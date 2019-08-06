|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 6 . . . | 1 1 . 2 . w | . 1 . 1 4 2
|Last bat : Virat Kohli (C)c Evin Lewis b Oshane Thomas59(45b6x40x6) SR:131.11, FoW:133/3 (17.3 Ovs)
|19.1 : That is it from the T20I series. We know move to the 50-over format in this tour. The 3-match ODI series starts on 8th August, 2019. The match will begin at 0930 Local (1330 GMT). Make sure you join us for that one. Till then, cheers!
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says that winning 3-0 feels very good. Credits his team and all the new players who came in for doing well. Special mentions Deepak Chahar for his performance. Adds Deepak Chahar is very similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar but adds Kumar has more experience to bowl in the death. On Rishabh Pant, Kohli admits they are looking at Pant as the future and they are just trying to give him more space and not put pressure on him. Further adds that the world will see his potential as
|Krunal Pandya has been named the Man of the Series for his brilliant performance. Pandya says that it has been a satisfying series and he is happy to contribute in team's win. Tells that the main focus is to improve everyday. On playing against Pollard, he says that Pollard is like his brother and admits they both know their strengths and weaknesses. Laughs and says that whoever is smarter on the day comes out on top.
|West Indies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite admits that they started off badly with the bat again. Credits Pollard for taking them to a good total. Brathwaite credits his bowlers too as they took the game till the last over as he felt it was a below par total. Brathwaite admits he does not know if the batters have technical issues or mental issue as they have looked good in bits and pieces with the bat. Expects the skipper needs to perform and says they have a few series to come before the World Cup.
|Stay tuned with us as we hear both the captains' thoughts and find out who is our Player of the Series of this 3-game T20I series.
|India's hero with the ball today, Deepak Chahar is now down for an interview with Murali Kartik. Deepak Chahar says that the atmosphere was good to bowl and if there was swing he was looking to bowl up the pitch. Informs that he came to know that he would bowl with the new ball after coming onto the field as Washington Sundar bowled with it in the first 2 T20Is. Deepak says that the one that comes in to the left-hander is a very crucial ball. Further adds that the ball was not moving away much t
|Earlier in the day after a delayed start, India won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts got off to a brilliant start with the ball picking up early wickets. West Indies though managed to reach a respectable total of 146, courtesy of Pollard who scored a crucial 50. Deepak Chahar was India's star with the ball picking up 3 wickets and giving away just 4 runs in his 3 overs.
|Nothing much to say about the West Indies bowling. Only two bowlers were in the wickets column, Oshane Thomas with two and Allen with one. The latter was economical too but the rest all were expensive given the context of the game. Overall, the bowling was just not good enough to restrict India under this below-par total.
|Easy-peasy run chase for India. They hardly ever looked in trouble. Yes, they lost both their openers early but skipper, Kohli and the young Rishabh Pant steadied the ship and then upped the ante when required. Though the skipper departed before the final hurdle, Pant stayed there till the end and ensured that there was no hiccup.
|C Brathwaite to R Pant, SIX! Dismissive! What a way to finish the chase! Brathwaite delivers it full and on middle, Pant gives it the full whack of his bat and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. Handshakes on the field, India win by 7 wickets and have clean swept the 3-match T20I series.
|18.6 : Carlos Brathwaite to bowl the final over.
|S Cottrell to M Pandey, Speedy delivery, very full and wide outside off, Pandey attempts to dig it out but misses. 3 needed more from the last over.
|18.5 : S Cottrell to M Pandey, A touch short and around leg at 133 kph, Pandey tries to pull but misses and is hit on the hand. It rolls on the leg side, Manish looks for a run but is sent back.
|18.4 : S Cottrell to R Pant, Lands it on a length and outside off, Pant stays leg side of this delivery, reaches out and hammers it past the bowler to long off for a run.
|18.3 : S Cottrell to M Pandey, Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a single.
|18.2 : S Cottrell to M Pandey, Straighter delivery, Pandey brings down a straight bat and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|18.1 : S Cottrell to R Pant, A low full toss angling down the leg side, Pant hits it across the line through square leg for a run.
|17.6 : O Thomas to R Pant, Very full and on middle, Pant pushes it out towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run. Another 6 for a clean sweep for India!
|17.5 : O Thomas to R Pant, SIX! This is typical Rishabh Pant. Another 7 needed now. A low full toss on the pads, Pant picks it up and slogs it over square leg for a biggie. Effortless.
|17.4 : O Thomas to M Pandey, Too full and on off, Pandey drives it down towards mid off for a run.
|17.3 : Manish Pandey is in next.
|O Thomas to V Kohli, OUT! Against the run of play, West Indies have a wicket. Kohli won't be there to finish things off. A very full ball outside off, Virat reaches out for it and squeezes it out behind square on the off side. It's aerial and Lewis stretches across to his left to complete the with both hands. No real celebration from anyone, understandably so. 14 needed off 15 balls.
|17.2 : O Thomas to V Kohli, FOUR! Bang! Plenty of bottom hand on this pull shot. Short ball by Thomas this time, Kohli rides the bounce and pummels it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|17.1 : O Thomas to V Kohli, What happened there? Whoa! The ball has touched the stumps but the bails refuse to leave its groove. A cracking yorker by Thomas first up, Kohli digs it out from the bottom half of his blade and the ball rolls behind. It kisses the sticks but Kohli is lucky that the bails don't come off.
|16.6 : Oshane Thomas is back on.
|S Cottrell to R Pant, FOUR! Shots like these make him a special batsman. Fifty up for Rishabh Pant, his 2nd in T20Is! Cottrell sprays a length ball down the leg side, Pant picks it off his pads, brings his wrists into play and powers it behind square leg. A boundary to reach his fifty, well played young man. 100-run stand comes up too. 18 needed off 18 balls.
|16.5 : S Cottrell to R Pant, This time it's a pacey delivery. Short and on off at 142 kph, Pant is hurried into his pull shot and mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
|16.4 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Slower one, on a length outside off at 111 kph, Kohli drags it from out there off the inner half and sends it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|16.3 : S Cottrell to R Pant, Too full in length on off, Pant goes hard at it this time and helps it through square leg for a single.
|16.2 : S Cottrell to R Pant, A near yorker on middle, at 133 kph, Pant gently digs it out towards mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run. Soft hands and quick feet, well done!
|16.1 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Back of a length ball on middle, Kohli stands back and pulls it in front of square leg for a run.
|15.6 : Sheldon Cottrell is back into the attack. A little too late?
|S Narine to R Pant, FOUR! Well played! Tossed up ball landing full on middle, Pant brings out the reverse sweep and nails it through the gap between backward point and short third man. 11 from the over, 27 needed more. Narine is done for the evening, 4-0-29-0!
|15.5 : S Narine to V Kohli, Loopy and full on middle, Kohli knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
|15.4 : S Narine to V Kohli, Shortish and on off, turning back in a bit, Kohli punches but finds the extra cover fielder.
|15.3 : S Narine to R Pant, Skidding away from the left-hander, on the shorter side, Pant hits it from the back foot to sweeper cover for a run.
|15.2 : S Narine to V Kohli, Advances down the track and then helps it off his pads through backward square leg for one.
|15.1 : S Narine to V Kohli, FOUR! Stroked with excellent timing! Fifty comes up for Kohli, his 21st in T20Is. Look at the determination and focus on his face. As soon as Narine drags his length short on middle, Kohli goes back and powers it through mid-wicket. It races away and beats the valiant dive from Hetmyer in the deep.
|14.6 : Sunil Narine to bowl out.
|K Paul to R Pant, SIX! Pant is reminding everyone of Raina with his big shots over extra cover. He picks the line early, it's outside off on a length and Rishabh goes inside-out. Rifles his shot all the way for a biggie. 14 from the over, India are marching towards the target, 38 needed more off 30 balls.
|14.5 : K Paul to V Kohli, Width on offer outside off, Kohli reaches out for it and slaps it through point for one.
|14.4 : K Paul to V Kohli, FOUR! Shot! Too full in length just outside off, Kohli takes a half stride forward and smashes it across the line through mid-wicket for a crackling boundary.
|14.3 : K Paul to R Pant, A mistimed shot! Paul runs in from 'round the wicket and serves a slower delivery. The length is on the shorter side and Pant is early into his heave shot. Mistimes it down to long on and luckily for him, it doesn't carry to the deep fielder.
|14.2 : K Paul to V Kohli, Classy shot! Fullish ball on off, Virat steps down the track and drives it back past the bowler to long off for a run.
|14.1 : K Paul to R Pant, Fuller and straighter on middle, Pant whips it across the line to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|13.6 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, FOUR! That nearly went all the way. Sublime this time from the Indian skipper. He gets width outside off, decides to go aerial again and hammers it over extra cover. The onfield umpire gets it checked upstairs before signalling a boundary. Touch and go, that. 10 coming off this over, 52 needed more in the remaining 6 overs.
|13.5 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, AERIAL! BUT SAFE! Kohli gets away with a poor shot here. A length ball around off, Kohli takes a big stride forward and tries to heave it over the leg side. But it takes the upper half of his bat and flies in the air towards mid on. The deep fielder charges but the ball falls safely. They manage to come back for the second.
|13.4 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Beaten all ends up! Slower one, on a length and outside off, Kohli jumps out of the crease and is very early into his shot. Misses the ball completely.
|13.3 : C Brathwaite to R Pant, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|13.2 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Pitches it up and outside off, Kohli drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a run.
|13.1 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Serves a length ball outside off, Virat pushes it with an angled back through extra cover for two.
|12.6 : Carlos Brathwaite is back on.
|K Paul to R Pant, Too full in length on middle, Pant drives it straight back towards the bowler who does well to deflect it towards mid-wicket off his right boot. Saves a few runs there. 9 from the over, 62 needed more off 42 balls.
|12.5 : K Paul to R Pant, SIX! Thumped! Pant is on the attack. Paul delivers an off-pace delivery, fullish and outside off, Rishabh picks it early and lifts it over extra cover. Brilliantly timed and it has gone all the way over the rope.
|12.4 : K Paul to V Kohli, Lands it on a length outside off, Kohli swings his bat across the line and ends up dragging it off the inner half. The ball goes over mid-wicket but doesn't carry to the fielder in the deep. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.3 : K Paul to R Pant, Short in length around off, Pant steps down and powers his pull shot across the line. Not timed perfectly and it goes through mid on for a run.
|12.2 : K Paul to R Pant, Terrific delivery, a yorker outside off, Pant tries to dig it out but is beaten for pace.
|12.1 : K Paul to V Kohli, 50-run stand comes off 45 balls! A length ball angling down the leg side, Kohli walks forward and across before flicking it over mid-wicket for a run.
|11.6 : Keemo Paul is into the attack now.
|S Narine to R Pant, Flatter and on off, Pant winds up for a big shot but then pushes it softly towards covers. Dot ball to end a 5-run over!
|11.5 : S Narine to V Kohli, In the air... SAFE! Kohli is very lucky there. He jumps out of the crease to flick a delivery on his pads but closes the face of the bat early. It loops off the leading edge but goes safely down the ground towards long off for a run. Could have easily chipped it back to the bowler on another day.
|11.4 : S Narine to R Pant, Pant has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|11.3 : S Narine to R Pant, Skidding away from the left-hander, Pant tries to play the square cut but misses.
|11.2 : S Narine to R Pant, Good stop in the deep by Shimron Hetmyer! Short again from Narine, wide outside off, Pant packs a punch through covers and Hetmyer in the deep makes a fine diving stop near the fence. Two more added to the total.
|11.1 : S Narine to V Kohli, Shortish and close to off, Kohli goes back and drags his pull shot down to long on for one.
|10.6 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Slower delivery, on a fuller length around off, Virat rotates his wrists and works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|10.5 : C Brathwaite to R Pant, Digs in a short ball on middle and off, Rishabh pulls it behind square leg and picks up a run.
|10.4 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|10.3 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, FOUR! Cracking shot from the Indian skipper! Brathwaite delivers it on a length outside off, plenty of room there, Kohli latches onto it and strokes it elegantly through covers. Hit on the up and gloriously timed.
|10.2 : C Brathwaite to R Pant, Short in length and outside off, Rishabh whacks it through covers and rotates the strike.
|10.1 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Angling into the batsman, on middle and leg, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.6 : Change in bowling. Carlos Brathwaite has brought himself into the attack for the first time.
|S Narine to R Pant, Slower through the air this time, probably a wrong 'un, Pant gets forward and blocks it safely. 4 from this over, a good comeback by Sunil. 62/2 at the halfway mark, 85 more needed off 60 balls.
|9.5 : S Narine to V Kohli, Flatter and on off, short in length, Kohli goes back and plays it out towards the cover region for a run.
|9.4 : S Narine to V Kohli, Shortish and on off, Kohli hangs back to pull in the direction of mid on. The mid-wicket fielder cuts it off though.
|9.3 : S Narine to V Kohli, Narine fires it in around off, Kohli plays late and just uses the pace of the bowler to run it wide of short third man. A couple taken.
|9.2 : S Narine to R Pant, Flatter and quicker on off, skidding away, Pant moves back and plays it late in front of square on the off side. A single taken.
|9.1 : S Narine to R Pant, Beaten! Carrom ball around off, spinning away, Pant tries to play inside the line but is beaten.
|8.6 : F Allen to V Kohli, Quicker and shorter on off, Kohli punches it from the back foot but fails to beat the diving extra cover fielder.
|8.5 : F Allen to R Pant, Floated ball, full and on middle, Pant flicks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a run.
|8.4 : F Allen to V Kohli, Drags his length short again, it's around off, Kohli moves back and pulls it to long on for a single.
|8.3 : F Allen to R Pant, Short in length and on middle, Pant pulls it behind square leg and runs across to the other end.
|8.2 : F Allen to V Kohli, Quicker and flatter this time, close to the off stump, Kohli plays late and taps it in front of backward point for one.
|8.1 : F Allen to V Kohli, Flighted delivery in the line of the stumps, Virat walks down the track and mishits his shot towards extra cover.
|7.6 : S Narine to V Kohli, Helps it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run. 9 from Narine's first.
|7.5 : S Narine to R Pant, Narine continues to be on the shorter side, Pant gets back and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|7.4 : S Narine to R Pant, FOUR! Smashed away! Narine is on the shorter side again, wide outside off, Rishabh camps back and spanks it past the right side of the backward point fielder for a boundary. 50 up for India!
|7.3 : S Narine to R Pant, Narine drags his length short and bowls it outside off, Pant rocks back and punches it in front of point for a couple of runs.
|7.2 : S Narine to R Pant, Flatter and on off, Pant defends it back from the back foot.
|7.1 : S Narine to V Kohli, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
|6.6 : Bowling change! Sunil Narine is introduced into the attack.
|F Allen to V Kohli, Walks down the track and eases it through wide mid off for one.
|6.5 : F Allen to V Kohli, FOUR! Well played! Short in length and outside off, Kohli immediately goes deep inside the crease and slaps it through backward point for a boundary.
|6.4 : F Allen to R Pant, This one is on the pads of the left-hander who just turns it in the gap on the leg side for a run.
|6.3 : F Allen to V Kohli, Leans forward to a full ball and pushes it in the gap at covers for one.
|6.2 : F Allen to V Kohli, Quicker one on middle, Kohli uses his wrists this time to work in the gap at mid-wicket for two.
|6.1 : F Allen to V Kohli, Flighted ball landing full outside off, Kohli forces it through cover-point for a couple of runs.
|5.6 : O Thomas to R Pant, Tossed up on the stumps, RP blocks it.
|5.5 : O Thomas to R Pant, Fuller on off, Pant drives it straight but Thomas gets down in time and holds onto it. He looks to back flick the ball but misses.
|5.4 : O Thomas to R Pant, FOUR! Very good shot from Pant! These are the shots that has seen him get all the praise. Back of a length ball around off, Pant uses the extra bounce and slams it through covers for a boundary.
|5.3 : O Thomas to R Pant, Back of a length ball on off, Rishabh defends it off the back foot.
|5.2 : O Thomas to R Pant, Pant is off the mark. Length delivery around off, Pant punches it through covers and gets a couple.
|5.1 : O Thomas to V Kohli, Fuller outside off, Virat drives it beautifully but to deep point for a single.
|4.6 : F Allen to R Pant, On the pads, Pant flicks it it to mid-wicket. End of a successful over from Pant.
|4.5 : F Allen to R Pant, Shorter on off, Pant cuts it to point.
|4.4 : Rishabh Pant walks out at number 4.
|F Allen to KL Rahul,OUT! Stumped! Allan strikes it in his very first over. Allan bowls it slower through the air outside off, Rahul loses his patience and he looks to go aggressive. He comes down the track but gets a feather of an inside edge to the keeper. Pooran takes the catch and in no time whips the bails off quickly. Not a successful comeback into the side for KL Rahul.
|4.3 : F Allen to KL Rahul, Floated on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
|4.2 : F Allen to KL Rahul, Flighted outside off, Rahul chips it over covers. The ball bounces and stays there due to the wetness. The batsman come back fore the second till the ball is thrown back.
|4.1 : F Allen to V Kohli, Starts with a full toss on off, Kohli misses out on it and hits it hard wide of cover for one.
|3.6 : Bowling change. Fabian Allen is into the attack now.
|O Thomas to KL Rahul, A dot to end! Shorter in length and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but mistimes it to point.
|3.5 : O Thomas to KL Rahul, Well bowled! Kept bowling short and now spears it full and on middle, Rahul is up for the task as he jams it to mid on.
|3.4 : O Thomas to KL Rahul, BEATEN! A short one outside off, Rahul looks to upper cut it but misses.
|3.3 : O Thomas to KL Rahul, In the air... just wide! FOUR! Rahul is flirting with danger here. Oshane Thomas bowls this short and outside off, Rahul slashes at it. The ball goes off the outside edge to the left of third man. The fielder runs to his right and dives with one hand stretched out but can't reach it.
|O Thomas to KL Rahul, WIDE! Rahul misses out there! This is short and wide outside off. KL throws his bat at it but misses.
|3.2 : O Thomas to V Kohli, Slightly shorter and outside off, not a bad ball as Thomas is bowling to his field. Kohli guides it through cover-point. There is a fielder in the deep so just a run.
|3.1 : O Thomas to V Kohli, On a good length and around off, kept out.
|2.6 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, DROPPED! Harsh to call that one though as it was a top effort. A short ball around off, Rahul stands tall and pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket. Lewis there dives to his right and looks to take it with one hand but the ball does not stick. In the end, he saves two.
|2.5 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Way too short and on the pads, Rahul helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Not a good option with the fine leg up.
|2.4 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, A little too straight on middle, this is worked around the corner for one.
|2.3 : S Cottrell to V Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli looks to guide it past short third man but fails to do so.
|2.2 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Good length and around off, this is guided down to third man for an easy run.
|2.1 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Fuller and around off, this is hit to mid off.
|1.6 : Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.
|O Thomas to S Dhawan, OUT! Straight to the man! A soft, soft dismissal that. Dhawan must be gutted at the moment. West Indies though will rejoice as they get the start they want. Oshane Thomas draws first blood. He bowls it short and on the body of Dhawan. Dhawan pulls but hits it straight to short fine leg where Cottrell makes no mistake. A little to that fielder's left or right and it would have been a boundary. India need 137 from 108.
|1.5 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, On the shorter side and outside off, Dhawan looks to pull but mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Oshane Thomas might have done some damage to himself as he tried to stop the ball. The physio is out.
|O Thomas to S Dhawan, A couple now! Fuller and on middle, Dhawan strokes it to the right of the bowler. Thomas does get a hand to it and hence, it is just two as mid on runs behind it and stops it.
|1.3 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, Almost plays it on! Loose shot that! This is a good length ball outside off, Dhawan throws his bat at it but the ball goes off the inside edge past the leg pole and towards short fine leg.
|1.2 : O Thomas to KL Rahul, One more single as Rahul nudges this with the angle towards square leg.
|1.1 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, Shorter and around off, Dhawan guides it through point for one.
|0.6 : Oshane Thomas to bowl from the other end.
|S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Just the biggie from the first over then. Fuller and on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, On the fuller side on off, Rahul creams it to mid off.
|0.4 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, A good comeback! A yorker but on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|0.3 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, SIX! That is some way to get off the mark! What a shot. Authoritative. Rahul comes down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. He lofts it over mid off's head and it goes all the way.
|0.2 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, A straighter line again, Rahul works it to the man at mid-wicket. The new opener needs a few sighters.
|0.1 : S Cottrell to KL Rahul, Goes fuller and a little inward movement for the bowler. Rahul works it to mid on.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan make their way out to the middle. Sheldon Cottrell has the new ball in hand and he will be bowling to the right-hander. Here we go...