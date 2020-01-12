|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 2 2 . . | 3 . . . . .
|Last bat : James McCollumc Evin Lewis b Oshane Thomas20(29b4x40x6) SR:68.97, FoW:33/2 (9.5 Ovs)
|12.6 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Good length ball on middle, Porterfield stands tall and defends it out.
|12.5 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Fullish on off, Porterfield pushes it to cover off the front foot.
|12.4 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Fullish on middle, Andy whips it to mid-wicket and collects a single.
|12.3 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Fullish on off, Balbirnie pushes it to cover.
|12.2 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Good length ball on middle and leg, Balbirnie works it to the mid-wicket fielder.
|12.1 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Fullish ball on off, Balbirnie defends it to cover for nothing.
|11.6 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, On a length ball on middle, Porterfield tucks it to mid-wicket. Another maiden over from Romario Shepherd.
|11.5 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg. Porterfield ducks under it.
|11.4 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Length ball on off, William is solid in his defense.
|11.3 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, On off, Porterfield stands tall and pushes it to cover.
|11.2 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Full delivery on middle, William blocks it out onto the pitch.
|11.1 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Shepherd returns with a short of a length ball outside off, Porterfield pushes it to cover off the back foot.
|10.6 : Romario Shepherd is back on. 4-1-12-0 are his figures so far.
|A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Fullish on off, Balbirnie pushes it to mid on.
|10.5 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Length ball on off, Andy defends it solidly to mid on.
|10.4 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Good length ball on middle and leg, Porterfield whips it through mid-wicket. Brandon King runs after it, dives forward and pulls the ball back in. Three taken.
|10.3 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Very full delivery on off, William digs it out to the bowler.
|10.2 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Back of a length ball outside off, Balbirnie taps it to point for a single.
|10.1 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, Good length ball outside off, Andy leaves the ball alone.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 is signaled. Four fielders will be outside the 30-yard circle.
|O Thomas to W Porterfield, Short of a length ball on off, Porterfield looks to pull but gets a bottom edge which goes through mid off. Porterfield gets off the mark with two runs. 35/2 in Powerplay 1.
|9.5 : William Porterfield walks out to bat next.
|O Thomas to J McCollum, OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Evin Lewis! Second wicket falls and McCollum who was looking good has to go. Thomas bowls a full delivery on off, McCollum drives but does so uppishly. Evin Lewis stationed at short cover dives to his right and takes a good diving catch.
|9.4 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Length ball on off, McCollum defends it off the back foot.
|9.3 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Another one short of a length delivery. It is bowled on middle, Andy pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Short delivery on middle, Balbirnie pulls it towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|9.1 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Short delivery on middle, Andy whips it to square leg.
|8.6 : A Joseph to J McCollum, Length ball on middle, James defends it out to the leg side.
|8.5 : A Joseph to J McCollum, FOUR! McCollum loves playing that shot! Short of a length ball around off, McCollum gets on top of the bounce and cuts it past the point fielder for a boundary.
|8.4 : A Joseph to J McCollum, James defends this length ball on off towards point.
|8.3 : A Joseph to J McCollum, Fullish ball on off, James pushes it to cover.
|8.2 : A Joseph to J McCollum, Good length ball on off, McCollum defends it to cover off the back foot.
|8.1 : A Joseph to J McCollum, Joseph starts with a back of a length ball on off, McCollum pushes it to point.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph is into the attack.
|O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Short ball around middle, Andy ducks under it.
|7.5 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Length ball on off, Andy defends it out.
|7.4 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Good length ball outside off, Balbirnie gets off the mark by pushing this towards backward point. The fielder comes across, dives and makes a good stop. Two taken.
|7.3 : O Thomas to A Balbirnie, Back of a length ball outside off, Balbirnie backs away.
|7.2 : Andy Balbirnie is the new batsman in.
|O Thomas to P Stirling, OUT! Caught! Thomas strikes and it is the big man, Stirling who departs. A poor short this one. A back of a length ball around off, Stirling backs away and has a wild swing at the ball. He can only manage an under edge which goes behind. Hope behind makes no mistake. They make a loud appeal and the umpire quickly raises the finger.
|7.1 : O Thomas to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Stirling flicks it to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Good length ball on off, James drives but finds the point fielder.
|6.5 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Fullish delivery on off, James defends it to cover.
|6.4 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Length ball on middle, worked to mid-wicket.
|6.3 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, On off, McCollum pushes it to mid off.
|6.2 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Short of a length ball outside off, McCollum plays a back foot punch through point. The fielder chases after it, slides but can only drag it into the fence.
|6.1 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Fullish delivery on off, James pushes it to mid off.
|5.6 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Length ball on off, Paul solidly defends it to cover.
|5.5 : O Thomas to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Paul works it to square leg.
|5.4 : O Thomas to P Stirling, BEATEN! Brilliant, brilliant from Oshane Thomas. Good length delivery on middle which straightens after pitching. Stirling looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball goes into the keeper's gloves.
|5.3 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Bouncer outside off, Stirling sways away from it.
|5.2 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Fullish on off, pushed to cover.
|5.1 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Nicely bowled! Back of a length ball on off, McCollum looks to defend but it hits the gloves and the ball rolls past the point fielder and goes towards third man. A single taken.
|4.6 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Shepherd dishes a full ball on middle and Stirling defends it to mid on. Maiden over from Romario Shepherd.
|4.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Back of a length ball on off, Stirling defends it to cover.
|4.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Fullish delivery on off, Stirling defends it to point off the front foot.
|4.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Back of a length ball outside the off stump line, Stirling pushes it to point.
|4.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Length ball on off, Paul stands tall and pushes it to cover.
|4.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length ball on middle, Stirling looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side.
|3.6 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Length ball on middle, James defends it off the back foot back to the bowler.
|3.5 : O Thomas to J McCollum, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length ball outside off, McCollum cuts and cuts nicely. The ball races to the backward point region for a boundary.
|3.4 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Good length ball on off, James defends it out.
|3.3 : O Thomas to J McCollum, BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, James sways away from it.
|3.2 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Full delivery on off, McCollum pushes it to the cover region for nothing.
|3.1 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Thomas dishes a length ball on the pads, Stirling tucks it to fine leg and crosses over for a single.
|2.6 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Fullish on off, Stirling is solid in defense and does so towards cover.
|2.5 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Length ball on off, McCollum pushes it to cover.
|2.4 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, FOUR! Hammered! Short ball on middle, McCollum gets into position and whacks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|2.3 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, On off, solidly defended out.
|2.2 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Shepherd bowls a good length delivery on off, James blocks it out to cover.
|2.1 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Good length ball on off, McCollum defends it out to the cover fielder.
|1.6 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Thomas bowls a back of a length ball on off, Paul stands tall and defends it out to cover.
|1.5 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Length ball on off, Stirling defends off the back foot.
|1.4 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Full delivery outside off, Stirling pushes it to cover.
|1.3 : O Thomas to P Stirling, Ouch, that must have hurt! Short ball on middle, Paul looks to pull but it takes the inside edge and goes on to hit him around the box.
|1.2 : O Thomas to P Stirling, BEATEN! Beautiful bowling this from Oshane Thomas. Good length ball outside off, McCollum looks to defend but misses the whizzes past the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|1.1 : O Thomas to J McCollum, Full delivery on middle, Stirling flicks it to deep square leg and takes three.
|0.6 : Oshane Thomas to bowl from the other end.
|R Shepherd to P Stirling, On off, defended to cover.
|0.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length ball on off, Paul pushes it to cover.
|0.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Fullish delivery on middle, Paul looks to flick but it goes off the top edge and luckily for him, it lands safely in the square leg region. Two taken.
|0.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Length ball outside off, Stirling drives it through covers and picks up a couple before the fielder hares after it and cleans it up.
|0.2 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Leg bye! Length ball on middle, James looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls to square leg and the batters steal a leg bye.
|0.1 : R Shepherd to J McCollum, Shepherd starts with a full delivery outside off, McCollum pushes it to point.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. Paul Stirling and James McCollum make their way out to the middle. The West Indies players follow them out to the field. Romario Shepherd will begin the proceedings.
|Pitch report - Daren Ganga says that the last West Indies played here, there were a lot of runs and centuries. Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler scored tons. Darren Sammy says that this pitch is favorable for batters and the bowlers will need to bowl yorkers in the death.
|Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper, says that they would have bowled first. Adds that it is a good wicket. Boyd Rankin misses out and Craig Young comes in and Gareth Delany makes way for James McCollum.
|Kieron Pollard, the West Indian skipper, says that there will be something for the bowlers and wants to give them a chance to test the conditions. Adds that they have made 3 changes. Sunil Ambris comes in for Shimron Hetmyer. Oshane Thomas comes in for Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase comes in for Khary Pierre.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, James McCollum (In for Gareth Delany), Andy Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young (In for Boyd Rankin).
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Sunil Ambris (In for Shimron Hetmyer), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase (In for Khary Pierre), Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas (In for Sheldon Cottrell).
|Toss - West Indies have won the toss and they choose to bowl first.
|A warm welcome to the final ODI between West Indies and Ireland in Grenada. The hosts won a close encounter the last time around, winning by 1 wicket. That too with the help of some great batting by the lower order batting. They would now hope that the top order comes good and put in a dominating performance. On the other hand, Ireland improved their performance in the second match taking the match to the very end. Their batting though has been a cause of concern. Andy Balbirnie would want one