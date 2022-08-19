|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 4 . . | . . 2 . . .
|Last bat : Tom Latham (C) (W)c Kevin Sinclair b Jason Holder0(3b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:31/3 (9.4 Ovs)
|14.6 : Drinks!
|Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, 1 run.
|14.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, No run.
|14.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Goes a touch fuller this time and outside off, Finn AllenÂ strokes this firmly and a good stop by Yannic CariahÂ at cover prevents a run.Â
|14.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Alzarri JosephÂ bangs this one in short and bowls this outside off, Finn AllenÂ ducks well under this one.Â
|14.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Alzarri JosephÂ serves this one wide outside off and on a good length, Finn AllenÂ miscues his shot towards cover.Â
|14.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this on a good length and keeps the outside off stump line. Finn AllenÂ plays this back towards the bowler.Â
|13.6 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, Akeal HoseinÂ continues cowling full and just outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ defends this solidly down the pitch. 5Â dot balls and a maximum in thisÂ over.Â
|13.5 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, Beaten! Gets the ball to turn sharply after pitching outside off on a fuller length. Daryl MitchellÂ pushes at the ball and does not get bat on it.Â
|13.4 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, Goes full once again and in line with the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ knocks this back to the bowler.Â
|13.3 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, Floated, full and on off, Daryl MitchellÂ blocks it out.
|13.2 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, SIX! That is the first maximum of the match. This is tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl MitchellÂ dances down the track and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|13.1 : Akeal Hosein to Daryl Mitchell, Flighted delivery and on off, turning away a bit, Daryl MitchellÂ leans on and pushes it of the outer half towards point.
|12.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Goes full on the pads, Finn AllenÂ clips this straight to mid-wicket. End of another good over from Alzarri Joseph as just 3 runs have come off it.Â
|12.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this one slightly short as well and outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ guides this to deep backward point for a single.Â
|12.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this back of a length and angling down leg, Daryl MitchellÂ looks to glance this but misses. There is a huge appeal and the umpire does not call this wide so it must have hit something. West IndiesÂ decide to review this. UltraEdge shows a spike whenÂ the ball passes the bat but the umpire reckons there is ga between bat and ball. The ball definitely grazes past the body. The onfield decision remains and Daryl MitchellÂ survives.Â
|12.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Continues bowling on a good length, and just outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ gets across the stumpsÂ and taps the ball back towards the bowler.Â
|12.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, This is straying onto the pads from a good length, Finn AllenÂ works this towards wide fine leg and takes one.
|12.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, The first runs off Alzarri Joseph! He bowls this back of a length and angles into the batter. Daryl MitchellÂ looks to fend and gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.Â
|11.6 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Bowls this full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ strokes this back to the bowler. A maiden to start off for Akeal Hosein!
|11.5 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Makes that five! Akeal HoseinÂ goes full outside off, Finn AllenÂ finds the cover fielder once again.Â
|11.4 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Bowls this is line with the stumps and full, Finn AllenÂ knocks this back down the pitch. Four dot balls now.
|11.3 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Full this time and outside off, Finn AllenÂ strokes this straight to short cover.Â
|11.2 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Bowls this a touch short and in line with the stumps, Finn AllenÂ goes back in the crease and hits this back to the bowler's left.Â
|11.1 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Akeal HoseinÂ begins with a full delivery angling into the stumps, Finn AllenÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|10.6 : We will see spin for the first time as Akeal HoseinÂ comes into the attack.
|Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ bowls this a touch wider outside off on a good length. Daryl MitchellÂ is watchful as he leaves this one alone as well. Another maiden over from Alzarri Joseph!
|10.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ serves this one a good length and outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ is happy to let this one go.Â
|10.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Pulls his length back a fraction, and bowls this just outside off stump, Daryl MitchellÂ looks to defend and there is some extra bounce. Gets hit high on the bat and the ball rolls to square leg.Â
|10.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ bangs this one in short and in line with the stumps, Daryl MitchellÂ ducks under this one.Â
|10.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Angles this one into the batter from a good length, Daryl MitchellÂ flicks this towards mid-wicket.Â
|10.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Daryl Mitchell, Alzarri JosephÂ is right on the money bowling this on a good length and just outside off, Daryl MitchellÂ fends this back down the wicket.Â
|9.6 : End of Powerplay 1 and now West IndiesÂ can keep four fielders outside the inner circle. They will want to keep the pressure on though.
|Jason Holder to Daryl Mitchell, Another sharp bouncer. Jason HolderÂ lands it short and on off, angling in sharply, Daryl MitchellÂ gets across to defend it but the ballÂ hits his gloves and goes towards sqaure leg. They cross.
|9.5 : Jason Holder to Daryl Mitchell, Jason HolderÂ welcomes Daryl MitchellÂ with a sharp bouncer. This is short and on middle, angling in, Daryl MitchellÂ ducks under it.
|9.4 : Daryl MitchellÂ makes his way out to the middle with New ZealandÂ in some serious trouble.
|Jason Holder to Tom Latham, OUT! TAKEN! This is absolutely brilliant captaincy by Nicholas Pooran. He put in 7 fielders on the off side for Latham and that plan has worked. Jason HolderÂ bowls this back of a length and outside off, gets some extra bounce on it as well. Tom LathamÂ looks to steer it but gets a top edge andÂ hits it in the air and straight toÂ Kevin SinclairÂ at backward point. West IndiesÂ are on top here.
|9.3 : Jason Holder to Tom Latham, This is again on a length and on off, Tom LathamÂ cuts it from his crease but straight to point.
|9.2 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, A bit short and on the leg stump, Finn AllenÂ looks to flick it but misses and the ball defelcts of his thigh pad towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|9.1 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, This is on a good length and on middle, keeps a bit low too, Finn AllenÂ does well to put his bat down in time and defend it.
|8.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Tom Latham, On a length and on off, Tom LathamÂ stays back and blocks it out.
|8.5 : The skipper Tom Latham makes his way to the crease and will be looking to play a Kane WilliamsonÂ innings and steady the ship here.
|Alzarri Joseph to Devon Conway, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Alzarri JosephÂ gets his 22nd wicket in this venue. This is on a hard length and on the fifth stump line, Devon ConwayÂ looks to push it away to the off side but closes the face of his bat a bit too soon. The ball takes the inside edge and crashes onto the stumps. New ZealandÂ lose their second wicket.
|8.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Devon Conway, This is on length and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ gets hurried by the pace and gets hit on his gloves while trying to block it.
|8.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Devon Conway, Excellent stop by Shai Hope! This is full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ slashes at it but gets an inside edge past his stumps and towards the right of the keeper. Shai HopeÂ dives in that direction and makes a good stop. He certainly saved a boundary there.
|8.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Devon Conway, Length again and on middle this time, Devon ConwayÂ stays there and blocks it onto the pitch.
|8.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Devon Conway, Alzarri JosephÂ starts with a good length delivery from 'round the wicket, on off, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it towards backward point.
|7.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ has been brought into the attack. He is the leading wicket-taker at this venue and will be looking take some more here.Â
|Jason Holder to Finn Allen, On a hard length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ tucks it towards sqaure leg.
|7.5 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Finn AllenÂ hops up and blocks it out.
|7.4 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Jason HolderÂ goes full again and n off, Devon ConwayÂ takes a couple of steps down the track and guides it towards third man for a single.
|0.0 : Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper of New ZealandÂ says thatÂ Kane WilliamsonÂ has little bit of niggle and it is precaution to keep him out today. He says that they need to improve their batting and the key is to build partnerships. Informs that Glenn PhillipsÂ replaces Kane WilliamsonÂ and James NeeshamÂ comes in for Lockie Ferguson.
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Full delivery and on off, Devon ConwayÂ drives it on the up and the ball goes towards covers on a bounce.
|0.0 : Nicholas Pooran, the skipper of West IndiesÂ saysÂ they are are going to have a bowl since it is the same wicket today. Claims that they will try to restrict New Zealand to a low score ifÂ it is possible. Says that it is about staying in the game as long as possible and winning the key moments. AddsÂ the bowlers have to be discplined and be consistent in bowling in the right areas. Informs that everyone did well in the first game and they will be looking to repeat that effort. Informs that Brand
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Length again and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ offers no shot at it.
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, This is on a good length and around off, angling away, Devon ConwayÂ leaves it alone.
|6.6 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Full and on off, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it towards mid off and gets across for a quick single.
|6.5 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, A good-length delivery and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ looks to block it but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stiffled appeal for the LBW but turned down. Nicholas PooranÂ decides against the review.
|6.4 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Overthrows! This is on a length and on off, Finn AllenÂ pushes it to point, the fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but there is no one backing up. The batters take a run.
|6.3 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Fullish one and on middle, Finn AllenÂ flicks it uppishly but it falls short of the short mid-wicket fielder.
|6.2 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Full and around off, Finn AllenÂ bunts it onto the ground.
|6.1 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, FOUR! Nice shot! This is just a touch short and on middle, Finn AllenÂ gets into position qucikly and pulls it towards the deep sqaure leg fence.Â Kevin SinclairÂ there puts in a dive but his knee gets stuck in the ground and the ball goes over the fence for a boundary.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Full and on middle, Finn AllenÂ tucks it wide of the mid on fielder and takes a single.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, A slower one now, on a length and on middle, Finn AllenÂ look to flick it but gets beaten due to the change of pace and gets hi on his thigh pads.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Full again and on middle, Finn AllenÂ works it away through square leg with soft hands and comes back for the second.
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Goes a bit full and around off, Devon ConwayÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it past point for aÂ single.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Length again and on the fifth stump line, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it to the right of the bowler. No run taken.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Devon Conway, Jason HolderÂ comes 'round the wicket and bowls a length delivery, on off, Devon ConwayÂ stays there and blocks it out.
|4.6 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Kyle MayersÂ ends with a good-length delivery outside off, Finn AllenÂ defends the ball back to the left of the bowler.Â
|0.0 : It looks like there is some issue withÂ the landing area of the bowler. Kyle MayersÂ is indicating that his front foot is not landing well. The ground staff is inÂ with a big stone cube to flatten the area. Everthing seems to fine now and we are ready to continue.
|4.5 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Kyle MayersÂ goes back to bowling on a good length and angles this into the stumps, Finn AllenÂ clips the ball towards mid-wicket.
|4.4 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, This is poor work on the field. Kyle MayersÂ bowls a fuller delivery in line with the stumps, Finn AllenÂ taps the ball to the right of the bowler with soft hands. Long on is in place and he is slow to come for the ball. They steal a second.Â
|4.3 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Serves this on a good length and just outside off, Devon ConwayÂ gets a thickish outside edge towards deep backward point for a single.Â
|4.2 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Beaten! Kyle MayersÂ delivers this on a good length and moves away from the left-hander with the angle. Devon ConwayÂ pushes at it and beats his outside edge.Â
|4.1 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Kyle MayersÂ bowls this full and onto the pads, Devon ConwayÂ clips this towards deep square leg and they take a brace with ease.Â
|Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, WIDE! Kyle MayersÂ serves this really wide down leg side. Devon ConwayÂ does not bother with it and is called wide by the umpire.Â
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Bowls this back of a length and serves it outside off, Finn AllenÂ is happy to let this one through to the keeper. A maiden wicket for Jason Holder!Â
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Jason HolderÂ bowls a short delivery and angling down leg, Finn AllenÂ goes to pull but misses.Â
|3.4 : Devon ConwayÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, OUT! CAUGHT! Good start for West IndiesÂ here! They have got the danger man Martin GuptillÂ early! Jason HolderÂ goes full and just outside off, takes some pace of the ball and Martin GuptillÂ is early into his lofted shot. He skies this high into the air towards mid off, Shamarh BrooksÂ back paddles and takes a comfortabe catch. Jason HolderÂ draws first blood!
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Goes a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, This is a touch wider outside off but still on a good length. Martin GuptillÂ taps this towards cover-point.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Jason HolderÂ is bowling good length here and serves this outside off, Martin GuptillÂ knocks this towards cover.Â
|2.6 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, FOUR! Lucky boundary but four nonetheless! Kyle MayersÂ goes full this time and in line with the stumps, Finn AllenÂ looks to heave this leg side but manages an inside edge that flies towards the deep square leg boundary to add four runs to his kitty.Â
|2.5 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Finn AllenÂ defends this back down the pitch.Â
|2.4 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Back-of-a-length delivery this time, and outside off, Finn AllenÂ goes for the pull but gets beaten.Â
|2.3 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Kyle MayersÂ goes slightly full and outside off, Finn AllenÂ goes to loft this over mid on. He does not get a hold of thisÂ but just manages to clear the fielder for a couple of runs.Â
|2.2 : Kyle Mayers to Finn Allen, Bowls this on a good length and angling in from outside off stump, Finn AllenÂ defends this firmly back to the bowler.Â
|2.1 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Kyle MayersÂ strays onto the pads from a good length, Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards fine leg and takes an easy single.Â
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, This is on a good length and outside the off pole. Finn AllenÂ fends this back down the pitch.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Angling into the pads from a good length, Finn AllenÂ misses his flick and the ball hits his pads.Â
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, FOUR! New ZealandÂ get their first boundary! Jason HolderÂ bowls this a touch short and gives the batter width. Finn AllenÂ gets on top of the ball and knocks it to deep point for four runs.Â
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, A fraction full but still outside off, Finn AllenÂ knocks this towards short cover.Â
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, This is wide outside off from a good length, Finn AllenÂ taps this towards backward point.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Jason HolderÂ begins with a good-length delivery just outside off, Finn AllenÂ defends this to the right of the bowler.Â
|0.6 : Jason HolderÂ will share the attack with Kyle Mayers.
|Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Pulls his length back a bit and around off, Martin GuptillÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Full again and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ this time leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Full and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ goes for the drive to the off side but inside edge it towards mid on.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Straying onto the pads this time and on a good length, Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards deep square leg and takes a brace.Â
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Continues bowling on a good length but closer to the stumps this this, Martin GuptillÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for play!Â The umpires and the players are out in the middle and the Windies team can be seen in a huddle. The Kiwi opening pair of Finn AllenÂ and Martin GuptillÂ alsoÂ makes their way to the middle. Kyle MayersÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Just before the first ball is bowled, the Windies players take the knee to show their support for the BLM movement.
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Martin Guptill, Kyle MayersÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off, Martin GuptillÂ knocks this towards cover.Â
|0.0 : Â New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (In for Kane Williamson), Tom Latham (C) (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham (In for Lockie Ferguson), Trent Boult.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King (In for Jermaine Blackwood), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.Â
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|We have some news coming in from the Blackcaps official Twitter handle. Kane WilliamsonÂ is set to miss today'sÂ game due to a quad injury. Tom LathamÂ will lead the side in his absence.