share
49675L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2022-23 » Summary

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Cricket Score, Match 5, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2022-23, September 11, 2022

VAN
Vanuatu won the toss and elected to bat
Live