|0.0 : Moeen Ali, the skipper of England, says that they would have bowled first anyways. Tells that they are happy chasing and says generally they chase well in T20 cricket. Mentions that they can take a lot of confidence from the last game. Informs that they have made one change to their side.
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will bat first. He adds that runs on the board in the final is crucial and they have made two changes to their side.Â
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali (C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings (WK), Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood (In for Tymal Mills), Reece Topley.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen (In for Darren Bravo), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith (In for Dominic Drakes), Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.Â
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the fifth and final T20I of what has been an entertaining T20I series between West IndiesÂ and England. The series is levelled at 2-2 and we are all set for the decider. Both teams came into this series with an intention to fine-tune their preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year and a hard-fought series win will surely boost their confidence.
|West Indies, on the other hand, are finally showing the firepower they have in their kitty after disappointing performances in the recent past. They started the series with a dominating win and since then have seen different players stand up at different junctures for them. Nicholas PooranÂ is finally showing someÂ consistency that West Indies have been expecting from him for a long time now and Rovman PowellÂ with a scintillating century has reminded everyone of how dangerous he can be. West In
|The number 1 ranked T20I side, England have shown their depth and quality in this series despite losing many key players including their charismatic skipper, Eoin Morgan. The games have been high-scoring and the English batting order has piled on big runs quite consistently. Both Tom BantonÂ and Jason RoyÂ have shown glimpses of their firepower but it is once again Moeen AliÂ who has made the maximum impact. The bowling has been on the expensive side but despite all the carnage around him, Adil