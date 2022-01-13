|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . 1 | . . 1 . . 0wd . .
|Last bat : Justin Greavesb Craig Young10(30b1x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:42/2 (11.3 Ovs)
|12.6 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, No run.
|12.5 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, No run.
|12.4 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, A length ball, on middle. Pooran works it to mid-wicket.
|12.3 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, Pulls his length back a little and bowls this on off. Pooran pushes it off the back foot to point.
|12.2 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, Adair goes fuller now, on off. Pooran drives it to cover-point this time.
|12.1 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length, on off. Pooran blocks this off the back foot towards the off side.
|11.6 : Craig Young to Shamarh Brooks, A length ball, on off. Brooks blocks it solidly off the front foot.
|11.5 : Craig Young to Shamarh Brooks, On a length, on off. Brooks opens the face of his blade a little and pushes it to point.
|11.4 : Craig Young to Shamarh Brooks, A good-length delivery outside off. Brooks leaves it alone.
|11.3 : Shamarh BrooksÂ is inÂ at number 4.
|Craig Young to Justin Greaves, OUT! BOWLED! Craig YoungÂ bowls a peach and Justin GreavesÂ has no answer for it! A fuller delivery on middle. Justin GreavesÂ looks to drive but the ball swings away a tad and beats the outside edge of his blade to shatter the stumps.Â Justin GreavesÂ never looked comfortable and has to walk back finally. IrelandÂ have sent back both the openers into the hutÂ and will be looking to capitalise on this start now.
|11.2 : Craig Young to Justin Greaves, A good-length delivery, outside off. Justin GreavesÂ looks to drive but is beaten on the outside edge again.
|11.1 : Craig Young to Justin Greaves, Slightly fuller on off. Justin GreavesÂ drives it without much timing towards mid off.
|10.6 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, On a length, on off. Justin GreavesÂ steers it to third man and gets a single.Â
|10.5 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, A good-length delivery outside off. Justin GreavesÂ looks to drive but misses.
|10.4 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Back of a length, on middle and leg. Justin GreavesÂ looks to work it away towards the on side but misses. He is hit high on the pads and looks for a single as it rolls towards square leg but is sent back by his partner.
|10.3 : Mark Adair to Nicholas Pooran, A length ball, on off. Pooran blocks this off the front foot towards covers and takes a quick single. He is off the mark.
|10.2 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Back of a length, on middle. Justin GreavesÂ works it to fine leg for a single this time.
|9.5 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Craig YoungÂ gets the first breakthrough for IrelandÂ and boy he gets it with a peach of a delivery. Young goes a bit fuller, angles it in at the off stump. The ball straightens after pitching and Shai HopeÂ is caught on the crease as he neither moves forward nor goes back. The ball goes past the outside edge as Neil RockÂ collects it with ease. There is a sound and IrelandÂ are confident. The umpire doesn't give it out but Paul StirlingÂ review
|10.1 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, A peach of a delivery by Mark Adair! Good-length delivery around off. Justin GreavesÂ looks to defend it but the ball seams away sharply to beat the outside edge of his blade.
|9.6 : Craig Young to Nicholas Pooran, Full and wide, going across the left-hander. Nicholas PooranÂ looks for the extravagant drive but misses. West IndiesÂ are 39/1 at the end of the first Powerplay.
|Craig Young to Nicholas Pooran, WIDE! Sprayed well down the leg side. Wided.
|9.5 : Review! IrelandÂ have reviewed for a caught behind against Shai Hope! The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows that there is bat involved there. So the original decision will be overturned. Shai HopeÂ has to walk back.
|Nicholas PooranÂ walks in at number 3.
|9.4 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, Length again, around middle and angling in. Hope plays it towards mid on.
|9.3 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, Better from Young. A length ball, outside off. Hope leaves it alone.
|9.2 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, FOUR! Some aggressive intent now from Shai Hope. Overpitched, around off butÂ not quite a half-volley. Hope just stands tall and drives it through cover-point for another boundary.
|9.1 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, FOUR! That was begging to be hit! A length ball, well outside off. Shai HopeÂ hangs back and thrashes it over point for a boundary.
|8.6 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Sent back and rightly so. Full and straight, punched out towards mid off. Greaves is already halfway through but Hope sends him back.
|8.5 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Fullish ball with some width on offer. Hope goes for the flashing cover drive but slices it towards third man for a single.
|8.4 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, No single there. Good-length ball, around off and Hope blocks it back onto the deck off the back foot. He looks for the quick single but Greaves sends him back.
|8.3 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, A length ball this time, around middle and shaping back in a bit. Hope presses forward and nudges it out on the off side.
|8.2 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Little pulls back his length a bit and bowls it around leg. Hope gets cramped for room as he tries to flick it away. He misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|8.1 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, FOUR! Hope finds the timing and the gap and breaks the shackles. Fullish ball, around off and this is driven on the up, through covers for a boundary.
|7.6 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, On the pads, this is worked away through square leg for one.
|7.5 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, Well bowled! Slightly fuller, angled in from outside off but the ball moves away sharply after pitching. Hope is comprehensively beaten.
|7.4 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, A bit short and wide, moving in the air. Shai HopeÂ looks to hang back and thrash it through covers but misses.
|7.3 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, It's not easy out there at the moment to get the timing right. Back of a length, outside off. Hope looks to guide it through point but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.
|7.2 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, Right around the top of off, Hope keeps it out off the back foot.
|Craig Young to Shai Hope, WIDE! Young tries to angle one at the pads but spills it down the leg side. Wided.
|6.6 : Craig YoungÂ is into the attack now.
|7.1 : Craig Young to Shai Hope, Young pitches it up on the off stump. Hope drives it off the middle of the bat but straight towards mid off.
|6.6 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Good-length ball, around the hips. Hope knocks it around the corner for a single. A watchful start for the Windies so far but they have been aided by the extras.
|6.5 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Full and wide, inviting the batter to drive at it. Hope leans into the cover drive but mistimes it badly on the off side.
|6.4 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Banged into the deck, on off. Hope dabs it down on the off side off the back foot.
|6.3 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Good running! Fullish ball, around off and stroked towards mid off for a quick single.
|6.2 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Just short! Peach of a delivery first of all from Little. Pitched up, on off and just angles right across the batter. Greaves looks to block it out but gets a faint edge which doesn't quite carry to the keeper, Neil Rock.
|6.1 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Back of a length, around the off pole. Justin GreavesÂ looks to play the back foot punch but edges it back onto the deck.
|5.6 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Similar delivery to the previous one. Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Hope looks to tuck it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|5.5 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, A length ball, angled at the pads. Hope is unable to get it away on the leg side and gets rapped on the pads.
|Mark Adair to Shai Hope, WIDE! Frustrating for the bowling side. Adair spills it down the leg side yet again. Wided.
|Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, TWO WIDES! Mark AdairÂ is all over place at the moment. Swinging way down the leg side and the keeper fails to collect it cleanly. The batters hesitate a bit but scamper through for one.
|5.4 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Peach! The definition of a perfect delivery. On a length, on off and this is angled into the batter. The ball straightens after pitching and Greaves gets beaten past the outside edge.
|5.3 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, A touch fuller, around off and holding a bit in the surface. Hope gets it off the inner half of the bat behind square on the leg side and they get a single.
|5.2 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, A length ball, outside off and trying to nip it back in. Hope makes an easy leave.
|5.1 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Back of a length, around middle. Greaves hops back and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, WIDE! Adair tries to attack the pads on the full but spills it down leg again. Greaves misses the flick and a wide is called.
|Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, WIDE! Sprayed way down the leg side and left alone.
|4.5 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Short of a length, outside off. Shai HopeÂ shoulders his arms to this one.
|4.6 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Length ball, around the fifth stump channel. Shai HopeÂ stands tall and lets it go through to the keeper. A maiden over by Little!
|4.4 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, On a length, outside off and going on with the angle. Shai HopeÂ offers no shot to this one.
|4.3 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Back of a length, outside off and shaping away late. Shai HopeÂ leaves it alone watchfully.
|4.2 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Some nice movement there for Little! On a length, around off and angling across the batter. Shai HopeÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|4.1 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Back of a length, outside off. Shai HopeÂ stays back and punches it to cover.
|3.6 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Short of a length, well outside off. Justin GreavesÂ sways away from the line of the ball.
|3.5 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, This is a length ball, around middle. Justin GreavesÂ blocks it out back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Lovely delivery! This is a full ball, just outside off. Justin GreavesÂ gets forward to block but the ball jags away late and goes past his outside edge.
|3.3 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, On a length, angling in from off. Justin GreavesÂ hangs back and keeps it out watchfully.
|3.1 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Leg bye! Back of a length, around leg. Shai HopeÂ misses his tuck to the leg side and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
|3.2 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Length ball, outside off and nipping back in sharply. Justin GreavesÂ leaves it alone.
|2.5 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, BEATEN! Top delivery from Little! Good-length ball, just outside off and curling away late. Justin GreavesÂ presses forward to defend but the ball whistles past his outside edge.
|2.3 : Josh LittleÂ got a talking to on the previous delivery for running over the pitch and now he has received one official warning. That's pretty early to get an official warning and the replay shows that Little is a bit hard done as he didn't quite run over the danger zone.
|2.6 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, On a length, around off. Greaves lunges forward and keeps it out.
|2.4 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, A stifled appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved! Good-length ball, around leg. Justin GreavesÂ stays back to nudge it to the leg side but misses and gets hit high on his pad.
|2.3 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, FOUR! Nicely done! Just a tad short, outside off. Greaves backs away a bit and punches it through the cover region to fetch himself a boundary.
|2.2 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Back of a length, around middle. Justin GreavesÂ hangs back and blocks it out.
|2.1 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, On a length, well outside off. Justin GreavesÂ sways away from the line of the delivery.
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, That made a cracking sound off the bat but goes straight to the fielder. Full ball, outside off. Hope presses forward and drives hard but finds the cover fielder.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Good-length ball, around off. Shai HopeÂ prods and defends it to cover.
|Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Wide! Adair errs in line yet again and sprays down leg. Hope misses his flick and the umpire signals it as a wide.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, AdairÂ goes wide of the crease and serves a length ball, outside off. Shai HopeÂ shoulders arms to this one.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Adair goes fuller this time, way outside off. Shai HopeÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, On a length, around leg. Justin GreavesÂ tucks it towards the leg side and collects a run.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, Good comeback from Adair! This is a length ball, just outside off and shaping away late. Justin GreavesÂ looks to block but the ball zips past his outside edge.
|Mark Adair to Justin Greaves, FIVE WIDES! A wayward ball, angling down leg. Justin GreavesÂ lets it be. The keeper moves across to his left to gather the ball but it goes past him and into the fence.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Good call and good running from West Indies' openers! Length ball, around off. Greaves taps it to wide of cover and scampers through to the other end. Just 2 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Short of a length, around middle. Greaves stands tall and blocks it out.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Fuller in length, well outside off. Justin GreavesÂ leaves it alone watchfully.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, On a length, just outside off. Hope stays back, opens the face of his bat and steers it past the diving backward point fielder for a single. Hope and West IndiesÂ are up and running in the 2nd ODI!
|0.2 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Back of a length, around off and angling across the batter. Hope does not offer any shot to this one.
|0.1 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Little starts with a length ball, way outside off. Shai HopeÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The players from both sides are in the middle as they take the knee to show their support for the BLM movement. Shai HopeÂ and Justin GreavesÂ are ready to open the innings for West Indies. Josh LittleÂ has the new ball in hand. Let's play...
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph andÂ Akeal Hosein.
|The captain of West Indies, Kieron PollardÂ says that for them it's just a matter of them doing their job and mentions that yes the youngsters hit the ground running. Also adds that they shouldn't get complacent after one victory and do well here too. Mentions that theyÂ need to keep improving and need to start better with the bat and hit their length a bit better too. Ends by informing that there's no change to the playing XI.
|Jeffrey Dujon is down for the PITCH REPORT. He says that the pitch looks a bit better than the first game but there might be a few demons in it early on. Daren Sammy agrees and says that there is less grass covering and there is certainly some moisture on the pitch. Mentions that the pitch will ease out as the game progresses.
|Paul Stirling, the IrelandÂ skipper says thatÂ they will bowl first. Adds that the conditions in the morning help the bowlers and they will look to exploit the conditions. Tells that he did watch the first ODI and he got a fair idea of the playing conditions. Mentions that they have done a lot of planning and it is all about executing them now. Informs that there are a couple of forced changes with Balbirnie and Tucker going out.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul StirlingÂ (C) (In for Andy Balbirnie), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (WK) (In for Lorcan Tucker), Mark Adair, Craig Young andÂ Josh Little.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Ireland. They have elected to BOWL first.
|West Indies will be coming into this fixture high on confidence and they would be keen to seal the series with one more game to go. The Windies were in a spot of bother in the first ODI but it was the brilliance of the debutant, Shamarh BrooksÂ and their skipper, Kieron Pollard which took them to safer shores. Their top-order batters will be keen to make amends coming into the second ODI and provide their team with a good start. The hosts have a relatively young and inexperienced bowling unit bu
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of the second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Ireland. Due to the Covid scare in the Irish team, the second and the third game of the series were rescheduled and it will be interesting to see the kind of combination with which the Irish side go into this clash, considering that it is a must-win game for them.
|Ireland will be missing the services of their skipper, Andy Balbirnie for the remainder of the series, as a result, Paul Stirling will be taking charge of the Irish side. They fared reasonably well in the first ODI but failed to get over the line. The tourists would hope that their lower middle-order batters contribute more in this do-or-die encounter and make sure that they put on a good batting performance. They are going into this ODI with a fairly depleted squad and are certainly under press