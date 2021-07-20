|0.0 : Hello and welcome to one and all! The action now shifts to the iconic Kensington Oval, Barbados. Another riveting contest awaits us as two strong limited-over sides will go head to head in a three-match ODI series. West Indies led by Kieron Pollard, if he is fit, will be coming into the ODI series high on confidence as they clinched the T20 series quite comfortably. There would be some new faces in the WI squad with the likes of Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, etc.Â
|Australia on the other hand will be led by Alex CareyÂ for the first time as Aaron FinchÂ is ruled out of the 1st ODI due to an injury. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell MarshÂ brings his red hot form into the ODI series and helps them put on a better fightÂ after a disappointing T20I series. Young and promising Josh PhilippeÂ could well be used by Australia at the top of the order in absence of Finch. Australia badly need their batting unit to step up and support their bowlers which the
|Fun fact - This is Australia's first ODI since they played India back in December 2020 and Alex CareyÂ and Moises HenriquesÂ areÂ the only batsmenÂ from that side to be in the squad now.Â Matthew Wade was not a part of that side but was very much a part of the squad and in all likelihood, should slot in for Finch tonight. To say that aÂ lot depends on these senior folks, would be an understatement.
|TOSS - The news from the middle is that AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they will bat first.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (C & WK), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|Alex Carey says that the wicket looks quite nice. Adds that it is a great privilege to lead the side and he is really excited. Informs that Josh, Ben and Wes will make their debut
|Justin Langer, the Australian coach, is down for a chat. Says that he loves being back in Barbados. Adds that it was a tough T20 series but they are getting better now. Says that there are challenges of being in a bio-bubble because you cannot explore the countries where you tour. Further says that they miss the crowds that used to come pre-covid.
|Pollard says that he is happyÂ to be back and his body is doing well. Adds that he would have batted first as well but the toss is also 50-50.
|Darren Ganga is down for the pitch report, says that the straight boundary is 70 meters in length but the boundaries square of the wicket are smaller. Adds that teams usually like to chase here and there is some even covering of grass on the surface.
|We are set to begin! The players take the knee first to protest racial discrimination. Josh PhilippeÂ and Ben McDermott, the two debutants will open the batting. Sheldon CottrellÂ to start with the ball.
|0.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Starts with a good length ball on the pads. Josh PhilippeÂ looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|0.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Full and wide outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|0.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, WIDE! Sprayed down the leg side. Called Wide.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, There is a loud appeal for LBW. But the inside edge saves Josh Philippe. He looks to flick this ball but gets the inside edge back on the pads.Â
|0.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Length ball on the pads. Josh PhilippeÂ is off the mark as he clips it to fine leg for a couple. A special feeling to get first runs in ODI cricket.Â
|0.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Good length ball on leg stump. Josh PhilippeÂ turns it to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|0.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Full ball outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ drives it towards mid off for one.
|0.0 : West Indies (Playing XI) -Â Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas PooranÂ (WK), Kieron PollardÂ (C), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Length ball on off. Blocked towards the mid off fielder.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Good shot! Short and wide outside off.Â Josh PhilippeÂ gets on top and punches it pastÂ covers for a boundary.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Good length ball outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ drags it to the mid on fielder.
|0.6 : Who will start from the other end and use the other new ball? Jason HolderÂ it is!Â
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Good length ball outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ shoulders arms toÂ this one.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, ShortÂ and wide. Josh PhilippeÂ misses the cut and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Length ball on off. Defended solidly towards the cover region.
|2.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, Back of a length, around off. Ben McDermott's first ball in ODIs is a solid defence from the crease.
|2.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, Shorter ball, around the ribs. Ben McDermottÂ clips it to the leg side.
|2.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, Off the mark in ODIs! Full ball, on the pads. Ben McDermottÂ clips it past square leg for a couple of runs.
|2.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, Serves a fuller ball, around off. Pushed to covers now.
|2.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, Short of a length, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ is a touch late in the pull shot and drags it to square leg.
|2.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ben McDermott, A nice solid front foot defence to end the over here!
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Back of a length, outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ gets the under edge towards the keeper as he looks to cut.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Good length ball, wide enough for Josh PhilippeÂ to leave it.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|3.2 : Weather - It is cloudy out there and there areÂ someÂ grey clouds hovering around. The humidity will make it tough for the players.
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Short of a length, outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ cuts it to covers.
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Just wide of the fielder! Back of a length, lands on off and moves away a touch. It takes the outside edge and goes past the diving second slip fielder. The man from third man cuts it off and they get a single.
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Serves a full one, around off. Ben McDermottÂ blocks it out.
|4.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Short of a good length ball on off. Josh PhilippeÂ defends it off the back foot.
|4.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Good length ball, on off. Josh PhilippeÂ blocks it to the cover fielder.
|4.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Top shot!Â Short ball around waist high. Josh PhilippeÂ pulls it to fine leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Good length ball, on leg, defended back toÂ the bowler now.
|4.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Full ball, on middle. Josh PhilippeÂ drives it to the mid on fielder.
|4.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Short ball, on leg stump. Josh PhilippeÂ pulls it straight to the short fine leg fielder. A few yards to either side would have been four runs for him.
|5.1 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Short and wide. Ben McDermottÂ drags it to mid off for one. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|5.2 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Length ball, around off. Turned towards point.
|5.3 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Back of a length ball, pushed towards mid off.
|5.4 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Good length ball outside off. Punches towards covers by Josh Philippe.
|5.6 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Length ball, around off. Ben McDermottÂ blocks this one solidly.
|5.5 : Jason Holder to Josh Philippe, Back of a length ball, around off. Josh PhilippeÂ tapsÂ it towards point for a quick single and the slight fumble allows with it ease.
|6.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Josh PhilippeÂ nails the off drive but straight to mid off.
|6.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, SIX! Picked up! He seems to be very confident in playing the short ball. Well, this isn't the deadliest of short balls to be fair. A nice short one, down the leg side. Josh PhilippeÂ swivels and pulls it justÂ over the fine leg fence.
|6.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Full and wide now. Josh PhilippeÂ drives it past covers for a couple of runs.
|6.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Back of a length, on off. Punched to the right of mid on for a couple.
|6.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, Good length ball, around off. Josh PhilippeÂ clips it to square leg.
|6.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Punished! Short ball, on the body. Sheldon CottrellÂ isn't bowling at an express pace so Josh PhilippeÂ has no qualms in pulling this to the square leg fence.
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Short and wide now. Ben McDermottÂ cuts it past covers for a couple of runs.
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Serves a length ball, on the sixth stump line. Left alone now.
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Just past! Short ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ cuts it past the diving cover fielder and gets the boundary.
|7.4 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Serves a length ball, around off. Blocked out with ease.
|7.5 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Fuller ball, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ takes a step down the track and tucks it to the leg side.
|7.6 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Short of a length, on off. Ben McDermottÂ defends it off the back foot with ease.
|First change of the game! Akeal HoseinÂ comes in the attack now.
|8.1 : Akeal Hosein to Josh Philippe, Tossed up on leg stump. Josh PhilippeÂ defends it off the back foot.
|8.2 : Akeal Hosein to Josh Philippe, Tossed up, around off. Josh PhilippeÂ sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|A short leg comes in now.
|8.3 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, BEATEN! Tosses it up, around off. Ben McDermottÂ looks to defend on the back foot, but is beaten on the outside edge as the ball turns away just enough.
|8.4 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Flighted ball, on off. Ben McDermottÂ defends it towards point.
|8.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Tosses it up, on off. Ben McDermottÂ looks to defend but the ball zips past the outside edge. Nicholas PooranÂ appeals but he is the only one to do so.
|8.6 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Ben McDermottÂ looks to sweep the ball pitched outside off. But the ball turns sharply and he misses the sweep.
|Jason MohammedÂ comes on now.
|9.1 : Jason Mohammed to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Punished! Shorter ball, outside off. Josh PhilippeÂ latches onto it and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|9.2 : Jason Mohammed to Josh Philippe, Shorter ball, on off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|9.3 : Jason Mohammed to Ben McDermott, Sharp turn there! Lands on leg,Â Ben McDermottÂ looks to turn it to the leg side butÂ gets hit on the body.
|9.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ben McDermott, Flatter ball, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ turns it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|9.5 : Jason Mohammed to Josh Philippe, SIX! Clean hit over long on from Josh Philippe. It isÂ tossed up, around middle and leg. He steps down and lofts it over long on for a maximum. That brings up their 50 too.
|9.6 : Powerplay 1 is done! Now, 4 fielders can stay outside the ring till the 40th over.
|Jason Mohammed to Josh Philippe, Flatter ball on off. Josh PhilippeÂ defends it back at the bowler.
|10.1 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Flatter ball, around off. Blocked out.
|10.2 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Shorter ball, on off. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it to point.
|10.3 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Shorter ball, outside off now. Ben McDermottÂ cuts it past covers for a couple.
|10.5 : Akeal Hosein to Josh Philippe, Shorter ball, on off. Cut away to cover.
|10.4 : Akeal Hosein to Josh Philippe, A review for LBW! Full ball, on off. Josh PhilippeÂ goes for the reverse sweep, probably because the slip has gone to leg sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. Once again, Nicholas PooranÂ is the only one to appeal.
|10.6 : Akeal Hosein to Josh Philippe, OUT! BOWLED! A promising start by Josh PhilippeÂ ends! Flatter ball, in the line of the stumps. Josh PhilippeÂ backs away to the leg side looking to cut it but gets the under edge back on the stumps. Akeal HoseinÂ draws first blood and a good stand is broken! Good ploy by West Indies, there was a fielder at deep point but they brought him in. That probably enticed Josh PhilippeÂ to go for the cut.
|11.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Back of a length, on off. Blocked out.
|0.0 : Who will be the next batsman in? Mitchell MarshÂ is the new man in. And Alzarri JosephÂ has been brought into the attack now.
|11.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Serves a length ball, around off. Ben McDermottÂ blocks it from the crease.
|11.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Tap and run. Fuller ball, on off. Ben McDermottÂ taps it to the right of point. Hayden WalshÂ runs across but fails to gather the ball cleanly and that allows the single with ease.
|11.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Good length ball, around off. Pushed to cover.
|11.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Good length ball, outside off. Marsh blocks it out.
|11.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, MarshÂ batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|12.1 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Tossed up on off. Clipped towards mid on for one.
|12.2 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Sprayed down the leg side. Mitchell MarshÂ paddles it to fine leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : Plenty of chatter, especially by Nicholas PooranÂ as to how Mitchell MarshÂ is nervous to face Akeal Hosein. Marsh pulled away as Akeal HoseinÂ was getting ready to bowl, so maybe that prompted the friendly banter.
|12.3 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter ball on middle. Mitchell MarshÂ defends it to the point fielder.
|12.4 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up, on middle. Mitchell MarshÂ sweeps it in the air, but safe. The ball lands near short fine leg and they get a couple of runs.
|12.5 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Tossed up on off. Mitchell MarshÂ sweeps it towards sqaure leg for a boundary. A clean strike this.
|12.6 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, Tossed up on off. Mitchell Marsh looks toÂ blockÂ it. Gets an outside edge and they run a single as the ball goes towards third man.
|13.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Short of a length ball, outside off. Some extra bounce on that oneÂ and Marsh defends it towards point.
|13.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball, around off. TappedÂ towards backward point for a single.
|13.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Short ball, around off. Ben McDermottÂ pulls it without much timing over mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Hit him high on the bat that one.
|13.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Length ball around off. Ben McDermottÂ offÂ drives it to mid off forÂ one. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
|13.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Short and wide. Mitchell MarshÂ goes hard at it. He misses it and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|13.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball outside off. Mitchell MarshÂ times it off the back foot to the sweeper cover fielder for one.
|14.1 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, On the pads. Marsh paddles it down to fine leg for a couple.
|14.2 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter ball, on off. Punched back to the bowler.
|14.3 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, A solid, textbook front foot defence by Mitchell MarshÂ to this one.
|14.4 : Akeal Hosein to Mitchell Marsh, Full ball, on off. Marsh sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|14.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, FOUR! A big grunt by the bowler as this runs to the fence! Tossed up, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ goes for the drive but gets the outside edge. The ball goes down to third man fence.
|14.6 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Loopy ball, around off. Pushed to covers now.
|15.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller ball, outside off. Left alone.
|15.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Marsh takes a step down the track and pushes it to cover.
|15.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Flayed! Mitchell MarshÂ gets width and he cuts it hard, past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
|15.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, BEATEN! Peach of a delivery! Lands on off, Marsh looks to block it from the crease but the ball nips away and goes past the outside edge.
|15.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller ball, outside off. Hit back to the bowler now.
|15.6 : Review time! Oh well, Mitchell MarshÂ is walking already.
|Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell MarshÂ is caught down the leg side. A very unfortunate dismissal one would say. It isÂ sprayed down the leg side, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to tickle it and gets a slight glove on it. The ball goes to the keeper. Nicholas PooranÂ takes a good catch towards his left down the leg side. At first, the umpire did not give it but the moment West IndiesÂ reviewed this, Marsh started walking as he knew that he got some glove on it.Â Huge wicket t
|Drinks break! AustraliaÂ got a good start with Josh PhilippeÂ looking in good touch in the first few overs but his wicket, followed by that of Mitchell MarshÂ will put them under some pressure. Their middle order isn't the most experienced and West IndiesÂ will look to take advantage of just that and pick a few quick wickets. Also, Moises HenriquesÂ is the new batter.
|16.1 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Loopy ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it past covers. The fielder chases it but they have enough time to take the third.
|16.2 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Tossed up, on middle. Moises HenriquesÂ defends it solidly.
|16.3 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Flatter ball, outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ lets it through to the keeper. Some turn there.
|16.4 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, FOUR BYES! BEATEN! Misses everyone. Flatter ball around off stump. The ball goes between the bat and pad and also beats the keeper. It races away to the boundary.
|16.5 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Flatter outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ leaves it alone.
|16.6 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Tossed up on off. Driven towards longÂ off for one. A bit uppish but well wide of the fielder inside the ring.
|17.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Moises Henriques, Full ballÂ around middle. Turned towards the leg side.
|17.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Moises Henriques, Short and wide. Moises HenriquesÂ misses the cut as he goes hard at it. Gets an under edge.
|17.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Moises Henriques, Good length ball around off. Defended towards point.
|17.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Moises Henriques, Good length ball outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ shoulders arms toÂ this one.
|17.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Moises Henriques, Short ball strayed on pads. Moises HenriquesÂ mistimes the heave over the leg side. Gets late on it and the ball rolls over to the short third man region. Nicholas PooranÂ has a shy at the non striker's end. Direct hit but he has made it.
|17.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Full ball, on middle, turned towards short mid-wicket.
|18.1 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Just short of the fielder! Loopy ball, outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ gets the leading edge as he looks to drive. Jason MohammedÂ runs in from point and dives but the ball lands just short of him.
|18.2 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, On the pads. Clipped past short leg for one.
|18.3 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Loopy ball, on off. Moises HenriquesÂ sweeps it to square leg for one.
|18.4 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
|18.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Flatter ball, around off. Pushed back to the bowler.
|18.6 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Tossed up, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|19.1 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Back of a length, outside off. Punched past covers for one.
|0.0 : Jason Holder (4-0-13-0)Â is back in the attack.Â Kieron PollardÂ has gone off the field now. So, Nicholas PooranÂ will take charge now.Â
|19.2 : Jason Holder to Moises Henriques, Fuller ball, outside off. Left alone now.
|19.3 : Jason Holder to Moises Henriques, Direct hit would have been close! Length ball, on off. Moises HenriquesÂ taps it to point and runs for a quick single. Hayden WalshÂ runs in from point and underarms it but misses his shy at the batter's end.
|19.4 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Length ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|19.5 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Full ball, on the pads. Ben McDermottÂ whips it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for one.
|19.6 : Jason Holder to Moises Henriques, Just a single as Moises HenriquesÂ runs it down to third man.
|20.1 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Flatter ball on middle. Moises HenriquesÂ looks to defend off the backÂ foot. Gets hit high on his pads.
|20.3 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Flatter ball on off. Pushed towardsÂ cover.
|20.4 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Tossed up outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ looks to sweep, but misses it.
|20.5 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Flatter on middle, and gets a bit of spin. Moises HenriquesÂ defends it awkwardly.
|Looks like it is drizzling a bit at the moment.
|20.2 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Loopy ball, on off. Moises HenriquesÂ comes down the track to defend but gets hit on the pads.
|20.6 : Update 1604 Local (2004 GMT)Â - And off they go. The drizzle has gotten a bit heavier so the umpires have called for the covers. Shouldn't be a big stoppage as it has subsided now.
|Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, Tossed up on off. Moises HenriquesÂ gets forward and defends it nicely.
|All set to resume. The covers are off and the fielders make their way out to the middle.
|21.1 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Good length ball outside off. Pushed towards cover.
|21.2 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Short and wide. Punched towards sweeper cover for one.
|21.3 : Jason Holder to Moises Henriques, Short of a length ball. Moises HenriquesÂ defends it awkwardly as there is some extra bounce.
|21.4 : Jason Holder to Moises Henriques, Good length ball on off. Pushed towards sweeper cover for one.
|21.5 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Short and wide. Ben McDermottÂ cuts it straight to point fielder. It falls just short of Hayden WalshÂ at point.
|21.6 : Jason Holder to Ben McDermott, Good length ball around off. Punched towards cover.
|22.1 : Akeal Hosein to Moises Henriques, OUT! CAUGHT! Flatter ball outside off. Moises HenriquesÂ looks to sweep this one. Gets a top edge and the ball goes straight to the short fine leg fielder. Alzarri JosephÂ takes a simple catch and Akeal HoseinÂ continues to trouble the batters!
|0.0 : Alex Carey walks out to bat!
|22.2 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Tossed up around off. Alex CareyÂ looks to sweep and gets a top edge. The ball goes towards the fine leg region and they run a couple.
|22.3 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Tossed up on off. Worked towards mid-wicket.
|22.4 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Flatter ball on middle. Alex CareyÂ tucks it to the on side off the back foot.
|22.5 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Flatter ball outside off. This one turned from the rough. Alex CareyÂ gets an inside edge and the ball goes behind square on the leg side.
|22.6 : Akeal Hosein to Ben McDermott, Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
|Alzarri Joseph (4-0-11-1)Â is back on.
|23.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Sprays one down the leg side. Wide called.
|Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball around middle. Alex CareyÂ blocks it to the mid-wicket fielder.
|23.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Length ball, on the pads. Carey clips it to square leg.
|23.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Length ball, outside off. Carey drives it to covers.
|23.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball, around off. Carey defends it out.
|23.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Full ball on off. Some hint of swing there, but Alex CareyÂ manages it to defend it on the off side.
|23.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball outside off. Alex CareyÂ drives it to covers for one.
|24.1 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, SIX! Tossed up ball and Alex CareyÂ slog sweeps this one cleanlyÂ over deep square leg for a maximum.
|24.2 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Tossed up outside off. Alex CareyÂ defends it.
|24.3 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Flatter ball on off. Alex CareyÂ gets down on one knee. Sweeps it straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|24.4 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, FOUR! Bam! Short ball, on off. Carey accepts the gift and pulls it to the square leg fence.
|24.5 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Loopy ball, on off. Carey is hit on the pads as he looks to defend.
|24.6 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Flighted ball outside off. Alex CareyÂ shuffles across and defends it to the leg side.
|25.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, Back of a length, outside off. Defended out.
|25.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ben McDermott, OUT! TAKEN! Ben McDermott'sÂ debut innings ends! Back of a length, just outside off. Ben McDermottÂ is drawn into a half-hearted push and the hint of swing includesÂ the outside edge. Jason Holder's big hands do the rest at first slip. The Aussies are in some trouble now, one more wicket here will expose their lower order.Â
|Who will walk out next? Ashton TurnerÂ walks out to bat.
|25.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Full ball, on the pads. Flicked to deep square leg to get off the mark.
|25.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Too wide outside off. Left alone and wide called.
|Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Carey looks to drive but misses.
|25.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Back of a length, outside off. Punched to covers.
|25.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Successful over for Joseph! Fuller ball, outside off. Carey pushes it to mid off.
|26.1 : Akeal Hosein to Ashton Turner, Loopy ball, on off. Turner pushes it past the diving short cover fielder, towards long off, for one.
|26.2 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, down the leg side. Carey pulls it past short fine leg. The fielder chases it and keeps it down to two.
|26.3 : Akeal Hosein to Alex Carey, Loopy ball, on off. Carey works it to the left of the bowler for one.
|26.4 : Akeal Hosein to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to point now.
|26.5 : Akeal Hosein to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball, around off. Pushed to covers.
|Silly point in place now, replacing short leg.
|26.6 : Akeal Hosein to Ashton Turner, FOUR! A gift to end the spell! Full toss, on the pads. Turner says thank you very much and whips it to the wide long on fence. Akeal HoseinÂ ends with figures of 10-1-50-2.
|Update 1639 Local (2039 GMT) - A very light drizzle is back so the covers are called back on. The sun is shining so this too, shouldn't be a big stoppage.
|And we are back again! The good news is that no overs have been lost yet despite the rain. Jason MohammedÂ is back in the attack. He went for 12 in his first over.
|27.1 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Fuller ball, on off. Pushed to the right of the bowler.
|27.2 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, outside off. Carey cuts it to deep point for one.
|27.3 : Jason Mohammed to Ashton Turner, On the pads. Whipped to short mid-wicket. The throw from the fielder hits Turner on his back, he is a strong lad though.
|27.4 : Jason Mohammed to Ashton Turner, Darted on the pads. Turner clips it to the leg side for one.
|27.5 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Fuller ball, on the pads. Carey is hit on the pads as he looks to defend.
|27.6 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away past point for one.
|Finally, Hayden WalshÂ comes in the attack!
|28.1 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Just a single as this is eased to long on.
|28.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Darted on the pads. Blocked out.
|28.4 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flatter ball, on off. Carey blocks it.
|28.5 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flatter ball, around off. Carey clips it to the leg side for one.
|28.6 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up, on off. Blocked out by Turner.
|28.2 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed past covers for one.
|29.1 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, on off. Blocked out.
|29.2 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, FOUR! Top shot! Full ball, on off. Carey times it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|29.3 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, FOUR! Another one! Full ball again, this time Carey thumps it down to the long on fence.
|29.4 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, On off. Carey drags it to the leg side for a couple.
|29.5 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to short third man.
|29.6 : Jason Mohammed to Alex Carey, Loopy ball, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
|30.1 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up on off. Turned towards mid-wicket for one.
|30.2 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flighted on off. Pushed towards mid-wicket
|30.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up on off. Defended back at the bowler.
|30.4 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flighted ball, on middle. Alex CareyÂ sweeps it fine but straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|30.5 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up on off. Alex CareyÂ blocks it to the off side and sends back Ashton TurnerÂ who wanted a single.
|30.6 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Fuller ball, on off. Carey sweeps it away. Jason MohammedÂ in the deep runs to his right and drags the ball back in the field of play to save two runs.
|31.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Length ball on middle. Driven back at the bowler.
|0.0 : Change. Sheldon Cottrell (4-0-24-0)Â is back on.
|31.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Good length ball around leg stump. Worked towards square leg for one by Turner.
|31.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Good length, wide ball. Alex CareyÂ looks to drive but gets an inside edge and the ball goes towards square leg.
|31.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Good length ball. Pushed towards covers for one.
|31.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Sprayed down the leg side. Ashton TurnerÂ tucks it fine towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
|A crash landing! Yes, a kite has landed on the field.
|31.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, DROPPED! A tough catch dropped by Jason MohammedÂ at fine leg. Short ball around shoulder high. Ashton TurnerÂ pullsÂ it towards fine leg. The fielder dives forward but spills it.
|32.1 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up ball. Driven back for one. It was hit straight to the bowler but was hit very hard so he fumbled.
|32.2 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up on middle. Swept fine but straight to the short fine leg fielder by Carey.
|32.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Reverse swept towards backward point for a single by Carey.
|32.4 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Short and wide outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ drags it on towards long on. It falls just short of the long on fielder. Mistimes this one completely does Turner.
|32.6 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Appeal for LBW. As Alex CareyÂ misses the reverse sweep. But the impact seemed to beÂ outside off.
|32.5 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up ball. Driven to mid off.
|33.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Full toss, outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ punches it to deep cover for one.
|33.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Length ball, outside off. Pushed past covers for one.
|33.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Fuller ball, outside off. Turner punches it past covers for one.
|33.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, outside off. Carey cuts it to point.
|33.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Fuller ball, on off. Blocked out.
|33.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Back of a length, outside off. Punched to point by Carey.
|34.1 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Short and wide. Punched off the back foot for one by Turner.
|34.2 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up outside off. Beats Alex CareyÂ on the outside edge as he looks to defend.
|34.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up ball. Driven back at the bowler.
|34.4 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flatter ball on leg. Turned to square leg.
|34.5 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flatter ball on stumps. Turned towards mid-wicket.
|34.6 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up on off. Alex CareyÂ reverse sweeps this one towards pointÂ for one.
|35.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball on pads. Alex CareyÂ chips it towards mid-wicket fielder.
|35.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Short of a length ball. Alex CareyÂ taps it to point for a quick single.
|35.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Length ball outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ edges this one towards third man for one. Was in the air for a while.
|35.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball, around off. Defended towards point by Carey.
|35.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Short ball, shoulder high. Alex CareyÂ looks to pull, but gets hit on the body. That would have hurt him.
|35.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Good length ball around leg. Alex CareyÂ tucks it to mid-wicket.
|36.1 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Googly, on off. Turner chops it back on the deck while looking to cut it.
|36.2 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball, on off. Turner punches it past point for a single now.
|36.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, On the pads. Whipped past mid-wicket for a single now.
|36.4 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball, on off. Turner punches it to deep point for a single.
|36.5 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Carey sweeps it but straight to short fine leg.
|36.6 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Carey backs away to the leg side but this lands on leg and turns back in sharply to hit him on his body.
|37.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Turner comes down the track and taps this length ball to cover.
|37.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Shorter ball, on off. Turner works it towards mid on for one. That brings the 50-run stand between these two.
|37.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Back of a length, outside off. Punched to deep point for one.
|37.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Shorter ball, outside off. Turner cuts it past the diving point fielder for a couple.
|37.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Extra bounce! Length ball, lands on off nad takes off. Turner is beaten as he looks to defend.
|37.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length, on off. Turner pulls it handsomely to the mid-wicket fence.
|Sheldon Cottrell (6-0-34-0)Â comes back on.
|38.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Good length ball, on off. Tucked towards mid-wicket.
|38.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Alex CareyÂ inside edges the good length ball towards square leg for one while looking to push it through the off side.
|38.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Ashton Turner, Short and wide. Cut towards deep point for one by Turner.
|38.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Good length ball outside off. Alex CareyÂ looks to drive on the up, but missesÂ
|38.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Length ball around off. Pushed to point. One hand comes off the bat as Carey plays the shot.
|38.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Alex Carey, Length ball on the pads. Flicked toÂ deep sqaure leg for one.
|Change. Jason HolderÂ is back on.
|39.1 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Short and wide. Cut towardsÂ theÂ point fielder.
|39.2 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Short ball, around off. Alex CareyÂ cuts it hard to the sweeper cover fielder and gets the single.
|39.3 : Jason Holder to Ashton Turner, WIDE! Sprayed down the leg side. Called Wide.
|Jason Holder to Ashton Turner,Â Good length ball around leg.Â Ashton TurnerÂ makes room on the leg side. And tucks the good length ball towards mid-wicket for one.Â
|39.4 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, SIX! And Alex CareyÂ brings up his FIFTY with a Six over long off. Full ball around off. And Carey smashes this over long off for a maximum.Â
|39.5 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, FOUR! Full ball outside off. Alex CareyÂ shuffles across and scoops it just over the short third man fielder and the ball races away to the boundary. Jason HolderÂ is not happy with the fielding effort there.
|39.6 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Short ball outside off. Alex CareyÂ looks to cut, but misses.
|Powerplay 2 is done! Now, 5 fielders can stay outside the ring till the end of the innings. Also, Hayden Walsh (5-0-14-0)Â is back on.
|40.1 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up, outside off. The ball turns after landing so Turner is beaten on the drive.
|40.2 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to the left of the bowler.
|40.3 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
|40.4 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Googly, on off. Turner looks to cut but gets hit on the body.
|40.5 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Shorter ball, outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ punches it past covers for one.
|The drizzle is back!
|40.6 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Fuller ball, on off. Alex CareyÂ reverse sweeps it past point for one.
|41.1 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Back of a length, on off. Carey mistimes his pull, just over mid-wicket for a couple now.
|41.2 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to point.
|41.3 : Jason Holder to Alex Carey, Comes down the track and takes it on the full and then pushes it past mid off for one.
|41.4 : Jason Holder to Ashton Turner, SIX! Muscled! Slower short ball, on off. Turner pulls it all the way over the wide long on fence.
|41.5 : Jason Holder to Ashton Turner, SIX! Edged for six! Short ball, on the body. Turner gets the top edge while looking to pull and the ball goes over the fine leg fence.
|41.6 : Jason Holder to Ashton Turner, Pitched up ball, on off. Ashton TurnerÂ looks to loft this over long on. But gets the bottom half of the bat and the ball goes high up in the air. Shimron HetmyerÂ comes running from deep mid-wicket, but it falls just short of him, just outside the 30-yard circle. Two taken.
|Update 1814 Local (2214 GMT) - And we are off again! This time the rain is a bit heavier and the entire square is covered in no time.
|42.1 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up ball on off. Alex CareyÂ steps down and drives down to long off for one.
|42.2 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ sweeps this to square leg for one.
|0.0 : And we are back (again)! The umpires have decided that there will be a 1-over reduction. So, this is a 49-over game now!Â
|42.3 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Tossed up on off. Alex CareyÂ looks to drive through theÂ off side, but misses. Nicholas PooranÂ collects and whips the bails off but Carey never left the crease.
|42.4 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, Flatter ball on off. Punched towards sweeper cover for one.
|42.5 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Googly. Tossed up on leg. Ashton TurnerÂ misses the sweep.
|42.6 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball pushed towards covers and there is an overthrow, so they take a couple.
|Alzarri JosephÂ is back on.
|43.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, FOUR! Cracked! Full ball, outside off. Carey smacks it to the cover fence. That brings up the 100-run stand between these two.
|43.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Full ball, outside off. Carey looks to paddle it down to fine leg but gets hit on the pads.
|43.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Length ball, outside off. Hit towards sweeper cover for a single now.
|43.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Ashton Turner, Slower length ball, on middle. Turner hits it uppishly, but just short of long on, for one.
|43.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, A wide full ball, outside off. Carey drags it back to the bowler.
|43.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Alex Carey, Full ball, outside off. Carey looks to paddle it but gets the inside edge on the pads. Alzarri JosephÂ underarms it at the striker's end and the ball deflects after hitting the stumps. They get the single in the end.
|44.1 : Hayden Walsh to Alex Carey, OUT! BOWLED! Cleaned him up! Full pitched ball a bit quicker this time by Hayden Walsh. Alex CareyÂ looks to slog sweep over the on side, but misses it completely and the ball crashes onto the leg stump. Huge wicket this for West Indies.
|0.0 : Matthew WadeÂ walks out to bat.
|44.2 : Hayden Walsh to Matthew Wade, Googly! Flatter and pitched on leg stump. Matthew WadeÂ taps it the off side for one. He is off the mark.
|44.3 : Review time! West IndiesÂ have reviewed this for caught behind, but UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved.Â
|Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Tossed up outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ looks to sweep by shuffling in the crease, but misses. There is an appeal for LBW but turned down. They take the review but there is no bat on that one.
|44.4 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, Flatter ball on off. Ashton TurnerÂ gets an inside edge as he looks to hit this through the off side. And it was another googly from Hayden WalshÂ .
|44.5 : Hayden Walsh to Ashton Turner, OUT! CAUGHT! Falls on 49! Tossed up ball outside off. Ashton TurnerÂ top edges the sweep towards deep square leg. Evin LewisÂ takes a good running catch coming forward. Another set batter departs.
|Mitchell Starc is the new batter.
|44.6 : Hayden Walsh to Mitchell Starc, Tossed up down the leg side. Mitchell StarcÂ sweeps it towards deep sqaure leg for one.Â
|45.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Starc, Low full toss on off. Mitchell StarcÂ hits it straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|45.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Starc, Slower ball around off. Mitchell StarcÂ just taps it to point.
|45.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Starc, Slower ball, around off. Mitchell StarcÂ heaves it towards mid-wicket and Evin LewisÂ stops a certain boundary there. They take two.
|45.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Starc, Full and wide. Mitchell StarcÂ digs it out towards sweeper cover for one.
|45.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Matthew Wade, Full and wide yet again. Matthew WadeÂ drags it to the right of midÂ on,Â for a single.
|45.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Mitchell Starc, FOUR! Power! Half volley outside off. Mitchell StarcÂ smashes this one straight down the ground for a much-needed boundary.
|46.1 : Hayden Walsh to Matthew Wade, Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to deep point for one.
|46.2 : Hayden Walsh to Mitchell Starc, OUT! TAKEN! Hayden WalshÂ continues to impress! Shorter googly, on leg. Starc looks to pull it away but gets the top edge. Akeal HoseinÂ takes the easiest of catches at deep square leg.
|Adam ZampaÂ is the new man in.
|46.3 : Wes AgarÂ walks out to bat.
|Hayden Walsh to Matthew Wade, OUT! TAKEN! Oh my word! AustraliaÂ are imploding yet again and Hayden WalshÂ is on a hat-trick! Shorter ball, on off. Wade looks to pull but doesn't middle it. Shimron HetmyerÂ has plenty of time to settle under it and takes an easy catch at deep mid-wicket.
|46.4 : Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, No hat-trick then! Fuller ball, on off. Blocked out.
|46.5 : Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to covers.
|46.6 : Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, FOUR! Good shot! Nicely tossed up, outside off. Zampa carves it to the cover fence.
|47.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wes Agar, Off the mark in ODIs! Full ball, outside off. Wes AgarÂ punches it to deep point for one.
|47.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wes Agar, Shorter ball, on off. Agar looks to run it over the keeper but gets no bat on it.
|47.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wes Agar, An action replay of the previous delivery. Good bowling by Sheldon Cottrell.
|47.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wes Agar, Length ball, outside off. Punched to point for one.
|0.0 : Sheldon CottrellÂ is back on. 7-0-37-0 are his figures so far.
|47.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Adam Zampa, Shorter ball, outside off. Zampa gets the top edge as he looks to cut. It goes over cover so they get one.
|47.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to Wes Agar, FOUR! Edged for a boundary! Shorter ball, on off. Wes AgarÂ gets the top edge as he looks to pull. The ball goes over the keeper and runs to the fence.
|48.1 : Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, Tossed up outside off. Adam ZampaÂ comes down the track and lofts this over covers for a couple of runs.
|48.2 : Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, Tossed up again outside off. Adam ZampaÂ advances and lofts it towards sweeper cover for one.
|48.3 : Hayden Walsh to Wes Agar, Short and wide. Wes AgarÂ hits this one just wide off the long off fielder for a couple of runs.
|48.4 : Josh HazlewoodÂ is the last man in.
|Hayden Walsh to Wes Agar, OUT! STUMPED! AND Hayden WalshÂ gets a well-deserved five-for. Tossed up outside off. Wes AgarÂ dances down the track and misses the heave over long off. Nicholas PooranÂ whips the bails off and Wes AgarÂ departs. Wide called but Walsh won't mind!
|Hayden Walsh to Josh Hazlewood, Googly. Outside off. Josh HazlewoodÂ slogs hard, but misses.
|48.5 : Hayden Walsh to Josh Hazlewood, Flatter ball on stumps. Josh HazlewoodÂ looks to heave it over mid-wicket, gets an outside edge which hits Pooran's helmet. And the ball rolls towards square leg.
|48.6 : AustraliaÂ had a decent start as Josh PhilippeÂ and Ben McDermottÂ put on a 50-run stand. Josh PhilippeÂ fell after getting a start of 39 runs and the same happened with Mitchell Marsh as he fell for 20. Moises HenriquesÂ struggled for a while before getting out while looking to sweep and Ben McDermottÂ fell soon after. They were staring down the barrel but a brilliant stand between the skipper, Alex Carey, and Ashton TurnerÂ led the recovery. They put on a 100-run stand, Carey scored a fiftyÂ w
|A good bowling performance by West IndiesÂ means that they have restricted AustraliaÂ to an average score. The AustralianÂ batting was all about that one partnership in the middle overs as everyone else struggled to get going on a two-paced pitch.
|West IndiesÂ did not have the best of starts with the ball as Sheldon CottrellÂ and Jason HolderÂ struggled to find their rhythm at the start. But in the middle overs, Akeal HoseinÂ and Alzarri JosephÂ rocked the Australian top order with two wickets each. There was a strong stand in the middle overs and Aussies seemed well set to put on a massive score but Hayden WalshÂ dismissed both the set batters in the same over and went on to take his first 5-wicket haul in ODIs to make sure that the Aust
|Hayden Walsh to Adam Zampa, FOUR! Tossed up outside off. Adam ZampaÂ looks to smash the ball hard. Gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the boundary. The short third man fielder has no chance to stop that one. So, Australia have put up 252 runs on the board, but the target for West Indies according to DLS would be 257!
|Right then! 252 is what AustraliaÂ have scored. The DLS revised target for West IndiesÂ will be 257, the pitch isn't the easiest to bat on so it will be interesting to see how they approach it. Do join us for the chase as it shall start in a short while.
|Ashton TurnerÂ says that the conditions are really foreign to use but weÂ are getting used to themÂ due to the T20 series. Adds that the spinners will enjoy bowling here. Says that Alex and he got out at the wrong time but they still have a decent score. Further adds that the wicket will help the bowlers and they should look to take advantage of that.
|We are back for the chase! The Australian fielders are out in the middle. Evin LewisÂ and Shimron HetmyerÂ walk out to bat. Mitchell StarcÂ will start with the ball. Here we go..