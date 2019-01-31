|Batsmen
|Last bat : Ben Stokesc Shane Dowrich b Shannon Gabriel14(23b2x40x6) SR:60.87, FoW:93/6 (28 Ovs)
|31.3 : S Gabriel to Ali, No run.
|31.2 : S Gabriel to Ali, No run.
|31.1 : S Gabriel to Ali, No run.
|30.6 : K Roach to Foakes, ANOTHER TOP EDGE LANDS SAFELY! Almost... Full and outside off, Foakes looks to pull but gets a top edge which balloons over mid on. Two runs taken.
|30.5 : K Roach to Foakes, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|30.4 : K Roach to Ali, A length ball, around middle, Moeen looks to flick but gets a top edge. Does not carry to long leg. A run taken.
|30.3 : K Roach to Foakes, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|30.2 : K Roach to Foakes, Outside off, left alone.
|30.1 : K Roach to Foakes, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|29.6 : S Gabriel to M Ali, EDGED, BUT SHORT! Full and outside off, Moeen looks to drive but gets an outside edge which lands short of gully!
|29.5 : S Gabriel to Ali, Full and outside off, Moeen wafts and misses.
|29.4 : S Gabriel to Ali, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad.
|29.3 : S Gabriel to Foakes, Works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|29.2 : Gabriel to Foakes, A yorker to follow that up, nicely dug out.
|29.1 : S Gabriel to Foakes, FOUR! Who has to stop it? You or me? You go. No, you go! What a shot in the first place. A short ball, from Gabriel, Foakes pulls it cleanly all along the ground behind square leg. Now comes the fun. There is fine leg and there is square leg too. One looks to his left and finds his mate. The other looks to his right and stares at him. Without any dialogue, in the eyes, they are asking questions to one another as to who has to run. Meanwhile, the ball runs to the fence.
|28.6 : K Roach to Ali, On a length outside off, Moeen has a loose flash and misses.
|28.5 : K Roach to Ali, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|28.4 : K Roach to Ali, Outside off, left alone.
|28.3 : K Roach to M Ali, FOUR! Ugly. Full and around off, Moeen looks to drive but the ball hits the inner half of the bat and races down the ground through mid on!
|28.2 : K Roach to Ali, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|28.1 : K Roach to Ali, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|27.6 : Ben Foakes walks in at number 8, replacing Stokes.
|S Gabriel to Stokes, OUT! Caught behind! Now then. Now then. The big Ben is gone. Excellent bowling from Gabriel. He has been at Stokes, both verbally and with the ball and eventually gets his man. A couple of overs ago, he hit Stokes on the glove. Then, he beat him by pace with a full ball in this over. Then followed it up with a bounce, pegging him back. And finally, gets a length ball, outside off, induces a flat-footed waft and voila! Stokes is gone! 93/6 now...
|27.5 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|27.4 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Full and down the leg side, Stokes looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|27.3 : S Gabriel to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. One run added to the total.
|27.2 : S Gabriel to Ali, ON THE HELMET! A short ball, around off, Moeen looks to pull but he misses and is hit flash on the helmet. He takes a while to compose himself and then signals a thumbs up.
|27.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, A short ball, Stokes looks to pull but gets a top edge. Mid on cannot get to it from inside the circle. A single taken.
|26.6 : K Roach to M Ali, FOUR! Edged away! Full and wide outside off, Moeen looks to drive but the ball swings away, takes the outside edge and goes past a diving gully towards third man!
|26.5 : K Roach to Ali, Around off, watchfully defended.
|26.4 : K Roach to Ali, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|26.3 : K Roach to Ali, Around off, solidly defended.
|26.2 : K Roach to Ali, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|26.1 : K Roach to Ali, Full and wide outside off, left alone.
|25.6 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|25.5 : S Gabriel to Ali, A short ball, around middle, Moeen looks to pull but gets a top edge. There is a deep square leg in place but he cannot get around in time to his right. A single taken.
|25.4 : S Gabriel to Stokes, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|25.3 : S Gabriel to Stokes, FOUR! Who remembers the previous ball? Full and around off, Stokes drives it straight back down the ground and gets a boundary!
|25.2 : S Gabriel to Stokes, That is another brute. On a good length around middle, Stokes looks to defend but the ball kicks off and hits him on the front glove. Ben tries to take his glove off the bat but is too late. The ball flies towards square leg but there is no one to catch it! Stokes is not happy at all.
|25.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|24.6 : Shannon Gabriel into the attack.
|K Roach to Ali, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a couple.
|K Roach to Ali, WIDE. This is outside the pitch, fuller in length, Moeen lets it go.
|24.5 : K Roach to Ali, Outside off, fuller in length, Moeen looks to drive but misses.
|24.4 : K Roach to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.3 : K Roach to Ali, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|24.2 : Moeen Ali walks in at number 7, replacing Bairstow.
|K Roach to Bairstow, OUT! Plumb LBW is Bairstow and he has to go! What a start after Lunch. Full and straight, Jonny looks to flick but misses and is hit right in front. Roach appeals, goes down on his haunches but umpire Gaffaney calmly shakes his head. Roach is confident and eggs his captain on to take the review. There is a big discussion and almost the 15 seconds are about to get over when Holder signals the 'T'. Hawk Eye justifies that call. Big blow. Body blow. Half the side is gone.
|0.0 : Has Roach struck first over after Lunch? He reckons that he has got Bairstow plumb in front. Holder takes the review...
|24.1 : K Roach to Bairstow, Full and outside off, left alone.
|23.6 : One would expect the pitch to settle down a bit after the break and run-scoring to get a bit easier. Do England have still something left in the tank? Moeen, Foakes and Curran to follow. Maybe, the visitors can check out a dvd, if available of a certain Test match. A certain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were batting on a tough pitch in Cape Town against a terrific South African attack in January 2016. They joined forces at 223/5 and were separated when the score read 622. Not a bad time to get
|The bowling has been good but could have been better. Roach and Joseph have been accurate and deadly with pace but Gabriel and Holder have let the pressure slip with some inconsistent bowling. Just imagine. 4 wickets in the span of 19 overs. A bit more incisiveness and England could have been 6 or 7 down.
|Wow. What an opening session of Test cricket. Root gone. Buttler gone. Bairstow attacks single-handedly. On a green pitch which has offered plenty of bounce, swing and movement, only the Yorkshire lad has stood tall.
|S Gabriel to Stokes, Fuller in length, swinging down, Stokes falls over in his attempt to flick but misses. Is hit on the pads and someone cries for LBW from behind but it was missing leg. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON THE OPENING DAY.
|23.5 : S Gabriel to Stokes, A terrific yorker, around middle, watchfully dug out.
|23.4 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Full and outside off, Ben lunges and then lets it go.
|23.3 : S Gabriel to Stokes, A full toss now, on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|23.2 : S Gabriel to Stokes, FOUR! Bad ball. Down the leg side, tickled towards the fine leg fence.
|23.1 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|22.6 : R Chase to Stokes, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump again.
|22.5 : R Chase to Stokes, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|22.4 : R Chase to Stokes, Full and outside off, the big Ben goes for the big sweep but misses.
|22.3 : R Chase to Stokes, Tossed up just around off, Stokes defends it watchfully.
|22.2 : R Chase to Stokes, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended.
|22.1 : R Chase to Stokes, Landed outside off, left alone.
|21.6 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|21.5 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Landed outside off, left alone.
|21.4 : S Gabriel to J Bairstow, FOUR! BEAUTY! Full and outside off, Bairstow reaches out and drives it through the covers for consecutive boundaries!
|21.3 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, FOUR! Off the edge but this is very good batting. Short and outside off, Bairstow flashes hard and gets a thick outside edge. However, because of the hard hands, the edge flies over the second slip fielder to the third man.
|21.2 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, A short ball now, Bairstow sways away.
|21.1 : S Gabriel to Stokes, Oops... that is a surprise. A high full toss from Gabriel, Stokes picks it late and somehow works it through square leg for a single.
|20.6 : J Holder to Bairstow, SIX! Ho ho ho! Boy, we are in for some fun. Full and wide outside off, Bairstow plants his front foot forward and treats this as a passage in white-ball cricket. Dispatches it with brute disdain over extra cover!
|20.5 : J Holder to Bairstow, Full and outside off, swinging away, watchfully let go.
|20.4 : J Holder to Bairstow, Landed outside off, on a length, Jonny lets it pass.
|20.3 : J Holder to Bairstow, Full and outside off, pretty wide, swinging away, Bairstow shoulders arms.
|20.2 : J Holder to Stokes, Down the leg side, swinging down, worked through square leg for a single. Stokes gets off the mark.
|20.1 : J Holder to Stokes, A wild bouncer outside off, Stokes sways away.
|19.6 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Landed outside off, let through.
|19.5 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Full again, outside off, swinging away, driven straight to point.
|19.4 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Full and wide outside off, Jonny looks to drive but misses.
|19.3 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Slightly fuller outside off, Bairstow shoulders arms.
|19.2 : A Joseph to J Bairstow, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|19.1 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Landed outside off, left alone.
|18.6 : Ben Stokes walks in at number 6, replacing Buttler.
|J Holder to Buttler, OUT! Edged and taken! Holder has his first. A bit of a procession in the middle now. A length ball outside off, Buttler walks down the track to defend but the ball moves away after pitching, takes the outside edge and goes straight to a waiting John Campbell at second slip. Movement, bounce and pace are doing England in here.
|18.5 : J Holder to Buttler, Outside off, on a length, Jos looks to defend but the ball curls away after pitching and beats him.
|18.4 : J Holder to Buttler, On a length outside off, watchfully defended.
|18.3 : J Holder to Buttler, One more leave outside off.
|18.2 : J Holder to Buttler, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|18.1 : J Holder to Buttler, Full and outside off, Buttler walks into the shot and pushes it towards mid off.
|17.6 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Outside off, left alone.
|17.5 : A Joseph to Bairstow, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|17.4 : A Joseph to J Bairstow, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Bairstow cuts it through point and gets consecutive boundaries!
|17.3 : A Joseph to Bairstow, FOUR! YJB is taking the attack to the hosts now. A length ball, around off, driven through mid on for a boundary!
|17.2 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Full and outside off, Jonny looks to defend but the ball nips back in and cuts him into two!
|17.1 : A Joseph to Buttler, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|16.6 : J Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR! AWESOME! Beautiful poise and bounce from Bairstow. Full and outside off, swinging away, Jonny leans and drives it wide of cover for a boundary!
|16.5 : J Holder to Bairstow, Shorter and wider outside off, let through.
|16.4 : J Holder to Bairstow, Landed outside off, swinging in late, on a fuller length, left alone.
|16.3 : J Holder to Bairstow, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Short and wide outside off, Bairstow cuts this uppishly, wide of a diving point fielder and gets successive boundaries.
|16.2 : J Holder to Bairstow, FOUR! Cracking shot. Full and outside off, Bairstow comes forward and drives it powerfully, aerially, but wide of short extra cover, through mid off.
|16.1 : J Holder to Bairstow, On a good length around off, kicks up, Bairstow rises with the bounce and fends it to the off side.
|15.6 : A Joseph to Buttler, Landed outside off, left alone. A wicket maiden for Alzarri. His figures read 4-1-9-2.
|15.5 : A Joseph to Buttler, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|15.4 : A Joseph to Buttler, Outside off, a touch wide, easier job for the batsman - let go.
|15.3 : A Joseph to Buttler, This one rears off a length again, Buttler looks to defend but gets a bit of an inside edge onto the pitch.
|15.2 : A Joseph to Buttler, Around off, solidly defended.
|0.0 : Jos Buttler walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.
|15.1 : A Joseph to Root, OUT! Gloved, in the air... caught, no dropped and then taken by someone else! Brilliant teamwork! Root is gone! The horror period continues to be even woeful for the visitors with their skipper dismissed. This is a real brute from Alzarri. Extraordinary dismissal. On a length just short of full, Root comes forward to defend but the ball suddenly bounces, kicking off and catches Root by surprise. He tries to fend it away but poor bloke, cannot do anything. The ball takes t
|14.6 : J Holder to Bairstow, Full and outside off, Bairstow drives it straight back as an arrow. So straight that it hits the stumps at the other end. Robbed off a boundary.
|14.5 : J Holder to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|14.4 : J Holder to Bairstow, One more leave outside off.
|14.3 : J Holder to Bairstow, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump again.
|14.2 : Holder to J Bairstow, FOUR! Flashed and flashed hard. Short and outside off, Bairstow cuts hard and gets a top edge over the slip cordon towards third man!
|14.1 : J Holder to Root, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|13.6 : A Joseph to Bairstow, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
|13.5 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Outside off, let through.
|13.4 : A Joseph to Root, Down the leg side, helped through fine leg for a run.
|13.3 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|13.2 : A Joseph to Bairstow, FOUR! Landed outside off, Bairstow dabs it late to third man and gets a boundary!
|13.1 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Landed outside off, left alone.
|12.6 : J Holder to Root, FOUR! In the air... but in the gap. Holder is frustrated. He bowls the teaser, lands it on a length outside off, keeps it a touch wide and invites the drive. His counterpart obliges and gets a thick outside edge. It flies behind point and the ball races away to the fence.
|12.5 : J Holder to Root, Landed outside off, Root chases it but misses.
|12.4 : J Holder to Root, One more leave outside off.
|12.3 : J Holder to Root, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump again.
|12.2 : J Holder to Root, Landed outside off, left alone.
|12.1 : J Holder to Root, On a good length outside off, watchfully defended.
|11.6 : DRINKS BREAK. 2 wickets taken after winning the toss, within 10 overs. Clearly, the Windies are on a hot streak right now, taking confidence and momentum from the previous win. They are not giving too many wide balls and England are searching for breathing space.
|A Joseph to Bairstow, Nicely punched down the ground. Full and outside off, JB covers the swing nicely and pushes it past the bowler who is late to get down in time. The ball scurries through mid off and by the time mid on can get across, two runs are taken.
|11.5 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|11.4 : A Joseph to Bairstow, A length ball outside off, Jonny has a waft but misses.
|11.3 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Landed outside off, a touch wide, Bairstow takes his bat away from the line.
|11.2 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Back of a length outside off, punched towards cover.
|11.1 : A Joseph to Bairstow, Full and outside off, left alone.
|10.6 : J Holder to Root, On a length around off, pushed towards mid on.
|10.5 : J Holder to Root, A bit wide of the crease on that occasion, landed on a length outside off, the captain lets it through again.
|10.4 : J Holder to Root, Full and outside off, swinging away, this time Joe lets it be.
|10.3 : J Holder to Root, Tries to counter the swing by walking down the wicket and pushes it towards mid off.
|10.2 : J Holder to Root, Full and outside off, Root comes forward to defend but the ball moves away off the wobbly seam and beats the outside edge.
|10.1 : J Holder to Root, Length delivery outside off, left alone.
|9.6 : Double bowling change. The star of the previous game. The best all-rounder currently. Here he is - Jason Omar Holder.
|A Joseph to Bairstow, Good carry. A fraction short outside off, Bairstow takes his bat out of harm's way. Shane Dowrich takes it near his face.
|9.5 : A Joseph to Bairstow, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump again.
|9.4 : A Joseph to Bairstow, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
|9.3 : A Joseph to Root, WAS THAT A DROP? Nope. Just short. But some real nerves there... Short and wide outside off, Root flashes hard and cuts it straight to Roston Chase at point! Luckily for him, the ball dips onto the fielder and lands just short. A single taken, courtesy the misfield.
|9.2 : A Joseph to Root, Outside off, left alone.
|0.0 : Skipper Joe Root arrives at number 4, replacing his namesake.
|9.1 : A Joseph to Denly, OUT! The ball is legal! The debutant has to go! Unbelievable. Totally unbelievable. A loosener, then a loose shot. A wicket. Short and wide outside off. There to be punished and Denly does so. But he plays that with his feet stuck in mud. Hence, the game decides that he can stick no longer in the middle. An outside edge is generated and Shane Dowrich does the rest. The umpire wants to check whether Joseph is cutting the sidelines but replays show that he is fine.
|8.6 : And has Alzarri struck first ball? There is a nick but the umpires want to check whether he has cut the sidelines...
|Alzarri Joseph is the first bowling change.
|K Roach to Bairstow, Landed outside off, solidly defended.
|8.5 : K Roach to Bairstow, Full and outside off, moving away, pushed towards gully.
|8.4 : K Roach to Bairstow, Outside off, on a length, JB pushes it towards backward point.
|8.3 : K Roach to Bairstow, A bit too straight, Jonny works it through mid-wicket and comes back for a couple.
|8.2 : K Roach to Bairstow, Tight line, on a length outside off, solidly defended.
|8.1 : K Roach to Denly, Around middle, tucked through square leg for a single. The stand moves to 10.
|7.6 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Full and outside off, Bairstow gets a big stride forward and then shoulders arms.
|7.5 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, A full toss outside off, swinging away late, a surprised Denly pushes at it late and misses.
|7.4 : S Gabriel to Denly, Lovely shot. Full and wide outside off, JD gets a good stride forward, meets the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers. The damp outfield stops the ball before it can meet the ropes and the batsmen cross each other thrice in that time.
|7.3 : S Gabriel to Denly, Outside off, fuller in length, left alone.
|7.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Two-paced nature of the wicket so far. Gabriel lands it on a length, Joe initially comes forward but then suddenly the ball rises. He has to adjust and tries to fend it but almost edges it to second slip. Plays it with soft hands, hence the ball does not carry.
|7.1 : S Gabriel to Denly, On a length around off, Denly looks to defend and does so with a hop.
|6.6 : K Roach to Bairstow, Another solid defense to end the over.
|6.5 : K Roach to Bairstow, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|6.4 : K Roach to Bairstow, A bouncer around off, Jonny ducks.
|6.3 : K Roach to Bairstow, Full and around off, watchfully played out.
|6.2 : K Roach to Denly, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|6.1 : K Roach to Denly, Around off, on a length, watchfully defended.
|5.6 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow shoulders his arms to this one.
|5.5 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|5.4 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Full outside off, Bairstow looks to drive but misses it.
|5.3 : S Gabriel to Denly, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|5.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length delivery outside off, rising off the deck, Joe lets it go.
|5.1 : S Gabriel to Bairstow, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. Good running between the wickets to pick up three runs.
|4.6 : K Roach to Denly, APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Denly looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Windies go for the review. Impact is line and it is umpire's call. The hosts retain their review.
|4.5 : K Roach to J Bairstow, Driven towards the mid-on region. They pick up a single.
|4.4 : Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman in.
|K Roach to R Burns, OUT! Rory Burns departs! The Windies strike early again. Good length delivery outside off, Burns looks to defend but gets beaten by the away movement on this one. He gets an outside edge towards second slip where Jason Holder dives to his right and takes a good catch. Early trouble then...
|4.3 : K Roach to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|4.2 : K Roach to Burns, FOUR! First runs for England after four consecutive maidens. Full on middle and leg, Burns flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|4.1 : K Roach to Burns, Outside off, Burns lets it go.
|3.6 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman offers no shot. Fourth consecutive maiden over from the Windies.
|3.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly defends off the back foot.
|3.4 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full again on off, Joe drives it to mid off.
|3.3 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full outside off, Denly drives it to point.
|3.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Good length delivery outside off, Joe shoulders his arms to this one.
|3.1 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full on off, Denly drives it to point.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph is into the attack.
|K Roach to Burns, Three maidens in an row. Outside off, left alone.
|2.5 : K Roach to Burns, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|2.4 : K Roach to Burns, Outside off, on a length, Burns looks to defend but misses.
|2.3 : K Roach to Burns, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump again.
|2.2 : K Roach to Burns, Miles outside off, let through.
|2.1 : K Roach to Burns, On a length outside off, solidly defended.
|1.6 : Oh dear... SHANNON GABRIEL IS WALKING OFF THE FIELD. Hamstring issue? He is seen stretching his right leg. Not good...
|S Gabriel to Denly, Outside off, quietly left alone.
|1.5 : S Gabriel to Denly, Poor shot. Full and wide outside off, Denly reaches out to drive but no feet movement, no reward. A miss.
|1.4 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full and outside off, JD looks to drive but misses.
|1.3 : S Gabriel to Denly, Outside off, a short ball, Joe looks to punch but is beaten by the extra bounce. Mistimes it to point.
|1.2 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|1.1 : S Gabriel to Denly, Full and down the leg side, Denly misses his flick.
|0.6 : Shannon Gabriel to share the new-ball attack with Roach.
|K Roach to Burns, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through again to end a maiden over. But a harmless one.
|0.5 : K Roach to Burns, Wider outside off, almost outside the pitch, easier leave.
|0.4 : K Roach to Burns, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|0.3 : K Roach to Burns, A bit wider outside off, let through again.
|0.2 : K Roach to Burns, Landed outside off, left alone.
|0.1 : K Roach to Burns, Almost a wicket first ball! Ah... indecision first up. The first innings of the first Test - Burns looks to defend, then leave. Bottom edge onto the stumps. First innings, second Test - Burns looks to defend, then leave. The ball takes the inside edge but misses the stumps. So, so close...
|0.0 : The national anthems are done and dusted and the Windies get into a huddle. The sun is slowly bursting through the clouds. Out come Rory Burns and the debutant, Joe Denly. Kemar Roach, the wrecker-in-chief in that first innings of the first Test, has the new cherry in his hand. Burns to face. 'Play, gentlemen!' says umpire Chris Gaffaney. Time to follow the instructions then.
|England captain, Joe Root, says that he would have bowled first as well but now sees it as a challenge to put a good total on the board. Informs that Broad comes in for Rashid and Joe Denly makes his debut in place of Keaton Jennings. Agrees that a team looks at continuity in its playing XI but feels that Denly has done reasonably back home in domestic cricket and deserves this chance. On Adil Rashid missing out, Root says that the decision was made looking at the pitch which looks a seamer-frie
|Windies skipper, Jason Holder, says that there seems to be a bit of moisture in the pitch and wants to make the most use of it, hence the decision. Hopes that his fast bowlers get early wickets, looking at the grass on the surface. Informs that the team has had good rest along with two solid days of preparation and is pumped up for this one. On the consistency task of producing a similar effort, Jason stresses that the team has a clear mind and knows what needs to be done.
|TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Holder flips it, Root calls Tails but it is a Head. WINDIES ELECT TO BOWL FIRST.
|PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga informs that usually pace dominates proceedings in Antigua with plenty of seam and swing. Observes an even layer of green and dry grass, along with some moisture, which should make batting challenging on Day 1. However, adds that as the game goes ahead, batting will become easier. Tells that 340 is the average first innings score at this venue.
|WEATHER REPORT - It rained a couple of hours ago but thankfully, the rain has disappeared for now. There are some overcast skies which might be a bit of concern though...
|Beaten black and blue by a team in maroon. Unexpected. Totally unbelievable. It was a complacent England in the first Test against a pumped up Windies. Expect none of the complacency here. Do the hosts have it in them to produce another great effort? Hello and a warm welcome to the second Test between Windies and England in Antigua.