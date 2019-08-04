|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . 0wd 1 . . . | 0wd . . 0wd . . 0wd . .
|Last bat : Rishabh Pant (W)c Kieron Pollard b Oshane Thomas4(5b0x40x6) SR:80.00, FoW:126/3 (15.1 Ovs)
|15.1 : O Thomas to R Pant, OUT c Kieron Pollard b Oshane Thomas. India have lost their third wicket.
|14.6 : S Narine to R Pant, Skidding away from around off, Pant plays it late and dabs it towards short third man for a run. 4-0-28-0, Narine is done for the evening.
|14.5 : S Narine to V Kohli, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|14.4 : S Narine to R Pant, Skidding down the leg side, helped through square leg for one.
|14.3 : S Narine to V Kohli, Taps a length ball late and places it to the left of short third man. A comfortable single taken.
|14.2 : S Narine to V Kohli, FOUR! Wow, those wrists of steel! Kohli shimmies down the track to a full delivery and flicks it with authority to the deep mid-wicket fence. He generates a lot of power through his bottom hand.
|14.1 : S Narine to R Pant, Flatter and full on middle, Pant nudges it down through mid on for a run.
|13.6 : Sunil Narine is back on. He has one more over up his sleeves and is called in mainly for the new batsman.
|O Thomas to R Pant, Off the mark! Fullish and outside off, Pant drives it through covers for one. 6 from the over along with the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma.
|O Thomas to R Pant, Greets the batsman with a sharp bouncer around off. Pant sways away and it's called a wide for height!
|13.5 : Rishabh Pant walks in next. He bagged a golden duck in the last match and would be itching to prove himself here in Miami.
|O Thomas to R Sharma, OUT! Massive breakthrough for West Indies! The dangerous Rohit Sharma has been sent packing. Shortish length ball around off, Sharma stays back and tries powering it across the line. But it appears that the ball hurries onto his willow and takes the top edge. Hetmyer gets underneath it from extra cover and takes the skier safely by backtracking a bit. End of an entertaining knock by the Hitman!
|13.4 : O Thomas to V Kohli, The batsman plays the pull-shot. They pick up a single.
|13.3 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Ouch! That would have hurt Sharma. Fractionally short and on middle, rising up off the surface, Sharma tries working it across the line but misses and is hit on the right elbow. The ball ricochets behind and they cross for a leg bye.
|13.2 : O Thomas to V Kohli, Clips a full ball down through wide mid on and crosses for a quick run.
|13.1 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Back of a length ball angling in around off, Sharma tries forcing it across the line but it takes the inner half of his bat and runs in front of square leg for a single.
|12.6 : Oshane Thomas returns into the attack.
|C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Pitches it up and around off, Kohli uses his feet and pushes it towards covers. Dot ball again to end the over but 13 came off it. 34 in the last three overs.
|12.5 : C Brathwaite to V Kohli, Uses his wrists to work a length ball in the gap at mid-wicket. Two taken.
|12.4 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, Poor delivery, short and down the leg side, Sharma pulls it down to fine leg for a run.
|12.3 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, FOUR! Goes over the off side this time. Not in full control though. A full toss on off, Rohit tries to go straight but ends up slicing it off the outside edge over point for a boundary.
|12.2 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, Too full in length outside off, Sharma reaches out for it and digs it out towards point.
|12.1 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, SIX! Rohit has the license now to go big! Brathwaite serves it right into the slot, full and angling in around off, Sharma swings his bat across the line and dumps it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|11.6 : Carlos Brathwaite is back on.
|K Pierre to V Kohli, Flatter and quicker on middle, punched from the back foot towards the leg side. Pierre quickly moved to his right to stop the ball at mid-wicket. Dot to finish an 11-run over.
|11.5 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|11.4 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Edgy! Flighted and on middle, Rohit top edges his attempted sweep and it goes in the air. Falls in no man's land towards fine leg and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
|11.3 : K Pierre to V Kohli, Calmly knocks a full ball down to long on and rotates the strike.
|11.2 : K Pierre to V Kohli, SIX! That's a maximum for Kohli! He jumps down to the pitch of the delivery and chooses the safest part of the ground, i.e. over the bowler's head. Wonderful timing and it sails over the sightscreen.
|11.1 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Floated full ball on middle, Sharma works it through the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|10.6 : S Narine to R Sharma, 1 run.
|10.5 : S Narine to V Kohli, Shortish ball on middle to Kohli, he pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
|10.4 : S Narine to R Sharma, Six followed by a single. Full on off, driven through mid off by Rohit.
|10.3 : S Narine to R Sharma, Shortish and on off, Sharma defends it off the back foot.
|10.2 : S Narine to R Sharma, SIX! Slammed over mid-wicket for a maximum. Narine bowls this one short on middle and leg, Rohit just goes onto the back foot and hoicks it over the mid-wicket fielder. With this six the Hitman becomes the highest maximum getter in T20Is.
|10.1 : S Narine to V Kohli, Full on middle and off, played towards third man for a single. Gives the strike to Sharma.
|9.6 : K Pierre to V Kohli, On off, Kohli strokes it to long off and keeps a single.
|9.5 : K Pierre to V Kohli, Short on off, Kohli punches it but finds cover-point.
|9.4 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Outside off, Sharma nudges it to sweeper cover for a run.
|9.3 : K Pierre to V Kohli, Flighted around off, Kohli milks it to cover for one.
|9.2 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Flighted on middle, Sharma milks it to long on for one.
|K Pierre to R Sharma, WIDE! Misses his line and darts one down the leg side. Rohit looks to sweep but misses. Wide signalled.
|9.1 : K Pierre to R Sharma, Quicker on middle, Rohit taps it back to the bowler.
|8.6 : Khary Pierre is into the attack now.
|S Narine to R Sharma, Single to end the over. Flighted on middle, Rohit strokes it to long on and keeps the strike.
|8.5 : S Narine to R Sharma, Short again, this time on off, Kohli cuts but finds point.
|8.4 : S Narine to V Kohli, Shorter on off, VK pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|8.3 : S Narine to V Kohli, Tossed up on off, Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. First mistimed shot from the skipper.
|8.2 : S Narine to R Sharma, Floats it on middle and leg, Rohit nudges it to long on for a single.
|7.6 : Sunil Narine is back on.
|8.1 : S Narine to V Kohli, Floated on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.6 : K Paul to V Kohli, Very good looking pull to get off the mark. Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Virat pulls it hard to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. 7 runs and a wicket off the over. Successful one for West Indies.
|7.5 : Skipper, Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
|K Paul to S Dhawan, OUT! Bowled! West Indies finally break the opening partnership. Full and straight on middle, Dhawan looks to play the uppish flick across the line but misses it completely. Paul does not miss and disturbs the timber. Dhawan would be disappointed with that. He was looking very good in the middle but he fails to convert his start.
|7.4 : K Paul to S Dhawan, Length ball around off, Dhawan strokes it wide of point and gets a couple.
|7.3 : K Paul to R Sharma, On the pads, Sharma flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|7.2 : K Paul to S Dhawan, Broken bat! Good length ball around off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to drive but the ball goes off the bottom half of his bat. They take a run but the bat is broken.
|7.1 : K Paul to S Dhawan, Good length ball on off, Dhawan strokes it through covers and gets a single. The fielder throws it at the keeper's end but the ball keeps low. Pooran looks to whip the bails off but misses the ball allowing them to take the second.
|6.6 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, Smart change of pace. Brathwaite bowls a good length ball but takes the pace off the ball. Rohit is early in his pull, the ball comes late and hits him on his ribs. 9 runs off the skipper's first.
|6.5 : C Brathwaite to S Dhawan, Now sensible strokes it to long on and gets to the other end.
|6.4 : C Brathwaite to S Dhawan, FOUR! Very good batting! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan plays it late through square on the off side and fetches himself a boundary.
|C Brathwaite to S Dhawan, WIDE! Brathwaite sees Shikhar Dhawan shuffle across his stumps so he tries to bowl wide outside off. He goes very wide and ends up bowling it outside the tramline. Dhawan leaves it alone. Wide signalled.
|6.3 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, Off cutter on the pads, RS flicks it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|6.2 : C Brathwaite to S Dhawan, Length ball on off, Rohit punches it towards long off for one.
|6.1 : C Brathwaite to R Sharma, Brathwaite starts with a slower ball outside off, Rohit drives it through cover for a single.
|5.6 : Skipper, Carlos Brathwaite has introduced himself into the attack.
|K Paul to R Sharma, Single to end the over. Full on middle and leg, RS strokes it through mid on and keeps the strike. India 52/0 at the end of Powerplay. Solid start from the visitors.
|5.5 : K Paul to R Sharma, FOUR! Brilliant execution! Fuller on off and middle, Rohit gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards the fine leg region. He did not time it well but gets the desired result. That brings up India's 50 too.
|5.4 : K Paul to R Sharma, On the pads, Rohit flicks it wide of fine leg and gets a couple.
|5.3 : K Paul to R Sharma, SIX! First biggie of the day! Paul bowls a rank full toss on middle and leg, Rohit says thank you very much and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|5.2 : K Paul to R Sharma, Smart bowling. Keemo sees Rohit come down the track so he bowls it on a length closer to the body. Rohit looks to hit it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Sharma wanted a single but Dhawan says no.
|5.1 : K Paul to R Sharma, Paul starts with a full ball on off, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
|4.6 : Keemo Paul is into the attack now.
|S Narine to S Dhawan, FOUR! Beats the diving mid on fielder! Floated on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and hits it with venom wide of mid on. The fielder there dives to his right but cannot stop the ball which beats him for pace.
|4.5 : S Narine to S Dhawan, Fuller around off, Dhawan looks to sweep but it goes to mid on off the lower half of his bat.
|4.4 : S Narine to R Sharma, Shorter on off, Rohit hangs back and pulls it towards wide long on for a single.
|4.3 : S Narine to R Sharma, Tossed up around off, Sharma pushes it to cover.
|4.2 : S Narine to R Sharma, Flighted on off, Rohit defends it off the front foot. Dhawan wanted a run but Rohit says no. Good call.
|4.1 : S Narine to R Sharma, Starts with a floated ball full on off, Rohit taps it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Spinner on now. Sunil Narine is into the attack.
|S Cottrell to S Dhawan, Good effort from the man at point. Length ball outside off, Dhawan plays his favourite cut shot but the man at point dives to his right and gets his hand to it. Takes the pace off the ball becuase of that. The fielder from third man cleans it up. Two taken.
|3.5 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Full on middle and leg, Sharma milks it down to long on for a run.
|3.4 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Length ball on off, RS plays it to point.
|3.3 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, FOUR! Stylish! Fuller on off, Rohit just lofts it over mid off for an easy boundary. His second in this over.
|3.2 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Fuller on the pads, Rohit flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
|3.1 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, FOUR! Beautiful! Rohit makes batting look so easy! Fuller on off, Rohit lofts his drive over covers for a boundary. Effortless from Ro-Hit!
|2.6 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, FOUR! Second boundary of the over and Dhawan gets his first. Back of a length ball on off, Shikhar uses the bounce and helps it over the third man region for a boundary.
|2.5 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Length delivery around off, Rohit helps it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|2.4 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, Quick running. On top of middle, Dhawan pushes it towards mid off and calls for a fast single.
|2.3 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Much better line and length this one. Hits the deck hard around off, Rohit pushes it to cover and gets a single.
|2.2 : O Thomas to R Sharma, FOUR! Lovely wrist work. On the pads, Rohit just picks it up and flicks it over mid-wicket for an effortless boundary.
|2.1 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, Dhawan is off the mark! Good length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
|1.6 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Ends the over with a very good ball. Cottrell hits the deck hard around off, Rohit looks to tap it towards third man but the ball goes off the upper half of his bat and goes behind on a bounce.
|1.5 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Much better. Full on off, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
|S Cottrell to R Sharma, WIDE! Cottrell continues to struggle with his line here and bowls one more down the leg side. Rohit misses his flick. Third wide of the over.
|1.4 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Decent line. Bowls it full on middle and leg, Rohit flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
|1.3 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Fuller on the stumps, RS defends it off the front foot.
|S Cottrell to R Sharma, WIDE! Another one sprayed down the leg side. Wide given by the umpire.
|1.2 : S Cottrell to R Sharma,On the leg side, Rohit looks to flick but the ball kisses his pad on its way to the keeper. Dhawan was asking the umpire if it is a wide but the umpire says no as it deflected off his pad.
|1.1 : S Cottrell to R Sharma, Very good ball. Full and comes in to the right-hander. Rohit too plays it well with a push to mid on.
|S Cottrell to R Sharma, WIDE! False start for Cottrell. He starts with bowling one down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|0.6 : Sheldon Cotrell to bowl from the other end.
|O Thomas to S Dhawan, Beaten again! Good length ball on off, Dhawan looks to defend but misses.
|0.5 : O Thomas to S Dhawan, NOT OUT! Nothing on the Ultra Edge and West Indies lose their sole review. Short ball around off, Dhawan looks to play the upper cut but misses. Pooran takes it and starts celebrating but nothing from the umpire. Brathwaite takes the review straightaway. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no spike on it.
|0.4 : Review for caught behind. Dhawan is the man in question. The West Indies players are confident that they have their man. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|O Thomas to S Dhawan, Better line to the southpaw. Back of a length ball on top of middle, Dhawan keeps it down off his back foot.
|0.3 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Angles it in on the pads, Rohit flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|O Thomas to R Sharma, WIDE! Thomas struggles with the line and sprays this down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|0.2 : O Thomas to R Sharma, Once again it is on the body, Rohit defends it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : O Thomas to R Sharma, FOUR! India are off with a bang! Thomas bowls a real loosener first up. It is on the body, Rohit flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The West Indies skipper are in a huddle with their skipper having a word with them before they take their respective positions. Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stride out to the middle to open the innings. Oshane Thomas to bowl the first over of the game.
|West Indies Playing XI - Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre (IN for John Campbell), Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
|India playing XI (Unchanged)- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.
|West Indies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite says that it looks like a better wicket than the last game and he expects the pitch to not change much. Further adds that bowling first gives them more time to assess the conditions. Says the team needs to take smarter decision and not just go aggressive or defensive but just play smart cricket. Informs that Pierre comes in place of Campbell which means Narine would open the batting.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says that the wicket looks good and he expects the pitch to get slower as the game goes on and hence he wants to bat. Reckons the ball will come onto the bat in the first six overs but then one might have to assess the conditions. On his team changes, Virat informs they are playing the same eleven.
|TOSS - We are all set for the spin of the coin. Up goes the coin and falls in the favour of Kohli. INDIA WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT FIRST.
|PITCH REPORT- Daren Ganga is the pitch master for the game once again. He says there is a little bit of dark spots on the surface due to the overnight rains. He feels that it is a better wicket than yesterday. On the surface he says there is a bit of grass covering on the wicket.
|Welcome ladies and gentlemen for the second T20I between West Indies and India in Florida. The bowlers dominated the first game on a sluggish surface and that made the game a low scoring affair. The venue and the pitch remain the same for this encounter as well and it's all about how the batsmen adjust to the conditions. The bowlers are expected to receive decent purchase from this track and if they perform like yesterday, the batters will have their task cut out. Let's hope for a more competiti