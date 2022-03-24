|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . 2 . . . .
|Last bat : Zak Crawleyc Kraigg Brathwaite b Kyle Mayers7(36b1x40x6) SR:19.44, FoW:23/1 (12.2 Ovs)
|1.3 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, Overpitched, around off. Lees looks to drive but gets beaten by the slight inward movement and it takes the inside edge onto the pads.Â
|1.2 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, Short in length, down the leg side. Alex is happy to leave it.
|1.1 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, Length ball, angling way outside off. Lees shoulders arms to it.
|0.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Full ball, just outside off. Lees guides it through point to get off the mark.Â
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Pitches it up, on off. Lees solidly blocks it.
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Full and outside off, Lees pushes it to covers.
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Length and way outside off. Lees shoulders arms to it.Â
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees,Â Short of a length, angling down the leg side. Lees misses his flick.Â
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees,Â A length ball, outside off, bit of away movement. Lees plays away from the body and taps it to point.Â
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the third Test match. West IndiesÂ players are out there in the middle. Alex LeesÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ are the openers for England. Both teams take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, Kemar RoachÂ has a ball in his hand and Windies will look to take full advantage of any movement that is on offer on this pitch with the new ball. Here we go...
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley, Lands on a length again, around off. Zak CrawleyÂ leans forward and defends it.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley, This time it nips back off the surface. On a length, around off and it comes back into the batter. Zak CrawleyÂ defends but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
|1.6 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, Pulls his length back and serves this around off. Lees pushes it towards the off side without much timing.
|1.5 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, Fullish delivery on off. Lees drives it through covers for a couple.
|1.4 : Jayden Seales to Alex Lees, An appeal for caught behind but not given! Short of a length, on off. Lees looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball brushes the thigh pad before going to the keeper.Â
|3.1 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, No run.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Very full and on off, pushed to covers. Roach is yet to find that probing line.Â
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, This is well outside off, on a length. Lees with an easy leave.
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Length ball from around the wicket, outside off. Left alone.Â
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Zak Crawley, Zak CrawleyÂ is underway! Back of a length, on middle. Zak CrawleyÂ works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Pitch Report - Mark Butcher is near the pitch. He says there is a layer of green and bit of dampness and due to the cracks, the pitch might end up doing up and down. Informs there was some rain around. Adds that there will be sideways movement for the seamers.
|Joe Root, the skipper of England,Â says that they have done lot of good stuff throughout the series and adds that they want to build from it. He mentions thatÂ every Test match one plays, one wants to contribute. He adds that their are some cracks in this pitch and hopes that it goes in their favour.Â HeÂ informs that their is one change in their team with Craig OvertonÂ replacing Matthew Fisher.Â
|Kraigg Brathwaite, the skipper of West Indies, says they will bowl first. Explains that there is some moisture on the pitch and has a decent layer of grass. Tells the batting order has been showing good fight in each Test and he just wants to build a good foundation while batting. InformsÂ there is one change as Kyle MayersÂ comes in for Veerasammy Permaul.
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton (In place of Matthew Fisher), Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers (In place of Veerasammy Permaul), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of West Indies. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final Test match between England and West Indies. From Barbados, we move our attention to Grenada but still, it is hard to say which team has dominated the series so far. After two consecutive draws, the first thing viewers are hoping for is a pitch that will give some assistance to the bowler hence giving us an equal battle and a result to cheer.
|The skippers, Joe Root and Kraigg Brathwaite have dominated the batting department but it is harsh to blame the bowlers for it. The pitches have been pretty slow and low and bowlers from both teams have struggled to put pressure on the oppositionâs batting lineup on a consistent basis.Â Saqib Mahmood had a debut to remember in the second Test and he might well be the x-factor England require with his extra pace to push for a result in this Test match. Jack Leach too has bowled well throughout
|... Day 1, Session 1...