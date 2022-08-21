|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.3 : Update - 11.56 pm IST (6.26 pm GMT) - The rain has arrived. The conditions were a bit overcast and it became very dark in the last moment or so. It has started to drizzle now and the covers are coming on. The whole ground is not covered so that means the groundstaff are expecting it to pass away. Let's hope it is a short break. Stay tuned for further updates.
|Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Length ball outside off, Shai HopeÂ shoulders arms at it.
|6.2 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, On a length and outside off, Hope leaves it alone.
|6.1 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Fuller and outside leg, Shai HopeÂ hits is back towards the bowler.
|Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Wide! This one lands outside leg, Shai HopeÂ looks to pull it but misses.
|5.6 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Fuller one this time, Shai HopeÂ looks to defend it but gets an outside edge as the ball rolls towards third man. They collect one.
|5.5 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, On a length and down the middle, Shai HopeÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|5.4 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Length ball outside off, left alone by Shai Hope.
|5.3 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, On a length and outside off, Shai HopeÂ drives it. The fielder at short covers makes a good stop. Another dot.
|5.2 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, An outswinger outside off, Shai HopeÂ shoulders arms at it.
|5.1 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Slightly shorter and on middle, Shai HopeÂ blocks it towards mid on. Dot.
|4.6 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, On a length and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|4.5 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, On a length and on off, Shai HopeÂ flicks it to short mid-wicket for a quick single.Â
|4.4 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Fuller and on middle, defended out.
|4.3 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Shai HopeÂ knocks it down the ground. The fielder chases it but can only escort it to the fence. Boundary!
|4.2 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Slightly shorter, outside off, Shai HopeÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Wide! This one lands outside leg, Shai HopeÂ looks to flick it but misses.
|4.1 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and on off, Kyle MayersÂ eases it to point. A fumble from the fielder allows the batters to cross.
|3.6 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Play and a miss. Shorter and outside off, Shai HopeÂ looks for an uppercut but misses. Just a single from the over.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Another outswinger and outside off, Shai HopeÂ lets it go. Four dots in a row now.
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, This one lands on a length and on off, Shai HopeÂ defends it to covers.Â
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Bowls it outside off again, Shai HopeÂ lets this one go as well.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, An outswinger outside off, slightly shorter, left alone.
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Kyle Mayers, Touch fuller this time, on off, Kyle MayersÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Delivers it on a length again, Shai HopeÂ flicks it but finds the fielder at square leg.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, On a length and down the middle, Shai HopeÂ blocks it away.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, On a length and on middle, Kyle MayersÂ flicks it but gets his thigh and towards backward square leg for a leg bye.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, Serves it on a length and down the middle, Kyle MayersÂ defends it again towards short mid-wicket.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, Goes fuller this time, quicker too, Kyle MayersÂ blocks it towards short covers.
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, On a length and on off, Shai HopeÂ eases it to point. Four dots in a row now.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, Slightly shorter, around off, defended to short covers.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Tim SoutheeÂ starts with a maiden. On a length and on off, Shai HopeÂ defends it solidly.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, This one lands outside off and nips back in, Shai HopeÂ looks to defend it but misses. Good delivery.
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, This is on a length and outside off swinging it away, Shai HopeÂ leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, A dot as this is defended towards point again.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Shai Hope, Southee starts with a length ball outside off, Shai HopeÂ defends it to point.
|0.6 : Tim SoutheeÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, On a length and down the middle, Kyle MayersÂ looks to drive it but gets an inside edge towards the keeper. A dot to finish the over.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, This one is outside off as well, Kyle MayersÂ leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Kyle Mayers, On a length and outside off, left alone by Kyle Mayers.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Fuller and on leg, Shai HopeÂ looks to tuck it but gets his pads and towards the leg side. They cross for a leg bye.
|0.0 : New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (C/WK), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson (In for Glenn Phillips), Trent Boult.
|We are all set for the action. The players are out in the middle. Shai HopeÂ and Kyle MayersÂ are the openers for West Indies. Trent BoultÂ to start with the ball. Before the start, the Windies players will take the knee in support of the 'BLM' movement.Â
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, Bowls it on off, Shai HopeÂ drives but finds the fielder at covers.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Shai Hope, FOUR! Shai Hope gets off the mark with a boundary! This one lands fuller and on leg, Hope gives it a fine tickle as the ball races away the fine leg fence.
|0.0 : Pitch Report - Samuel Badree thinks there will be a bit of rain. Adds it is a new pitch but looks similar to the other games. Tells there is a grass cover, the bowlers will have more bounce. Shares the new ball bowlers will enjoy but the batters will have runs on offer as well.
|Kevin SinclairÂ is up for a chat. HeÂ says thatÂ he is happy to get this opportunity. Adds that the skipper gives him a lot of confidence as he lets him know what the team requires from him. Tells that he just tries to be patient and work on his basics. Shares that they just need to focus on their game and do the basics right.
|Nicholas PooranÂ says that they wanted to bowl but they will try and put good pressure withÂ the bat first and do their best. Further says that this is an important game and they will hope to win the series. Finally says that they will play with the same team.
|Tom LathamÂ the skipper of New ZealandÂ says that they will bowl first as it's a fresh wicket. Further says that they can put the ball to work well and bat afterward. Says that it was worrying about how the last order of West Indies performed well the other day and Finn Allen was great. Mentions that will hope to put good performance with the ball. Finally says about Kane Williamson'sÂ injury and Ferguson is in for Phillips.Â
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (C), Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.
|TOSS - New ZealandÂ have won the toss and elected toÂ BOWL first.
|New Zealand's top order fumbled a bit as well but Finn Allen was the star with the bat who scored 96 runs as the visitors reached a par total of 212 runs. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee ran through the opposition's lineup to claim 7 wickets. They would hope to win this series on Caribbean soil. Â Whose side are you on? Toss and team news are around the corner.