|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 . | 4 . . 4 2 .
|Last bat : Vriitya Aravind (C)c Monank Patel b Saurabh Netravalkar15(17b2x40x6) SR:88.24, FoW:130/2 (27.3 Ovs)
|31.5 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run.
|31.4 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On aÂ length around middle, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the mid-wicket fielder for no run.Â
|Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Wide! On a length drifting down leg, Rohan MustafaÂ leaves it.
|31.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length around off, Asif KhanÂ nudges this towards fine leg and takes a single to bring up his half-century.
|31.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|31.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Fuller one outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to extra-cover for no run.
|30.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this solidly from behind.
|30.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drills this to the mid off fielder.
|30.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this off his front foot.
|30.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up around middle, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to third man and takes a single.
|30.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to fine leg for a single.
|30.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|29.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Short and wide outside off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to the point region for a couple. The fielder at point misfielded it.
|29.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ pushes this to mid off for no run.
|29.4 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Good length delivery around off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot.
|29.3 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this in the gap on the on side and takes a single.
|29.2 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, Good length delivery around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the deep square leg region and takes a couple.Â
|Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, WIDE! Short-pitched delivery angling down leg, Rohan MustafaÂ looks to pull but misses out.
|29.1 : Jessy Singh to Rohan Mustafa, On a length around off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the mid off region for no run.
|28.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one around pads, Rohan MustafaÂ tucks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|28.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|28.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one on off, Rohan MustafaÂ drills this back towards the bowler.
|28.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Rohan Mustafa, Tossed up on off, Rohan MustafaÂ defends this with a big stride forward.
|28.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to the left of the bowler towards long off for a single.
|28.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|27.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, On a length outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the cover fielder for no run.
|27.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, Good length delivery outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.
|27.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Rohan Mustafa, Fuller one outside off, Rohan MustafaÂ drives it to the cover fielder.
|27.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! On a length outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ strides out looking to block it but gets a faint edge into the hands of Monank PatelÂ behind the wickets. A promising start by the stand-in skipper is cut short.
|Rohan MustafaÂ walks out next.
|27.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, On a length angling across the batter, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to poke but gets beaten.
|26.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ once again makes some room by shuffling to his leg and lofting this over cover for four.
|27.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Back of a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to the point region for a single.
|26.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, 4 Byes. Pitched up missing everybody just outside leg, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to block but gets beaten and the keeper misses it too. Four runs of byes here.
|26.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ moves to his leg, @lofts this over extra-cover for a beautiful looking boundary.
|26.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Length dragged back a bit, Vriitya AravindÂ hops back and cuts this to sweeper cover for a couple.
|26.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller one on off, Vriitya AravindÂ pushes this back to the bowler.
|26.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Tossed up in middle, Vriitya AravindÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|25.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Good length delivery outside off, Asif KhanÂ punches this to extra-cover for no run.
|25.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On alength in middle, Asif KhanÂ punches this to the off side for no run.
|25.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Back of a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|25.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length outside off, Asif KhanÂ drives this to short cover for no run.
|25.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Short and wide outside off, Asif KhanÂ cuts it to the point fielder for no run.
|25.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Tossed up on off, Asif KhanÂ defends this off the front foot.
|24.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Lands it on off, Vriitya AravindÂ guides it to deep covers for a brace.
|24.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full, angling in, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it to short covers.
|24.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ blocks it to covers.
|24.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Some turn and bounce, Vriitya AravindÂ fends it to short covers.
|24.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it outside off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to point for a quick single.
|24.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full, on middle and leg, Vriitya AravindÂ flicks it to mid on for one.
|23.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, shaping away further, Asif KhanÂ looks to cut it but gets beaten.
|23.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length with some extra bounce, Asif KhanÂ looks to guide it but gets beaten.
|23.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Too full and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to covers for one.
|23.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Another one outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to drive it but misses again.
|23.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Vriitya Aravind, Lands it on a length and outside off, Vriitya AravindÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|23.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Full and outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides it to third man for a single.
|22.6 : Saurabh NetravalkarÂ comes back into the attack.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Short and wide, Asif KhanÂ punches it to covers for one.
|22.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Asif KhanÂ taps it to covers.
|22.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Vriitya Aravind, Full and on off, Vriitya AravindÂ taps it to covers for one. Gets off the mark straight away.
|22.3 : Vriitya AravindÂ walks in at number 3.
|Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Â Nosthush Kenjige takes a blinder. Full and on off, Aryansh SharmaÂ looks to play at it but mistimes his stroke. The ball carries to the left of the bowler. He dives to his left and takes a stunning catch. Aryansh SharmaÂ makes his way back after a fine, fine knock.
|22.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, SIX! Up, up and over! Full and on middle, Sharma dances down the wicket and lofts it over long off for a maximum!
|22.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|21.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Hundred up for United Arab Emirates. Full and outside off, Khan drives it to covers for a brace.
|21.5 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it to the, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|21.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan taps it to covers.
|21.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Lands it on off, Khan blocks it to covers.
|21.2 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Fifty up for the young Aryansh Sharma. Full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers for one.
|21.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Full and outside off, Sharma blocks it back.
|20.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it down leg, Khan looks to flick it but misses and gets rapped on his pads. A stifled appeal but turned down.
|20.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan eases it to covers.
|20.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|20.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, angling in, Khan looks to slap it but gets an outside edge as the ball races away from the fence.
|20.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Another dot ball as this is again played towards point.
|20.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, No run.
|19.6 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Sharma let's it go.
|19.5 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, SIX! Well timed! Full and on off, angling in, Sharma picks it well and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
|19.4 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on middle, Sharma blocks it back towards the bowler.
|19.3 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Slower one on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|19.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Short and wide, Khan punches it to covers for one.
|19.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it down leg, Sharma looks to flick it but gets his pads towards fine leg for a single.
|18.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Lands it on middle, Khan blocks it solidly off the front foot.
|18.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended well.
|18.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|18.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Edgy! Tossed up, outside off, Sharma looks to slap it but gets a top edge as the ball races away from the third man fence.
|18.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, In the air... And safe! Full and on off, giving it some aur, Khan lofts it but mistimes his stroke. It goes in the air and drops safely at covers. They cross.
|18.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Tossed up, on off, Khan blocks it to covers.
|17.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Some turn and bounce, Khan pushes it to covers for one.
|17.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Outside off again, Khan cuts it to point. Five dots in a row!
|17.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Lands it outside off, Khan blocks it towards point.
|17.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle, Khan taps it to mid off.
|17.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Some turn and bounce, Khan punches it to covers.
|17.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended well.
|16.6 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Floates it up on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|16.5 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|16.4 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan drives it to covers for one.
|16.3 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, SIX! Fix maximum of the game! Slower one, right into the slot, Khan reads it well and lofts it over long off as the ball sails over the ropes.
|16.2 : Nosthush Kenjige to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it back.
|16.1 : Nosthush Kenjige to Aryansh Sharma, Some turn and bounce, Sharma drives it to covers for a single.
|15.6 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full, angling in, Khan blocks it to point.
|15.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Another dot ball as this is played towards covers.
|15.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out.
|15.3 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Another single as this is driven towards covers.
|15.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, A single as this is flicked towards mid-wicket.
|15.1 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out.
|14.6 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, this is defended well.
|14.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is blocked out watchfully.
|14.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Excellent from Sharma! Short and on off, Sharma hangs back and pulls it over mid-wicket as the ball races away from the fence.
|14.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Another single as this is guided towards the third man region.
|14.2 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.1 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, On a length and on off, Sharma blocks it to covers.
|13.6 : Drinks! A fine, fine start from the United Arab EmiratesÂ openers as they are 61 for no loss inside 14 overs of play. They will look to continue with the same momentum and put up a mammoth total on the board. USAÂ will look to pick some quick wickets and put their opponents under some pressure. Let's see how the remaining contest pans out...
|Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, this is defended towards the fielder at covers.
|13.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and on off, Khan blocks it solidly.
|13.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Khan guides it to third man for two more runs.
|13.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan drives it to deep covers for a brace.
|13.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, On off, defended out solidly.
|13.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, A single as this is played towards mid off.
|Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|12.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|12.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Sways it down leg, Sharma looks to flick it but gets rapped off his pads towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|12.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma defends it solidly off the front foot.
|12.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Some extra bounce, on off, Khan punches it to covers for a single.
|12.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Fifty up for United Arab Emirates! On a length and outside off, Khan cuts it crisply through backward point for a boundary.
|12.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan flicks it to the mid-wicket fielder.
|11.6 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Angles it on middle and off, Sharma drives it to the fielder at covers.
|11.5 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and outside off, Khan taps it to deep covers for a single.
|11.4 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Full and angling in, Khan defends it solidly.
|11.3 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Outside off this time, this is played towards covers.
|11.2 : Nisarg Patel to Asif Khan, Bowls it on off, Khan taps it to covers.
|11.1 : Nisarg Patel to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma flicks to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Full and on off, angling in, Khan blocks it watchfully.
|10.5 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Sways it on off, Khan punches it to the man at covers.
|10.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and outside off, Sharma drives it to covers for one.
|10.3 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, this is played towards covers.
|10.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Lands it on middle, Khan drives it to covers for one.
|10.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Lands it on off, this is defended towards covers.
|9.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on middle, Sharma picks it well and punches it to deep covers for a brace.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|9.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch short and on off, Sharma punches it to covers.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Sharma offers no stroke.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Sharma looks to play at it but misses.
|9.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma punches it to the man at covers.
|9.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is played towards covers.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide! Lands it down leg, Sharma misses his flick.
|9.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|9.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, Sharma picks it well and punches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|8.6 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, A single as this is played towards covers.
|8.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|8.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is blocked towards mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, A single as this is played towards third man.
|8.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid on for a brace.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Wide! Lands it down leg, Khan let's it go.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, No ball! Full and on off, blocked towards covers.
|8.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Full and on off, Khan picks it well and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|7.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|7.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Beauty! Full and just outside off, shaping away a shade, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.4 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Short and on off, Khan pulls it awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Good length, outside off, Khan looks to slap it but misses.
|7.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch full, shaping away, Sharma looks to flick it but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
|7.1 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Full and on leg, Khan tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma blocks it to covers.
|6.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full, outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|6.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Pitched up, on off, Sharma drives it but finds the man at covers.
|6.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma looks to play at it but misses.
|6.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Finds the gap! On a length and on off, Sharma opens the face of the bat and guides it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|6.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Slower one, outside off, Khan steers it to deep backward point for a single.
|5.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on leg, shaping away further, Sharma looks to block it but gets cramped on his pads. A loud appeal but turned down. Perhaps, missing leg.
|5.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|5.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps blocks it watchfully.
|5.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma punches it to the man at point.
|5.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma drives it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.Â
|5.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.
|4.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. Dot.
|4.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Khan let's it go.
|4.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Sharma slaps it to mid off. The misfield allows the batters to cross.
|4.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, Sharma punches it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left. Dot.
|4.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a hard length and on middle and leg, Sharma tucks it to deep backward square leg for a brace.
|4.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch short and outside off, Khan cuts it away to deep point for a single.
|3.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Too full and on middle, Sharma blocks it to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma looks to block it but misses another one.
|3.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Another one outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to loft it but gets beaten again!
|3.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|3.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, this is defended towards point.
|3.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
|2.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, A maiden from Netravalkar! On a length and on middle, Khan blocks it to short mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch fuller and on middle, Khan blocks it awkwardly towards covers. Excellent bowling there!
|2.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle and leg, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. He wanted a quick single but the non striker sent him back.
|2.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length and on off, Khan blocks it to point. Three dots now.
|2.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle, this is defended towards point.
|2.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length, angling in, on middle and leg, Khan fends it to short covers.
|1.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full, angling in, Sharma covers his line and blocks it back. Good over for theÂ United Arab Emirates.
|1.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma punches it to deep point for a brace.
|1.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Good start from Sharma. Short and on middle, Sharma picks it well and plays a hook shot through mid-wicket for four runs.
|1.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch short and outside off, Sharma fends it to the fielder at point.
|1.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away from the batter, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten.
|1.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! On a length and some width on offer, Sharma crunches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence in no time.
|0.6 : Ali KhanÂ to share the attack.
|Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides it to the mn at point.
|0.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a length and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to extra covers and gets off the mark.Â
|0.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Make it four dots. Touch fuller and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ defends it to mid off again.
|0.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Good length, angling in, Aryansh SharmaÂ taps it to mid off. Three dots in a row.
|0.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Some extra bounce, with some movement, Aryansh SharmaÂ fends it to mid off.
|0.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Starts with a length ball outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to the fielder at covers. Dot.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. USAÂ players move in the middle and take their respective fielding positions. Aryansh SharmaÂ and Asif KhanÂ are the batters for United Arab Emirates.Â Saurabh NetravalkarÂ comes to ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin. The teams stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be theÂ United Arab EmiratesÂ first, followed by the national anthem of theÂ USA.
|Monank PatelÂ the skipper of USAÂ says they would have bowled first. Adds that they would want to play the best brand of cricket and would like to come good against the USA. Informs that they have got one change.
|Vriitya Aravind the skipper of United Arab EmiratesÂ says they would like to bat first. Adds that the ball wasn't doing much early on and that the pitch remains same throughout the day. Adds that they would want to put a big score on board and defend it later. Informs that they have a couple of changes.
|United Arab EmiratesÂ (Playing XI) - Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (C) (WK), Ethan D'souza, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
|USA (Playing XI) - Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C)(WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
|TOSS-: United Arab EmiratesÂ have won the coin flip and they have decided to BAT first.