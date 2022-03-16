|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Zak Crawleyc Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales0(7b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:4/1 (3.1 Ovs)
|15.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Lees, No run.
|15.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Lees, Outside off, an easy leave.
|15.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Angled into the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg for one.
|14.6 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, 1 run.
|14.5 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, Flighted delivery, very full, outside off. Joe RootÂ leans and taps it towards cover.Â
|14.4 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, Loopy delivery, around off. Joe RootÂ lunges and blocks it out.Â
|14.3 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, Quicker now, around 87 clicks, darting it on the pads. Joe RootÂ hangs back and clips it towards square leg.Â
|14.2 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, Tosses it u again, very full again, around middle and off. Joe RootÂ blocks it out towards the leg side.
|14.1 : Veerasammy Permaul to Joe Root, Veerasammy PermaulÂ goes 'round the wicket to the right-hander, serves a fuller ball, around middle. Joe RootÂ presses forward and defends it out.Â
|13.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Lees, Another length delivery, outside off. Alex LeesÂ defends it out towards cover. Just 1 off the over!
|13.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Lees, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away, at 141 clicks. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.Â
|13.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Alzarri JosephÂ drops it short now, around middle. Joe RootÂ pulls it gently towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|13.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Fuller now, spraying it down the leg side. Joe RootÂ looks to flick but misses.Â
|13.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Tad fuller now, swinging away, outside off. Joe RootÂ looks to have a poke at it, but the ball goes off the outside edge away from the third slip fielder.Â
|13.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, On a length, angling away, outside off. Joe RootÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|12.6 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Flatter again, around off. Alex LeesÂ blocks it out solidly off the back foot. A maiden to begin with for Veerasammy Permaul!
|12.5 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Tosses it up this time, full and outside off. Alex LeesÂ presses forward and defends this one.
|12.4 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Flatter ball, tad quicker, around middle. Alex LeesÂ stays in his crease and defends it out.Â
|12.3 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Fuller ball, at around 84 clicks. Alex LeesÂ blocks it out off the back foot.Â
|12.2 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Turning it in, around middle. Alex LeesÂ covers the stumps and defends it out towards the leg side.Â
|12.1 : Veerasammy Permaul to Alex Lees, Veerasammy PermaulÂ begins with a quicker on, outside off. Alex LeesÂ shuffles across and blocks it out.Â
|11.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Good-length delivery, outside off. Joe RootÂ defends it out.Â
|11.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, FOUR! Edged...and over! Alzarri JosephÂ serves a fuller ball, outside off, swinging away. Joe RootÂ leans to drive, but the ball goes off the outside edge over the slip cordon towards third man for a boundary!Â Â
|11.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Shaping away now, outside off, on a length. Joe RootÂ taps it towards point.Â
|11.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Fraction shorter, angling in, around middle. Joe RootÂ defends it off the back foot.Â
|11.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Fuller this time, outside off again. Joe RootÂ drives it to the fielder at cover.Â
|11.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Back of a length, outside off. Joe Root blocks it out watchfully.Â
|10.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Much better this time from Kemar Roach! Fractions shorter, shaping away late, outside off. Alex LeesÂ stays in his crease and looks to block this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|10.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Fullish ball again, outside off. Alex LeesÂ leans and defends it towards cover.Â
|10.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Much fuller now, around middle, at 130 clicks. Alex LeesÂ pushes it back to the bowler with the inner half of his bat.Â
|10.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Closer toÂ the off pole now, on a length, shaping away, at 126 clicks. Alex LeesÂ shoulders his arms.Â
|10.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Tad fuller now, swinging away, wide of off. Alex LeesÂ once again leaves it alone.Â
|10.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Kemar RoachÂ delivers a length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ does not offer any shot.Â
|9.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Another one outside off, Root leaves it alone.
|9.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, FOUR! That is a lovely shot! He opens the face of the bat at the end really nicely! Outside off, fuller, Root leans into it and drives it past point for a boundary.
|9.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Fuller in length and on off, Root pushes it to covers.
|9.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Yet another leave! Length and outside off, shaping away. Not played at.
|9.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Outside off, that is an easy leave.
|0.0 : First bowling change for West Indies! Alzarri JosephÂ comes into the attack.Â
|9.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Joe Root, Two! Angled into the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for two.
|8.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Just short! Roach gets it to move away from closer to the off pole. He angles it in at first and then moves it away. Lees looks to defend but does so inside the line, it goes off the outside edge but lands short of second slip.
|8.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, That is a good leave! Just outside off, shaping away. Lees watches it carefully and lets it go.
|8.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Another nut not on the stumps, Lees does not play at it.
|8.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Lands this around off and gets it to move away, left alone.
|8.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, FOUR! Very nicely played! That will release a little bit of pressure. This is on a length and around off, Lees strokes it on the up and through mid off for a boundary. A shot that will give him confidence.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree tells us about the conditions and the pitch.Â He says that there are clear blue skies and the sun is beaming down. The on-field is quick here in Barbados. The pitch looks on the dry side, there are some patches of grass, which could help the pacers get some variable bounce.Â He adds that it will be challenging on the first day, but it will get better as the match progresses.Â
|8.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, On middle, defended.
|7.6 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Continues to bowl it outside off, Root does not play at it.
|7.5 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Another one outside off, Root shoulders arms to this one.
|7.3 : Review! West IndiesÂ have reviewed an LBWÂ decision against Joe Root. Not bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracker shows that it was going over the stumps. The on-field decision stands. West IndiesÂ lose a review!
|Jayden Seales to Joe Root, NOT OUT! That is going well over! Always seemed theÂ case! There is good bounce on this surface. Windies lose a review. This is on a length and around middle, it lands and holds its line. Root looks to block but it goes past the outside edge and hits the back pad. An appeal but turned down. It is a review, more because it is Root. Replays show it is going over.
|7.4 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Length again and on off, this is pushed to cover. Good stuff from the Windies so far.
|7.2 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Solid! On a length and around off, blocked.
|7.1 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Well bowled! Gets it to shape away from middle, Root looks to defend but does so outside the line. He gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, A harmless maiden! Ends with a delivery well outside off, not played at.
|6.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Makes the batter play again as it is bowled on off, blocked.
|6.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Attacks the stumps this time, this is defended nicely.
|6.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Continues with the line outside off, Lees does not fiddle with it.
|6.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Better! Gets it to shape away from slightly closer to the off pole, still not close enough. Lees is beaten as he tries to block.
|6.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Nice amount of away movement but he starts it off from outside off. Left alone easily.
|5.6 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Fuller and on off, Root strokes it to mid on.
|5.5 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, On the fuller side, Root shows the full face of the bat and drives it to mid off.
|5.4 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Good length and on off, Root plays it to mid off.
|5.3 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, FOUR! Smacked! The short ball does not troubel Root, he goes back, gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Drags his length back a little and bowls it on middle, defended.
|5.1 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Really well bowled! Length and on off, hint of away movement. It is defended nicely.
|4.6 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Fuller ball, outside off, swinging away. Joe RootÂ drives gently past cover for a single. He gets off the mark with that.Â
|4.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, On a length, darting it on the pads. Alex LeesÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|4.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Kemar RoachÂ pitches this one up, swinging away, outside off. Alex LeesÂ leans and drives it past cover for a boundary.Â
|4.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Another outswinger, tad fuller, at around 131 clicks, outside off.. Alex LeesÂ once again leaves it alone.Â
|4.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Another length ball, outside off, moving away.Â Alex LeesÂ lets that go through!
|4.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.Â
|3.6 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Fuller now, around off. Joe RootÂ presses forward and defends it out watchfully. A wicket-maiden for Jayden Seales!Â
|3.5 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Beaten! Beautifully bowled! Length ball, shaping away, around the fifth stump line. Joe RootÂ hangs back and looks to defend but he misses and the ball zips past the outside edge.Â
|3.4 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, An outswinger, wide of off, on a length. Joe RootÂ once again offers no shot.Â
|3.3 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Another good-length delivery, swinging away, outside off. Joe RootÂ leaves it alone.Â
|3.2 : Jayden Seales to Joe Root, Fraction shorter, outside off. Joe RootÂ lets that go through!Â
|3.1 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! West IndiesÂ have got an early breakthrough! Jayden SealesÂ strikes and gets rid of Zak CrawleyÂ for a duck! This is just the start West IndiesÂ were hoping for! On a length, outside off, shaping away. Zak CrawleyÂ was in two minds, whether to leave orÂ to pay that and leaves his bat hanging. The ball goes off the bottom edge towards Joshua Da Silva, who dives to his right and takes a sharp catch! Good start for West Indies!
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Outside off, nipping away, on a length. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, FOUR! Alex LeesÂ and EnglandÂ are underway in style! Not the best delivery by Kemar Roach! On a length, darting it on the pads. Alex LeesÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Full delivery now, around middle. Alex LeesÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.Â
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Kemar RoachÂ pulls his length back just a tad, outside off, swinging away. Alex LeesÂ taps it towards cover.Â
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, On a length, nipping away, outside off. Alex LeesÂ lets that go through.Â
|0.6 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Shaping away, outside off, length delivery. Alex LeesÂ shoulders his arms to it. A maiden to begin with!Â
|Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Tad shorter, outside off, angling away. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone. Another maiden!Â
|1.5 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Good-length delivery, outside off, at 135 clicks. Zak CrawleyÂ does not fiddle with that.Â
|1.4 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Fuller ball, outside off, swinging away. Zak CrawleyÂ leans and dabs it towards point.Â
|1.3 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Back of a length, hint of away movement, outside off, at 131 clicks. Zak CrawleyÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|1.2 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Much fuller now, swinging away once again, outside off, at 136 clicks. Zak CrawleyÂ drives and finds the fielder at mid off.Â
|0.6 : Jayden SealesÂ will bowl from the other end.Â Â
|1.1 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Jayden SealesÂ starts off with a length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it watchfully.Â
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, An outswinger once again, on a length, outside off. Alex LeesÂ blocks it out.Â
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Swinging it away, on a length, outside off, at 126 clicks. Alex LeesÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Fraction shorter now, around the fifth stump line. Alex LeesÂ offers no shot to that.Â
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Tad fuller now, around middle. Alex LeesÂ shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for live action! The players are out in the middle. First, they will take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Alex LeesÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ will open the batting for England. Kemar RoachÂ will beginÂ with the ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Kemar RoachÂ begins with a length ball, shaping away, outside off. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone. Movement straightaway for Kemar Roach!
|0.0 : Joe Root, the skipper of England,Â says that it looks like a good wicket, they would like to make first use of it, and he says thatÂ if there's any moisture it can move around a bit and he hopes he can start a bit stronger this time. Adds that they have two changes, Matthew FisherÂ and Saqib MahmoodÂ are all set to make their debut and heÂ is very excited for them.
|Kraigg Brathwaite, the skipper of West Indies,Â says he was looking to bat first too but there might be some moisture and he hopes they can use it. States Nkrumah BonnerÂ led by example in the last game and they put up a good fight. Informs they are playing the same team. Ends by saying there is always good spirit between West Indies and England and itâs always good.
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.Â Â
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher (On debut) (In for Craig Overton), Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood (On debut)Â (In for Mark Wood).
|TOSS - EnglandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|... SECOND TEST ...
|We have some news! EnglandÂ hadÂ announced their playing XI, but theyÂ had to make a change. Matthew FisherÂ will also make his Test debut since Craig OvertonÂ fell unwell overnight. So, three debutants in two matches, England are starting fresh here!
|EnglandÂ have a lot of positives to take from the first Test. They would be mighty pleased with seeing Zak CrawleyÂ getting a century and resolving England's top-order batting woes. Jack LeachÂ and Ben StokesÂ too hadÂ not been at their best, but they showed great character and put up a fine performance as well. England will need them to replicate the same. The visitors have already announced that they have made aÂ change in their lineup. Speedster, Saqib MahmoodÂ is all set to make his Test deb
|The hosts will be satisfied with the result of the first Test. Nkrumah BonnerÂ and Jason HolderÂ showed great resilience and determination in a tense final session on the fifth day. Although West IndiesÂ put up a great show, they will be a tad disappointed after losing two vital World Test Championship points due to a slow over rate. As expected, the hosts have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the second test. But, who will make it to the XI? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and
|We have witnessed a thrillingÂ Test at Karachi between Australia and Pakistan just a few minutes ago,Â and we are in for yet another thrilling contest as West IndiesÂ take on EnglandÂ in the second Test at Barbados. The opening Test of this series ended in a stalemate, but letâs hope the pitch in Barbados has a lot more to offer, and we get to see some entertaining cricket. Both sides have some quality in their ranks and we can expect some electrifying action in the next 5 days. On that note,