|0.0 : How many of you are surprised to see the series status as 1-0 in favour of Ireland? C'mon, c'mon, don't be shy, don't be shy, just admit it. You did not expect Ireland to win the first game, did you? But such days do come when it is just a player's day out or a team's. The bigger question now is - Can Ireland maintain that momentum from the first game? How will they prevent a strong Windies comeback?
|It was the Paul Stirling show in the first game as Ireland got off to a flier, but a close look will tell you that after he got out, the team collapsed badly. Does that mean that get him out, win the game? Ireland will hope it is not the case.
|TOSS - Pollard has won the flip of the coin. WEST INDIES ELECT TO CHASE.
|Ireland (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson(w), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little and Craig Young.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Kieron Pollard(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell and Romario Shepherd (IN FOR KESRICK WILLIAMS).
|The players are out in the middle. Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien are the openers for the Irish. Sheldon Cottrell to start off proceedings for the game. Stirling to face. Here we go!
|0.1 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, A loosener, length ball, down the leg side, flicked towards deep square leg for a single.
|0.2 : S Cottrell to K O'Brien, Down the leg side, O'Brien looks to flick but misses. A bit of a strange occurrence now. There is no appeal for a catch and O'Brien looks at the umpire for a wide signal. But it does not come. Did the ball hit the pad on its way?
|0.3 : S Cottrell to K O'Brien, Full and around off, swinging in, watchfully defended.
|0.4 : S Cottrell to K O'Brien, LBW shout, but not out. Full and down the leg side, O'Brien looks to flick but misses. He is hit on the pads but the impact itself is outside leg.
|0.5 : S Cottrell to K O'Brien, The batsman appears to have been struck on the thigh pad.
|0.6 : S Cottrell to K O'Brien, Another one hits the pads as KOB fails to put it away.
|Debutant Romario Shepherd to share the new ball with Cottrell.
|1.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Full and around off, almost a yorker, pushed back to the bowler.
|1.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, A bit too straight, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.3 : R Shepherd to K O'Brien, FOUR! That is confidence for you. He has hit this against the wind, which means more power was needed. A short ball, outside off, O'Brien pulls this through square leg. Gets more height than distance but the ball lands in the gap and crosses the fence.
|1.4 : R Shepherd to K O'Brien, OUT! CAUGHT! Shepherd has taken only 4 balls to strike in his first T20I. And it is a full toss. It is down the leg side, on the pads, O'Brien is early into the flick and gets a leading edge. In fact, replays seem to show that it has come from the back of the bat. The ball goes high in the air and Shimron Hetmyer takes a dolly at mid off. Shepherd cannot control his sheepish laugh. He is embarrassed. So no opening stand heroics tonight.
|Andy Balbirnie walks in at number 3, replacing O'Brien.
|Along with Balbirnie, something else also arrives. RAIN. The heavens have opened up big time and this is a proper downpour. The umpires call for the covers and the players rush for cover as well.
|We are hearing that the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Stay tuned for updates...
|The rain has gone and the players are back out in the middle! Shepherd to finish his pending over.
|1.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|1.6 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, SIX! Wow, innovative. Full and around off, Stirling gets down on one knee and laps it over fine leg. The ball clears the ropes! So, 11 runs and a wicket from the over.
|2.1 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Full an around off, watchfully defended.
|2.2 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Full and outside off, Balbirnie drives it straight to mid off.
|2.3 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|2.4 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|2.5 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. They pick up a single. Leg bye signalled by the umpire.
|2.6 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|3.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Swing and a miss. Landed outside off. Stirling swings wildly and misses.
|3.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, FOUR! BRILLIANT! Full and outside off, Stirling comes forward and drives it. The ball is in the gap and wide of mid off for a boundary!
|3.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, FOUR! Through mid on this time! Shepherd goes full again and Stirling punishes him gracefully again. This is driven through mid on. Result the same!
|3.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|3.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, A fine yorker, around leg, dug out back to the bowler.
|3.6 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Outside off, Paul backs away and throws his bat at it. Gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to short third man. A run taken.
|4.1 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, OUT! CAUGHT! The dangerous Paul Stirling departs. Did he choose the wrong end? Because this short delivery was required to be punished and Stirling went for the pull. However, this particular end sees the wind coming towards the batsmen, which means he chose to hit against the wind. That did not allow him to get enough power. The ball dipped late onto Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg. But the fielder did well to keep his eyes on the ball and dive to take the catc
|0.0 : Gareth Delany walks in at number 4, replacing Stirling.
|4.2 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Full and around off, driven straight to mid off.
|4.3 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Full and straight, watchfully blocked down the pitch.
|4.4 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, FOUR! CARESSED! Outside off, on a length, Balbirnie punches this through the covers and the ball races away!
|4.5 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
|4.6 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, Outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 5 runs and a wicket from the over. Cottrell's figures read 3-0-7-1. Wow.
|It is drizzling again. The groundstaff is getting ready. Play continues though. Khary Pierre to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|5.1 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.2 : K Pierre to G Delany, Backs away to the leg side, throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. No slip is present and hence a single is earned to short third man.
|5.3 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Neatly done. Full and outside off, Balbirnie gets down and paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|5.4 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Tough luck for the fielder. Outside off, Balbirnie steers this through backward point. The fielder hares after it, dives to pull the ball back in, but while doing so, he disturbs the skirtings. Replays then show that the ball had touched the place where the rope originally was.
|5.5 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
|5.6 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. A good finish to an otherwise sluggish Powerplay for the Irish - 40/2.
|Hayden Walsh to make it spin from both ends.
|6.1 : H Walsh to G Delany, Full toss, outside off, punched down to long off for a single.
|6.2 : H Walsh to A Balbirnie, A touch short, worked through square leg for a run.
|6.3 : H Walsh to G Delany, FOUR! BELLIGERENT! Short and around off, Delany pulls this through mid-wicket ad finds the fence.
|6.4 : H Walsh to G Delany, Full and outside off, driven through point for a single.
|6.5 : H Walsh to A Balbirnie, Short and in line of the stumps, punched straight to point.
|6.6 : H Walsh to A Balbirnie, It's been driven superbly through the covers. Good effort by the fielder to save runs for his team.
|7.1 : K Pierre to G Delany, Short and around off, punched through the covers for a single.
|7.2 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Around off, pushed through mid on for a run.
|7.3 : K Pierre to G Delany, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover.
|7.4 : K Pierre to G Delany, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team.
|7.5 : K Pierre to G Delany, SIX! That is a bit too short from Pierre. In line of the stumps, Delany goes back and heaves this over the bowler's head. Right onto the sightscreen.
|7.6 : K Pierre to G Delany, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|Dwayne Bravo to bowl now.
|8.1 : D Bravo to G Delany, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|8.2 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, EDGED, BUT SAFE! Landed outside off, Balbirnie throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge which flies down to third man. A run taken.
|8.3 : D Bravo to G Delany, Full and straight, driven down to long on for one.
|8.4 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|8.5 : D Bravo to G Delany, Full and wide outside off, almost a yorker, squeezed through point for another single.
|8.6 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, Full and outside off, Balbirnie looks to go inside out but does not quite middle it. Luckily for him, it does not go to long off. A run taken.
|Balbirnie is seen stretching his legs. But he does not seem to be in too much discomfort. Hayden Walsh gets a change of ends as well. 1-0-7-0 so far.
|9.1 : H Walsh to A Balbirnie, Full toss, around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
|9.2 : H Walsh to G Delany, TURN. Landed outside off Delany goes back to cut but is beaten by the away spin.
|9.3 : H Walsh to G Delany, SIX! BLAST! The googly, from Walsh, Delany picks it and gives himself room. He waits for the ball right in his arc and lofts it miles over the sightscreen. Right into the cameraman's box!
|9.4 : H Walsh to G Delany, SIX! Same shot. This is even bigger and ain't coming back! The wrong 'un from Walsh again, Delany goes back and swings it over long on. The ball hits the roof and then clears the boundary. 50-RUN STAND COMES UP.
|9.5 : H Walsh to G Delany, SIX! Ho ho ho! He is taking a liking to the leggie. Outside off, Delany gives himself room to the leg side and clobbers this over long off!
|9.6 : H Walsh to G Delany, SIX! 25 FROM THE OVER! 4 successive sixes. This one is short again and Delany pulls. On this occasion, over mid-wicket. Ireland get some momentum.
|10.1 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, Outside off, steered to short third man for a quick single.
|10.2 : D Bravo to G Delany, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|10.3 : D Bravo to G Delany, Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
|10.4 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Beautiful batting. Full and wide outside off, Balbirnie backs away and steers it behind point!
|10.5 : D Bravo to A Balbirnie, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|10.6 : D Bravo to G Delany, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
|The skipper brings himself on now. Kieron Pollard to bowl.
|11.1 : K Pollard to G Delany, Landed outside off, Delany initially lets it go, then attempts to steer it to third man but misses.
|11.2 : K Pollard to G Delany, OUT! CAUGHT! That is a very, very good catch by Khary Pierre. A length ball, around middle, slower in pace, Delany gives himself room to the leg side and looks to go big. He gets massive height on this one but not quite the distance. Pierre runs to his left from long on and takes a stunner.
|Harry Tector comes to the crease.
|11.3 : K Pollard to A Balbirnie, Landed outside off, Balbirnie plays this uppishly and almost finds point.
|11.4 : K Pollard to A Balbirnie, Works this down the leg side for a single.
|11.5 : K Pollard to H Tector, The ball has found the edge of the bat. One run added to the total.
|11.6 : K Pollard to A Balbirnie, Outside off, punched off the back foot for one more.
|Romario Shepherd returns. 2-0-20-1 so far.
|12.1 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, A length ball outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|12.2 : R Shepherd to H Tector, The ball has found the edge of the bat. One run added to the total.
|12.3 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, DROPPED! Miscommunication, or no communication results in this. A slower ball, outside off, Balbirnie looks to go big but miscues. The ball goes straight up in the air towards short extra cover where Dwayne Bravo readies himself for the catch. However, the bowler too goes for the catch, does not call and collides into Bravo, thereby dropping the ball. A single taken.
|12.4 : R Shepherd to H Tector, Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|12.5 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
|12.6 : R Shepherd to H Tector, SIX! That is a flat hit. Full and in line of the stumps, Tector gets down on a knee and blasts this straight back over the bowler's head.
|13.1 : K Pollard to A Balbirnie, Works this through mid-wicket for a couple.
|13.2 : K Pollard to A Balbirnie, OUT! CAUGHT! Shepherd makes amends for the dropped catch in the last over. A length ball outside off, Balbirnie gives himself room to the leg side and looks to go inside out. However, he hist this into the wind and does not quite get the distance. But Romario Shepherd covers good ground to his right from sweeper and dives to take a very good catch. Pollard is pumped up.
|Gary Wilson walks in.
|13.3 : K Pollard to H Tector, Down the leg side, Tector looks to pull but misses. Pollard appeals for a catch down the leg side but it is turned down. No wide signalled either. What did that hit then? Shirt?
|13.4 : K Pollard to H Tector, Outside off, steered to third man for a single.
|13.5 : K Pollard to G Wilson, The batsman guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|13.6 : K Pollard to H Tector, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 5 runs and a wicket from the over, Pollard's figures read 2-0-8-2.
|14.1 : D Bravo to H Tector, WIDE. Down the leg side, pull missed.
|0.0 : Dwayne Bravo returns. 2-0-14-0 so far.
|14.1 : D Bravo to H Tector, Outside off, played through point for a single.
|14.2 : D Bravo to G Wilson, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
|14.3 : D Bravo to H Tector, Full and down the leg side, Tector looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Bravo appeals for LBW but that was going down the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|14.4 : D Bravo to G Wilson, Excellent slower ball, outside off, a full toss, Wilson does not pick it and swings early. Misses.
|14.5 : D Bravo to G Wilson, Leg bye.
|14.6 : D Bravo to H Tector, 1 run.
|15.1 : K Pollard to H Tector, A length ball, on middle, swung towards deep square leg for a single.
|15.2 : K Pollard to G Wilson, Dropped short, pulled wide of mid-wicket for a couple.
|15.3 : K Pollard to G Wilson, DROPPED! Evin Lewis loses the ball in the lights. A length ball, around middle, Wilson looks to pull but is way too early into the shot. He skies this up in the air towards mid-wicket but Lewis in the deep does not pick it. He starts to run late and in the end, has to dive for the catch. Spills the ball. A single taken.
|15.4 : K Pollard to H Tector, Landed around off, Tector looks to play the reverse pull but is hit on the glove.
|15.5 : K Pollard to H Tector, Comes down the track and pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|15.6 : K Pollard to G Wilson, OUT! BOWLED! The slower delivery does the trick and Polly has his third.
|George Dockrell walks in next. Romario Shepherd comes back on as well. 3-0-31-1 so far.
|16.1 : R Shepherd to H Tector, THE BAT IS BROKEN!
|16.2 : R Shepherd to G Dockrell, Yorker on off, Dockrell backs away and squeezes this through the covers for a single.
|16.3 : R Shepherd to H Tector, Outside off, reverse lapped to short third man for a run.
|16.4 : R Shepherd to G Dockrell, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for one more.
|16.5 : R Shepherd to H Tector, Works this through mid-wicket for a couple.
|16.6 : R Shepherd to H Tector, Full and outside off, Tector looks to get this over the top but mistimes it badly towards long off. A run taken. That is Shepherd done for the evening with the ball - 4-0-38-1. Bowled with pace.
|17.1 : K Pollard to H Tector, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.2 : K Pollard to G Dockrell, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Pollard has his 4th. Another slower ball, around off, on a length. Dockrell looks to hit this down the ground but is way too early into the shot. Gets a leading edge and the ball goes straight up in the air. Pollard runs back a touch and takes it.
|Simi Singh walks in at number 8, replacing Dockrell.
|17.3 : K Pollard to H Tector, Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|Direct hit! Is Simi Singh in trouble? Referred upstairs. Nope. Replay shows that he has made it.
|17.4 : K Pollard to S Singh, SAFE AND OVERTHROWS. Landed outside off, Simi pushes this towards backward point and sets off for a single. Dwayne Bravo charges to the ball and fires a throw at the bowler's end and hits. The ball deflects off the stumps towards wide long on and the batsmen return for two more. The umpire waits for all these events to occur and then refers it upstairs. Replays show that the batsman is safe.
|17.5 : K Pollard to H Tector, SIX! BLAST! A short ball, outside off, Tector comes down the track and swings it over mid-wicket for a biggie!
|17.6 : K Pollard to H Tector, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. That is it for Polly. 4-0-25-4. What a performance.
|Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 3-0-7-1 so far.
|18.1 : S Cottrell to H Tector, Short and outside off, crashed through point for a single.
|18.2 : S Cottrell to S Singh, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
|18.3 : S Cottrell to H Tector, Outside off, Tector looks to play the reverse sweep but the ball goes off the bottom edge towards cover. A run taken.
|The showers are back on. Again, they are very heavy and the players are forced off the field. Seems like a passing one again. Stay tuned...
|UPDATE - 2040 local (0040 GMT) - The rains have abated and the covers are off the pitch. The Windies are out near the boundary. THIS IS NOW A 19-OVER-A-SIDE contest.
|18.4 : S Cottrell to S Singh, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A wicket straightaway after the break. Full and outside off, pretty wide, Simi gets across and slashes hard, only managing to feather one behind. Now, a bit of a drama. The umpire does not initially give it out and the batsmen go for the single. The keeper throws it to the bowler who disturbs the stumps and appeals for a run out. Simi is well in and now Pollard reviews for the caught behind. Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball passes the bat
|Barry McCarthy walks in at number 9, replacing Simi.
|18.5 : S Cottrell to B McCarthy, OUT! HARRY TECTOR IS RUN OUT! Bull's eye from Nicholas Pooran. Full and outside off, McCarthy throws his bat at it but misses. The batsmen go for the bye but Pooran takes aim and scores a perfect hit at the striker's end. Tector has not even reached halfway.
|Joshua Little is the last man in.
|18.6 : S Cottrell to J Little, OUT! McCarthy is run out on the final ball. But in a chaotic fashion. First, it is a full ball outside off, angling away. Now, for some reason, Little lets it go! McCarthy is already on his bike while the ball was being bowled and is ready to shake hands with Little. But little does Little realize what is going on as he is looking towards the keeper! McCarthy is furiously asking Little why did he leave the ball and in the meantime, Pooran lobs the ball to the bowler
|Clearly, West Indies will be the happier of the two sides. They bowled and fielded much better tonight, in spite of the wet ball due to all the rain and apart for the 72-run stand between Delany and Balbirnie, they were always in control. Skipper Pollard turned the game around with a 4-fer, his best figures in T20Is.
|Not quite got going tonight, did Ireland. Gareth Delany threatened to play a Paul Stirling type innings, smashing Hayden Walsh for four successive sixes but that was it. No one could really get a grasp of the pitch which seems to be on the slower side.
|West Indies might have a few runs added to their target, due to the DLS method. Stay tuned for the target and the chase.