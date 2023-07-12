Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5562
1
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023
» Summary
vs Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, July 12, 2023
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
IND
20/0
(4.3)
India trail by 130 runs
WI
150/10
(64.3)
Live
CRR:
2.33
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
(bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)