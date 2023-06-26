|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . . . 4 . .
|Last bat : Brandon Kinglbw b Saqib Zulfiqar76(81b13x40x6) SR:93.83, FoW:163/3 (28.1 Ovs)
|37.3 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Leg bye.
|37.2 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, 2 runs.
|37.1 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Four!
|36.6 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, No run.
|36.5 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, No run.
|36.4 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, 1 run.
|36.3 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, Four!
|36.2 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, 2 runs.
|36.1 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, 3 runs.
|35.6 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Four!
|35.5 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, On middle, defended.
|35.4 : Logan van Beek to Nicholas Pooran, Shortish, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|35.3 : Logan van Beek to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
|35.2 : Logan van Beek to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, kept out.
|35.1 : Logan van Beek to Shai Hope, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|34.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter in length and on middle, Pooran hammers it but to mid-wicket.
|34.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Outside off, left alone.
|34.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Two more! Angled into the pads, Nicholas Pooran works it through square leg for two.
|34.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Hammered! This is short, easy for Pooran as he hits it through mid-wicket.
|34.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! BANG! That is a massive hit! On middle, fuller, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|34.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, A single taken as this is pushed down to long off.
|33.6 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, kept out.
|33.5 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, kept out.
|33.4 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|33.3 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|33.2 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On off, this is pushed towards cover for another run.
|33.1 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, A single as this is punched down to long on.
|32.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter and on off, Nicholas Pooran pushes it to covers.
|32.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, this is swept through square leg but for nor runs.
|32.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|32.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|32.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|32.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|31.6 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, On middle, kept out.
|31.5 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|31.4 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|31.3 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, this is kept out.
|31.2 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, On the shorter side and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|31.1 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, SIX! BANG! That is out of here! On middle, the slog sweep is out, it is nailed over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|30.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, BEATEN! This is slower, it lands on off and then turns away. Nicholas Pooran looks to defend but is beaten.
|30.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, Shorter in length and on off, this is punched through covers for one more.
|30.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, Outside off, Hope looks to cut but is beaten.
|30.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, On middle, kept out.
|30.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, On middle, Hope works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
|30.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|29.6 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, defended solidly.
|29.5 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, kept out.
|29.4 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|29.3 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, Shorter and outside off, Shai Hope looks to cut but misses.
|29.2 : Aryan Dutt to Nicholas Pooran, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|29.1 : Aryan Dutt to Shai Hope, 1 run.
|28.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, 1 run.
|28.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Another run as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|28.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter and outside off, Nicholas Pooran looks to cut but is beaten.
|28.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shai Hope, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|28.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|28.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, OUT! Up goes the finger! On middle, Brandon King looks to flick but misses, he gets hit on the pad. That is plumb in front. Brandon King falls 22 short of a ton. Two wickets in a row for the Dutch!
|27.6 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|27.5 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, kept out.
|27.4 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On off, this is [pushed towards cover.
|27.3 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, Angled into the pads, this is tucked towards mid-wicket for one.
|27.2 : Vivian Kingma to Shai Hope, On off, blocked.
|27.1 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket for one.
|26.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, OUT! A LOUD SHOUT AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Shamarh Brooks falls now. On middle, Shamarh Brooks looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised.
|26.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, kept out.
|26.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, On off, this is lofted towards cover for one.
|26.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, this is nudged around the corner for a single.
|26.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
|26.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, On the shorter side, Brooks pushes it through covers for one more.
|25.6 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Outside off, this is nailed through covers and this one races away to the fence.
|25.5 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed towards cover.
|25.4 : Bas de Leede to Shamarh Brooks, On the shorter side, Shamarh Brooks plays it through covers and takes one.
|25.3 : Bas de Leede to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, kept out.
|25.2 : Bas de Leede to Shamarh Brooks, FOUR! Shorter in length and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|25.1 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, 1 run.
|24.6 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, Two! Outside off, this is guided through point for two.
|24.5 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, defended.
|24.4 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, A single as this is pushed through covers for one.
|24.3 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, Shortish and outside off, this is guided to point.
|24.2 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Brandon King, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|24.1 : Saqib Zulfiqar to Shamarh Brooks, 1 run.
|23.6 : Bas de Leede to Shamarh Brooks, 1 run.
|23.5 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, A single as this is pushed down to long on.
|23.4 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Shortish and on middle, this is nailed through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
|23.3 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, On off, kept out.
|23.2 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Hammered! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
|23.1 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, On off, kept out.
|22.5 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, Shortish and on middle, King pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|22.4 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On off, kept out.
|22.3 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|22.2 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, On off, defended.
|22.1 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Outside off, left alone.
|21.6 : Vikramjit Singh to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|21.5 : Vikramjit Singh to Brandon King, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|21.4 : Vikramjit Singh to Brandon King, FOUR! Up and over! On off, this is lofted over mid off for another boundary.
|21.3 : Vikramjit Singh to Brandon King, On off, kept out.
|21.2 : Vikramjit Singh to Brandon King, FOUR! Caressed! Another half volley and it is put away! Fuller and on off, this is creamed through covers and this one races away to the fence. Fifty for King. He needs to kick on from here on now.
|21.1 : Vikramjit Singh to Shamarh Brooks, On off, this is driven through covers for one.
|20.6 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On off, King looks to play the reverse sweep but hits it to point.
|20.5 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On off, this is guided to point.
|20.4 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, On the pads, this is worked down towards fine leg for one.
|20.3 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Outside off, left alone.
|20.2 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Shorter and outside off, Shamarh Brooks looks to cut but is beaten.
|20.1 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, On the stumps, kept out.
|19.6 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, FOUR! Too short and this is put away! Brandon King picks the length early and nails it through mid-wicket. Second boundary in the over.
|19.5 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|19.4 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, On off, this is kept out.
|19.3 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, FOUR! Classy! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
|19.2 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, A single now as this is nudged on the leg side for one.
|19.1 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, defended.
|18.6 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, Angled into the pads, this is worked on the leg side for one.
|18.5 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|18.4 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, kept out.
|18.3 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Outside off, Brooks looks to cut but is beaten.
|18.2 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, Around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|18.1 : Clayton Floyd to Shamarh Brooks, Three! On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for three.
|17.6 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, Angled into the pads, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|17.5 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
|17.4 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|17.3 : Vivian Kingma to Shamarh Brooks, On middle, blocked.
|17.2 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, OUT! THIS TIME THE FINGER IS RAISED! Vivian Kingma strikes and gets the much-needed wicket his side wanted. On middle, Johnson Charles looks to work it on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pad. An appeal and up goes the finger. Charles departs shortly after getting to a half ton but he has provided Windies a good start.
|Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, WIDE! Another one down the leg side. Wided. Scott Edwards puts in an appeal but is turned down.
|Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, WIDE! Down the leg side. Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses.
|17.1 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Around off, defended.
|16.6 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, Outside off, Charles plays it through point and takes one.
|16.5 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, Around off, this is guided to point.
|16.4 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, On off, blocked.
|16.3 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|16.2 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, Two! On middle, this is worke through mid-wicket for two.
|16.1 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, Four!
|15.6 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, blocked.
|15.5 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|15.4 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|Logan van Beek to Brandon King, WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
|15.3 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, On the pads, Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|15.2 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|15.1 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, this is pundhed to cover.
|14.6 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, this is kept out.
|14.5 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Deft touch! Outside off, this is guided past short third man and this one races away to the fence.
|14.4 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, defended.
|14.3 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|14.2 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Another sweep, this time along the ground and it races away to the square leg fence.
|14.1 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, Six!
|13.6 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|13.5 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, Two! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|13.4 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, On the pads, Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|13.3 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, Outside off, Johnson Charles looks to cut but is beaten.
|13.2 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|13.1 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, No run.
|12.6 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, defended.
|12.5 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On off, kept out.
|12.4 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, Around off, blocked.
|12.3 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On off, kept out.
|12.2 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket for one.
|12.1 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, On off, defended.
|11.6 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, Another single as this is worked on the leg side.
|11.5 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, On off, kept out.
|11.4 : Bas de Leede to Johnson Charles, Another one! On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|11.3 : Bas de Leede to Johnson Charles, On off, this is lofted over covers for two.
|11.2 : Bas de Leede to Johnson Charles, Shorter and on off, this is punched through covers for two.
|11.1 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, defended.
|10.4 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, kept out.
|10.5 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On middle, blocked.
|10.3 : Clayton Floyd to Brandon King, Around off, this is punched through covers for one.
|10.2 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed through covers for one more.
|10.1 : Clayton Floyd to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.6 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Up and over! On off, this is lofted over covers and this one races away to the fence.
|9.5 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.4 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Off the outside edge! Third in the over. Outside off, King slashes at it, this flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
|9.3 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Second in the over! Another lovely stroke! Fuller and outside off, this is driven beautifully through covers and this one races away to the fence.
|9.2 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, On the stumps, kept out.
|9.1 : Bas de Leede to Brandon King, FOUR! Clipped away! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|8.6 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, On middle, kept out.
|8.5 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|8.4 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, On middle, this is nudged to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, On the pads, King looks to sweep but misses, it hits the pad and rolls behind for one. Leg bye.
|8.3 : Aryan Dutt to Johnson Charles, On middle, blocked.
|8.1 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, Outside off again, King pushes at it but is beaten.
|7.6 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, kept out.
|7.5 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Pulled away again! On the shorter side, this is nailed through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|7.4 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Outside off, this is guided through point for two.
|7.3 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, this is hammered through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
|7.2 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, kept out.
|7.1 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles slashes but misses again.
|6.6 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, On middle, kept out.
|6.5 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, Outside off, King slashes but misses.
|6.4 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, On middle, blocked.
|6.3 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|6.2 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, Around the off pole, kept out well.
|6.1 : Aryan Dutt to Brandon King, On off, defended.
|5.6 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Flayed away! Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles cuts it through point and this one races away to the fence.
|5.5 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|5.4 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|5.3 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Angled into the pads, Johnson Charles looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A single is taken as this rolls on the leg side.
|5.2 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to cut but misses.
|5.1 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On the off pole. Blocked well.
|4.6 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, FOUR! This is driven and wonderfully. On middle, this is pushed down to the long on fence for a boundary.
|4.5 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On middle, kept out.
|4.4 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, FOUR! That is wonderful! Fuller and outside off, this is driven through covers and this one races away to the fence.
|4.3 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, Good length and on off, defended.
|4.2 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.1 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, BEATEN! Fuller and on off, this lands and moves away. Brandon King is beaten as he tries to drive.
|3.4 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, blocked.
|3.6 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, this is pushed to covers.
|3.3 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, On off, this is defended.
|3.5 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Around off, this is guided to point.
|3.2 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|3.1 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, kept out.
|0.6 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, Length and on off, kept out.
|0.5 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, On off, defended.
|0.4 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, FOUR! Creamed away! Fuller and well outside off, Brandon King leans into it and creams it through covers. Off the mark in style.
|0.3 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, Good length and on off, blocked.
|Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Hammered! This is short and on middle, sits up to be hit, this is nailed through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.2 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, A loud shout but turned down! Full and on the pads, King looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|0.1 : Logan van Beek to Brandon King, Fuller and outside off to begin with, not a lot of movement, left alone.
|2.5 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, Outside off again, Johnson Charles looks to cut but is beaten again.
|2.6 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Cut away! This time he connects with the cut, it whizzes past the point fielder and goes to the fence.
|2.4 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to cut but misses.
|2.2 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, On off, defended well.
|2.1 : Logan van Beek to Johnson Charles, FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on middle, Johnson Charles hammers it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
|1.6 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On middle, blocked.
|1.5 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, Outside off, King pokes at it and is beaten.
|1.4 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On the stumps, kept out.
|1.3 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On off, defended.
|1.2 : Vivian Kingma to Brandon King, On off, kept out.
|1.1 : Vivian Kingma to Johnson Charles, Fuller and outside off, this is jammed down towards third man for one.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Dutch players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Windies openers, Brandon King and Johnson Charles. Logan van Beek to begin.
|West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (WK/C), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
|Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.