|0.0 : A warm welcome to Match 9 of the World Cup warm-up match between West Indies and New Zealand in Bristol. This is the same venue where West Indies and South Africa faced each other and that match was abandoned due to rain. Today West Indies would want a full game and hope they can get an idea about the XI they would want to play in their first game of the World Cup. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to win their second warm up game as well and head in the big event with winning momentum. S
|TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to field.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says they would want to chase. They had a good last game and they have another opportunity to do well today. Mentions they are going in with 12 or 13 players today.
|Windies skipper, Jason Holder, says he is not very disappointed with batting first, in the last game, they did not get to test themselves and he hopes they can get some time out in the middle. States it is the last opportunity to get an idea about the combination they would want to play in the big event. They are going in with 13 today, Shannon Gabriel and Fabian Allen miss out.
|We are all set for the action to begin! The West Indies openers, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis make their way out to the middle. Matt Henry will start the proceedings for New Zealand. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Henry to C Gayle, Henry starts with a good length delivery outside off, Gayle lets it go.
|0.2 : M Henry to C Gayle, On a length on leg, Gayle nudges it towards fine leg for a single and gets off the mark.
|0.3 : M Henry to E Lewis, Length delivery on off, Lewis plays it to covers.
|0.4 : M Henry to E Lewis, Length delivery on middle, Lewis flicks it to square leg.
|0.5 : M Henry to E Lewis, NO BALL! Matt Henry oversteps! Length delivery on middle, Lewis looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards square leg for a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|M Henry to C Gayle, Length delivery on middle, Gayle looks to go big but it goes of the inner half of the bat. It goes to the leg side.
|0.6 : M Henry to C Gayle, FOUR! First boundary of the match. Excellent shot. Henry bowls short delivery on middle, Gayle pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary. 7 runs have come from the first over. Good start for West Indies.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : T Boult to E Lewis, Boult gets a bit of away swing on this fuller length ball outside off, Evin leaves it by shouldering his arms.
|1.2 : T Boult to E Lewis, OHH! Had Williamson hit there, Gayle may have been in trouble. Length delivery on off, Lewis taps it towards cover and takes off. Gayle responds. Williamson picks the ball up and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
|1.3 : T Boult to C Gayle, Good bumper! Short and angling into Gayle. He evades it at the very end.
|1.4 : T Boult to C Gayle, Fuller and shaping away again, Gayle with the swing, strokes it to covers.
|1.5 : T Boult to C Gayle, WELL BOWLED! Starts this from around off and then gets it to shape away. Gayle is draw into the stroke but then gets beaten due to the movement.
|1.6 : T Boult to C Gayle, Swing and a miss! Gayle seems to have come out all guns blazing here. Short and outside off, Gayle swings but only connects with thin air. End of a very good first by Boult.
|2.1 : M Henry to E Lewis, Length delivery on off, Lewis drives it towards mid off for a single.
|2.2 : M Henry to C Gayle, FOUR! Good shot. Henry bowls short of a length delivery, Gayle lofts it just over the mid off fielder where Ish Sodhi goes for the catch but it goes over him for a boundary.
|2.3 : M Henry to C Gayle, SIX! THAT IS POWERFUL! First six of the innings. Short and outside off, Gayle lofts it over covers for a biggie.
|2.4 : M Henry to C Gayle, SIX! Consecutive sixes for Chris Gayle. Length delivery on middle, Gayle lofts it over long on for a maximum. 17 runs from the first four balls.
|2.5 : M Henry to C Gayle, FOUR! Chris Gayle is going bonkers here. Short delivery outside off, Gayle plays an upper cut over third man for a boundary.
|2.6 : M Henry to C Gayle, Full on off, Chris drives it to mid off. 21 runs have come from the over. Big over for West Indies.
|3.1 : T Boult to E Lewis, Away swinger outside off, Lewis lets's it go.
|3.2 : T Boult to E Lewis, FOUR! Fuller length ball on the pads and Lewis flicks it through square leg for a boundary. Boult is looking for some swing off the fuller length but errs in line and pays the price for it.
|3.3 : T Boult to E Lewis, Boult again bowls a length ball on the pads and Lewis pulls straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|3.4 : T Boult to E Lewis, Lewis comes on the front foot and drives this length delivery outside off, to covers where the fielder dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
|3.5 : T Boult to E Lewis, OHH! BEATEN. Boult is getting the ball to swing it away from the batsman. Lewis looks to defend off the front foot but the ball moves away at the last moment from the batsman
|3.6 : T Boult to E Lewis, Lewis defends this length delivery off the front foot. Solid defense.
|4.1 : M Henry to C Gayle, NO BALL! Umpire gives it no ball for height. Henry bowls a high full toss on leg, Gayle awkwardly flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. Maybe he was surprised by the full toss.
|M Henry to E Lewis, FREE HIT! A good delivery from Matt Henry. Length delivery on off, Lewis drives it towards mid off for a single.
|4.2 : M Henry to C Gayle, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Gayle looks to defend but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|4.3 : M Henry to C Gayle, FOUR! Nice shot. Short and outside off, Gayle cuts it through point for a boundary.
|4.4 : M Henry to C Gayle, Play and a miss! On a good length on middle, Gayle looks to pull but misses it.
|4.5 : M Henry to C Gayle, SIX! THAT IS WHACKED AWAY! Short of a length delivery, Gayle pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|4.6 : M Henry to C Gayle, Full on off, Gayle drives it to mid off. 13 runs have come from the last over. 17 runs have come from the last two.
|5.1 : T Boult to E Lewis, Away swinger outside off, Lewis lets it go.
|5.2 : T Boult to E Lewis, Good length delivery on the stumps, Lewis defends off the back foot to covers.
|5.3 : T Boult to E Lewis, Boult bowls a good length delivery outside off, Lewis drives it to mid on.
|5.4 : T Boult to E Lewis,SIX! A bumper on the stumps, Lewis is quick to rock back on the back foot and pulls it high and up over the mid-wicket fence. West Indies openers are out with an intention of playing attacking brand of cricket. 50 comes up for the Windies in no time.
|5.5 : T Boult to E Lewis, Boult bowls a fuller ball on the pads, Lewis flicks it through mid-wicket and gets over to other end.
|5.6 : T Boult to C Gayle, Gayle is struggling to time the ball against Boult. Boult is peppering Gayle with continuously bowling away swingers. Gayle Looks to swat it through covers but gets beaten once again.
|Lockie Ferguson is into the attack.
|6.1 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Ferguson starts with a full delivery on leg, Lewis flicks it over mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|6.2 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, On a good length and outside off, Lewis looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|6.3 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Good length delivery outside off, Lewis offers no shot to this one.
|6.4 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Full on leg, Lewis flicks it to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, FOUR! THAT IS SMASHED! Short and outside off, Lewis cuts it over point for a boundary.
|6.6 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Full on middle, Evin drives it to mid on. 6 runs have come from the over. West Indies are going at a good rate here.
|7.1 : T Boult to C Gayle, Back of a length on middle, gets this one to shape away. Gayle opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
|7.2 : T Boult to C Gayle, OUT! End of the entertainment! Gayle departs! His knock though has got West Indies off to a flier. This is a fuller delivery on off, Gayle looks to clear mid off but since the ball is too full, he fails to get under it. Hits it straight to Williamson there who takes an easy catch. Much-needed wicket for New Zealand as this partnership was going great guns. The Kiwis will now try and pull things back.
|Shai Hope comes in and as he walks out, it has started to drizzle. Not heavy enough to take the players off though.
|7.3 : T Boult to S Hope, Boult has carried his form from the first warm up, he bowls this one on a length and moving away from the right hander. Hope sees the line and lets it pass through.
|7.4 : T Boult to S Hope, Boult again bowls on a length and moving away from Hope. He again lifts his bat and lets it pass.
|7.5 : T Boult to S Hope, No run. This time Hope decides to lay bat on ball on the is away going length ball but can only drive it straight to the fielder at covers.
|7.6 : T Boult to S Hope, Hope square drives this length ball on the stumps but cannot pierce the gap on the off side. A wicket maiden for Boult.
|8.1 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Lewis does well to duck under it. Tom Blundell does well to take the catch and saves a boundary. Good keeping from him.
|L Ferguson to E Lewis, On a good length on off, Lewis defends it to covers.
|8.2 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Good length delivery on off, Evin defends it out.
|8.3 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, WIDE! Short of a length delivery down leg, Lewis offers no shot.
|L Ferguson to E Lewis, Full on off, Lewis drives it towards mid off where Williamson puts in a dive and makes a great stop. The batsmen take a single. The skipper saves three runs for his side.
|8.4 : L Ferguson to S Hope, On a good length on middle, Hope looks to defend but gets a leading edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|8.5 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Lewis looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|8.6 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, NO BALL! Ferguson oversteps! Good length delivery outside off, Lewis looks to cut but misses it due to the away swing on this one.
|L Ferguson to E Lewis, FREE HIT! FOUR! Nice shot. Evin Lewis makes good use of the Free Hit. Full on middle, Lewis drives it through mid off for a boundary. 13 runs have come from the over. Expensive over from New Zealand.
|9.1 : T Boult to S Hope, Boult bowls a length ball on middle and swinging in to the batsman. Hope flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|9.2 : T Boult to E Lewis, OHH! Edge and just short of the fielder in the slips. Boult is looking dangerous with is away swingers. This one pitched on the off and slightly moves away taking the outside edge off Lewis as he looks to defend.
|9.3 : T Boult to S Hope, SIX! Boult bowls a Fuller one on the pads and hope flicks it off his pads over the wide long on fence and the ball sails over the ropes. The WI batsmen look confident in their approach.
|9.4 : T Boult to S Hope, Boult again makes the mistake of bowling short and Hope again pulls it o
|9.5 : T Boult to S Hope, SIX! Hope continues the good work done by Gayle, He doesn't waste time after coming to the crease. Boult bowls this one short and Hope says thanks a lot by lofting it straight over the square leg fielder and over the fence for a maximum.
|9.6 : T Boult to S Hope, 1 run.
|Powerplay 2 is signaled. Four fielders will be outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Length delivery on middle, Hope flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, On a good length on middle, Lewis looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|10.3 : L Ferguson to S Hope, On a length on off, Hope dabs it towards third man for a single.
|10.4 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, On a good length and outside off, Evin lets it go.
|10.5 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Good length delivery on off, Lewis looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards keeper.
|10.6 : L Ferguson to E Lewis, Full on middle, Lewis flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs. Just 5 runs have come from the over. Good one from New Zealand's perspective.
|Matt Henry is back on!
|11.1 : M Henry to S Hope, Crisp shot! Length and on off, Hope strokes it on the up but to mid off.
|11.2 : M Henry to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
|11.3 : M Henry to E Lewis, Extra bounce there! Bends his back on this one and bangs it on a length around off, Lewis looks to punch but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and rolls towards mid off.
|11.4 : M Henry to E Lewis, Good length on off, Lewis taps it towards cover for one.
|11.5 : M Henry to S Hope, Hope is really timing the ball well here! Another one right off the middle but once again fails to find the gap as the cover fielder fields it.
|11.6 : M Henry to S Hope, Nicely played again! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one. Good beginning to Henry's second spell, just three from it.
|Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
|12.1 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, Colin starts off with a length ball on the stumps, Hope flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : de Grandhomme to E Lewis, Lewis plays this length ball off the back foot through the off side for a single.
|12.3 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, SIX! Hope is giving a momentum to this WI innings. He Flicks this fuller length delivery on the pads over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The fielder there looked interested for a fair bit of time.
|12.4 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, First a wristy flick and now an exquisite cover drive Hope is displaying his brand of cricket. He drives this length ball through the covers. The ball was heading to the cover boundary but the fielder from the sweeper slides and Saves a couple for his team. Great fielding effort from the kiwis.
|12.5 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, Length ball on pads, hope flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
|12.6 : de Grandhomme to E Lewis, Lewis punches this length ball off the front foot to the off side.
|13.1 : M Henry to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope plays it to point.
|13.2 : M Henry to S Hope, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Hope does well to duck under it.
|13.3 : M Henry to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope guides it towards third man for a single.
|13.4 : M Henry to E Lewis, FOUR! Excellent shot. Henry bowls a cross seamer on off, Lewis lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|13.5 : M Henry to E Lewis, TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Short of a length delivery, Lewis looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards wide mid on where the fielder goes for the catch but it goes just over him. The batsmen get two runs.
|13.6 : M Henry to E Lewis, Good length delivery on off, Lewis defends it off the back foot. 7 runs have come from the over.
|Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Looks close.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, NOT OUT! It is going over the stumps! New Zealand lose their only review! Back of a length on off, Hope hops and looks to flick but misses as the ball stays low. It hits the pads. An appeal and the umpire shakes his head. The batsmen run a leg bye as the ball rolls towards square leg. New Zealand take the review. Replay shows that the on-field call is the right one.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to E Lewis, WIDE! Colin follows the length ball with slower ball bouncer but as it is going over the bowler's head wide signalled by the square leg umpire.
|de Grandhomme to E Lewis, Lewis punches this length ball outside off, towards point and sets off for a single.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, Hope has scored maximum runs off the flick shot. He again flicks this fuller length ball towards deep mid-wicket and a run is added to the West Indies total.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to E Lewis, DROPPED! But a tremendous fielding effort from Lockie in the deep. Lewis this time goes with the flick over the mid-wicket region. The ball, as soon as it left the bat, was heading for a six but Lockie there holds on but as he sees that the momentum is taking him over the ropes, he releases the ball just in time. A valiant effort from the Fielder saves 4 runs for the Kiwis.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to E Lewis, Lewis now just puushes this length ball outside off, to covers and gets a single on offer.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to S Hope, Hope runs this length ball outside off, to the third man region for a run.
|DRINKS BREAK! James Neesham is into the attack.
|15.1 : J Neesham to S Hope, WIDE! Neesham bowls it wide and outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to this one.
|J Neesham to S Hope, Full delivery on off, Hope drives it through point for a single.
|15.2 : J Neesham to E Lewis, FOUR! Brilliant shot. Full on off, Lewis drives it through mid off where Williamson puts in a dive but it goes through him for a boundary.
|15.3 : J Neesham to E Lewis, Length delivery on off, Lewis dabs it towards third man for a run.
|15.4 : J Neesham to S Hope, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Hope offers no shot.
|J Neesham to S Hope, NO BALL AND FOUR! Neesham takes the bails of the stumps in his followthrough. Nice shot from Shai Hope. Full on middle, Hope lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. The umpires want to check whether it has gone for a six or not. In the end the umpire signals four.
|J Neesham to S Hope, Full on off, Shai drives it towards mid off where Williamson does well to stop it with a brilliant dive. The batsmen still take a run.
|15.5 : J Neesham to E Lewis, Length delivery on off, Lewis plays it to point.
|15.6 : J Neesham to E Lewis, Bowls a bouncer, Evin does well to duck under it. 14 runs have come from the over. End of a long and tiring over from James Neesham.
|Ish Sodhi is on now!
|16.1 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, A gentle leg spinner to start off with and Hope flicks it straight to short fine.
|16.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Sodhi bowls a tossed up delivery driven straight to long on for a single.
|16.3 : Ish Sodhi to E Lewis, Flatter one on the stumps and Lewis works it ot he leg side.
|16.4 : Ish Sodhi to E Lewis, Tossed up ball outside off, Lewis punches it off the back foot through the offside for a single. he also reaches his 50 a good innings mixed with caution and aggression. Windies would want him to continue till the end.
|16.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Short and outside off, Hope looks to cut but gets it to short third man fielder.
|16.6 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Missed the off pole ny a whisker. Sodhi bowls a tossed up delivery outside off, Hope looks to slash it to the off side gets and under edge which runs down fine behind the keeper and they get a brace.
|17.1 : J Neesham to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis shoulders his arms to this one.
|17.2 : J Neesham to E Lewis, On a good length and just outside off, Lewis offers no shot.
|17.3 : J Neesham to E Lewis, OUT! The dangerous partnership is broken by James Neesham. Outstanding catch from Mitchell Santner. Neesham bowls short on middle, Lewis pulls it in front of square leg but does not get the distance. Santner at deep square leg puts in a dive and takes a brilliant catch. Crucial wicket for New Zealand because Lewis was looking well set for a big one.
|Darren Bravo walks out to bat.
|17.4 : J Neesham to D Bravo, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Bravo does well to duck under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|J Neesham to D Bravo, On a good length on middle, Bravo looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|17.5 : J Neesham to D Bravo, Good length delivery outside off, Darren offers no shot.
|17.6 : J Neesham to D Bravo, Outside off, Darren shoulders his arms to this one. 1 run and a wicket from the over. Excellent over from James Neesham and a crucial wicket of Evin Lewis.
|18.1 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Flatter on on the stumps, worked towards leg side by Hope for a single.
|18.2 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Sodhi bowls a tossed up delivery on the pads, eased out to long on for a run by Bravo.
|18.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, A googly on the stumps, Hope reads it and defends it with a straight bat to the off side.
|18.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Flatter on on the stumps, Hope defends it off the back foot to the off side.
|18.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Shorter and wide of off, hope slaps it to covers for a single.
|18.6 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Tossed up ball on the stumps, Bravo defends off the front foot by presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.1 : J Neesham to S Hope, Length delivery on leg, Hope flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|19.2 : J Neesham to D Bravo, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Bravo looks to go big but misses it.
|19.3 : J Neesham to D Bravo, Length delivery on off, Bravo dabs it towards third man for a run.
|19.4 : J Neesham to S Hope, 50 for Shai Hope. It has been a brilliant innings from him till now. On a length on leg, Hope flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.5 : J Neesham to S Hope, Length delivery on off, Shai plays it through point. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it and saves runs for the team. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.6 : J Neesham to S Hope, Length delivery on off, Hope defends it off the back foot.
|20.1 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Tossed up on middle and leg, Bravo works it to the mid-wicket region for a run.
|20.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, FOUR! Sodhi give a bit more air on this one but misses the line. The ball goes down leg and Hope gets down on his knees to sweep but gets it off the glove behind the keeper to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|20.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Flatter one on the stumps, Hope defends it back to the bowler.
|20.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, FOUR! Short and wide of off stump, Hope lifts it handsomely over mid-wicket for a boundary. Great timing on this.
|20.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, This time Hope connects well on the sweep. He sweeps this tossed up ball through the square leg region for a single.
|20.6 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, WIDE! Sodhi sprays one down leg and the umpire penalises by signalling wide.
|Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Bravo flicks this flatter one off his pads to the mid-wicket for a run.
|Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack.
|21.1 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, Full on off, Bravo drives it to mid off.
|21.2 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, FOUR! Nice shot. Ferguson bowls short, Bravo pulls it easily over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|21.3 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, SIX! This is even better. Bowls short of a length delivery, Bravo looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|21.4 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, Full on middle, Bravo drives it towards mid on where Ferguson collects the ball and goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen still take a run.
|21.5 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Good length delivery on off, Hope defends it out.
|21.6 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Outside off, Hope offers no shot. 11 runs have come from the over. 23 runs have come from the last two.
|22.1 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Sodhi misses his line on this tossed up ball and it hits Bravo's pads outisde the leg stump.
|22.2 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, FOUR! Short and wide of the off stump, Bravo slaps it through the covers for a beautiful boundary.
|22.3 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, This time Bravo defends this flatter one off the back foot towards the off side.
|22.4 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, FOUR! Bravo has come to the party. A shorter in lenmgth and outside off, Bravo slaps it through the covers once again. The ball had enough on it despite Bravo loosing his grip on the shot.
|22.5 : Ish Sodhi to D Bravo, Bravo punches this flatter one off the back foot towards the off side.
|22.6 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, FOUR! Hope paddles this fuller ball down the leg side. He times it so well that it runs down to fine leg. A boundary to end the over.
|23.1 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, On a good length on off, Bravo defends it off the back foot.
|23.2 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Bravo looks to cut but gets beaten due to the away swing on this one.
|23.3 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, Length delivery on off, Bravo plays it towards point for a single.
|23.4 : L Ferguson to S Hope, NOT OUT! Bowls a bouncer, Hope does well to duck under it. The bowler and keeper appeal for caught behind. The umpire raises his finger straightaway. Hope goes for the review. Ultra Edge shows a flat line.
|Appeal for caught behind. It has been referred upstairs.
|23.5 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Good length delivery on middle, Hope looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|23.6 : L Ferguson to D Bravo, OUT! RUN OUT! Bravo is not a happy man but it was solely his fault there. There was never a run in that one. Brilliant work by Nicholls too. Darren taps this length ball towards cover and he sets off for a run. Hope refuses but then Bravo is already halfway down. He turns but stops, he can now just hope that Nicholls misses his shy but that is not the case. The latter takes his time and hits bull's eye. New Zealand need to keep taking wickets if they are to stem this
|Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in.
|24.1 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, This is floated up on off, Hope jams it through covers and takes one.
|24.2 : Ish Sodhi to S Hetmyer, Misfield! On the shorter side and outside off, Hetmyer hits it towards cover. Santner there dives to his left to stop it but lets it through. Guptill from point hares after it and saves a run for his side.
|24.3 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Nicely placed! Shorter in length and on off, Hope goes back and punches it through covers for a brace.
|24.4 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! So despite the wicket falling, runs are flowing. Short and down the leg side, Hope pulls it behind square on the leg side and bags a boundary.
|24.5 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Looks to be cheeky now as he tries to guide it down to third man. Finds the fielder inside the ring.
|24.6 : Ish Sodhi to S Hope, Now sweeps this and gets it through square leg for one. Another productive over for the Windies.
|25.1 : L Ferguson to S Hope, On a good length on leg, Hope looks to swing at this one but misses it.
|25.2 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Length delivery on off, Shai dabs it towards third man for a run.
|25.3 : L Ferguson to S Hetmyer, On a length on off, Hetmyer dabs it to short third man.
|25.4 : L Ferguson to S Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Shimron guides it towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|25.5 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Good length delivery on middle, Hope looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. Good ball from Ferguson.
|25.6 : L Ferguson to S Hope, Bowls a sharp bumper, Hope does well to duck under it. Just 2 runs from the over. Good one for New Zealand.
|Mitchell Santner is on now!
|26.1 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Starts with a tossed up delivery on pads, eased to mid-wicket.
|26.2 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Tossed up delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket.
|26.3 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Flatter and quicker outside off, Hetmyer looks to defend but gets an outside edge to short third man.
|26.4 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer plays a front foot defense off this flatter one.
|26.5 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer defends this tossed up delivery to the leg side.
|26.6 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Good ball! Santner bowls one quicker outside off, Hetmyer looks to work it down the leg but gets beaten as the ball runs off the outside edge to the off side.
|James Neesham is back!
|27.1 : J Neesham to S Hope, Length delivery on off, Hope dabs it towards third man for a single.
|27.2 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, On a length on off, Hetmyer plays it to point.
|27.3 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|27.4 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Shimron. Neesham again bowls short, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|27.5 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, On a length and outside off, Hetmyer guides it towards third man for a single.
|27.6 : J Neesham to S Hope, Length delivery on middle, Hope flicks it to the leg side. 10 runs have come from the over. Big over for West Indies.
|28.1 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|28.2 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer punches it towards mid on for a single.
|28.3 : M Santner to S Hope, Tossed up on middle, Hope drives it through wide mid off for a single.
|28.4 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Floated delivery on off, Hetmyer slaps it to covers.
|28.5 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Full on off, Hetmyer drives it to mid off.
|28.6 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Short delivery outside off, Hetmyer cuts it towards point for a single. Good over from Santner as only 3 runs came from the over.
|29.1 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Hetmyer looks to run this down to third man but gets an educational edge and the ball goes to third man fence for a boundary.
|29.2 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer,Hetmyer guides this length ball outside off to third man region for a single.
|29.3 : J Neesham to S Hope, Neesham bowls one outside off and Hope just opens the face of the bat to run it down to third man for run.
|29.4 : J Neesham to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer plays this length ball with an angled bat towards the third man region for a run.
|29.5 : J Neesham to S Hope, FOUR! Hope lofts this length delivery on the stumps over the mid on fielder for a boundary. Hope is looks set here for a big knock.
|29.6 : J Neesham to S Hope, Hope drives this length ball on the stumps towards the mid off fielder.
|30.1 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, SIX! THAT IS A POWERFUL SHOT! Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|30.2 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, Tossed up on off, Shimron drives it to mid off.
|30.3 : M Santner to S Hetmyer, OUT! Again a partnership is broken here by New Zealand. Shimron Hetmyer throws it away. He had already hit a six in this over and this shot was never needed. Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes to Trent Boult who takes a comfortable catch.
|Jason Holder walks out to bat!
|30.4 : M Santner to J Holder, Floated delivery on off, Holder looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes to the off side.
|30.5 : M Santner to J Holder, Tossed up delivery on off, Holder plays it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|30.6 : M Santner to J Holder, Floated delivery on off, Jason defends it out. 8 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for New Zealand.
|Matt Henry is back into the attack!
|31.1 : M Henry to S Hope, A well directed short ball by Henry. Hope ducks under it comfortably.
|31.2 : M Henry to S Hope, FOUR! Again a short ball and this time Hope decides to take it on and he Pulls it hard and over the in field on the leg side and as there is no protection in the deep the re is only one result and the ball crosses over the ropes.
|31.3 : M Henry to S Hope, SIX! This time Hope has cleared the fence off a good length delivery. Henry bowls a length ball outside off and Hope Lofts it on the up and over the bowler's head to easily cross the long off fence for a biggie.
|31.4 : M Henry to S Hope, Hope punches this length ball outside off to covers.
|31.5 : M Henry to S Hope, FOUR! Henry keeps on bowling short and Hope keeps on hitting him for runs. Hope pulls this short ball to mid-wicket and gets a boundary. Hope looks in a hurry to reach his ton.
|31.6 : M Henry to S Hope, Wide.
|M Henry to S Hope, No run.
|32.1 : M Santner to J Holder, Tossed up on middle, Holder drives it to long on for a run.
|32.2 : M Santner to S Hope, Floated delivery on off, Hope defends it out.
|32.3 : M Santner to S Hope, Flighted delivery outside off, Hope looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards short third man where it falls short of the fielder.
|32.4 : M Santner to S Hope, Flighted delivery on off, Hope defends it off the front foot.
|32.5 : M Santner to S Hope, Full on middle, Hope drives it through mid on for a single.
|32.6 : M Santner to J Holder, Tossed up on off, Jason defends it out. Just 3 runs from the over.
|33.1 : T Boult to S Hope, Fuller in length and on off, Hope creams it but straight to the cover fielder.
|33.2 : T Boult to S Hope, Hope misses out there! This is on the pads, Hope looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|33.3 : T Boult to S Hope, Three dots in a row! Shorter and on middle, Hope guides it to point.
|33.4 : T Boult to S Hope, Slapped hard but just for a run! Short and outside off, Hope hits it through the off side but only a single.
|33.5 : T Boult to J Holder, Another single as this length ball is guided down to third man.
|33.6 : T Boult to S Hope, Third single in the over! A good one by Boult. Length and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|34.1 : M Santner to S Hope, Tossed up on off, Hope drives it to mid off.
|34.2 : M Santner to S Hope, Flighted delivery on middle, Hope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|34.3 : M Santner to S Hope, Floated delivery on middle, Shai flicks it towards square leg for a single. Shai Hope moves to 99.
|34.4 : M Santner to J Holder, SIX! That has been dispatched. Tossed up on middle, Holder lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|34.5 : M Santner to J Holder, Flighted delivery on middle, Holder looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|34.6 : M Santner to J Holder, Floated delivery on middle, Jason flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|35.1 : T Boult to J Holder, Short ball on the stumps, Holder pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|35.2 : T Boult to S Hope, 100 for Hope! His golden run continues! He was looking set of a big knock from the time he arrived to the crease. Hope flicks it to mid-wicket and reaches his ton with a brace.
|35.3 : T Boult to S Hope, Length delivery on off, Shai drives it to mid off.
|35.4 : T Boult to S Hope, OUT! Shai Hope departs immediately after a brilliant hundred. What an innings this has been. However, it is timely for New Zealand as he would have looked to cut loose now. Boult bowls it on a length on off and it is the knuckle ball. Hope looks to loft it over mid off but does not pick it and hence, does not get the timing on it. It goes towards Williamson who takes a good catch to his right.
|Nicholas Pooran is the new man in!
|35.5 : T Boult to N Pooran, A yorker on the off stump, Pooran can't do much to this but just jam it out to the leg side.
|35.6 : T Boult to N Pooran, Boult bowls a length ball on the pads, Pooran flicks it to the leg side and he gets off the mark with a single.
|36.1 : M Santner to N Pooran, Flighted delivery on middle, Pooran drives it to long on for a single.
|36.2 : M Santner to J Holder, SIX! Excellent shot from Jason. Tossed up on middle, Holder comes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a maximum.
|36.3 : M Santner to J Holder, Tossed up on off, Holder drives it to point.
|36.4 : M Santner to J Holder, Flighted delivery on middle, Holder flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|36.5 : M Santner to N Pooran, Floated delivery on middle, Pooran flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|36.6 : M Santner to J Holder, Tossed up on off, Holder defends it out. 9 runs have come from the over. A good one for the West Indies.
|37.1 : L Ferguson to N Pooran, Pooran flicks this length ball off his pads to mid-wicket for a run.
|37.2 : L Ferguson to J Holder, Short of good length, flicked to the deep square leg region for a single.
|37.3 : L Ferguson to N Pooran, FOUR! Width on offer and it has been put away! Full and outside off, Pooran strokes it past the diving point fielder and it races to the fence.
|37.4 : L Ferguson to N Pooran, On the shorter side, Pooran first seems to be ducking but then somehow pulls it towards fine leg for one.
|Andre Russell is the new batsman in.
|37.5 : L Ferguson to J Holder, OUT! RUN OUT! Terrible mix up between Holder and Pooran. Holder flicks this full ball on the pads to mid-wicket and calls to his partner. They complete a run and Holder comes back for a second while Pooran stands his ground towards the striker's end. Holder while coming back for a second is ball watching and he doesn't realize that Pooran has not started from his end and eventually when Pooran starts he his late to reach the bowler's end and ultimately loses his wi
|37.6 : L Ferguson to J Holder, A well directed bouncer and Holder ducks to evade it.
|38.1 : M Santner to A Russell, Tossed up delivery on middle, Russell flicks it to leg side. Holder wanted the run but Andre Russell does the right thing in sending him back.
|38.2 : M Santner to A Russell, Flighted delivery on middle, Russell defends it off the back foot.
|38.3 : M Santner to A Russell, SIX! That is a powerful shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Russell plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|38.4 : M Santner to A Russell, Floated delivery on middle, Russell plays it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|38.5 : M Santner to J Holder, Full toss on middle, Holder drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|38.6 : M Santner to A Russell, Short delivery outside off, Russell cuts it through point for a run. 9 runs have come from the over. Good one for the West Indies.
|39.1 : L Ferguson to A Russell, FOUR! That has been smashed. Short delivery, Russell pulls it over mid on for a boundary.
|39.2 : L Ferguson to A Russell, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Russell looks to cut but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|39.3 : L Ferguson to A Russell, FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on off, Russell lofts it over covers for a boundary. 300 up for the West Indies.
|39.4 : L Ferguson to A Russell, Short delivery again from Ferguson. He bowls it on off, Russell cuts it through point for a run.
|39.5 : L Ferguson to J Holder, Length delivery on off, Holder plays it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|39.6 : L Ferguson to J Holder, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Holder looks to go after it but misses it.
|L Ferguson to J Holder, On a good length on off, Jason defends it out. 12 runs have come from the over. 21 runs have come from the last two.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now five fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the innings!
|40.1 : M Santner to A Russell, FOUR! Russell gets a boundary. He looks to jam this full ball from Santer towards the off side but gets a bottom edge which evades the keeper and runs down to the third man fence.
|40.2 : M Santner to A Russell, Flatter outdside off, Russell looks to cut that off the back foot but could only connect with thin air as the ball settles in to the keeper's gloves.
|40.3 : M Santner to A Russell, Russell drives this flatter one towards mid off for a single.
|40.4 : M Santner to J Holder, FOUR! HOlder charges down the wicket to this tossed up delivery and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|40.5 : M Santner to J Holder, Holder works this flatter one down the corner for single..
|40.6 : M Santner to A Russell, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|41.1 : L Ferguson to J Holder, Full and outside off, Holder drives it through point for a run.
|41.2 : L Ferguson to A Russell, WIDE! Lockie bowls it down the leg side, Russell lets it go.
|L Ferguson to A Russell, Length delivery on off, Andre lofts it over covers. Williamson does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
|41.3 : L Ferguson to J Holder, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Holder offers no shot.
|L Ferguson to J Holder, On a good length on off, Jason defends it out.
|41.4 : L Ferguson to J Holder, SIX! Outstanding shot. Short of a length delivery, Holder pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. This is good batting from the skipper.
|41.5 : L Ferguson to J Holder, Length delivery on off, Holder plays it towards the off side for a quick single.
|41.6 : L Ferguson to A Russell, On a length on off, Russell dabs it towards third man for a run. 12 runs have come from the over.
|42.1 : M Santner to A Russell, FOUR! Santner bowls a tossed up wide delivery outside off to Russell and Russell just frees his arm and lofts it over cover to fetch a boundary.
|42.2 : M Santner to A Russell, SIX! Russell is still in the T20 mode. He just lofts this tossed up delivery cleanly over the long on fence for a maximum.
|42.3 : M Santner to A Russell, Santner bowls one short on the stumps and Russell pulls it to deep mid-wicket just to get a single.
|42.4 : M Santner to J Holder, Holder drives this Fuller ball through covers for a run.
|42.5 : M Santner to A Russell, SIX! Russell is toying with Santner. There seems to be no stopping for him. Don't know what is his mindset for the moment. Santner bowls a tossed up delivery on the stumps and Russell lofts it high and over the the long on fence for a biggie.
|42.6 : M Santner to A Russell, FOUR! This time Russell plays a square cut through the off side and beats the man at point for a boundary. 22 runs over a good one for West Indies and Russell.
|43.1 : L Ferguson to J Holder, FOUR! Amazing shot. Short and outside off, Holder slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|43.2 : L Ferguson to J Holder, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Jason Holder. This is even better. Full and outside off, Holder drives it through covers for a boundary.
|43.3 : L Ferguson to J Holder, Bowls a yorker on off, Holder does well to dig it out and plays it towards the off side for a run.
|43.4 : L Ferguson to A Russell, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. 13 runs have come from the over. Full on middle, Andre drives it past the bowler through mid on for a boundary. 13 runs have come from the last four balls.
|43.5 : L Ferguson to A Russell, Bowls a bouncer, Russell does well to duck under it.
|43.6 : L Ferguson to A Russell, FOUR! 50 for Andre Russell. It has been an outstanding innings from him. Fourth boundary of the over. Andre is going mad out here. Full on off, Russell lofts it over mid off for a boundary. 17 runs have come from the over. 51 runs have come from the last three.
|Russell's bat seems to have broken here! Change of bat for him.
|Matt Henry is on now!
|44.1 : M Henry to J Holder, A full toss to begin with outside off, Holder reaches out for it but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|44.2 : M Henry to J Holder, OUT! Straight to the man! Matt Henry breaks the partnership which was taking the game away from them. They haven't got Russell but a wicket is a wicket. Also, the idea from Holder was right but could not quite execute it. A wide full ball from Henry. Holder looks to guide it past short third man but ends up hitting it straight to him. Can they keep them under 400?
|Carlos Brathwaite is the new man in.
|44.3 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, Brathwaite is off the mark straightaway! He jams this very full ball through covers for one.
|44.4 : M Henry to A Russell, Well bowled again! Full and very wide outside off, Russell digs it out towards covers for one.
|44.5 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, SIX! Straight as an arrow! Brathwaite deposits it into the stand on the very second ball. Full and on off, CB lofts it over the bowler's head and it sails all the way. Spoils the over somewhat.
|44.6 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, FOUR! 10 from the last two balls and that has completely spoiled what was an amazing over till then. A full toss on off, Brathwaite lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary.
|Trent Boult is back!
|45.1 : T Boult to A Russell, OUT! KABOOM! Boult bowls a corker of a yorker to get rid of Andre Russell. Needed something special to get rid of this man and Boult delivers. He is delighted. It is on the leg pole. Russell fails to jam it out and the ball hits the leg pole. A brutal knock from Russell comes to an end. New Zealand still have a chance to stop them under 400.
|0.0 : Ashley Nurse is the new man in.
|45.2 : T Boult to A Nurse, Length delivery on off, Nurse plays it towards point for a run.
|45.3 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Bowls a bouncer, Brathwaite does well to duck under it.
|45.4 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Full on off, Brathwaite drives it to long off for a run.
|45.5 : T Boult to A Nurse, Full on middle, Nurse drives it to long on for a run.
|45.6 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, On a good length on off, Carlos looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Good one from New Zealand's point of view.
|46.1 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Carlos pulls this length delivery outside off towards the cow corner for a one bounce over the fence.
|46.2 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, Carlos this time drives it to long on for a single.
|46.3 : M Henry to A Nurse, WIDE! Henry bowls a short ball and it's too high as per the norm and the umpire flexes his arm to signal a wide.
|M Henry to A Nurse, Good fielding! Nurse drives it straight down the ground where Guptill dives to his left to save a boundary. The batsmen in the meantime take a couple.
|46.4 : M Henry to A Nurse, WIDE! Henry this time bowls one very wide outside off stump and the umpire once again calls wide.
|M Henry to A Nurse, FOUR! Henry bowls a length ball on pads and Nurse nudges it to fine leg and the ball crosses the ropes. Runs coming thick and fast for the Carribean Kings.
|46.5 : M Henry to A Nurse, FOUR! Nurse slashes this length delivery wide of off stump nut gets a thick outside edge over the slip cordon and the ball crosses the ropes at third man. 400 comes up for the Windies.
|46.6 : M Henry to A Nurse, SIX.
|47.1 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Boult bowls a perfect yorker on middle, Brathwaite does well to dig it out.
|47.2 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Amazing shot. Short delivery outside off, Brathwaite cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
|47.3 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Full toss outside off, Carlos drives it through covers for a run.
|47.4 : T Boult to A Nurse, On a good length on off, Nurse looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards covers. The batsmen take a quick run.
|47.5 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Good length delivery on middle, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|47.6 : T Boult to C Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Carlos dabs it towards third man for a run. Only 7 runs have come from the over. Brilliant over from Trent Boult.
|48.1 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, Brathwaite looks to paddle but Henry bowls it wide outside off, he misses.
|48.2 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, Another swing and miss! Full and wide outside off, CB swings but misses. Two dots!
|48.3 : M Henry to C Brathwaite, OUT! Brathwaite departs now! Something to rejoice for Henry. He continues bowling full and wide outside off. Brathwaite reaches out for it but the ball goes off the toe end towards covers where Williamson takes it easily. Two dots and a wicket in this over. Excellent from Henry.
|Kemar Roach is the new batsman in.
|48.4 : M Henry to K Roach, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs for West Indies. Too short and on middle, Roach ducks under it. The keeper behind leaps and he fails to collect it. Races to the fence.
|M Henry to K Roach, A length ball outside off, Roahc opens the face and guides it towards short third man for a single.
|48.5 : M Henry to A Nurse, Full and on off, the batsman looks to drive it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid on for one.
|48.6 : M Henry to K Roach, A dot to end! A decent 49tth over! Length and outside off, Roach looks to defend but gets an inside edge to short fine leg.
|49.1 : T Boult to A Nurse, Full on off, Nurse drives it through mid off for a run.
|49.2 : T Boult to K Roach, OUT! That is the end of the West Indies innings. Boult bowls it on a length on middle, Roach looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes towards mid-wicket where Boult himself goes for the catch and takes it just inches above the ground. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 421.
|WHAT A POWER_PACKED BATTING PERFORMANCE FROM WEST INDIES! Williamson mentioned at the toss that his side would like to be tested in a chase and now, they have a real test on their hands.
|The innings started off with Gayle and Lewis getting their team off to a flier. Gayle perished but then Hope walked out and played a wonderful innings. He scored a ton but more importantly formed partnerships with Lewis, Bravo and Hetmyer. There was a stage in between where the Windies slowed down and also lost a couple of wickets in quick succession but then Russell along with Holder powered the Kiwi bowlers to all parts of the ground and made 400 possible. Nurse's and Brathwaite's handy knocks
|Not a lot you can write about the Kiwi bowling! Only Trent Boult had figures worth reading, the rest were just plundered. Matt Henry went for over 100 in his 9 overs. The rest too went for over 7 runs per over.
|Now then! This is a massive target for the Kiwis. The wicket is flat and they do have a decent batting line-up but they will need to bat really well to chase this down. Can they do so? It would be a big morale booster heading into the World Cup.