|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . . 4 . 4 .
|Last bat : Zak Crawleyc Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales8(11b2x40x6) SR:72.73, FoW:17/2 (3.5 Ovs)
|7.3 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, No run.
|7.2 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, On a good length, on off, shaping away a tad. Dan LawrenceÂ gets on top of the bounce and defends it out.Â
|7.1 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Dan LawrenceÂ with yet another leave.Â
|6.6 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, FOUR! That is nicely played! Full and straight, on middle. Joe RootÂ flicks it through mid-wicket. The timing was exquisite and he gets a boundary for that.Â
|6.5 : Kemar Roach to Dan Lawrence, Back of a length, on off. Dan LawrenceÂ pushes it through the cover region for a single.
|6.4 : Kemar Roach to Dan Lawrence, Pushed wider this time, outside off. Dan LawrenceÂ continues with his leaving spree to anything that is outside off.
|6.3 : Kemar Roach to Dan Lawrence, On a good length, nipping in, on off. Dan LawrenceÂ blocks it out on the front foot.Â
|6.2 : Kemar Roach to Dan Lawrence, Length ball, outside off. Dan LawrenceÂ watches the ball closely and lets it for the keeper to collect.
|6.1 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, A quick single! Length ball, straight and on middle, Root covers the line and tucks it to short mid-wicket for a quick single.Â
|5.6 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Good-length ball, on off, no swing movement this time. Dan LawrenceÂ taps it to point from his crease. Another maiden for Jayden Seales!Â
|5.5 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Length ball, in the sixth stump channel, Dan LawrenceÂ offers no shot to that one.Â
|5.4 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, On a length, outside off, swinging away. Dan LawrenceÂ covers the stumps and shoulders arms to that one.
|5.3 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, An outswinger, outside off. Dan LawrenceÂ lets it go.Â
|5.2 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Making the batter play this time! On a length, around off, nipping away. Dan LawrenceÂ pushes it to cover.Â
|5.1 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Good-length ball but well outside off, swinging away further. Dan LawrenceÂ leaves it alone.Â
|4.6 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Full length, on the stumps. Joe RootÂ hangs back and defends it to cover. A maiden for Kemar Roach.
|4.5 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Good-length ball, outside off, some extra bounce off the deck. Joe RootÂ looks to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge. This got a smile on Root's face.
|4.4 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, A full-length ball, on off. Joe RootÂ drives it to the left of the bowler with soft hands. Kemar RoachÂ does really well to bend down and stop the ball.Â
|4.3 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Full length, outside off. Joe RootÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|4.2 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Full and shaping into the pads, Root hangs back and blocks it out.
|4.1 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Top delivery! A good-length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. It flies off the deck. Joe RootÂ tries to defend it out but does not get anywhere near the ball.
|3.6 : Jayden Seales to Dan Lawrence, Well wide of off, Dan LawrenceÂ lets it be. A successful over for Jayden Seales. A wicket-maiden!
|3.5 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! WHAT A STUNNING CATCH BY JOSHUA DA SILVA. England's opening woes continue. They have lost both their openers inside 4 overs. Jayden SealesÂ gets himself into the wicket's column now. A full-length ball, outside off.Â Zak CrawleyÂ stays inside the crease and tries to drive it towards mid onÂ but without any movement. The ball takes the inside edge and stays very low. It scoots past the off-pole and goes to the left of Joshua Da Silva, behind
|Dan LawrenceÂ is the new batsman in.Â
|3.4 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Good length, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ does not have any stroke to offer.
|3.3 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Full length, pitching outside off and moving away sharply. Zak CrawleyÂ just watches it sail past him.Â
|3.2 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Good length, on the fifth stump line. Zak CrawleyÂ has nothing to with it.Â
|3.1 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Jayden SealesÂ bowls from wide of the crease and serves a full-length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty. Zak CrawleyÂ covers the stumps and leaves it alone for the keeper.
|2.6 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Back of a length, on the fourth stump line, shapes in late. Joe RootÂ trusts the bounce and shoulders his arms at it.Â
|2.5 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, Full length, on off. Root blocks it out awkwardly on the front foot.
|Kemar Roach to Joe Root, No ball! A full-length ball, shaping in from outside off. Joe RootÂ stays back and blocks it out watchfully. The umpire though signals a wide, as the bowler oversteps.
|2.4 : Kemar Roach to Joe Root, FOUR! Root also gets off the mark with a boundary! Short of a length, outside off. Joe RootÂ hangs back and steers it behind point. The ball races away to the fence.Â
|2.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, OUT! LBW! EnglandÂ do not lose a review but they do lose a wicket. Alex Lees' debut innings comes to an end early. Kemar RoachÂ sets up Lees beautifully and gets the better of him. A length ball, around off, comes in with the angle. Alex LeesÂ tries to defend it out on his front foot but gets pinged on the front pad. Kemar RoachÂ appeals and the umpire raises his finger after giving it some thought. Alex LeesÂ is not pleased as he thinks it is bat first and takes t
|The EnglandÂ skipper, Joe RootÂ walks in at number 3.Â
|EnglandÂ have opted a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows there is a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside off, the impact is umpire's call and it is wickets hitting. So, EnglandÂ retain their review but Alex LeesÂ will have to depart as the original decision stands.Â
|2.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, On a length, outside off, it nips away a touch off the deck. Alex LeesÂ has no interest in playing away from his body.
|2.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Good-length ball, outside off. It holds its line after hitting the deck. Alex LeesÂ shuffles across a bit and shoulders his arms at it.
|1.6 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Back of a length, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone for the keeper. EnglandÂ are off to a positive start.Â
|1.5 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Width on offer this time and Crawley does not shy away at all. It is full and wide outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ leans in and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. He moves to 8.
|1.4 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, A length ball, angling down leg. Zak CrawleyÂ tries to flick it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes to the left of the keeper.
|1.3 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, FOUR! It is a trademark Zak Crawley! A full-length ball, on the fourth stump line. Zak CrawleyÂ gets behind the line and drives it down the ground to bag a boundary.Â
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Sir Curtly Ambrose says that once the early moisture is gone, the pitch will become good for batting. Says that there is not much grass on it as well. MarkÂ Butcher reckons that the pitch should dry out and open up a few cracks with first-innings runs being the key.Â
|We are done with the pre-match formalities. The players now stride out to the middle. Alex Lees, the Durham debutant is set to open alongside Zak Crawley. Kemar RoachÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Before he steams in, the players take a knee in support of the BLM movement. Let's go. Three slips and a gully in place for Roach.Â
|1.2 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, A length ball, on the fifth stump line. Zak CrawleyÂ covers his stumps and leaves it alone for the keeper.Â
|1.1 : Jayden Seales to Zak Crawley, Jayden SealesÂ starts with a fuller delivery, angled down leg. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to flick it away but misses. Joshua Da SilvaÂ dives to his left behind the sticks to make a great stop.
|0.6 : Jayden SealesÂ to operate from the other end.Â
|Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Good length, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ has nothing to do with it.Â
|0.5 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, FOUR! Alex LeesÂ gets off the mark with a glorious stroke. He opens his account in International cricket and also this series. A full-length ball, outside off. Alex LeesÂ plays it late and guides it past the point fielder for a boundary.Â
|0.4 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, A length ball, outside off. Lees shoulders his arms at it.Â
|0.3 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, Three dots on the trot! Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ shuffles across and tries to defends it out but ends up keeping the blade close to his body.
|0.2 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, An outswinger, full and on off. Alex LeesÂ stays inside the crease and defends it out solidly.
|0.0 : Both the teams stride out to the middle and lineup for the national anthem.Â Both sides are wearing black armbands to show respect for Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Sunny Ramadin. First, the national anthem of EnglandÂ will be played followed by West Indies'.
|0.1 : Kemar Roach to Alex Lees, A little bit of swing to start with. Roach serves a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. It shapes away a bit. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone for the keeper.
|0.0 : Joe Root, the English skipper,Â is in for a chat. He says, they will bat first. Mentions the pitch looks very dry. Also says that the first session would be very crucial, as the condition may deterioate through the game. Kraigg Brathwaite, the West IndiesÂ skipper joins the chat. He says, they are thinking about the processes. They will try to stick to their plans and everything should fall in place. Mentions, the boys are really hungry and it should be a good contest. Adds that there is a spinn
|West IndiesÂ (Playing XI) - Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da SilvaÂ (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.
|EnglandÂ (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Alex LeesÂ (On debut), Joe RootÂ (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of England. They have opted to BAT first.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 1 ...
|There are some enthralling series in action in the red-ball cricket and now here we are to entertain you with another coverage as England take on the West Indies. Both teams have their own flaws to battle in this format and are also at the bottom of the World Test Championship table. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and an intense battle can be expected over the course of the next five days. On that note, welcome to the coverage of the first Test.
|West Indies' last assignment was the limited overs tour to India where they failed to win even a single game. Before that, they played 5 T20Is against England and won the series 3-2. They haven't played any red ball cricket off late and their last series came against Sri Lanka which they lost 2-0. They would be hoping to turn their fortunes this time around. They would be keen to bring on their A gameÂ and kick off the series on a winning note at their own backyard.Â
|England on the other hand, would be raring to go as they have a point to prove in this series after a humiliating 0-4 thrashing in the Ashes series Down Under. The humiliating campaign also propelled many major changes in the England squad. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the side fares against West Indies. Notably, Englandâs last visit to the Caribbean Islands wasnât memorable as they suffered a 1-2 defeat in the Test series. Joe Root's men will be definitely eager to perform bette