deck hard and use the surface. This is outside off.Â Phillips looks to cut at it but misses.
|9.2 : Odean Smith to Glenn Phillips, FOUR! Short and outside off.Â Phillips waits on the back foot and upper cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
|9.1 : Odean Smith to Kane Williamson, Length ball, tailing on the pads, whipped behind square on the leg side for a single.
|8.6 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, way outside off, worked to deep cover for a single.
|8.5 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, A leg-breaker, flatter and outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ uses his feet and reaches to the pitch of the ball to block it.
|8.4 : Hayden Walsh to Glenn Phillips, A leggie, full and outside off.Â Phillips drives it to deep cover for one.
|8.3 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Floated ball, around off, pushed to long off for one.
|8.2 : Hayden Walsh to Kane Williamson, Flatter, quicker and outside off. Kane WilliamsonÂ cuts it straight to point.
|8.1 : Hayden Walsh to Glenn Phillips, On middle, pushed to covers for a single.
|7.4 : Glenn PhillipsÂ has made his way out to the crease to face the Hat-trick delivery!
|7.6 : Odean Smith to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Great placement from Kane Williamson!Â Odean SmithÂ continues bowling short and wide outside off.Â Kane WilliamsonÂ gets on his toes and on top of the bounce to work this past the backward point fielder for a boundary.
|7.5 : Odean Smith to Glenn Phillips, Odean SmithÂ goes short once again and wide outside off, Glenn PhillipsÂ slaps this towards deep point and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|Odean Smith to Glenn Phillips, WIDE! Serves this way outside off from a shorter length. Called wide by the umpire. The hat-trick ball is wasted.Â
|7.4 : Odean Smith to Devon Conway, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Devon ThomasÂ with acrobatic stuff now! West IndiesÂ with some brilliance on the field! Smith bowls a slower length ball on middle. Conway looks to pull but gets deceived by the pace of the ball and gets a leading edge. Now, Devon Thomas,Â the keeper was trying to run on the leg side but had to readjusts quickly as the ball lobed towards him and to his left. He shuffles to that side, dives, and the ball sticks in his left-glove. Odean SmithÂ
|7.3 : Odean Smith to Martin Guptill, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Outstanding from Hetmyer! Acrobatic stuff in the deep from Shimron Hetmyer! What a catch this is! Smith hits the hard length and serves it outside off. Martin GuptillÂ swings his bat and toe ends his shot to deep point. Shimron HetmyerÂ there was standing inches away from the ropes but he judged his jump to perfection, jumped and took a one handed-stunner to dismiss Guptill. The ball stuck nicely to his left-hand.Â Â
|The skipper, Kane WilliamsonÂ makes his way out to the middle.
|7.2 : Odean Smith to Martin Guptill, Short again but this time on middle.Â Guptill tries to ramp it over but misses.
|7.1 : Odean Smith to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Boundary to start the over then! Smith serves a short ball, outside off.Â Guptill slashes to it, gets a top edge but the ball flies to the vacant third man region for four runs.Â
|6.6 : Odean SmithÂ has been given the ball now. West IndiesÂ will be hoping he gets a breakthrough.Â
|Hayden Walsh to Devon Conway, A huge appeal for LBW but not given! Tossed up, full and around leg. Conway tries to reverse sweep it but misses and gets hit on the forearm. it was pitching outside leg.
|6.5 : Hayden Walsh to Devon Conway, Shorter, quicker and around leg. Conway tucks it to square leg.
|6.4 : Hayden Walsh to Devon Conway, FOUR! Poor delivery! this is full and down the leg side. Conway needs to just get some bat on it and he gets as he tries to sweep this. He gets an inside edge to the fine leg fence.
|6.3 : Hayden Walsh to Devon Conway, On a length and on middle. Conway skips down and keeps it out.
|6.2 : Hayden Walsh to Martin Guptill, Flatter ball, outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
|6.1 : Hayden Walsh to Devon Conway, Starts with a fuller ball on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Hayden WalshÂ has been brought into the attack now that the Powerplay has ended.
|Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, A single to end the over! 14 runs off the over. On off, pushed to mid off for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, New ZealandÂ are 52/0 with Devon ConwayÂ hitting the bulk of runs.Â
|5.5 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, SIX! Fifty up for the Kiwis! Bright start for them! This is short and on leg. Conway looks to pull but gets a top edge and it flies all the way over fine leg for a biggie.Â
|5.4 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, Two again! This is good running! On a length and outside off. Conway punches it to deep cover. A little bit of fumble and it gives a chance for the second run.Â
|5.3 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, Angles a full ball, wide of off. Conway looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to deep backward point for another couple of runs.
|5.2 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, This is on the pads. Conway flicks it square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|5.1 : Romario Shepherd to Martin Guptill, On a length and on off.Â Guptill whips it to deep square leg for a single.
|4.6 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, Short ball bowled slow and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the pull and gets beaten by the pace.Â
|4.5 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, Good-length delivery outside off, Devon ConwayÂ guides this towards this backward point fielder.
|4.4 : Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, Obed McCoyÂ serves this full and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ hits this towards mid off and takes a quick single.Â
|4.3 : Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, Obed McCoyÂ goes back to bowling on a good length and takes some pace off the ball. Martin GuptillÂ goes for a similar shot and misses this time.
|4.2 : Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, SIX! Martin GuptillÂ finally gets a shot away! Obed McCoyÂ bowls this a fraction full and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ takes his front foot forward and lofts the ball handsomely over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. This should get Martin GuptillÂ going.
|4.1 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, Obed McCoyÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ charges down the wicket and strokes the ball to mid off. They take a single and the ball is not picked up cleanly by the fielder.
|3.6 : Romario Shepherd to Martin Guptill, Romario ShepherdÂ bowls a slower delivery full and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ swings across the line and misses once again.
|3.5 : Romario Shepherd to Martin Guptill, Romario ShepherdÂ goes full and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ is not connecting well as he mistimes his shot towards cover.
|3.4 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, This is short and wide outside off, Devon ConwayÂ slaps this towards deep point and takes a single.
|3.3 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, FOUR! That is a smart short! Romario ShepherdÂ continues bowling on a good length and this a fraction outside off, Devon ConwayÂ moves across the stumps and paddles the ball really fine. Goes to the right of the keeper and runs away to the fine leg fence.
|3.2 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, Beaten! This is bowled on a good length and shaping away outside off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes at it and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.1 : Romario Shepherd to Devon Conway, Romario ShepherdÂ begins with a full delivery outside off, Devon ConwayÂ strokes this straight to cover.
|2.6 : Romario ShepherdÂ is into the attack.
|Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, Obed McCoyÂ serves this on a good length once again, and just outside off, Martin GuptillÂ charges down the wicket and swings. Gets no connection as it goes through to the keeper.
|2.5 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, Obed McCoyÂ goes slightly short and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ slashes at this towards backward point. Hayden WalshÂ dives to his left and stops well to restrict the batters to just a single.
|2.4 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, This is angling into the pads from a good length, Devon ConwayÂ flicks this towards deep backward square leg for a brace.
|2.3 : Obed McCoy to Devon Conway, FOUR! A lucky boundary for Devon ConwayÂ but they all count! Obed McCoyÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes at the ball and gets an inside edge that flies past the stumps towards the fine leg fence for four runs.Â
|2.2 : Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, On a good length and in line with the stumps, Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single.
|2.1 : Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, The is full as well and just outside off, Martin GuptillÂ hits this hard towards the cover fielder.
|Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, WIDE! Goes wide outside off this time on a fuller length. The umpire raises his arms to call wide once again.
|Obed McCoy to Martin Guptill, Obed McCoyÂ begins with a loosener angling down leg stump from a good length. Martin GuptillÂ leaves this alone and the umpire indicates it is wide..Â
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, FOUR! Another good over ends with a boundary! Jason HolderÂ goes full and right under the bat outside off, Devon ConwayÂ strokes this elegantly through covers for a boundary. The ball races away to the deep cover fence for four more runs.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Jason HolderÂ goes for the yorker and wide outside off, Devon ConwayÂ tries to get bat on it and misses. Goes through to the keeper.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Jason HolderÂ serves a full toss outside off, Devon ConwayÂ is down the wicket and has to adjust his shot as he guides it towards deep backward point for a brace.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Goes a fraction full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ knocks this straight to cover.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, On a good length once again and just outside off, Devon ConwayÂ fends this into pitch, and the ball rolls towards the keeper.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Jason HolderÂ starts with a good-length delivery but angling into the pads. Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Kyle MayersÂ begins with a full delivery pitching outside off, Martin GuptillÂ strokes this straight to mid off.
|0.6 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, SIX! That has gone all the way! Kyle MayersÂ continues bowling full and wide outside off, Devon ConwayÂ gets a stride forward and hits through the line. Gets the ball well over the deep cover fence for a biggie. That is the first boundary for New Zealand.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Devon ConwayÂ showing some aggression. Kyle MayersÂ serves this on a good length and outside off. Devon ConwayÂ charges down the wicket and slaps it to mid off.Â
|0.6 : Jason HolderÂ to start from the other end.
|Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, WIDE! Bowls this full and really wide outside off. Devon ConwayÂ leaves this alone and is called wide by the umpire.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, A fraction full and angling away from the left-hander. Devon ConwayÂ fends this back to the bowler.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Goes full once again outside off, Martin GuptillÂ shuffles forward and goes for the booming drive. Gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, This is on a good length and angling into the stumps, Martin GuptillÂ flicks this towards square leg.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. The Windies players take the knee to support the 'BLM' movement. Martin GuptillÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are the openers for New Zealand. Kyle MayersÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|Phil Simmons is up for a chat. He says they need to recognize how they want to play. Adds that there is a lot of pressure on Nicholas PooranÂ after the India series but he is learning quickly. Shares that they are working on how to play the middle phase and there will be bounce here so they hope to do better. Admits the pace bowlers need to play with pressure. It was hard against India but they need to do better against the Kiwis.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga is pitchside. He says it is dry and hard. Not a lot of green grass and expect there to bounce. The average score here is 134. Expects an even contest between bat and ball.
|Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand. He says it is important to get balance and break as all the players are in different stages of their life. It was nice to be at home and get some break. Informs there are few changes from the game they had against Netherlands.
Nicholas Pooran, the captain of West Indies. He says they will bowl first as the conditions are new for them. Says it is different from Miami and the conditions suit the seamers more so they want to capitalize on that by bowling first. Says that they have been playing a lot of cricket and some of the guys are rested. Continues to say that they have a lot of reserve players and they can put together a good composition and guys are eager to take the opportunity.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas (WK), Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!
West Indies, on the other hand, find themselves racing against the clock to get their team in place and to get all their players back in form. They have shown glimpses of talent and ability, but they lack consistency. They have match-winners throughout their lineup, yet there are days when all of them fail to click. However, if that switch were to come on, this young West Indian side could prove to be devastating in the World Cup. The team banks heavily on their all-rounders and they bat deep.