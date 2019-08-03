|0.0 : Hello and welcome everyone for the first T20I between West Indies and India at Lauderhill. The Men in Blue start their life post the 2019 ICC World Cup with this tour. There have been rumours floating around about the alleged rift between Rohit and Virat and the cricket fans will be happy that the off period is over and they can focus on cricket. The visitors have got a good mix of youth and experience in their squad for this series and will be testing out a few players. For the West Indies, the
|PITCH REPORT - Darren Ganga is the pitch master for the day. Ganga starts by saying the weather is bright and sunny. Says there is live grass here and it is dark brown in colour due to moisture. Tells it was covered due to rain and feels it will get better to bat as the game progress. Reckons the team winning the toss might choose to bat first considering the history at the venue.
|TOSS - We are all ready for the toss. West Indies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Heads and it lands in his favour. INDIA OPT TO BOWL.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says the wicket has been under cover and it will get better as the game progresses and hence he wants to bowl. Says they have accepted the semi-final defeat and they look to move on. Tells the priority is to win but when there is an opportunity they are also looking to experiment and give the youngsters a chance to cement their place. Tells there are 20-25 games to be played before the 2020 World Cup and they look to make the most of it. On his team changes, Kohli in
|West Indies skipper, Carlos Brathwaite admits they would have bowled first as well but they accept the decision and look to put on a better show. Says that they are looking to build a squad for the 2020 World Cup and hopes to peak at the tournament. Informs, Mohammed, Bramble, Pierre are the ones missing out.
|India Playing XI - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.
|West Indies Playing XI - John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
|We are all set to begin! The Indian players are in a huddle and then take their respective positions in the field. West Indies opener, Evin Lewis and John Campbell walk out to the open the innings. Washinton Sundar to start the proceedings with the new ball.
|0.1 : W Sundar to J Campbell, Starts with a shorter ball on off, Campbell cuts but finds point.
|0.2 : W Sundar to J Campbell, OUT! Caught! The plan to start with an off spinner gives reward straightaway! Washington tosses it up outside off, Campbell gets down on one knee and looks to clear deep mid-wicket. He does not get the elevation and ends up hitting it straight to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket. He takes a good catch and India get a very early breakthrough.
|Nicholas Pooran walks out to number 3.
|0.3 : W Sundar to N Pooran, Play and a miss. Short outside off, Pooran looks to cut but misses.
|0.4 : W Sundar to N Pooran, West Indies are off the mark. Flighted outside off, Pooran strokes it through covers and gets a single.
|0.5 : W Sundar to E Lewis, Tossed up on the stumps, Lewis blocks it.
|0.6 : W Sundar to E Lewis, FIVE WIDES! Sundar sprays this down the leg side, Lewis looks to flick but misses. Pant fails to gather it and the ball goes past him to the fine leg fence. Wide and boundary signalled by the umpire.
|W Sundar to E Lewis, Shorter on off, Lewis cuts but to the right of point. Rohit there dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : B Kumar to N Pooran, Starts with a good length ball outside off, Pooran looks to cut but misses.
|1.2 : B Kumar to N Pooran, WIDE! Bhuvi misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|B Kumar to N Pooran, Fuller on off, Pooran strokes it to cover.
|1.3 : B Kumar to N Pooran, Swing and a miss. Length delivery outside off, Pooran swings his bat at it but does not get anywhere close to the ball.
|1.4 : B Kumar to N Pooran, Length delivery on off, Pooran pushes it wide of cover for a single.
|1.5 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Back of a length ball on middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot.
|1.6 : B Kumar to E Lewis, OUT! Bowled! The knuckle ball does the trick and West Indies in big trouble in the very second over of the game. Bhuvi delivers his knuckle ball on middle, Lewis swings his bat at it but the lack of speed in it means that he is way too early in his shot. The ball deflects off his thigh pad onto the off pole, disturbing the bails. Two wickets in two overs. Both the openers are back for early showers. India have started this tour with a bang!
|Kieron Pollard is the new man in.
|2.1 : W Sundar to N Pooran, FOUR! First boundary of the innings coming from the bat. Sundar drags his length short and lands it on middle, Pooran goes back and pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket.
|2.2 : W Sundar to N Pooran, SIX! High and this is handsome as well. Brilliant start to the over for West Indies after losing two wickets in two overs. Sundar shows the courage to flight and lands it on middle, Pooran lines himself behind the delivery and pummels it over the bowler's head.
|2.3 : W Sundar to N Pooran, Quicker one, Pooran works it on the leg side, finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
|2.4 : W Sundar to N Pooran, No real attempt there by either short third man or backward point. Flatter and shorter outside off, Pooran throws his bat at it and it goes off the outside edge. The ball drops in between Saini and Rohit and the former maybe thought that the latter is going for the catch. Definitely a chance that has not been taken by India.
|2.5 : W Sundar to N Pooran, Gets behind the line and drives a full ball back to the bowler.
|2.6 : W Sundar to N Pooran, Use of the bottom hand there as Pooran whips it through mid-wicket for a couple. 12 from the over.
|3.1 : B Kumar to K Pollard, A length ball outside off, angling in a bit, Pollard walks forward and across before presenting a straight bat in defense.
|3.2 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Straighter in line, it's worked behind square leg for a couple of runs. The Big P is off the mark!
|3.3 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Length delivery outside off, Kieron shuffles a bit and tries to drive. But it takes the inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket.
|3.4 : B Kumar to K Pollard, The monster is calm in his approach at the moment! Defending by walking down the track.
|3.5 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. No run.
|3.6 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Stifled appeal for an lbw! Not given. Kumar gets a length ball to angle into the batsman, Pollard once again shuffles across to work it away but he misses. It strikes him on the pads and deflects to covers. Kumar turns to appeal but nothing from the umpire. Meanwhile, the fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Kieron though was in by then.
|Debutant Navdeep Saini is into the attack now. A wide first slip in place.
|4.1 : N Saini to N Pooran, Starts with a good length ball on middle and off, Pooran works it off his pads to the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
|4.2 : N Saini to N Pooran, SIX! Stand and deliver stuff from Nicholas. He is a batsman with a lot of style and panache. Brilliant to watch. The way he lines up the bowler is something that can be called as his strength. Saini tries to follow the batsman down the leg side but he ends up delivering in Pooran's hitting zone. Nicholas winds up for a big shot and towers it over long on.
|4.3 : N Saini to N Pooran, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|4.4 : N Saini to N Pooran, OUT! Pooran falls and it's sweet revenge for the debutant. He gives a bit of a sendoff to Pooran. Nicholas is very disappointed. He has thrown away a start. Was certainly looking in his elements. Back of a length ball on middle and off, angling away at 139 kph, Pooran camps back to muscle it over the leg side but it takes the top edge and balloons up in the air. Rishabh Pant walks forward a bit from his position and then stretches forward to complete the catch. This is
|Shimron Hetmyer joins Pollard in the middle with West Indies in a spot of bother.
|4.5 : N Saini to S Hetmyer, OUT! Saini's is on fire in his debut game! He has removed Hetmyer for a golden duck. Extra bounce has done the trick for Navdeep. He serves it a bit short and in the line of the stumps. Shimron sticks back with the intention of dabbing it down in the direction of third man. But the ball shoots up more than expected, takes the inner half of his blade and cannons onto the stumps. NS jumps in join as a shell-shocked Hetmyer looks down in despair. West Indies have lost fou
|Rovman Powell arrives in the middle and will face the hat-trick ball.
|4.6 : N Saini to R Powell, No hat-trick! Good length delivery in the channel outside off, it's left alone.
|Bowling change! Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the final over of Powerplay.
|5.1 : K Ahmed to K Pollard, Angles it away from the right-hander, it's on a length, Pollard makes a watchful lead.
|5.2 : K Ahmed to K Pollard, Remains on the back foot and taps it down towards square leg for one.
|5.3 : K Ahmed to R Powell, Nearly edged it to the keeper. Khaleel is known for extracting something extra from the surface. This one is shaping away from the batsman, some extra bounce too, Powell has a tame push inside the line as he misses.
|5.4 : K Ahmed to R Powell, FOUR! Bat on ball and it just races away to the fence in no time. Poor delivery to begin with. Khaleel offers room to the batsman to free his arms. Rovman needs no second invitation. He latches onto it and cracks it through backward point for a boundary to open his account.
|5.5 : K Ahmed to R Powell, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|5.6 : K Ahmed to R Powell, OUT! Half the side is back in the hut! Talk about temperament and Powell has shown none here. This is a very ordinary shot attempted by him. Smart change in pace from Ahmed. He takes this length delivery away with the angle and Powell goes chasing after it. He tries to drill it through the line but gets an outside edge to the keeper. A good low catch by Pant and West Indies are 33/5 at the end of Powerplay.
|Carlos Brathwaite walks in next with his team in troubled waters.
|6.1 : N Saini to K Pollard, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|6.2 : N Saini to K Pollard, Bouncer! Around middle and off, Pollard bows down and lets it go to the keeper.
|6.3 : N Saini to K Pollard, Shortish around middle and leg, angling down, Kieron tries to flick but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
|6.4 : N Saini to K Pollard, A mistimed back foot punch by Pollard on the off side.
|6.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, Slower one. Short and around middle and leg, going down with the angle. Pollard walks across a bit and then makes a leave. Saini is lucky that it's not given a wide.
|6.6 : N Saini to K Pollard, Wide! This time it has been given. Almost identical to the last delivery. Sliding down the leg side. The only difference here is that Kieron tried his best to play the flick shot.
|N Saini to K Pollard, Good length ball on off, Pollard pushes it with an angled bat to backward point. Only 1 run from the over, India continue to boss this match.
|7.1 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, Back of a length ball on middle, Carlos remains on the back foot and defends it back.
|7.2 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, Uses the angle of the bowler and runs it down to third man for his first run.
|7.3 : K Ahmed to K Pollard, On middle and leg, Pollard closes the face of his bat and helps it through square leg for one.
|7.4 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|7.5 : K Ahmed to K Pollard, Lands it on a fuller length around off, Pollard is forward as he pushes it to covers.
|7.6 : K Ahmed to K Pollard, Beaten! Khaleel slants a length ball away from the batsman, an off cutter at 125 kph, Pollard is caught pushing inside the line as he misses. Another top over, West Indies will have to find a way to score runs here.
|Krunal Pandya is into the attack now. A slip in place.
|8.1 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|8.2 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Flatter and fuller on off, Brathwaite defends it near his front pad.
|8.3 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Arm ball around off, skidding in, Carlos defends it off the inner half of his bat.
|8.4 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Quicker and shorter one on off, it's punched from the crease to sweeper cover for one.
|8.5 : K Pandya to K Pollard, EDGY FOUR! No slip for Pollard and he gets a lucky boundary. Pandya fires one in around off, Pollard tries to punch it through the line but it takes the outside edge and speeds away to the third man fence.
|8.6 : K Pandya to K Pollard, Knocks a full ball down through mid off for one.
|Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack as well. A slip in place.
|9.1 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Flatter and on off, defended off the front foot.
|9.2 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Fuller and on the pads, it's worked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|9.3 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Quicker again, a bit short around off, Brathwaite moves back and plays it down to backward point.
|9.4 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, blocked back to the bowler.
|9.5 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Shorter one and outside off, Carlos cuts it off the back foot but finds the point fielder.
|9.6 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Tickles it off his pads through square leg for a single. The over finishes in a flash, 2 from it!
|Slight halt in play! Kieron Pollard is down and receiving some treatment from the physio. The big man is looking stiff.
|10.1 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Arm ball around off, Brathwaite defends it close to his front pad. It rolls to covers and the fielder immediately releases the ball to the keeper. Carlos drags his bat inside the crease.
|10.2 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Quicker one, on of, defended back to the bowler.
|10.3 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, A little bit of width there, outside off, Brathwaite pushes it off his front foot to cover-point.
|10.4 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Fires one in, on middle and leg, Brathwaite defends it in front of his pads.
|10.5 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, This time Brathwaite gets an inside edge as it tries to defend the ball dished out in the line of the stumps.
|10.6 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Brathwaite has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Maiden, first of the match!
|11.1 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Shortish and on middle, it's forced down the ground to long on for a run.
|11.2 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Tickles it off his pads to the leg side. They cross for a quick run as Pant rushes across to the ball to his left.
|11.3 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Shortish and outside off, Pollard goes back and punches it towards the bowler.
|11.4 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, SIX! Pollard shows his power there! He jumps down the track to reach the pitch of the ball and launches it over the bowler's head. His bottom hand comes off the handle but still it has enough venom to fly into the stands.
|11.5 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
|11.6 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Flatter and quicker on off, defended. 9 from the over!
|Stumping appeal! It's taken upstairs. Kieron Pollard is looking relaxed and there isn't much joy in the Indian camp too.
|12.1 : K Pandya to K Pollard, NOT OUT! Pollard is safely inside the crease. Beauty of a delivery to start with! Krunal delivers it in the flatter trajectory and lands it around off. Pollard tries to play the line but it spins away slightly to beat the outside edge. Pant collects the ball and breaks the stumps before appealing. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs. The replays roll in and they show that for a micro second Kieron's back leg did lift but it was back down in time.
|12.2 : K Pandya to K Pollard, Quicker delivery on middle, forced down to long on for one.
|12.3 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Gets behind the line and punches it to long on for one.
|12.4 : K Pandya to K Pollard, Shout for an lbw! Quicker delivery, an arm ball on middle and leg, skidding in, Pollard fails to defend and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's missing leg.
|12.5 : K Pandya to K Pollard, SIX! What a shot! Pandya darts in a flatter delivery on middle, Pollard walks forward and across before flicking it with nonchalance over mid-wicket. It goes the distance. This man is so powerful!
|12.6 : K Pandya to K Pollard, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total. 18 in the last two overs, West Indies showing signs of recovery!
|13.1 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|13.2 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Flatter one, outside off, Pollard hangs back to punch it through the line but misses.
|13.3 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Skidding down the leg side, Pollard fails to work it around off his pads. A muted appeal follows but for nothing.
|13.4 : R Jadeja to K Pollard, Bat on ball this time. It's stroked from the crease to long off for a run.
|13.5 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Flighted one, full and outside off, Brathwaite pushes it off his front foot to covers.
|13.6 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. Good comeback in this over, 2 from it!
|14.1 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, Edged but safe! A loose shot attempted by Carlos. He tries to heave it over the leg side but the ball straightens and takes the outside edge. It runs wide of Dhawan at short third man and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
|14.2 : K Pandya to C Brathwaite, OUT! Caught and bowled! The brief resistance is over! Krunal has his first wicket. He sends across a flatter and shortish ball on off at 99 kph. Brathwaite shifts his weight on the back leg and tries to power it across the line. But he fails to turn it on the leg side and ends up smashing it straight back to the bowler. Pandya accepts the return catch gleefully and then tosses the ball up in celebration.
|Sunil Narine is the new batsman. He knows just one way to bat. Will he curb his natural style and give company to his Trinidadian mate?
|14.3 : K Pandya to S Narine, Tossed up ball on middle, helped on the leg side towards mid-wicket.
|14.4 : K Pandya to S Narine, Just one ball to get his sight in and Narine swings his bat firmly on the second ball. He heaves it over mid-wicket and it falls down safely. A single taken.
|14.5 : K Pandya to K Pollard, Pollard has pushed it to the cover region. They pick up a single.
|14.6 : K Pandya to S Narine, Forces a full ball through mid off for a run. Krunal is done, 4-1-20-1!
|Out, caught in the deep! But has Jadeja overstepped? Looks good there. Then they check for the sideline as well but it seems RJ is fine there too...
|15.1 : R Jadeja to S Narine, OUT! It's a legal delivery. Narine knows just one way to bat, we told you! He will swing at everything thrown in his path. A short delivery on off, Narine sticks back and pulls it across the line. But it takes a large chunk of the inside half of his blade and as a result there isn't enough meat on the shot. Khaleel takes the skier safely at deep square leg and West Indies lose their 7th wicket!
|0.0 : Keemo Paul is in next.
|15.2 : R Jadeja to K Paul, Tossed up ball on off, Paul defends it near his front leg.
|15.3 : R Jadeja to K Paul, Paul has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|15.4 : R Jadeja to K Paul, Quicker and fuller on off, Keemo blocks again.
|15.5 : R Jadeja to K Paul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|15.6 : R Jadeja to K Paul, A wicket maiden! 4-1-13-1, Jadeja too finishes with exemplary bowling figures. Another front foot block by Keemo to complete an excellent over.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on.
|16.1 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Walks across the stumps to a length ball and works it through square leg for a run.
|16.2 : B Kumar to K Paul, Slower one, on a length and outside off, Paul pushes it through point for a run.
|16.3 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Bouncer outside off, slower one, Pollard pulls out of his attempted pull shot at the last moment.
|16.4 : B Kumar to K Pollard, A mistimed shot, that. Pollard winds up for a big heave-ho across the line. He mistimes it down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|16.5 : B Kumar to K Pollard, FOUR! Pulled and pulled away delightfully! Kumar goes short and Kieron picks the length early. He has also guessed the change in pace there as he pulls it with control to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|16.6 : B Kumar to K Pollard, A front foot block by Pollard on this occasion to end the over. 8 from it!
|Navdeep Saini is back to bowl at the death.
|17.1 : N Saini to K Paul, Excellent delivery. Jumping onto the batsman from around off, Keemo is surprised by the early lift and somehow keeps it out on the off side.
|17.2 : N Saini to K Paul, Smart bowling. Saini might be new to international cricket but he has played enough in domestic circuit to know the tricks of the business. Sameness of length won't help here. So he alters his length this time. Goes very full and spears it in the line of the stumps. Paul digs it out back to the bowler.
|17.3 : N Saini to K Paul, Goes searching for the yorker this time. Doesn't find the landing and it's a full toss on off at 141 kph, Paul bunts it to mid off and collects a run.
|17.4 : N Saini to K Pollard, SIX! You need to be more clinical against this batsman. Once again Saini misses his attempted yorker and Pollard has dismissed the full toss over mid-wicket. Not quite from the middle of the blade but when Pollard gets even half a connection, it's enough to clear most grounds. Into the 40s, the giant batsman!
|17.5 : N Saini to K Pollard, Sliding down the leg side, again a full toss, Pollard inside edges his attempted flick onto the pads. It then deflects to square leg and they cross.
|17.6 : N Saini to K Paul, Wide! Short and wide outside off, Pollard flashes and misses.
|N Saini to K Paul, A low dipping full toss, always difficult to get under those. Paul only manages to dig it out towards mid off for a single. 18 runs off the last two overs, West Indies eyeing a big finish here.
|18.1 : B Kumar to K Paul, OUT! Number 8 goes down on the score of 88! Kumar delivers it slightly short and around off, Paul shapes up for a big swing over the leg side but gets a top edge. It flies in the air and Kohli moves across to his right from extra cover to complete the catch. Can West Indies even get to the 100-run mark?
|0.0 : Sheldon Cottrell is the new batsman at number 10. Kieron Pollard is back on track and he should be looking to farm strike now.
|18.2 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Full toss on off, whipped to deep mid-wicket and Pollard turns down the single.
|18.3 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Fullish and on off, forced down to long off, another run denied.
|18.4 : B Kumar to K Pollard, SIX! This is what Kieron Pollard is eyeing now, biggies. Kumar darts in a short delivery, a slower one, Pollard thumps it via a pull shot over square leg.
|18.5 : B Kumar to K Pollard, Shortish and on off, Pollard drags his shot down to long on for a run.
|18.6 : B Kumar to S Cottrell, In the air... Manish Pandey is in pursuit but he fails to reach the chance with a full length dive. Back of a length ball on off, Cottrell stands back and tries to clear long on. But he fails to get enough on it and ends up skying it high up in the air. Pandey sprints from long on but the ball falls safely. No run taken, Pollard wants to face all the balls of the last over.
|19.1 : N Saini to K Pollard, Very full and wide outside off, Pollard tries to steer it through point but misses.
|19.2 : N Saini to K Pollard, Cracking delivery. This young man has shown great composure in his first match. Too full and outside off, Pollard reaches out for it and misses.
|DRS time! Pollard has missed a rank full toss. He is hit on the thigh pad, right in front of the stumps, they appeal but the umpire is unmoved. On Pant's advice, Kohli takes the referral...
|Oshane Thomas is the last batsman out in the middle.
|19.3 : N Saini to K Pollard, OUT! Excellent suggestion from Rishabh Pant and India have removed Kieron Pollard with 3 balls to go. Saini delivers a rank full toss, in the line of the stumps, Pollard swings early and is hit high on the back leg. A stifled appeal from the bowler follows which is turned down but Rishabh Pant is adamant that it's quite straight and hitting the stumps. Kohli is convinced, DRS is taken and the Ball Tracker shows that it's dipping in and going on to hit the stumps. No f
|19.4 : N Saini to O Thomas, Swing and a miss! Back of a length ball on off, angling away, Oshane tries to pull it over mid-wicket but misses.
|19.5 : N Saini to O Thomas, A full toss on off, Thomas pushes it off his front foot to extra cover.
|19.6 : N Saini to O Thomas, FINAL OVER IS A MAIDEN! What a debut for Saini! The last ball is short and it's more aimed to follow the batsman down the leg side. Thomas has a blind swing of his bat at it but only to miss. West Indies manage only 95/9 in their 20 overs!
|What a bowling performance by India! Just brilliant! They have not even let West Indies go past the 100-run mark. Also, their bowlers managed to bowl three maidens out of which one was in the last over of the innings. Also, this is West Indies' second lowest score batting first.
|India didn't put a step wrong after winning the toss. Their bowlers made merry due to some accurate bowling coupled with some lethargic shot selection from the West Indian batsmen. Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran were the only ones to reach the double digit mark and the former, to be honest, batted without any discomfort, showing there isn't anything extraordinary in this surface.
|Navdeep Saini had a dream debut, picking up a 3-fer and impressing everyone with his pace and variations. The rest of the bowling unit was right up there and together they never allowed West Indies off the hook. It's a pretty low target in front of a strong Indian batting and it would require something miraculous from the West Indian bowlers to make a match out of it. Do join us in a short while.