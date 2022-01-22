|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 6 w | . . . 4 w w
|Last bat : Moeen Alic Fabian Allen b Jason Holder0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:10/3 (2 Ovs)
|2.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, No run.
|2.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, A length ball, outside off. Vince looks to drive but without any foot movement and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, Four dots in a row! Length ball, outside off. James VinceÂ decides to play at it first but then pulls out at the last moment and leaves it alone.
|2.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, On a length, on off. James VinceÂ dabs it to cover-point. Excellent line and length from Sheldon Cottrell!Â
|2.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, Jaffa! Good-length ball, outside off, coming in. James VinceÂ looks to cut but gets beaten on the inside edge. This is some bowling from West Indies.Â
|2.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, On a good length, on off. James VinceÂ steers it to cover.Â
|1.6 : Eoin MorganÂ is the new batsman in.
|Jason Holder to Moeen Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Wow! West IndiesÂ are on Cloud 9! This is full and angling across, outside off, it goes with the angle. Ali si early to his drive and also hits it aerially, Fabian AllenÂ at point dives forward and catches it low. He did really well as the ball was dying on its way. West IndiesÂ with a perfect start.Â
|1.5 : Moeen AliÂ walks out to bat.Â
|Jason Holder to Tom Banton, OUT! TAKEN! What a start for West Indies! Both the openers are gone! This is Test match line from Holder and Banton shows his inexperience! This is on a length, around off, hint of away shape. Banton looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and Nicholas PooranÂ at first slip takes a low catch, he fumbles at first but does well to hold onto it.Â
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, FOUR! Tom BantonÂ is off the mark! A full ball, on middle. Tom BantonÂ skips down and lifts it over mid on for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Fuller ball, outside off. Banton hits it with soft hands and it takes the outer half to backward point.Â
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Full ball, outside off. Banton leaves it alone.Â
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Swing from Holder, Short of a length, on off. Banton defends it inside the line of the ball.
|0.6 : James VinceÂ walks out to bat at No.3Â Also, Jason HolderÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, OUT! TIMBER! The middle stump is uprooted! Some reply from Cottrell and even Roy appreciates that delivery! A full toss from Cottrell, swings on middle. Jason RoyÂ again comes down the track and tries to hit it towards mid-wicket but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and the middle stump is rolling back. Sheldon CottrellÂ follows it with hisÂ iconic celebration. An early breakthrough for West Indies. Just what they would have wanted.Â
|0.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, SIX! And Roy shows his aggression! This is touch fuller, on middle. Roy comes down and heaves it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|0.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, On a length, on middle. Blocked out on the leg side. Four dots to start from Sheldon Cottrell.Â
|0.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, A length ball, outside off. Roy cuts it late but cannot beat the man at short third man.Â
|0.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, This one comes back in!Â On a length, on middle and leg. Roy skips down and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|0.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy,Â Cottrell starts with a full ball, angling outside off. Roy pushes it to cover.
|0.0 : We are set to begin! The players stride out to the middle. The England openers - Jason RoyÂ and Tom BantonÂ are out as well. Before starting the game, the players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Jason RoyÂ to face the first ball. Sheldon CottrellÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. And action...
|PITCH REPORT -Â Kemar Roach says that the pitch is a bit drier and there is less grass on the surface. Mentions that it is a bit abrasive. Tells that it will be an interesting day as it is the first match of the series.
|The teams line up for the national anthems. The national anthem of Barbados will be played first. Now, the national anthem of EnglandÂ will be played followed by West Indies'.
|Eoin Morgan, the skipper of England,Â says that they were going to bat first anyway. Mentions that they are not bothered by batting first and they will look to put up a good score and defend later on. Tells that throughout the series, they will see a majority of their squad getting opportunities.
|Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they will bowl first. Adds that it is a fresh pitch and says in the night, it comes nicely but they are looking forward to the game.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of West Indies. They have opted to BOWL first.Â
|... Match Day ...
|Both the teams are coming with losses in their respective series. England against their arch-rivals Australia in the Ashes and West Indies with a shocking defeat against Ireland in the ODIs. Both teams have a strong squad and both are known to be the powerhouse in this shortest format of the game. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|The ICC T20 World Cup schedule is out and in space of 12 months, we have another mega event lined up. Teams have started to think about it and West Indies start their preparation as theyÂ host England for 5 T20Is kicking off here in Barbados. On that note, welcome to the coverage.