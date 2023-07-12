share
55621L
Home » Live Cricket Score » India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, July 12, 2023

IND 20/0 (4.3)
India trail by 130 runs
WI 150/10 (64.3)
Live
CRR: 2.33
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)