|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 0wd . 2 . . 3 1 | 1 . . . . . | . 2 . . . .
|Last bat : Sushant Modanic Aryansh Sharma b Junaid Siddique9(19b1x40x6) SR:47.37, FoW:32/2 (6.1 Ovs)
|12.4 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, No run.
|12.3 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, Lads it outside off, Aaron JonesÂ plays a reverse sweep but finds the man at third man.
|12.2 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, Slower one, down leg, Jones looks to block it but gets cramped on his thighs.
|12.1 : Aayan Khan to Monank Patel, Flatter one, on off, Patel punches it to covers for a single.
|11.6 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Lands it on off, Jones punches it to covers.
|11.5 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Full and on off, Jones punches it but finds the man at covers. Excellent fielding!
|11.4 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Bowls it on off, Patel flicks it to square leg for a single.
|11.3 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Lands it outside off, Patel drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. They collect two.
|11.2 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Full and on off, Patel blocks it to mid off.
|11.1 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Short and on leg, Patel looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces off the deck. Dot.
|10.6 : Aayan Khan to Monank Patel, Arm ball, outside off, Patel taps it to covers for one.
|10.5 : Aayan Khan to Monank Patel, Lands it on off, Patel eases it back towards the bowler.
|10.4 : Aayan Khan to Monank Patel, Too full and on off, this is blocked well.
|10.3 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, Bowls it on off, Jones punches it to covers for one.
|10.2 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, Tossed up, on middle, this is again defended towards square leg.
|10.1 : Aayan Khan to Aaron Jones, Slower one, on middle, Jones tucks it to the man at square leg.
|9.6 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Bowls it on a length and just outside off, Patel looks to drive it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|9.5 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Full and on off, this is defended towards point.
|9.4 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Lands it outside off, Aaron JonesÂ punches it to covers for one.
|9.3 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Keeps it bowling fuller, Aaron JonesÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|9.2 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Bowls it on off, Aaron JonesÂ blocks it to covers.
|9.1 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Full, angling in, Aaron JonesÂ blocks it to mid off.
|8.6 : Junaid Siddique to Monank Patel, FOUR! Sublime! Touch short and on off, Monank PatelÂ hangs back and punches it through extra covers for a boundary.
|Junaid Siddique to Monank Patel, Wide! A wayward bouncer, Monank PatelÂ offers no stroke.
|8.5 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Lands it on middle, Aaron JonesÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|8.4 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, FOUR! Too full and on off, Aaron JonesÂ picks it well and drives it through extra covers for a boundary. He gets off the mark!
|0.2 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Some extra bounce, outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ fends it back.
|8.3 : Junaid Siddique to Monank Patel, Full and on off, Monank PatelÂ taps it to mid off for a quick single.
|8.2 : Junaid Siddique to Monank Patel, On a length and on off, Monank PatelÂ blocks it to mid off.
|6.5 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Bowls it on off, this is defended towards covers.
|6.4 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Full and on off, Aaron JonesÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|6.3 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Full and outside off, Aaron JonesÂ taps it to point.
|6.2 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Full and outside off, Aaron JonesÂ blocks it to mid off.
|6.1 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, OUT! IN THE AIR... AND TAKEN! Short and on middle, Sushant ModaniÂ swivels to pull it but gets a top edge. It lobs to the left of the keeper.Â Aryansh Sharma runs to his left, calls forÂ it, and completes the catch. Both the USA openers are back into the hut now!
|Junaid Siddique to Monank Patel, Full and on middle, Monank PatelÂ flicks it to mid-wicket. The misfield allows the batters to collect two.
|5.6 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Monank Patel, Sways it down leg, Monank PatelÂ looks to flick itb ut gets cramped on his pads. A stifled appeal but turned down.
|5.5 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Saiteja Mukkamalla's cameo comes to an end and Muhammad JawadullahÂ has the last laugh. Short and wide, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ looks to slap it but misses and gets the slightest of the edge. The ball carries behind the sticks andÂ Aryansh Sharma does the rest.
|5.4 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, FOUR MORE! On the charge! Full and outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ cuts it through backward point as the ball finds the fence in no time.
|5.3 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, FOUR! Errs his line and bowls it on leg, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ picks it well and flicks it over backward square leg for a one-bounce boundary!
|5.2 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, On a length and outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ offers no stroke.
|5.1 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, FOUR! Lovely shot. Full and on off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ picks it well and heaves it over mid-wicket as the ball finds the fence.
|4.6 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, On a hard length, just outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ tries to block it but gets beaten.
|4.5 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Full and on off, Sushant ModaniÂ taps it to point.
|4.4 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Full and outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ steers it through point. The fielder does well to chase it. They collect three.
|4.3 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Lands it on off, Sushant ModaniÂ drives it to covers for one.
|4.2 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Full and on off, Sushant ModaniÂ defends it solidly off the front foot.
|4.1 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Lands it outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ drives it to covers for a single. There is a bit of mix up as theÂ fielder makes an excellent stop and has a shy at the batter's end but misses. A direct hit would have been close.
|7.6 : Ali Naseer to Aaron Jones, Full and outside off, Aaron JonesÂ drives it but finds the cover fielder.
|3.5 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Fuller one, outside off, Sushant Modanitries to drive it but gets beaten. Five dots in a row!
|3.4 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Good length, on leg, Sushant ModaniÂ blocks it to mid off.
|3.3 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Sways it outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|3.2 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Lands it on off, Sushant ModaniÂ taps it to mid on.
|3.1 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Full, on middle and leg, Sushant ModaniÂ blocks it to mid off.
|2.6 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Bowls it on off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ defends it to point.
|7.5 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Bowls it on off, Monank PatelÂ punches it to covers. The fielder makes a half stop and restricts them to a single.
|Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Full and on off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ blocks it to mid off.
|2.4 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Short and wide, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ offers no stroke.
|2.3 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Another dot ball as this is again defended towards point.
|2.2 : Junaid Siddique to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Lands it on off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ dabs it to point.
|2.1 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Full and on off, Sushant ModaniÂ taps it to mid off for a quick single.
|1.6 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, Sways it outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ guides it to third man for one.
|1.5 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, A low full toss, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ flicks it in the gap through mid-wicket for three runs.
|1.4 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Full, outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ drives it to the left of mid off. Dot.
|1.3 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Bowls it on off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ knocks it to the man at mid on.
|1.2 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, On a length and outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ drives it to covers for a brace. He gets off the mark!
|1.1 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Short and just outside off, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Wide! Another one down leg, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ misses his flick again.Â
|Muhammad Jawadullah to Saiteja Mukkamalla, Wide! Lands it down leg, Saiteja MukkamallaÂ misses his flick.
|7.4 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, FOUR! Excellent from Monank Patel! On a length and some width on offer, Monank PatelÂ hangs back and punches it through covers for a boundary!
|0.6 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, On a length and outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ blocks it to point.
|0.5 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Bowls it outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ punches it to point.
|0.4 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Bowls it outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.3 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Lands it on leg, Sushant ModaniÂ tucks it to square leg for a brace. USA and Sushant ModaniÂ are off the mark!
|0.1 : Junaid Siddique to Sushant Modani, Starts with a length ball on off, Sushant ModaniÂ blocks it to mid on.
|7.3 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Full and outside off, Monank PatelÂ blocks it to mid off.
|7.1 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Full and on off, Monank PatelÂ blocks it solidly.
|7.2 : Ali Naseer to Monank Patel, Lands it outside off, Monank PatelÂ drives it through covers for a brace. Good work in the deep.
|6.6 : Junaid Siddique to Aaron Jones, Bowls it down leg, Aaron JonesÂ misses his flick as the ball gets off his pads and rolls towards fine leg. They collect two leg byes.
|6.1 : Aaron JonesÂ walks in at number 4.
|5.5 : Monank PatelÂ walks in at number 3.
|3.6 : Muhammad Jawadullah to Sushant Modani, FOUR! Lovely timing on this! Full, outside off, Sushant ModaniÂ drives it with the full face of the bat through mid off for a boundary.
|Muhammad JawadullahÂ to share the attack.