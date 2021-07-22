|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 . 0nb . | . 1 . . 0wd w 0wd w | . . w . . . .
|Last bat : Kieron Pollard (C)b Adam Zampa2(5b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:72/5 (14.2 Ovs)
|27.1 : Riley Meredith to Jason Holder, Six!
|26.6 : Riley MeredithÂ is back for another burst. 0/23 in his 3 overs so far on debut.
|Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Short ball and Pooran pulls it towards long on with some venom for a couple.
|26.5 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Nicely bowled, tossed up around off, Pooran looks to drive but misses.
|26.4 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Similar flighted ball on off, this time Pooran absolutely creams it through covers for a boundary.
|26.3 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, DROPPED! What a big miss that might turn out to be! Flighted delivery around off, Pooran absolutely hammers this one but straight to Henriques at mid off. The ball goesÂ in and pops out of Moises' hands. Nicholas gets a life. 65 needed more.
|26.2 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up on off, driven towards the cover region.
|26.1 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! A long hop on middle, Pooran opens his arms and whacks this one to the deep mid-wicket boundary. 50 partnership up betweenÂ these two!
|25.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Length ball and Holder tucks this one to square leg, Pooran wants a run but is rightly sent back.
|25.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length on the pads, flicked off the back foot to deep square leg by Pooran for one.
|25.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, IN THE AIR...AND SAFE! Back of a length delivery, Holder is cramped for room while he pulls this one in the air to the vacant mid-wicket area for one.
|25.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Nicholas Pooran, Pitched up on off, driven towards mid off for a single.
|25.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Back of a length on middle, played off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|25.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Nicholas Pooran, Would have been gone! Length ball on top of off, it's tapped towards backward point for a quick run but there's some hesitation and Wade misses the shy at the striker's end.
|24.6 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Turn and bounce outside off for Zampa, Holder pushes at it and misses. 74 needed at the halfway mark!
|24.5 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, A flatter googly around leg, Holder doesn't keep it out and gets hit on the pads.
|24.4 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Nicely tossed up delivery, full and around middle, Holder presses forward in defense.
|24.3 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, A low full outside off, Nicholas slices it wide of backward point for one.
|24.2 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Flighted and on off, Pooran gets forward and defends it back with a vertical blade.
|24.1 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Floated full ball landing on middle, Holder defends it from the inner half to square leg and Pooran calls him through for a single.
|23.6 : Bowling change. Adam ZampaÂ is brought back in. So far he has 2/22 in 6 overs.
|Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, On a length and outside off, guided down to third man for one. The stand moves to 40. 76 needed more.
|23.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
|23.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, FOUR! Controlled edge! A length delivery outside off, Holder gets forward, hangs his bat out and gently guides it late down to third man for a boundary.
|23.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Marsh keeps it on a length and close to off, Holder stays back and defends it to short cover.
|23.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Nicholas Pooran, This one is served on the pads, Pooran helps it in front of square leg for a single. 1000 runs in ODIs for Nicholas, becomes the 3rd fastest West Indian to reach this feat!
|23.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Nicholas Pooran, Slants across a length ball outside off, 133 kph, Pooran goes back and dabs it down to backward point.
|22.6 : Wes Agar to Jason Holder, Now, Holder nearly chops it on. Back of a length ball on off, 133 kph, Holder tries to work it around but it takes the inside half and rolls past the stumps.
|22.5 : Wes Agar to Jason Holder, Very full and around off, Holder pushes it down off the front foot to mid off.Â
|22.4 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Shortish and outside off, Pooran punches it sweetly through point for a single.
|22.3 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Almost a drag on! Extra bounce, on a length around off, Pooran defends it from the inner half and the ball just beats the stumps.
|22.2 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Almost edges it behind! Good length ball outside off, holding its line with extra bounce, Pooran wants to punch but it beats the outside edge.
|22.1 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Angles in a length ball on off, Pooran moves back and taps it down to point.
|21.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, On a length and outside off, it's left alone by Holder. Two boundaries from the over, 83 needed more.
|21.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, FOUR! Marsh overcompensates with his line and length. Delivers it full and down the leg side, Holder neatly deflects it off his pads and finds the fence at fine leg.
|21.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, FOUR! Boom! That's nice from Holder. Shortish length ball on off, nicely sitting up, Holder rides the bounce and hammer-pulls it over mid-wicket. 100 up!
|21.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Three dots. Required rate though is not an issue for them. Full and on off, Jason pushes it to covers.
|21.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Good length ball on off, defended back towards the bowler.
|21.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Holder, Starts by landing a full ball on off, Holder defends it by getting forward.
|20.6 : Bowling change. Mitchell MarshÂ into the attack for the first time today.
|Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Extra bounce, on a good length outside off, Pooran flirts with it and misses. This stand is 25 now, 91 needed off 174 balls.
|20.5 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Shortish and outside off, NP tries to slam it through the line but gets a bottom edge.
|20.4 : Wes Agar to Jason Holder, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Holder tabs it down to the right of the keeper for a run.
|20.3 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length delivery outside off, Nicholas punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|20.2 : Wes Agar to Jason Holder, A lot of YES-NO, YES-NO, mid-pitch shake hands, but eventually they cross. On a length and outside off, Holder dabs it down to short third man for a single.Â
|20.1 : Wes Agar to Nicholas Pooran, Fuller in length and outside off, Pooran plays a cracking cover drive past the diving fielder. The mid off fielder though doe well to stop it from racing away. Only a run.
|19.6 : Bowling change. Wes AgarÂ comes back into the attack.
|Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, Length ball, bowled into the channel just outside off, shaping away, Holder lets it be.
|19.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, Full and straight, blocked out by Holder.
|19.4 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length on the hips at 146 kph, tucked to square leg by Pooran. Wade throws the ball unnecessarily at the stumps at the striker's end with no one backing up, the batsmen get an overthrow. Starc seems unimpressed.
|19.3 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Very full, angling in at the toes, played straight to mid-wicket.
|19.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, A bit fuller, drifting in on middle and leg, turned to deep mid-wicket by Holder for one.
|19.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, Full and fast on off, bowled at 142 kph. Holder blocks it from the inner half of his bat.
|18.6 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Too full again and easily pushed to long off for a run by Holder.
|18.5 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Flatter on a length on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single by Pooran.
|18.4 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Tossed up very full on off, played towards long on for one. Under 100 needed now!
|18.3 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, A bit shorter around off, Holder tucks it to mid-wicket and it goes on one bounce to the fielder inside the ring.
|18.2 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Very full again on middle and leg, played down to long off for a run.
|18.1 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Tossed up full on middle, driven down to long on for a single.
|17.6 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Full and straight, angling into the pads at 144 kph. Pooran plays it nicely in front of square on the leg side for a couple.
|17.5 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Real quick bumper at 146 kph, bowled over middle and leg, Pooran ducks underneath it.
|17.4 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Pitched up on off at 140 kph, hit straight to mid off.
|17.3 : Mitchell Starc to Nicholas Pooran, Length ball outside off, Pooran pushes it off the front foot towards cover and sets off for a run, Agar misfields and the batsmen get a couple in the end.
|17.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, Leg Bye! Length ball on the pads at 142 kph, Holder looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads to the leg side for a leg bye.
|16.6 : Mitchell StarcÂ returns for his second spell. 4-1-11-2 are his exceptional figures so far.
|17.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Holder, Full and straight, bowled at 144 kph. Holder gets his bat behind the ball well.
|16.6 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Very full and pushed wide, sliced towards short third man where the fielder made a fine tumbling stop.
|16.5 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, A flatter one on the stumps, pushed back past the bowler for a run.
|16.4 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Tossed up full on off, Holder presses forward to defend but it takes the inner half and rolls to the leg side.
|16.3 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, A quick shorter one around off, Holder opens the face of the bat and plays it wide of slip for a couple.
|16.2 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Tossed up on middle, blocked back by Holder.
|16.1 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up very full on middle, squeezed to deep point for a run.
|15.6 : Ashton Turner to Jason Holder, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot by Holder.
|15.5 : Ashton Turner to Jason Holder, Floated delivery outside off, Holder looks to drive but gets the outside edge down to third man for a couple.
|15.4 : Ashton Turner to Jason Holder, Flighted nicely around off, Holder pushes it to covers.
|15.3 : Ashton Turner to Nicholas Pooran, Full on middle, driven down to long off for a single.
|15.2 : Ashton Turner to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up on off, Pooran creams his cover drive but Mitchell Marsh makes an impressive stop.
|15.1 : Ashton Turner to Nicholas Pooran, Darted in at middle and leg, Pooran keeps it out.
|14.6 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, Loopy and full outside off, Jason stretches forward and pushes it to covers. Top over by Zampa, 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|14.5 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, An optimistic appeal for an lbw! Googly landing full around off, Holder decide to defend it near his front pad and does so off the inside edge. They appeal but to no avail.
|14.4 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Flatter and shorter outside off, Pooran goes back and slaps it in front of square on the off side for one.
|14.3 : Adam Zampa to Jason Holder, A wrong 'un on off, on the shorter side, Holder gets back and eases it behind square leg for a single.
|14.2 : Who will come in at number 7? It's going to be Jason Holder.
|Adam Zampa to Kieron Pollard, OUT! STUMPS SHATTERED! Pollard has been fooled by a well-disguised googly. Zampa is over the moon, pumped up in his celebration. This is a body blow to West Indies. The leggie delivers it on a fuller length close to off, Pollard is forward as he looks to flick but the ball turns back in, sneaks through the gap between bat and pad before cannoning onto the stumps. West Indies in big trouble!Â
|14.1 : Adam Zampa to Kieron Pollard, Flighted delivery, full and close to off, Pollard defends it from the inside portion of his bat to mid-wicket.
|13.6 : Ashton Turner to Kieron Pollard, Very full and around off, it's knocked down to long on for a single. 116 needed off 216 balls.
|13.5 : Ashton Turner to Kieron Pollard, Loopy full ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|13.4 : Ashton Turner to Nicholas Pooran, Too full in length and outside off, Nicholas drives it to covers where the fielder misfields and they cross.
|13.3 : Ashton Turner to Kieron Pollard, Uppish but safe! Tossed up ball around off, Pollard slog sweeps it over mid-wicket. It drops in front of the deep fielder and they cross.
|13.2 : Ashton Turner to Shai Hope, OUT! Bowled 'em! The bowling change has worked. Second delivery in ODI cricket for Ashton Turner and he has a wicket. Â The offie delivers it from 'round the wicket and pushes it flat and quick around middle and off, Hope jumps down the track for a big shot but misses the ball completely. The ball straightens a touch after landing and the off stump is tickled. Australia have managed to get rid of Shai Hope.
|13.1 : Ashton Turner to Shai Hope, Floated ball, full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|12.6 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Wrong 'un outside off, Pooran goes on the back foot to play at it late but it beats the outside edge.
|12.5 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Fullish on off, a googly, Shai tries to defend but it takes the inner edge and goes to square leg for one.
|12.4 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, A full toss outside off, Hope lofts it over extra cover for a brace.
|12.3 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, A googly around off, Hope defends it off his front foot to the leg side.
|12.2 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, FOUR! Aerial but safe! Tossed up ball outside off, spinning away, Hope goes down on one knee and drags his slog sweep in the air towards mid on. The fielder there dives but it evades him and finds the fence.
|12.1 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Turning away from the batsman, Hope gets forward in defense and misses.
|11.6 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Shortish and outside off, at 141 kph, Hope taps it down to third man for a run.
|Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs for West Indies. A 145 kph bumper, Hope ducks and it's well over the head of the jumping keeper. AÂ boundary.
|11.5 : Riley Meredith to Nicholas Pooran, IN THE AIR... CATCHHHH... Starcy...Starcyyy...that's all the shout echoing in the empty stadium but it falls agonizingly short of Starc. Short in length and around off, Pooran top edges his attempted pull shot and it flies behind square leg. Starc runs across and forward from fine leg but fails to reach there with a dive. A single taken.
|11.4 : Riley Meredith to Nicholas Pooran, Pacy delivery at 144 kph, shortish and around leg, Pooran takes his eyes off the ball as he tries to glance. It possibly takes his gloves and deflects to the off side.
|11.3 : Riley Meredith to Nicholas Pooran, Riley is again very full and outside off, 145 kph, this time Pooran pushes off the front foot, good connection but the placement is off. Straight to the cover fielder.
|11.2 : Riley Meredith to Nicholas Pooran, Meredith goes fuller and closer to off, at 141 kph, Pooran draws forward in his defense.
|11.1 : Riley Meredith to Nicholas Pooran, Fuller in length and outside off, at 146 kph, Pooran plays a lovely front foot cover drive but finds the fielder. Slight fumble but the ball stays near mid off.
|10.6 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Allows the ball to spin away from him and then plays it down to short third man.
|10.5 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Too full in length and on off, driven through covers for a single.
|10.4 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Flatter and shorter on off, punched down to long off for a single.
|10.3 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Tossed up ball on middle, it's driven back to the bowler off the inner half of the blade.
|10.2 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Slower through the air, a touch short again, around middle, Pooran gets back and eases it behind square leg for one.
|10.1 : Adam Zampa to Shai Hope, Flatter one, a touch short and on off, the batsman gets back and works it towards mid on for a run.
|9.6 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Bangs this one in outside off, Hope hangs on the back foot to slap it over point but it takes the toe end of his bat and rolls to covers. A single taken.Â At the end of Powerplay 1, West Indies are 51/3!
|Powerplay 2 time. A maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the ring till the 40th over, if this match lasts till then.
|Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, No Ball! Fuller and quicker outside off, bowled at 147 kph, Hope drives this one nicely through covers for a couple. The third umpire has called for a no ball...Free Hit to follow!
|9.5 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Length again on middle and leg, this time bowled at 143 kph, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Length ball on off, 144 kph, blocked out by Hope.
|9.3 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Now that's raw pace! Fast bumper, outside off, Hope looks to pull it away, gets beaten comprehensively.
|9.2 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Back of a length on off, bowled at 145 kph, tapped on the off side by Hope.
|9.1 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, 146 kph, on a length around off, just perfect! The ball takes off and Hope can do nothing about it.
|8.6 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, A tad fuller on off, Pooran cuts it nicely to point. A wicket maiden from Zampa!
|8.5 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, Pushed a bit flatter, just outside off and again it's the wrong one. Pooran looks to cut but gets beaten.
|8.3 : Nicholas PooranÂ is the new batsman. His form across formats has not been up to the mark of late. Can he steady West Indies? 141 needed off 249 balls. A leg slip in place. Wade is heard saying to Zampa - 'Let him sweep straight up!'
|8.4 : Adam Zampa to Nicholas Pooran, A bit short outside off, spinning in, blocked out by Pooran from the back foot.
|8.3 : Adam Zampa to Jason Mohammed, OUT! TIMBER! Zampa has struck in his first over! Tosses this one up on middle, it's a googly and Jason Mohammed doesn't pick it at all, He ends up playing all over it and the ball deflects onto the stumpsÂ off the pads. Yet another poor outing with the ball for Jason.
|8.2 : Adam Zampa to Jason Mohammed, Flatter and fuller on middle, Jason pushes it back to Zampa.
|8.1 : Adam Zampa to Jason Mohammed, Tossed up very full on middle, played towards point.
|Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, A quick bumper over off stump to finish the over, Hope lets this be.
|7.5 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, FOUR! PURE CLASS! Pitched up on middle at 142 kph and Hope just plays a scintillating straight drive past the mid on fielder and into the fence.
|7.4 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, FOUR! A near yorker on middleÂ at 140 kph, Hope almost falls over in his stance but still does well to digÂ this one out through mid-wicket for another boundary.
|7.3 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, FOUR! Fast outside off, bowled at 144 kph, a flashy drive comes out from Hope but he gets the thick outside edge to the third man boundary.
|7.2 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Length ball on off, slightly slower at 138 kph. Played towards the cover region by Hope.
|7.1 : Riley Meredith to Shai Hope, Meredith starts with a 144 kph back of a length ball on middle. Hope nudges it onto the leg side.
|6.6 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Mohammed, Good bumper over the off pole, bowled at a stingy pace of 145 kph. Jason watchfully moves his body away from the ball. 4-1-11-2, Starc's impressive figures in this spell.
|6.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Mohammed, A 147 kph wider delivery outside off, slightly banged into the pitch. Jason lets it be.
|6.4 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Length ball on middle, at 147 kph, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Pacy length ball around middle, at 144 kph, played out towards the point region.
|6.2 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Fuller one on off, clocked in at 147 kph and driven beautifully but straight to mid off again.
|6.1 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Pitched up outside off at 144 kph, hit straight to mid off by Hope, without much timing.
|5.6 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Agar finally pulls back his length and bowls this one onÂ middle stump, Jason gets behind the line to block it. 10 from the over!
|5.5 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, FOUR! Agar doesn't learn from his mistakes and bowls this one even fuller, in fact, a full toss, Jason latches onto it and smashes it perfectly through covers for another boundary.
|5.4 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Full again around off, driven through covers again by Jason. This time just for a couple.
|5.3 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, FOUR! Crunched through the covers by Jason, a half-volley outside off and Jason makes full use of it as he hits it for a glorious boundary.
|5.2 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Back of a length on leg, tucked towards the leg side by Jason.
|5.1 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Full and straight at 138 kph, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, A touch short in length and outside off, at 144 kph, Hope plays late and it goes off the toe end to cover-point.Â
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, FOUR! That's glorious! Shai fights fire with fire. Starc clocks 149 kph and delivers it wide outside off, the length is full and Hope rifles it over covers for a boundary.
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off at 143 kph, Shai goes on his toes to play it down to third man but only manages to chop it down near the stumps.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Lands it on a length around off at 146 kph, Hope tries to defend but it takes the inner edge and goes to square leg.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jason Mohammed, Very full in length and wide outside off at 149 kph, Jason reaches out for it and squeezes it through the gap between point and cover-point for a single.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, A 148 kph full delivery on the pads, Shai tries to flick but gets a leading edge. It rolls to point where the fielder misfields and Hopes takes a single.
|Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Wide! Starc bends his back and sends across a short delivery wide outside off at 142 kph, Hope tries to slam it over point but misses.
|3.6 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it to the off side.
|3.5 : Wes Agar to Jason Mohammed, Full again, around off, Jason MohammedÂ defends it off his front foot.
|3.4 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, In the air...CATCH IT...is the shout...It's safe! Fuller length ball on middle, at 132 kph, Hope tries to flick but gets a leading edge. It flies behind backward point and drops safely. They take a single.
|3.3 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, Outside off, the batsman is not interested in playing at that.
|3.2 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, FOUR! Nicely timed and placed! Fuller length ball outside off, Shai gets on the front foot and transfers his weight into his drive. Beats extra cover and finds the fence.
|Wes Agar to Shai Hope, Wide! Full and angling down the leg side, Hope tries to flick but misses.
|3.1 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, Back of a length ball on off, Hope gets across the stumps to flick but misses. It goes off his pads towards the slip cordon.
|2.6 : Who will come in to bat next? Jason MohammedÂ walks in.
|Mitchell Starc to Darren Bravo, OUT! DEATH RATTLE! Starc isÂ cock-a-hoop and we are loving every bit of his fiery bowling. This time he cranks up 148 kph and spears in a full ball around off, some swing again in the air as Bravo tries to defend from the crease. Fails to do so as the ball goes past him and destroys the stumps behind. The replays show that Darren was very late and played down the wrong line too. Australia are off to a perfect start!
|Mitchell Starc to Darren Bravo, Wide!Â Tries to target the pads of the batsman but ends up slipping it down the leg side.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, OUT! Lewis is trapped in front and he is not reviewing it. You cannot be more plumb than this. Yet another fiery delivery, very full and on middle, it's speared in at 146 kph, swinging in, Lewis is late in bringing his bat down and is thudded on the pads. A huge appeal is made and this time the finger has gone up. Starc is delighted and jumps in joy! 178 needed off 283 balls.
|Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Wide! Fires a full ball down the leg side at 147 kph, Lewis tries to flick but misses.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Shout for an lbw, not given! A 149 kph delivery, Starc spears in a length ball just outside off and it comes back in a bit off the seam, Lewis offers no shot and is hit high on the back leg. They appeal but the umpire disagrees. The impact could not be an issue here but it hit the batsman too high. Carey decides not to review it.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Delivers it on a length close to off, at 144 kph, holding its line, Evin stands back to push inside the line and misses.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Off the inside edge! Starc slants across a fullish length ball outside off, at 147 kph, Shai attempts for a loose drive away from his body and edges it down to fine leg for a run.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Superb delivery, full and on middle, shaping in at 145 kph, Hope has his bat down in time as he defends it back towards the bowler.
|1.6 : Wes Agar to Evin Lewis, Swing and a miss! Short in length and around off at 132 kph, Lewis tries his best to pull but there is no connection.
|Wes Agar to Evin Lewis, FOUR LEG BYES! Back of a length ball angling down the leg side, Evin lifts his front leg as he attempts to pull. Misses the ball but it clips his thigh pad and runs down to fine leg for a boundary. It's a no ball too for overstepping. Free Hit loading...
|1.5 : Wes Agar to Evin Lewis, Slightly short in length and wide outside off, Lewis punches it from the back foot but finds point.
|1.4 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, Angling in from a length outside off, Shai plays late and runs it down to third man for a run. He is off the mark as well.
|1.3 : Wes Agar to Shai Hope, Good length ball on off, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|1.2 : Wes Agar to Evin Lewis, Edgy! Short in length and outside off, Lewis tries to cut but instead edges it down to third man for a run. Gets off the mark after bagging a duck in the last ODI.
|Review for a caught behind. The umpire raises his finger to the appeal from Starc but Evin Lewis reviews it straightaway. We can see on the replay that the ball flicked off the pads and missed the outside edge, so, a good review from Lewis.
|1.1 : Wes Agar to Evin Lewis, In the channel outside off, Lewis lets it be.
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to Shai Hope, Good length ball outside off, angling across at 147 kph, Shai shoulders arms. End of a fiery first over by Starc.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Fullish and on around leg, sliding down, Lewis tries flicking but misses. It deflects off the pads to the leg side and they cross for a leg bye.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Fullish and fired on middle at 148 kph, Lewis defends it back.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, NOT OUT! Peach of a delivery by Starc. He darts in a length ball close to off at 143 kph and gets it to nip away from there. Evin is squared up in defense and the ball kisses something before going behind to the keeper. Carey comes up with a diving catch. They appeal, the finger is up and Lewis is quick to take the DRS. The Hot Spot shows a flat line and then as per the protocol, the third umpire checks for the lbw as well. The impact is outside off and it's mi
|Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, OUT! c Alex Carey b Mitchell Starc.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, Pace and movement for Starc. Delivers it full and outside off, shaping away at 148 kph, Lewis allows through.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Evin Lewis, The chase begins with a stifled appeal for an lbw! Starc angles in a length ball on middle and leg, Lewis is beaten in pace and is struck on the pads. Going down the leg side.