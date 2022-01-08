|Batsmen
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, 1 run.
|Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Wide!
|0.0 : We are setÂ for the game to begin! The players of IrelandÂ stride out to the middle. Shai HopeÂ and Justin Greaves, the debutant,Â walk out to bat for West Indies. Josh LittleÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Shai Hope, Mark AdairÂ starts off with a full-length delivery, outside off. Shai HopeÂ lunges and blocks it out solidly.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Mark AdairÂ it is.
|Josh Little to Justin Greaves, A length ball, outside off. Justin GreavesÂ lets that go through to the keeper. 5 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Josh Little to Justin Greaves, Good-length delivery, outside off. Justin GreavesÂ shoulders arms to it.Â
|0.4 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Touch shorter this time, outside off. Shai Hope, on the back foot, taps it to cover and scampers through to the other end.Â
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is an early morning start and there will be something in the pitch for the bowlers. Tells that Josh LittleÂ has been in some fine form so watch out for him. Mentions that West IndiesÂ has some good bowlers and he enjoys facing best of bowlers.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, FOUR! Shai HopeÂ and West IndiesÂ are underway in style! A full-pitched delivery, on off. Shai HopeÂ punches it down the ground for a glorious drive.Â
|0.2 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Another length delivery, outside off. Shai HopeÂ looks to defend but gets beaten past the outside edge.Â
|0.1 : Josh Little to Shai Hope, Josh LittleÂ begins with a length ball, outside off, slight away movement for Little. Shai HopeÂ leaves it alone.Â
|0.0 : Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West IndiesÂ says thatÂ they have to bat first and bat wellÂ to set a good target. Mentions that he has been looking after himself and the break after the World Cup has helped him, and he is looking forward to this series. Adds that the team showed great enthusiasm against Pakistan, the results didn't go as planned but the team did well. Concludes that they have given a few youngsters the opportunity in this game.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope, Justin Greaves (On Debut), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shamarh Brooks (On Debut), Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith (On Debut), Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.Â
|Ireland (Playing XI) - William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.
|TOSS UPDATE - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|BREAKING NEWS - Simi SinghÂ and Benjamin WhiteÂ are ruled out of the first ODI as they have tested positive for Covid. However, all the other Irish players, coaches and support staff members have returned with negative results. Hence, the game will go ahead as per the schedule.
|...Match Day...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of the first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Ireland. Both these sides will be back to the international arena after Covid-induced breaks and they would be itching to take the field. We hope that the virus stays away from this series and we get to witness an entire series which is well-fought.
|West Indies last played an ODI series against Australia at home which they lost and they would be looking to make amends against Ireland in this series. They are led by Kieron Pollard and have some quality international players in their lineup as well. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Roston ChaseÂ and Jason HolderÂ will need to put their best foot forward and their experience will come in handy for the hosts. Pollard and his men would be eager to draw first blood which will set the tone for the re
|Ireland, on the other hand, last played an ODI series in September 2021 against Zimbabwe and their historic ODI series against USA was cancelled due to Covid-19. Andy BalbirnieÂ will be leading the Irish side and the tourists have some good blend of youth and experience in their squad. Ireland have got the better of West IndiesÂ just once in ODIsÂ and they will be keen to better their record against the Windies at Jamaica. Will this Irish side start off on a winning note and stun the Windies? We