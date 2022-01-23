|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 4 . 1 . . | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : James Vinceb Fabian Allen4(4b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:40/2 (6 Ovs)
|9.6 : DRINKS!
|Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, No run.
|9.5 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, 1 run.
|9.4 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, 1 run.
|9.3 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, DROPPED! Moeen AliÂ survives yet again. Short and on off. Ali pulls it to deep mid-wicket off the outside edge. Nicholas PooranÂ covers a lot of ground in front of him. Ali has hit it against the breeze yet again and that still keeps him in the middle. Pooran extends his arms to catch the ball but misses it completely and the ball lands safely. The batters take two.
|Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, WIDE! A full-length ball, wide outside off, shaping away. Ali shuffles across and leaves it alone. Wide called.
|9.2 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Full length, on off. Ali plays it through extra cover for a brace now.
|9.1 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Good length, outside off, shaping away a hit, this was a slower one. Ali throws his blade at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, WIDE! A length ball, wide outside off, Ali leaves it alone. Wide called.
|8.6 : Fabian Allen to Moeen Ali, Short and outside off. Ali pushes it to the off side for a single.Â
|8.5 : Fabian Allen to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Top shot! Full and on off. Ali drills it down the ground for a boundary.
|8.4 : Fabian Allen to Moeen Ali, Around leg, tucked to square leg.
|8.3 : Fabian Allen to Moeen Ali, Tossed up, on middle, flicked to the leg side.
|8.2 : Fabian Allen to Moeen Ali, What a chance this was! Darren BravoÂ completely misjudges the ball and it lands safely in the end. Tossed up, full and on off. Ali stands tall and heaves it across the line towards deep mid-wicket. He has hit it against the wind and maybe that has saved him here. The batters take two in the end.
|8.1 : Fabian Allen to Jason Roy, An easy single as this is worked to long on.
|7.6 : Change! Fabian Allen is back!
|2.2 : Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton, Flatter and on middle, Banton works it to mid-wicket.
|2.1 : Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton, Some turn! This lands around off and then spins away. Banton looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Half an appeal but turned down. Impact was outside off.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, End of a really good first over from Holder! A slower one to end outside off, Roy goes after it but misses.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Yet another really good delivery! Fuller, almost a yorker. Swings away late from middle, Holder is squared up as he tries to jam it out. It goes off the outer half towards covers.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Roy now comes down the track and also makes room! Holder bowls a yorker, it is jammed out to the cover fielder.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Fuller and tailing away around off, Banton looks to go over covers but it goes more off the outer half towards sweeper cover for one.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, That is brave from Banton against a bowler who got him in the last game! Banton looks to play the paddle scoop. This is full and on middle, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Shorter maybe because Banton took a few steps ahead. This is pushed to mid on.
|7.6 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Full length, on leg. Roy clips it to mid-wicket for a run. A tidy start by Pollard.
|7.5 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Tap and run! Length and on off. Ali taps it behind square on off. He gets off for a single. Hope charges towards the ball and has a shy at the striker's end while diving forward but misses. Direct hit and things could've been more interesting.
|7.4 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Full length, on off. Roy slashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|7.3 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Off-pace delivery, on a length, outside off. Roy looks to cut it away but gets an inside edge. The ball goes to the left of the keeper. Shai HopeÂ dives to his left to make a good stop.
|7.2 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Full, on off. Ali taps it to point and scampers across for a quick single.
|7.1 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, A slower, length ball, outside off. Ali looks to chase it but misses.
|6.6 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Floated, full and on off. Roy drives it to cover. The fielder dives to his right to make a solid stop.
|6.5 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, On off, blocked out watchfully.
|6.4 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, Quicker, full and on middle, Ali nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Tossed up, on off. Roy sweeps it to square leg. The fielder fumbles and the batters take a single.
|6.2 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, On leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.
|6.1 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Full and on off. Roy lofts it towards long off for a single.
|5.6 : Moeen AliÂ comes in to bat now.
|Fabian Allen to James Vince, OUT! TIMBER! Fabian AllenÂ strikes again. He gets his second wicket of the over and England are in all sorts of trouble now. Floated, around middle, this one grips and turns away. Vince hangs back and looks to push it away but misses. He gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball goes onto clip the bail over the off stump. Vince cannot believe it. He thinks the keeper might've knocked it with his gloves. West IndiesÂ camp is excited. The umpire consults the TV
|5.5 : Is that bowled? The umpireÂ takes it upstairs to have a look at it.Â
|Fabian Allen to James Vince, Full and on off, pushed to cover.
|5.2 : James VinceÂ is the new man in.
|5.4 : Fabian Allen to James Vince, FOUR! Vince is off the mark with a boundary. Short and on off. Vince makes room and slaps it through cover for a boundary.
|5.3 : Fabian Allen to James Vince, Full and on off, Vince blocks it out solidly.
|5.2 : Fabian Allen to Tom Banton, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Tom BantonÂ holes out after getting off to a good start. Fabian AllenÂ draws the first blood. He takes a really sharp catch of his own bowling here. Tossed up, full and on off. Banton hits it powerfully back to the bowler. Allen stands his ground and once his instinct kicks-in, he completes the catch nicely.
|5.1 : Fabian Allen to Tom Banton, FOUR! Nicely played! Banton is on a roll here. Full and on off. Banton reverse sweeps it through point for a boundary.
|4.6 : Jason RoyÂ gets hit on his helmet. Hence he will undergo a mandatory concussion test now. The physio comes on to have a look. Roy is good to continue.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, That was quick! That hit Roy really hard! Short and on middle, Roy looks to pull but is quite late in the shot. It hits the helmet and lobs back to the bowler who takes it and appeals but nothing.
|4.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, FOUR! Hammered! That is right in the arc, full and on middle, this is slammed down over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|4.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, Bangs it short, bowls to his field, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket, only for one.
|4.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, Rolls his fingers across this one, it is wide outside off. Banton slashes but misses.
|4.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, Two! Shorter and on off, Banton stands tall and slaps it down the ground, not off the middle but gets two.
|0.0 : Sheldon Cottrell (1-0-6-0)Â is back into the attack now.
|4.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, A good slower one, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|0.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, A dot to end the first! A much better start for England than their last game. Full and outside off, Roy throws his hands at it but misses.
|0.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Roy probably misses out on one! Fuller and outside off, Roy drives but to covers.
|0.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, And again, gets it to tail back in but the line is way too full, Banton works it nicely but towards fine leg for one.
|0.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, No wicket after a boundary this time! Back of a length and on off, Banton pushes it to covers.
|0.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, FOUR! Nice and fine! Banton is off the mark with a boundary and that is the delivery he would have wanted first up! Some swing for Sheldon again but the line is on the pads, it is worked fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|0.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Roy and England are underway! Fuller and on middle, a little bit of movement into the batter, Roy works it towards mid on for one.
|3.6 : Fabian Allen to Jason Roy, Fires it into the pads Roy looks to sweep but misses. A dot to end but a good over for England.
|3.5 : Fabian Allen to Tom Banton, Now follows the boundary with a single as this is eased down to long off.
|3.4 : Fabian Allen to Tom Banton, FOUR! Banton now plays the reverse! He is in a lot more control of the shot! Gets low and drags this from around leg through cover-point. Second boundary in the over.
|3.3 : Fabian Allen to Jason Roy, One taken now! Fuller and on off, Roy pushes it down to long off for one.
|3.2 : Fabian Allen to Jason Roy, FOUR! Up and over! The reverse sweep comes out, this is full and outside off, Roy gets it past point and into the fence.
|3.1 : Fabian Allen to Jason Roy, Extra bounce! That has taken off! Shorter and outside off, Roy looks to cut but this one takes off and goes over the bat.
|2.6 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Quicker and on off, Roy pushes it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|2.5 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Flatter and on off, extra bounce on this one. Hits the splice of the bat of Roy as he tries to defend.
|2.4 : Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton, This is fired fast and on the body, it is pushed to mid on for a quick run.
|2.3 : Akeal Hosein to Tom Banton, SIX! Over the fence! Nails this one! Shorter side and it goes all the way! The sweep is out, it is nailed and it sails over the square leg fence. First of the game.
|1.6 : Akeal HoseinÂ comes into the attack now. He replaces Sheldon CottrellÂ after a solitary over.Â
|Jason HolderÂ to steam in from the other end. He took his best figures with the ball in T20I just 24 hours ago. He will be hoping for an encore here.
|0.0 : We are set for the clash. The West Indies players stride out to the middle. Followed by Jason RoyÂ and Tom BantonÂ who walk out to open for England. Before the action begins both the teams take the knee to show their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Sheldon CottrellÂ to steam in with the new ball.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Mark Butcher says this wicket looks a little bit of the old Barbados wicket. Adds it has got sheen on it and seems like it would skid through and the England batters should prefer this one than the last wicket. Ends by saying there should be runs on this wicket.
|West Indies (Unchanged playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.Â
|Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will try to adapt to conditions better and negate things which they failed to in the first game. Adds that Liam Livingstone is still unavailable.
|Kieron Pollard, the West IndiesÂ skipper, is in for a chat. HeÂ says he is hoping for the same start as the last game but they are playing on a new pitch and they are not sure what it will do and hence, they will have an idea of it. Informs they are playing the same team, they have done and are rearing to go again. Mentions consistency is what they are for and that is what will be key.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley (In for Tymal Mills).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of West Indies. They have opted to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I between West Indies and England. Well, this series has started off on a really good note for the hosts. They have taken a 1-nil lead and would hope to continue their good work. England, on the flip side, were no where near their potential. They really need to get accustomed to the away conditions before it gets too late. We are surely in for yet another treat.
|England were in all sorts of trouble after being asked to bat first. The conditions took them by surprise and were teetering at 29/5. It was a late effort by Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid which made sure to take the score above 100. England were listless across all departments. They surely need to pull their socks up. Can England execute their plans better in this game and level the series?
|After an upset in the T20I World Cup, the home side really turned a corner and caught the visitors off-guard in their first encounter of the series. Their bowlers were on song and Jason Holder did not shy back, he returned with a four-wicket haul. It was King who took his side over the line with a composed knock along with Pooran. The hosts would hope to extend their winning run and continue the good work. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.