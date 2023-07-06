|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 . | 4 . . 4 2 .
|Last bat : Basil Hameedb Ali Khan44(43b2x41x6) SR:102.33, FoW:299/4 (49.1 Ovs)
|49.6 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Wide!
|Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Wide! On aÂ length way too wide outside off, Asif KhanÂ leaves it all alone.
|49.5 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, FOUR! On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ clears his front foot and smashes this over the bowler's head forÂ a boundary down the ground.
|49.4 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Yorker again and this time on off, Asif KhanÂ drills it to the extra-cover fielder for no run.
|49.3 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Wide yorker, Asif KhanÂ leaves this but the umpires sees this as a fair delivery.
|49.2 : Ali Khan to Ali Naseer, Fuller one wide of off, Ali NaseerÂ pushes this towards extra-cover and takes a single.
|49.1 : Ali NaseerÂ walks out next.
|Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, OUT! BOWLED'EM! Basil HameedÂ tries to get cheeky here bu edges one into his stumps for his dismissal. Fuller one outside off, Basil HameedÂ moves to his off and looks to ramp it but edges this into the middle for his dismissal.
|48.6 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, Yorker nailed to perfection, Basil HameedÂ pushes this to extra-cover and takes a single.
|48.5 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler but United Arab EmiratesÂ wouldn't mind more of it. Slower one in middle, Basil HameedÂ looks to flic but gets an inside edge that takes the ball racing through towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
|48.4 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ pushes this towards long on for a single.
|Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, No ball! OH NO! This is the last thing Jessy SinghÂ and USAÂ could ask for a no ball against Asif Khan. Fuller one in middle, Basil HameedÂ drills it to long on for a single.
|48.3 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery in middle, Basil HameedÂ pulls it towards deep square leg and a misfield turns a single into a boundary here.
|48.2 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, On a length sliding down leg, Basil HameedÂ looks to go big but misses out as the ball has hit him on the inside of his thigh and he is down in some pain. The physio is out again with the magic spray this time.
|48.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On aÂ length in middle, Asif KhanÂ inside edges this to short fine leg and takes a single.
|47.6 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide yorker outside off, Basil HameedÂ moves to his off and looks to flick but misses out.
|47.5 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ thumps this towards sweeper cover and jogs off for a single.
|47.4 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Full and wide outside off, Basil HameedÂ drills this towards sweeper cover for a single.
|47.3 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Wide yorker outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this towards extra-cover for a single.
|47.2 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, SIX! Asif KhanÂ is on fire as he is motoring through his innings and smashing the ball all around the park. Over-pitched in middle, Asif KhanÂ smashes this over the sight screen for a huge six.
|47.1 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Full and wide outside off, Basil HameedÂ drives this towards sweeper cover for a single.
|46.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ looks to go big again but the bat turns in his hands and the ball as rolled all the way to the fence in between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for four runs.
|46.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, SIX! New ball please say Asif KhanÂ as he has dispatched it way outside the park. On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ rocks back and slogs it well over the fence towards the long on region for a monstrous maximum.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, No ball and Six!Â Waist high full toss in middle, Asif KhanÂ rocks back and clubs this away for a maximum towards the deep mid-wicket region. Free-hit upcoming for Asif KhanÂ and this is alarming for USA.
|46.4 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, On a length in middle, Basil HameedÂ drills it towards long on for a single.
|46.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Fuller one on off, Asif KhanÂ drills this towards long on and takes a single.
|46.2 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, Yorker in middle, Basil HameedÂ manages to keep it out as the take a single of it too.
|46.1 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, SIX! On a length around off, Basil HameedÂ makes some room and slogs this over the long on fielder for a maximum. They are motoring towards 300 here.
|45.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, SIX! This has been crunched out of the park for a maximum. On a length around off, Asif KhanÂ swings hard and he connects well as the ball has been lofted over the extra-cover region for a maximum.
|45.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length going across the batter, Asif KhanÂ looks to slog but misses out.
|45.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, Short-pitched delivery in middle, Basil HameedÂ pulls this but the timing was off as the ball has rolled towards mid-wicket for a single.
|45.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Short-pitched delivery wide of off, Asif KhanÂ plays the short arm jab towards wide long off for a single.
|45.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, FOUR! Over-pitched wide of off, Asif KhanÂ waits for it and thumps this powerfully through extra-cover region for a boundary.
|45.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, On a length around middle, Basil HameedÂ rollsÂ this towards the fine leg region for a single.
|44.6 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On a length wide of off, Asif KhanÂ punches this powerfully towards extra-cover for a single and an overthrow at the keeper's end gets them an extra run too.
|44.5 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Fuller one down leg, Basil HameedÂ looks to play the ramp shot but toe pokes it towards square leg for a single.
|44.4 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ pushes it to long on for a single.
|44.3 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Yorker wide of off, Basil HameedÂ keeps it out with a block near the square on off and takes a single. Good running between the wickets.
|44.2 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Fuller one in middle, Asif KhanÂ drills this to long on and takes a single.
|44.1 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, 2 runs.Fuller one wide of off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to sweeper cover for a couple.
|43.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Fuller one outside off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to sweeper cover and takes a single.
|43.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Back of a length delivery slower in pace, Asif KhanÂ moves to his off looking to pull but misses out.
|43.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, Full and wide outside off, Basil HameedÂ drills this to backward point for a single.
|43.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, Short and wide of off, Basil HameedÂ moves to his leg to create some room but misses out.
|43.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to sweeper cover for a single and a roar of delight as he reached his century with this.
|43.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to sweeper cover for a couple.
|42.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up in middle, Asif KhanÂ drills this to sweeper cover and takes a single.
|42.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Asif KhanÂ thumps this down the ground for a boundary back past the bowler in a flash.
|42.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to point for no run.
|42.3 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ looks to go big but edges this over the bowlers head towards mid off for a single.
|42.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up wide of off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to long off for a single.
|42.1 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ pushes this to point and takes a quick single.
|41.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, Slower one on off, Basil HameedÂ guides this to short third man for no run.
|41.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, On a length around off, Basil HameedÂ punches this to deep extra-cover for a couple.
|41.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, On a length in middle, Basil HameedÂ tucks it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|41.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Fuller one wide of off, Asif KhanÂ drives this towards point for a single.
|41.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, FOUR! On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ chooses his spot well as he clears his front foot and slogs this over the bowlers head for a boundary.
|41.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Basil Hameed, On a length outside off, Basil HameedÂ guides this towards third man for a single.
|40.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ pushes this towards long on and takes a single.
|40.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Short of a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this towards vacant mid off and takes a single.
|40.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Basil Hameed, Fuller one around off, Basil HameedÂ pushes this towards extra-cover and takes a single.
|40.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ defends this towards short mid-wicket.
|40.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Quicker and flatter in middle, Asif KhanÂ pulls it flat towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|40.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Basil Hameed, Short of a length outside off, Basil HameedÂ punches this towards sweeper cover for a single.
|39.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ drives it to point for no run.
|Powerplay 3! The fielding side will now be allowed 5 fielder outside the 30-yard circle.
|39.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this back to the bowler.
|39.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, FOUR! Short of a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ hops back and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|39.3 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ drills it to long off for a single.
|39.2 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Fuller one following the batter to his leg, Basil HameedÂ balloons this off his pads for no run.
|39.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.
|38.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Good length delivery in middle, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to long on and takes a single.
|38.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On aÂ length in middle, Asif KhanÂ tucks this to long on for a couple.
|38.4 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length around off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to the bowler for no run.
|38.3 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, Good length delivery outside off Basil HameedÂ taps this to third man for a single.
|38.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On aÂ length outside off, Asif KhanÂ drives this towards mid off for a single.
|38.1 : Jessy Singh to Basil Hameed, On a length in middle, Basil HameedÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
|37.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, SIX! Juicy half-volley outside off, Asif KhanÂ hops back and lofts this powerfully over the extra-cover region for a huge six.
|37.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Short and wide of off, Asif KhanÂ taps this to point for no run.
|37.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Quicker and flatter on off, Asif KhanÂ defends this back towards the bowler.
|37.3 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up around off, Basil HameedÂ drills this towards long off for a single.
|37.2 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Fuller one on off, Basil HameedÂ strides out and defends this well.
|37.1 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up on off, Basil HameedÂ defends this off the front foot.
|36.6 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Short-pitched delivery in middle, Asif KhanÂ defends this well in the end.
|36.5 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Back of a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ looks to flick but misses out as the ball has clipped above the knee roll.
|36.4 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Short-pitched delivery outside off, Basil HameedÂ taps it towards the third man region and takes a single.
|36.3 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, On a length outside off, Basil HameedÂ drives this towards extra-cover for no run. Aaron JonesÂ seems to have taken a blow while saving this.
|36.2 : Slight delay as the physio has rushed into the field after Basil HameedÂ was hit on the helmet by a bumper from Ali Khan.
|Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, A very good bouncer with an extra bit of pace, Basil HameedÂ looks to pull but misses out and the ball has hit the batter flush on his helmet. The physio has raced out in the middle.
|36.1 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, On a length outside off, Basil HameedÂ drives this towards mid off for no run.
|Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Wide! On a length going down leg, Basil HameedÂ looks to flick but misses out.
|35.6 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Tossed up wide of off, Basil HameedÂ drives this to extra-cover and a misfield earns the team a single.
|35.5 : Nisarg Patel to Basil Hameed, Much slower and wide of off, Basil HameedÂ looks to defend but gets beaten.
|35.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Quicker and flatter on off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this towards sweeper cover for a single.
|35.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Short and wide of off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it towards the third man region and takes a couple.
|35.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, FOUR! Tossed up but a bit straighter in the line of stumps, Asif KhanÂ powerfully drills this through cover for a boundary.
|35.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Tossed up outside off, Asif KhanÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|34.6 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides this to third man for a single.
|Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Wide! Food length delivery going down leg, Asif KhanÂ looks to flick but misses out as the umpire signals wide.
|34.5 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On a length skidding past the batter, Asif KhanÂ gets away from the line of it.
|Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, 2 Wides! Full and wide down leg, Basil HameedÂ looks to flick but misses out and they take a single too.
|34.4 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, Short and just wide of off, Basil HameedÂ cuts it to the point fielder for no run.
|34.3 : Ali Khan to Basil Hameed, On a length in middle, Basil HameedÂ flicks this towards the fine leg fielder and takes a couple.
|34.2 : Basil HameedÂ walks out next.
|Ali Khan to Rohan Mustafa, OUT! BOWLED'EM! On a length bang on top of off, Rohan MustafaÂ looks to run this down to the third man region but misses out and the ball has clipped the top of off. The bails are scattered in opposite directions and Rohan MustafaÂ has to walk back.
|34.1 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, On alength around pads, Asif KhanÂ flicks this towards fine leg for a single.
|33.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this towards long on for a single.
|33.5 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ nudges this to the fine leg region for a single.
|33.4 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to the third man region and takes a single.
|33.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Fortune favors the brave. On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ looks to go big but gets an inside edge sliding past the leg pole for a boundary towards fine leg.
|33.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ looks to poke at it but gets beaten.
|33.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Good length delivery in middle, Asif KhanÂ clears his front leg and pulls this towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|32.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drives this to extra cover for no run.
|32.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, FOUR! A change in intent is visible in this over. Short and wide of off, Rohan MustafaÂ hops onto hi backfoot and punches this through cover for a bndary.
|32.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drives it but finds the fielder at point.
|32.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Full and wide outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ punches this to cover-point for no run.
|32.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|32.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, SIX! Tossed up outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ advances down the track and slogs this overt the long on fielder for a huge six.Â
|31.6 : Time for a drinks break. United Arab EmiratesÂ have been solid today and has looked to take the game deep. Asif KhanÂ has eased past his half-century and the team will be looking to score big today. USAÂ have bowled well but they need wickets.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length in middle, Asif KhanÂ tucks it to the mid-wicket fielder for n run.
|31.5 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around off, Rohan MustafaÂ drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|31.4 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On aÂ length around middle, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the mid-wicket fielder for no run.Â
|Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Wide! On a length drifting down leg, Rohan MustafaÂ leaves it.
|31.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length around off, Asif KhanÂ nudges this towards fine leg and takes a single to bring up his half-century.
|31.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|31.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Fuller one outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to extra-cover for no run.
|30.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this solidly from behind.
|30.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drills this to the mid off fielder.
|30.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this off his front foot.
|30.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up around middle, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to third man and takes a single.
|30.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to fine leg for a single.
|30.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|29.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Short and wide outside off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to the point region for a couple. The fielder at point misfielded it.
|29.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to mid off for no run.
|29.4 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Good length delivery around off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot.
|29.3 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this in the gap on the on side and takes a single.
|29.2 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Good length delivery around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the deep square leg region and takes a couple.Â
|Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, WIDE! Short-pitched delivery angling down leg, Rohan MustafaÂ looks to pull but misses out.
|29.1 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the mid off region for no run.
|28.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|28.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|28.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drills this back towards the bowler.
|28.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this with a big stride forward.
|28.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to the left of the bowler towards long off for a single.
|28.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|27.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, On a length outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the cover fielder for no run.
|27.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, Good length delivery outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.
|27.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|27.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! On a length outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ strides out looking to block it but gets a faint edge into the hands of Monank PatelÂ behind the wickets. A promising start by the stand-in skipper is cut short.
|Rohan MustafaÂ walks out next.
|27.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, On a length angling across the batter, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to poke but gets beaten.
|26.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ once again makes some room by shuffling to his leg and lofting this over cover for four.
|27.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Back of a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to the point region for a single.
|26.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, 4 Byes. Pitched up missing everybody just outside leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to block but gets beaten and the keeper misses it too. Four runs of byes here.
|26.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ moves to his leg, @lofts this over extra-cover for a beautiful looking boundary.
|26.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Length dragged back a bit, Vriitya AravindÂ hops back and cuts this to sweeper cover for a couple.
|26.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller one on off, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes this back to the bowler.
|26.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|25.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Good length delivery outside off, Asif KhanÂ punches this to extra-cover for no run.
|25.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On alength in middle, Asif KhanÂ punches this to the off side for no run.
|25.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Back of a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|25.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to short cover for no run.
|25.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Short and wide outside off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to the point fielder for no run.
|25.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot.
|24.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Lands it on off, Vriitya AravindÂ guides it to deep covers for a brace.
|24.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full, angling in, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it to short covers.
|24.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it to covers.
|24.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Some turn and bounce, Vriitya AravindÂ fends it to short covers.
|24.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to point for a quick single.
|24.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full, on middle and leg, Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to mid on for one.
|23.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, shaping away further, Asif KhanÂ looks to cut it but gets beaten.
|23.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length with some extra bounce, Asif KhanÂ looks to guide it but gets beaten.
|23.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Too full and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to covers for one.
|23.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Another one outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to drive it but misses again.
|23.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Lands it on a length and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|23.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Full and outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides it to third man for a single.
|22.6 : Saurabh NetravalkarÂ comes back into the attack.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Short and wide, Asif KhanÂ punches it to covers for one.
|22.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to covers.
|22.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it to covers for one. Gets off the mark straight away.
|22.3 : Vriitya AravindÂ walks in at number 3.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Â Nosthush Kenjige takes a blinder. Full and on off, Aryansh SharmaÂ looks to play at it but mistimes his stroke. The ball carries to the left of the bowler. He dives to his left and takes a stunning catch. Aryansh SharmaÂ makes his way back after a fine, fine knock.
|22.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, SIX! Up, up and over! Full and on middle, Sharma dances down the wicket and lofts it over long off for a maximum!
|22.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|21.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Hundred up for United Arab Emirates. Full and outside off, Khan drives it to covers for a brace.
|21.5 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it to the, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|21.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan taps it to covers.
|21.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Lands it on off, Khan blocks it to covers.
|21.2 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Fifty up for the young Aryansh Sharma. Full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers for one.
|21.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Full and outside off, Sharma blocks it back.
|20.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it down leg, Khan looks to flick it but misses and gets rapped on his pads. A stifled appeal but turned down.
|20.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan eases it to covers.
|20.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|20.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, angling in, Khan looks to slap it but gets an outside edge as the ball races away from the fence.
|20.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Another dot ball as this is again played towards point.
|20.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, No run.
|19.6 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Sharma let's it go.
|19.5 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, SIX! Well timed! Full and on off, angling in, Sharma picks it well and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
|19.4 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on middle, Sharma blocks it back towards the bowler.
|19.3 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Slower one on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|19.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Short and wide, Khan punches it to covers for one.
|19.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it down leg, Sharma looks to flick it but gets his pads towards fine leg for a single.
|18.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it on middle, Khan blocks it solidly off the front foot.
|18.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended well.
|18.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|18.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Edgy! Tossed up, outside off, Sharma looks to slap it but gets a top edge as the ball races away from the third man fence.
|18.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, In the air... And safe! Full and on off, giving it some aur, Khan lofts it but mistimes his stroke. It goes in the air and drops safely at covers. They cross.
|18.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up, on off, Khan blocks it to covers.
|17.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Some turn and bounce, Khan pushes it to covers for one.
|17.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Outside off again, Khan cuts it to point. Five dots in a row!
|17.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Lands it outside off, Khan blocks it towards point.
|17.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle, Khan taps it to mid off.
|17.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Some turn and bounce, Khan punches it to covers.
|17.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended well.
|16.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Floates it up on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|16.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|16.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan drives it to covers for one.
|16.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, SIX! Fix maximum of the game! Slower one, right into the slot, Khan reads it well and lofts it over long off as the ball sails over the ropes.
|16.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it back.
|16.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Some turn and bounce, Sharma drives it to covers for a single.
|15.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full, angling in, Khan blocks it to point.
|15.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Another dot ball as this is played towards covers.
|15.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out.
|15.3 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Another single as this is driven towards covers.
|15.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, A single as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|15.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out.
|14.6 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, this is defended well.
|14.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is blocked out watchfully.
|14.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Excellent from Sharma! Short and on off, Sharma hangs back and pulls it over mid-wicket as the ball races away from the fence.
|14.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Another single as this is guided towards the third man region.
|14.2 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.1 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, On a length and on off, Sharma blocks it to covers.
|13.6 : Drinks! A fine, fine start from the United Arab EmiratesÂ openers as they are 61 for no loss inside 14 overs of play. They will look to continue with the same momentum and put up a mammoth total on the board. USAÂ will look to pick some quick wickets and put their opponents under some pressure. Let's see how the remaining contest pans out...
|Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended towards the fielder at covers.
|13.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it solidly.
|13.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Khan guides it to third man for two more runs.
|13.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan drives it to deep covers for a brace.
|13.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out solidly.
|13.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, A single as this is played towards mid off.
|Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|12.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|12.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Sways it down leg, Sharma looks to flick it but gets rapped off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|12.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma defends it solidly off the front foot.
|12.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Some extra bounce, on off, Khan punches it to covers for a single.
|12.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Fifty up for United Arab Emirates! On a length and outside off, Khan cuts it crisply through backward point for a boundary.
|12.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan flicks it to the mid-wicket fielder.
|11.6 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Angles it on middle and off, Sharma drives it to the fielder at covers.
|11.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and outside off, Khan taps it to deep covers for a single.
|11.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and angling in, Khan defends it solidly.
|11.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Outside off this time, this is played towards covers.
|11.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan taps it to covers.
|11.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma flicks to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Full and on off, angling in, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|10.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Sways it on off, Khan punches it to the man at covers.
|10.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and outside off, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|10.3 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, this is played towards covers.
|10.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Lands it on middle, Khan drives it to covers for one.
|10.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Lands it on off, this is defended towards covers.
|9.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on middle, Sharma picks it well and punches it to deep covers for a brace.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|9.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch short and on off, Sharma punches it to covers.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Sharma offers no stroke.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Sharma looks to play at it but misses.
|9.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|9.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is played towards covers.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|9.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|9.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, Sharma picks it well and punches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|8.6 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, A single as this is played towards covers.
|8.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|8.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is blocked towards mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, A single as this is played towards third man.
|8.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid on for a brace.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Wide! Lands it down leg, Khan let's it go.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, No ball! Full and on off, blocked towards covers.
|8.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Full and on off, Khan picks it well and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|7.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|7.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Beauty! Full and just outside off, shaping away a shade, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.4 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Short and on off, Khan pulls it awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Good length, outside off, Khan looks to slap it but misses.
|7.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch full, shaping away, Sharma looks to flick it but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
|7.1 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Full and on leg, Khan tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma blocks it to covers.
|6.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full, outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|6.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Pitched up, on off, Sharma drives it but finds the man at covers.
|6.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma looks to play at it but misses.
|6.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Finds the gap! On a length and on off, Sharma opens the face of the bat and guides it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|6.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Slower one, outside off, Khan steers it to deep backward point for a single.
|5.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on leg, shaping away further, Sharma looks to block it but gets cramped on his pads. A loud appeal but turned down. Perhaps, missing leg.
|5.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|5.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps blocks it watchfully.
|5.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma punches it to the man at point.
|5.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma drives it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.Â
|5.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.
|4.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. Dot.
|4.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Khan let's it go.
|4.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Sharma slaps it to mid off. The misfield allows the batters to cross.
|4.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, Sharma punches it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left. Dot.
|4.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a hard length and on middle and leg, Sharma tucks it to deep backward square leg for a brace.
|4.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch short and outside off, Khan cuts it away to deep point for a single.
|3.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Too full and on middle, Sharma blocks it to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma looks to block it but misses another one.
|3.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Another one outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to loft it but gets beaten again!
|3.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|3.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, this is defended towards point.
|3.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
|2.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, A maiden from Netravalkar! On a length and on middle, Khan blocks it to short mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch fuller and on middle, Khan blocks it awkwardly towards covers. Excellent bowling there!
|2.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle and leg, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. He wanted a quick single but the non striker sent him back.
|2.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length and on off, Khan blocks it to point. Three dots now.
|2.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle, this is defended towards point.
|2.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length, angling in, on middle and leg, Khan fends it to short covers.
|1.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full, angling in, Sharma covers his line and blocks it back. Good over for theÂ United Arab Emirates.
|1.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma punches it to deep point for a brace.
|1.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Good start from Sharma. Short and on middle, Sharma picks it well and plays a hook shot through mid-wicket for four runs.
|1.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch short and outside off, Sharma fends it to the fielder at point.
|1.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away from the batter, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten.
|1.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! On a length and some width on offer, Sharma crunches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence in no time.
|0.6 : Ali KhanÂ to share the attack.
|Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides it to the mn at point.
|0.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a length and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to extra covers and gets off the mark.Â
|0.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Make it four dots. Touch fuller and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ defends it to mid off again.
|0.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Good length, angling in, Aryansh SharmaÂ taps it to mid off. Three dots in a row.
|0.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Some extra bounce, with some movement, Aryansh SharmaÂ fends it to mid off.
|0.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Starts with a length ball outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to the fielder at covers. Dot.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. USAÂ players move in the middle and take their respective fielding positions. Aryansh SharmaÂ and Asif KhanÂ are the batters for United Arab Emirates.Â Saurabh NetravalkarÂ comes to ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin. The teams stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be theÂ United Arab EmiratesÂ first, followed by the national anthem of theÂ USA.
|Monank PatelÂ the skipper of USAÂ says they would have bowled first. Adds that they would want to play the best brand of cricket and would like to come good against the USA. Informs that they have got one change.
|Vriitya Aravind the skipper of United Arab EmiratesÂ says they would like to bat first. Adds that the ball wasn't doing much early on and that the pitch remains same throughout the day. Adds that they would want to put a big score on board and defend it later. Informs that they have a couple of changes.
|United Arab EmiratesÂ (Playing XI) - Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (C) (WK), Ethan D'souza, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
|USA (Playing XI) - Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C)(WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
|TOSS-: United Arab EmiratesÂ have won the coin flip and they have decided to BAT first.