|0.0 : Rain played spoilsport in the first game, rain did try and play spoilsport in the second but we did manage to get a result which saw India win. The visitors have now taken an unassailable lead and will be eager to seal the series here. West Indies on the other hand, are still winless since India came touring. They too will be desperate to win today and it is a must-win for them if they are to avoid a series loss. Will we see India win another series or will the spoils be shared? Welcome to the c
|PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga says that the pitch is drier than the last one and reckons this will be better for batting. Ganga further adds that there will be some assistance for the pacers. Further adds that weather might play a factor in this game and hence he feels the toss will be important.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Jason Holder. West Indies have won the toss for the FIRST TIME in this series. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, says it looks a good wicket and they want to make use of it. Further adds the weather can't be controlled and they want to focus on things they can, the need to bat well and then defend what they put up. States they have done a lot of talking about their batting and now it is time for execution, the players have to be responsible and they need to learn from their mistakes. Mentions he tries and take as much as responsibility as possible but it is a team game an
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says bowling first is not a bad thing, they have done what they have wanted to most of the times by winning the toss but that is something they can't control. Further adds it is an opportunity to come out and execute their skills today. States they lost their way with the bat a little after a break in the last game and that is what they want to improve, they want to be professional and do well. Informs there is one change, Kuldeep goes out and Chahal comes in.
|WEST INDIES (PLAYING XI) - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen (IN FOR SHELDON COTTRELL), Keemo Paul (IN FOR OSHANE THOMAS), Kemar Roach.
|INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal (IN FOR KULDEEP CHAHAL), Khaleel Ahmed.
|We are all set for the action to begin! The Indian players make their way out to the middle. The West Indies openers, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, follow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over with the first new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Starts off with a fuller length ball around off, there is slight movement away from the batsman. Gayle pushes it gently to mid off.
|0.2 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Drags his length back a little and lands it on middle, Gayle blocks it out.
|0.3 : B Kumar to C Gayle, A good shot but for no runs! Slightly fuller and on off, no swing for Kumar this time. Gayle strokes it nicely but straight to mid off.
|0.4 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Lands this on middle and angles it away, Gayle pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.5 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Another dot! One more ball on a length and outside off, Gayle lets it be.
|0.6 : B Kumar to C Gayle, A maiden to begin with by Kumar! He lands one on a length again around off, Gayle pushes it back to the bowler.
|Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Shami to E Lewis, West Indies are underway courtesy a leg bye! This is on the pads, Lewis looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down to fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|1.2 : M Shami to C Gayle, Well bowled but Shami has overstepped! It is on a length and around off, it pitches and straightens. Gayle initially feels for it but then pulls his bat back. Free Hit coming up now.
|Free Hit time!
|M Shami to C Gayle, SIX! Gayle takes full toll of it! He is off the mark with a biggie. Shami bowls a length ball around middle, Gayle was waiting for it. He clears the left leg and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|1.3 : M Shami to C Gayle, On a good length and outside off, Gayle lets it be.
|Update 0938 local (1338 GMT) - It has started to rain! The umpires though are happy to continue playing. Scratch what I just wrote as the covers are being called on. The players are going off. It seems a passing shower though. Don't think it is going to be a long delay.
|The rain has stopped, the covers are being removed, the sun is out now. We should start soon.
|We are now set to resume! The umpires make their way out to the middle and so do the players. Mohammad Shami will continue his over.
|1.4 : M Shami to C Gayle, Bowls a back of a length delivery on off, Gayle stands tall and keeps it out.
|1.5 : M Shami to C Gayle, Slightly fuller and on middle, Gayle once again defends it nicely.
|1.6 : M Shami to C Gayle, FOUR! Up and over, not timed that well but good enough to fetch a boundary. 12 from the over, an expensive start from Shami. This is angled into the batter. Gayle flicks it with the angle over mid-wicket and the ball races away.
|2.1 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Back of a length and on off, Lewis pushes it to mid off.
|2.2 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Another back of a length ball on off, Lewis stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|2.3 : B Kumar to E Lewis, A direct hit but the batter is well in! This is on off, Lewis pushes it towards mid off and takes off. Rohit flicks it onto the stumps at the bowler's end but the batsman is well in.
|2.4 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Gayle takes a couple of steps down the track but Kumar bowls it on the shorter side, Chris pushes it back towards the bowler.
|2.5 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Not sure what to do there was Gayle! This is just outside off, Gayle initially looks to play at it but then at the very end, bails out. The ball goes really close past the outside edge.
|2.6 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Fuller and around off, Gayle takes one hand off the handle as he pushes it to mid off. It seemed like a slower one and Gayle may have been foxed. To not hit it up in the air, he took one hand off. Two tight overs by Kumar to begin with.
|3.1 : M Shami to E Lewis, Good length and outside off, Lewis does not play at it.
|3.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, On a good length and it is on off, EL defends it out.
|3.3 : M Shami to E Lewis, Around off, Lewis looks to drive it on the up but it goes off the outer half towards cover.
|3.4 : M Shami to E Lewis, 4 dots in a row as Lewis works this one with the angle to the man at mid-wicket.
|3.5 : M Shami to E Lewis, 5 dots in a row now! Back of a length and on off, Lewis guides it to cover-point.
|3.6 : M Shami to E Lewis, Shami's second is a maiden. Good comeback by him after going for runs in his first. This is fuller and on off, Lewis strokes it to covers.
|4.1 : B Kumar to C Gayle, On the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|4.2 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Good fielding! Jadeja is the man! This is outside off, Lewis drives it square on the off side. The fielder at point dives to his right and saves at least two.
|4.3 : B Kumar to E Lewis, EDGY FOUR! Fortunate one! Shorter and just outside off, Lewis looks to cut but it is too close to play that shot. He gets an inside edge which goes really close past the off pole and down to the fine leg fence.
|4.4 : B Kumar to E Lewis, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This was not right off the middle but hit it nicely. The key here was that he picked the length early. It was slightly short and on middle, Lewis goes back and heaves it over wide mid on and a boundary results.
|4.5 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Well bowled! A slower yorker on middle, Lewis though is up for the challenge as he gets his bat down in time and jams it out.
|4.6 : B Kumar to E Lewis, WIDE! Kumar now goes for a slower bumper but there is tennis ball like bounce on this one. It bounces way over the batter's head and it has been wided.
|B Kumar to E Lewis, SIX! High and handsome! 16 from the over. The West Indies openers seem to have come out with intent. This is right in Lewis' zone and he goes after it. Full and outside off, Evin lofts it over covers and it goes all the way. West Indies are off to a very good start here.
|5.1 : M Shami to C Gayle, SIX! In the air... and all the way! Consecutive sixes for West Indies. This is on middle and on a length. Gayle moves his front leg out of the way and stretches his arms, he lofts it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way.
|5.2 : M Shami to C Gayle, Tucks the batter up by bowling it on the body, Gayle defends it out.
|5.3 : M Shami to C Gayle, FOUR! Slapped! Gayle and Lewis are going after the bowlers here. This is short and outside off, it is the slower one. Gayle waits for it and then powers it through covers for a boundary. 10 from the first three balls.
|5.4 : M Shami to C Gayle, 12 from the first 4 balls! Shorter and on the body, Gayle is hurried into the pull shot. It goes off the splice but over mid-wicket for a couple.
|5.5 : M Shami to C Gayle, FOUR! Make that 16 now! This time Gayle was ready for the short one, he goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket and bags another boundary. Raining boundaries at the moment.
|5.6 : M Shami to C Gayle, FOUR! 20 from the over! Runs flowing here. Bowl short, he would hit you for a boundary, you bowl full, Gayle would do the same. This is outside off and fuller. Gayle hits it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|6.1 : B Kumar to E Lewis, That is a very good shot but just for one! 50 up for West Indies. Excellent start for them. This is on a good length and around off, Lewis creams it through covers. There is a fielder in the deep so just the one.
|6.2 : B Kumar to C Gayle, FOUR! Stand and deliver! That is exactly what Gayle is doing here. Once again it is not right off the middle but the result is desired one. This is full and outside off, Gayle drags it through mid on and bags a boundary.
|6.3 : B Kumar to C Gayle, In the air... safe! Maybe the fielder could have put in a better effort. This is shorter and on the body, Gayle looks to pull but does not get on top of the bounce. He gets a top edge which goes to the right of the deep square leg fielder. He runs to the ball but it lands just ahead of him. A run taken.
|6.4 : B Kumar to E Lewis, WIDE! Goes short again and on middle, Lewis ducks under it. Wided.
|B Kumar to E Lewis, SIX! The Indian bowlers are just not sure where to bowl at the moment! Kumar goes short again but it is on the body, Lewis helps it on its way over the fine leg fence.
|6.5 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Goes back to bowling length on middle, Lewis defends it. A rare defensive stroke and a rare dot ball.
|6.6 : B Kumar to E Lewis, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. Lewis will keep strike and another good over for West Indies comes to an end. Also, 50 have been scored in the last 3 overs. Unreal stuff!
|Khaleel Ahmed is on now! India need a wicket here, can he deliver?
|7.1 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, SIX! The bowling change does not make a difference here. The ball is still being hit out of the park. This is on the pads, Lewis whips it with the angle and over the square leg fence.
|7.2 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, FOUR! 10 from the first two balls! Shorter and outside off, Lewis drags his pull, gets it through mid-wicket and bags another boundary.
|7.3 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, On a good length and outside off, Lewis guides it to point.
|7.4 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, FOUR! Too easy for the West Indian openers at the moment! This is fuller and on middle, once again it is right in the zone of Lewis. He whips it over the mid-wicket fielder and a boundary results.
|7.5 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, Just a single! Shorter and outside off, Lewis pushes it through covers for one.
|7.6 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, Goes short to Gayle again! He mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for one as there is a fielder in the deep. Khaleel to starts expensively. 16 from the over. West Indies are almost going at 10 per over. 500 today?
|8.1 : B Kumar to C Gayle, WIDE! Kumar looks to bowl away from Gayle's zone. He though bowls it too wide outside off. Wided.
|B Kumar to C Gayle, FOUR! Off the inner half! Everything going West Indies' way at the moment. This is fuller and outside off, Gayle looks to drag it on the leg side but it goes off the inner half wide of mid on and for a boundary.
|8.2 : B Kumar to C Gayle, SIX! A fielder at the fence, Gayle does not care! He hammers this length ball over the long on fence. Chahal was there but he hit it well wide.
|8.3 : B Kumar to C Gayle, Some respite for the bowler as it is just one. On the pads, Gayle works it around the corner and gets to the other end.
|8.4 : B Kumar to E Lewis, Shorter and outside off, Lewis throws his bat at it, it goes toward deep point for another one.
|8.5 : B Kumar to C Gayle, On the pads again, Gayle works it through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : B Kumar to E Lewis, FOUR! 18 from this over! The run rae is just below 11 now! This is some start for the Windies. Kumar bowls this fuller and outside off, Lewis lofts it over the mid off fielder and it goes for a one bounce boundary.
|9.1 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, SIX! 100 up and Gayle's fifty too. He brings them up in style. This has been some hitting from him. 103 in 55 balls is the team's score and Gayle has 54 out of them in 30 balls. He was on the back foot waiting for the short one. Khaleel bowls it short and this is pulled way over the mid-wicket fence.
|9.2 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, SIX! A one-handed biggie! Khaleel too has a smile on his face. He goes short again and on the body. Gayle pulls it over square leg and it just about clears the fence. 12 from the firs two balls.
|9.3 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, FOUR! Just over! Khaleel has been taken to the cleaners here. This is short and outside off, Gayle slaps it over the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence.
|Something's wrong with Pant! He is seen removing his pads and is in some pain. The physio is out but not sure what has happened to him.
|9.4 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, Safe again! Everything going gayle's way at the moment. Khaleel bowls this short and outside off, Gayle looks to go big again but ends up slicing it towards deep point. The fielder from point runs backwards towards the ball. Rohit in the deep is sprinting to his right but both don't get there. A single in the end.
|9.5 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, Shorter and outside off, Lewis looks to cut but ends up chopping it.
|9.6 : K Ahmed to E Lewis, Swing and a miss! This is on a length and outside off, Lewis swings hard but misses. A dot to end but a brilliant, brilliant Powerplay for West Indies. They are 114 for 0 in it.
|Powerplay 2 is on now. 4 fielders are allowed outside the circle. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over of powerplay 2.
|10.1 : Y Chahal to C Gayle, Down the leg side, Gayle looks to paddle it but it goes off the top edge but well short of short fine leg.
|10.2 : Y Chahal to C Gayle, Flatter and on middle, Gayle defends it onto the ground.
|10.3 : Y Chahal to C Gayle, Well bowled! A googly on off, Gayle does not pick it. He looks to put bat on ball but misses.
|10.4 : Y Chahal to C Gayle, Another googly on off, Gayle pushes it towards cover for one.
|10.5 : Y Chahal to E Lewis, OUT! In the air... taken! Chahal has provided the breakthrough, like he has done so many times in the past. The stand which was taking the game away from India has been broken. The Indian fans and the players will breathe a small sigh of a relief here. Lewis continues to play the attacking mode. he goes for the slog sweep but picks the wrong ball. It is the googly, look to go against the turn but only manages a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards long on. Dhaw
|Shai Hope is the new man in for West Indies.
|10.6 : Y Chahal to S Hope, A dot to end a brilliant first over by Chahal! This is on off, Hope blocks it out.
|11.1 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, Good length ball on the off pole, Gayle pushes it back towards Khaleel.
|11.2 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, FOUR! Creamed it! Short of a length ball way outside off, Gayle cuts it with ease towards point for a boundary.
|11.3 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, In the air... but safe! Gayle goes after this shorter one but top edges it, the ball lands in the long off region but unfortunately no fielder there. He survives.
|11.4 : K Ahmed to C Gayle, OUT! CAUGHT! Gayle's innings comes to an end. A standing ovation as he walks off. Not only that, all the Indian players walk upto him, shake his hand and congratulate him as he walks off. Such a nice gesture from the Indian side, also speaks a lot about Gayle and shows what a legend he is. He was at his destructive best today. Not only I, but many out there would have hoped for him to continue but all good things have to come to an end right? He though has done his job.
|DRINKS! Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in for the Windies. Lewis and Gayle have hit the Indian bowlers all over the park but with both of them back in the hut now, India have a chance to turn the tide.
|11.5 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, Shorter and on middle, Hetmyer hops and blocks it.
|11.6 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, A good bumper to end! Hetmyer ducks under this one. End of a successful over by Khaleel.
|12.1 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Floats it up on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
|12.2 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Some turn there! This is on off and it turns away. Hope goes back and pushes it to covers.
|12.3 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Flatter and on the pads, Hope looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|12.4 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Hope is off the mark in a lucky manner! Chahal tosses this up outside off, Hope goes back and looks to punch. The ball not only sticks off the surface but also turns away. Hope's one hand is off the handle, it goes off the toe end over the cover fielder for one.
|12.5 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Floats it up outside off, this is defended.
|12.6 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, In the air... safe again! India just do not have luck on their side here. This is shorter and on middle, it sticks in the surface. Hetmyer goes back and tries to pull but is slightly early in the stroke. A top edge and it goes towards deep mid-wicket. Jadeja from mid-wicket runs backwards and dives forward but can't get to it. A single taken.
|13.1 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, A couple now! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|13.2 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, On middle, this is kept out.
|13.3 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, Shortish and outside off, Hetmyer guides it down to third man for one.
|13.4 : K Ahmed to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope stands tall and guides it to point.
|13.5 : K Ahmed to S Hope, Fuller and around off, Hope drives it through covers for one.
|13.6 : K Ahmed to S Hetmyer, Full and on middle, Hetmyer strokes it back to the bowler.
|14.1 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|14.2 : Y Chahal to S Hope, On middle, Hope lunges and keeps it out.
|14.3 : Y Chahal to S Hope, A little too full on off, Hope eases it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|14.4 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Floats it up on middle, Hetmyer works it with the turn through square leg for one.
|14.5 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Loopy ball on off, Hope drives it hard towards cover. Kohli misfields and a run is taken as the ball goes down to long off.
|14.6 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Too straight and Hetmyer nudges it fine. Chahal bowls it on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it towards fine leg. No fielder there and a boundary results.
|Kedar Jadhav is on now!
|15.1 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Gives it a lot of flight on off, Hope drills it but straight to covers.
|15.2 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|15.3 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, This is angled into the batter, Hetmyer works it to mid-wicket.
|15.4 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, On the pads again, Hetmyer nudges it around the corner for one.
|15.5 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Floats it up on off, Hope defends it onto the ground.
|15.6 : K Jadhav to S Hope, A misfield and a run! This is on middle, Hope pushes it back to the bowler who does not collect it cleanly. It goes towards long off for one.
|16.1 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Flatter and on off, Hope defends it out.
|16.2 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Fuller and quicker on middle, Hope hits it down to long on and gets to the other end.
|16.3 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Flatter and on off, Hetmyer pushes it wide of long off and takes an easy two.
|16.4 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, In the air but just wide! This is on the pads, Hetmyer works it uppishly but wide of leg gully and down to fine leg for one.
|16.5 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Flatter and on middle, this is defended.
|16.6 : Y Chahal to S Hope, On the stumps again, Hope is happy to block it out.
|17.1 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, Flatter and on middle, Hetmyer looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|17.2 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Almost! This is on the pads, Hope is early in his flick. It goes uppishly but short of square leg.
|17.3 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Good footwork by the bowler! This is on middle, Hope pushes it to the right of the bowler who sticks his leg out and kicks it straight to mid-wicket. Saves a run.
|17.4 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Fuller on middle, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.5 : K Jadhav to S Hope, On middle, this is worked on the leg side for one.
|17.6 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, On middle, this is defended onto the ground. A very good over by Jadhav.
|18.1 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Beauty! Pitched on a good length outside off, it pitches and turns away. Hope tries to play at it but gets beaten.
|18.2 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Fuller one on the pads, pushed to long on for a single.
|18.3 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Again on the pads, Hetmyer plays this one towards mid-wicket.
|18.4 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Up and over! Hetmyer comes down the ground and plays this one towards deep mid-wicket. The batters cross and take a single.
|18.5 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Again tossed up and full, pushed towards mid on for one.
|18.6 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, Dot ball to finish off the over. A mix-up between Hetmyer and Hope but no damage done. Full and on off, Hetmyer hits it towards point. Hope sets off for a run but Hetmyer responds late. Hope sends him back and he is safely back. Good over by him, just 3 runs off it.
|19.1 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|19.2 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, Flatter and on middle, Hetmyer pushes it back to the bowler.
|19.3 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, Slightly shorter on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|19.4 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Floats it up on off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
|19.5 : K Jadhav to S Hope, On middle, this is worked to the left of the square leg fielder.
|19.6 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Another tossed up ball on off, this is defended. The two spinners bowling at the moment are really getting through their overs quickly and also bowling some tight ones.
|20.1 : Y Chahal to S Hetmyer, On middle, Hetmyer goes back and works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|20.2 : Y Chahal to S Hope, On middle, Hope lunges forward and defends it onto the ground.
|20.3 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Flatter and on off, Hope goes back and pushes it to covers.
|20.4 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Chahal gets away with one there! It is shorter and on middle, the ball skids through. Hope mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for two. 150 up.
|20.5 : Y Chahal to S Hope, Fuller and on middle, Hope hits it out to covers.
|20.6 : Y Chahal to S Hope, On the pads, Hope works it through square leg for one.
|21.1 : K Jadhav to S Hope, FOUR! A welcome boundary! One after quite some time. A poor delivery this, short and outside off, Hope has enough time to go back and slap it through covers.
|21.2 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Goes back to bowling it fuller and on middle, it is hit back to the bowler.
|21.3 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Shorter and on middle, Hope pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|21.4 : K Jadhav to S Hetmyer, On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|21.5 : K Jadhav to S Hope, Slower through the air on middle, Hope keeps it out.
|21.6 : K Jadhav to S Hope, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket. A good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the first ball.
|Update 1132 local (1532 GMT) - The rain is back and the players make their way towards the pavilion. The covers are brought on again. This too seems to be a passing shower. However, it does not seem to be one now as more covers are coming on. Also, it is coming down hard.
|Update 1150 local (1530 GMT) - Good news! The rain has stopped so it was just a passing shower and the covers are off too. Let us hope action resumes quickly.
|Update 1155 local (1535 GMT) - Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but it has started to rain again. It was expected that the play would start at 1200 local but it has been delayed and there is no news as to when it will begin. Let's just hope it starts soon.
|Update 1235 local (1635 GMT) - Well, we do have better news for you. The rain has stopped and the groundsmen are out doing their job. However, we have started to lose overs now. Also, it is still quite dark out there so the showers could be around the corner. All we can do now is, wait!
|Update 1300 local (1700 GMT) - We now have brilliant news for you. The covers are off, the groundsmen have done their job and if there is no further rain, the game will restart at 1315 local.
|Update 1310 local (1710 GMT) - The happiness the last update gave did not last for long as it has started to rain again. The covers are back on and the wait continues.
|Update 1400 local (1800 GMT) - Nothing new to update, it continues to rain, not that heavy though.
|Update 1410 local (1810) - We have positive news for you once again! The rain has stopped AGAIN, the covers are off AGAIN. The umpires are out in the middle doing the inspection.
|Update 1425 local (1825) - Even better news now! Game to start at 1435 local, it is a 35-over per side game so West Indies still have 13 more overs to play.
|We are finally all set to resume! The players make their way out to the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal is seen asking for the ball from the umpire so he may start. Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope will resume their innings. However, it is not Chahal who is going to bowl, it is Mohammad Shami. Here we go...
|22.1 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, A single to start after the delay! A short ball around off, Hetmyer guides it through backward point for one.
|22.2 : M Shami to S Hope, A short one but down the leg side, it has been wided!
|M Shami to S Hope, A good short one. Hope though gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg. It rolls slow off the grass, the outfield seems slow so just a run.
|22.3 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Shorter and on the body, Hetmyer looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls on the off side for one.
|22.4 : M Shami to S Hope, On off and on a length, it skids through. Hope keeps it out.
|22.5 : M Shami to S Hope, Nicely played! This is fuller and around off, Hope strokes it wide of covers for two.
|22.6 : M Shami to S Hope, A dot to end the first over after the break! A yorker on middle, Hope jams it out to point.
|Ravindra Jadeja is on!
|23.1 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flatter and shorter on middle, Hetmyer is hurried into the pull, he mistimes it through square leg for one.
|0.0 : A stumping appeal has been taken upstairs. The Indians do not seem very excited.
|23.2 : R Jadeja to S Hope, NOT OUT! That is why, as Hope has dragged his foot back in. This is fired in on off, Hope looks to go downtown but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge. Pant does well to collect the ball and whip the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Hope drags his feet out but did manage to get it back in time.
|23.3 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Now brings the reverse sweep out but can't beat short third man. A single.
|23.4 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Flatter and outside off, Hetmyer goes back and pushes it to covers.
|23.5 : R Jadeja to S Hetmyer, Slightly shorter and outside off, Hetmyer hits it with the turn through wide mid on for one.
|23.6 : R Jadeja to S Hope, A dot to end a good first over by Jadeja. This is flatter and on off, turns away. Hope plays it towards cover.
|24.1 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, Very full and on middle, difficult to get under those. Hetmyer hits it down to long on for one.
|24.2 : M Shami to S Hope, Another very full ball, all Hope can do is jam it through covers for another run.
|24.3 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, A dot! Very full again on off, Hetmyer hits it hard but straight to mid off.
|24.4 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, A couple off the inner half! Fuller and on the pads, Hetmyer swings and it goes off the inner half through backward square leg for two. 50-run stand up between the two. They need to up the ante now.
|24.5 : M Shami to S Hetmyer, OUT! TIMBER! Top, top bowling from Shami. Excellent. He probably brought all his experience into play here. He kept bowling pacey deliveries and suddenly bowls a slower one on off. Hetmyer swings across the line. He is way too early in the shot, misses and the ball hits the off pole. It has not been a good start for West Indies after the break.
|Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
|24.6 : M Shami to N Pooran, A dot to finish an excellent over! Also, he shows great athleticism here. This is full and on middle, Pooran jams it back towards the bowler. Shami leaps, collects it and fires it back at the stumps at the other end but misses.
|25.1 : R Jadeja to S Hope, On off, it is pushed to covers.
|25.2 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|25.3 : R Jadeja to S Hope, Three dots in a row! On middle, Hope works it towards mid-wicket.
|25.4 : R Jadeja to S Hope, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! This is top class stuff from the Indian bowlers. It was Shami in the last over and Jadeja in this one. The tight bowling has paid dividends here. He keeps firing it on the stumps. This time though the length is fuller. Hope does not read it, he goes back and looks to work it on the leg side. Misses and the stumps are shattered. Both the set batters back in the hut. India fighting their way back into the game here.
|Jason Holder is the new man in for the West Indies. The skipper will be looking to provide some much needed momentum to this innings.
|25.5 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Another very good delivery. This is on off and it turns away. Holder looks to defend but is beaten by the away turn.
|25.6 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Just a single and a wicket from the over! Top class. This is on off, Holder pushes it through covers for one.
|Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack now.
|26.1 : K Ahmed to J Holder, Good start by Khaleel too. This is around off and it is angling away. Holder looks to push at it but misses.
|26.2 : K Ahmed to J Holder, Two dots in a row! Slightly shorter and outside off, Holder looks to guide it towards point but misses.
|26.3 : K Ahmed to J Holder, Three dots in a row! West Indies are struggling to score runs here. This is shorter and outside off, Holder guides it to point.
|26.4 : K Ahmed to J Holder, This is top class fielding! Jadhav is the man. He saves three. India have their tails up at the moment. This is outside off, Holder's idea is right as he tries to guide it past short third man. Almost executes it well but Jadhav there dives to his left and stops it.
|26.5 : K Ahmed to N Pooran, A couple now! Slightly shorter around off, Pooran pulls it towards wide long on and takes two.
|26.6 : K Ahmed to N Pooran, FOUR! There should have been a better effort by Shami, maybe a dive. First boundary after the delay and West Indies would hope, it would break the shackles. Fuller and around off, Pooran creams it to the right of mid off. Shami runs to his right but does not put the dive in and the ball races away to the fence after going past him. The 6th ball spoils the over somewhat.
|27.1 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Flatter and on off, Holder drops it towards cover for one.
|27.2 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Pooran comes down the track but Jadeja shortens the length. NP looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|27.3 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Slightly shorter and outside off, Pooran guides it towards point for one.
|27.4 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Flatter and outside off, Holder pushes it through covers for one.
|27.5 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Looks to be innovative, tries to play the reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge onto the pad.
|27.6 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, Almost! This is fuller again and on middle, Pooran goes back but gets his bat down in time, it goes off the bottom part towards short fine leg for one. Another good over by Jadeja.
|Powerplay 3 is on now. 5 fielders are allowed outside the circle. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl out.
|28.1 : Y Chahal to N Pooran, Flatter and shorter on off, this is powered down to long off for one.
|28.2 : Y Chahal to J Holder, On off, Holder hits it down to long on and a single is taken.
|28.3 : Y Chahal to N Pooran, Flatter and quicker outside off, NP looks to cut but is beaten by pace.
|28.4 : Y Chahal to N Pooran, Way too wide outside off, wided.
|Y Chahal to N Pooran, SIX! That is colossal! Some hit by Pooran. Chahal bowls this one too short. Too easy for Pooran. He goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. It almost goes outside the ground.
|28.5 : Y Chahal to N Pooran, A single to follow the biggie! He fires it outside off, Pooran hits it through point for one.
|28.6 : Y Chahal to J Holder, A single to finish a top over for West Indies. This is fuller on off, Holder strokes it through covers for one. Chahal finishes off his spell with figures of 7-0-32-1.
|29.1 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Fires it on the pads, it is worked down to long on for one.
|29.2 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, SIX! Another terrific shot by Pooran. This is bowled outside off and it is turning back in. Pooran goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|29.3 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, WIDE! Pressure, pressure! This is outside off, Pooran shoulders arms to this one. Wided.
|R Jadeja to N Pooran, A single now! This is outside off again, Pooran guides it towards short third man for one.
|29.4 : R Jadeja to J Holder, On the pads, Holder works it through mid-wicket for one.
|29.5 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, SIX! Pooran is dealing in sixes! He is really enjoying facing the left-arm spinner. He shuffles across and plays the slog sweep again. Hits it over the square leg fence. Second biggie in the over.
|29.6 : R Jadeja to N Pooran, A single to end another excellent over for West Indies. 17 from this over, 28 from the last two. This is on the pads, Pooran works it through square leg for one.
|Mohammed Shami is back into the attack now.
|30.1 : M Shami to N Pooran, OUT! Straight to the man! This is a big, big wicket as Pooran was really striking it well out there. Shami strikes once again. A soft dismissal to be honest and Pooran will be very disappointed. Shami bowls it fuller and around the leg stump. Pooran half-heartedly flicks it. He does not get a lot of power behind it and hence, not even the distance. It goes towards Manish Pandey, the sub, at long on who takes it. A good cameo from Pooran comes to an end but West Indies
|0.0 : Carlos Brathwaite walks out to the middle to partner his skipper.
|30.2 : M Shami to J Holder, Fuller and around off, Holder drives it square on the off side for two.
|30.3 : M Shami to J Holder, Very full again on off, Holder hits it down to long off for one.
|30.4 : M Shami to C Brathwaite, A yorker on off, Brathwaite jams it out towards point for one.
|30.5 : M Shami to J Holder, Fuller in length again, Holder plays it down towards long on. They take one and Holder thinks of a second but then bails out.
|30.6 : M Shami to C Brathwaite, A dot to end a successful over by Shami. This is fuller on off, CB strokes it to covers.
|31.1 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Big turn! This is flatter and on middle, it pitches and turns away. Holder initially looks to push at it but then bails out seeing the turn.
|31.2 : R Jadeja to J Holder, Slightly fuller, this is hit down to long off for one.
|31.3 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, Squares him up there! This is on off and spins away. Brathwaite looks to defend but is beaten.
|31.4 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Too high. On middle and it once again turns away. Brathwaite looks to defend but is beaten by the turn. The ball hits him high on the pads.
|31.5 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, DROPPED! An easy catch there has been put down by Pant. Another top delivery by Jadeja. This is on off and turns away. Brathwaite looks to defend again but once again does inside the line. It goes off the outside edge but Pant does not hang on. This could be costly as Brathwaite can make a difference towards the end.
|31.6 : R Jadeja to C Brathwaite, A dot to end! Just the single from the 32nd. Brilliant one. This is on off, CB defends it out.
|Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack now.
|32.1 : K Ahmed to J Holder, Slower one on off, Holder hits it over the bowler's head. He takes one and wants a second but is sent back.
|32.2 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, Fuller and outside off, CB hits it through covers and takes two.
|32.3 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, Bowls it wide outside off, making Brathwaite stretch for the ball. Carlos does so and hits it down to long off for only one. Singles won't harm India at the moment.
|32.4 : K Ahmed to J Holder, Good delivery! A slower one outside off, Holder looks to go over long on but misses. Dots are even more precious at this stage.
|32.5 : K Ahmed to J Holder, OUT! Holder holes out! Khaleel gets another one! He bowls another slower one and once again the line is the key here. It is outside off. Holder looks to drag it over the long on fielder but hits it flat and straight to him. Kohli makes no mistake. India managing to finish strongly here.
|Fabian Allen is the man to replace the skipper.
|32.6 : K Ahmed to F Allen, Good fielding placement! Saves a boundary! This is fuller and outside off, Allen swings but it goes off the outside edge to the man at short third man who is quite fine. Another excellent over for India. Just the 4 runs and a wicket from it.
|Mohammed Shami is back to bowl his last over. 6-1-46-2 so far.
|33.1 : M Shami to C Brathwaite, A full toss, Brathwaite does not take full toll of it as he hits it down to long off for one.
|33.2 : M Shami to F Allen, Very full again on middle, Allen hits it down to long off and takes another run.
|33.3 : M Shami to C Brathwaite, Another single! Another full toss which Brathwaite fails to make use off. He hits it through square leg for one.
|33.4 : M Shami to F Allen, A dot! Gold dust at this stage! Full and on off, Allen mistimes it back to the bowler.
|33.5 : M Shami to F Allen, Brilliant bowling! Nothing you can do there. A yorker on middle, Allen jams it down to long on for one. Needs to end the over well though.
|33.6 : M Shami to C Brathwaite, Does so excellently! Just the 4 from the over. Another top class delivery. A yorker outside off. Brathwaite fails to jam it out.
|34.1 : K Ahmed to F Allen, A bye! Slower one outside off, Allen looks to go downtown but misses. The ball bounces in front of the keeper so he does not collect it cleanly. A run is stolen.
|34.2 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, SIX! Brathwaite finally connects with one and he clears the fence with ease. This is a slower one outside off, Brathwaite waits for it and then powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|34.3 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, FOUR! Streaky! West Indies won't mind how they come as long as they come. A low full toss on the pads, Carlos Brathwaite swings but gets an inside edge down to the fine leg boundary. 11 from the first three balls.
|34.4 : K Ahmed to C Brathwaite, OUT! In the air... taken! A very good catch by Pant there. Makes amends for the dropped catch of Brathwaite early on. However, not after he struck a couple of boundaries. Khaleel goes length again and it is another slower one. Brathwaite looks to go big on the leg side but gets a top edge. It goes high up in the air, Rishabh Pant runs back, calls for it and takes a well-judged catch. Also, it was not easy as he had only one glove on. Timely wicket again as Brathwai
|Keemo Paul is the next man in.
|34.5 : K Ahmed to F Allen, A dot now! Slower one outside off, Allen looks to slap it but misses.
|34.6 : K Ahmed to F Allen, FOUR! A boundary to end the innings! 15 from the last over. This is outside off, Allen swings but it goes off the outside edge past the short third man fielder and into the fence. WEST INDIES END WITH 240/7!
|A big last over for the Windies and they surely have the advantage as they walk into the break. India though did really well to crawl back into the game after the rain break. Initially, after electing to bat, Gayle and Lewis gave the Indian bowlers a real hammering in Powerplay 1. They two added 115 within 11 overs before Lewis was dismissed. Gayle too followed after getting to a half ton. India then managed to crawl back into the game as they brought the run rate down to 7. Rain then intervened
|After the break though, West Indies did not quite get going. They lost wickets regularly, at one stage, it seemed they would struggle to get past the 220-run mark but Pooran's cameo and some boundaries towards the end saw them go past it by 20 runs.
|The Indian bowlers had no answers to the onslaught early on but as the game progressed, they bowled better. Shami was the pick. Jadeja was excellent too. Chahal, except for his last over had a good day in the office. Khaleel was expensive but he had three wickets to his name.
|So 255 is the revised target for India! It is not going to be easy. They need to bat well. The boundaries are short and they have the batting line-up but if West Indies bowl well, you can back them to level the series. Stay tuned for the chase in a while.