|9.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, No run.
|Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Wide!
|9.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, No run.
|9.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Fine shot. Full and on off, Sharma picks it well and punches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|8.6 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, A single as this is played towards covers.
|8.5 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, On off, defended out.
|8.4 : Jessy Singh to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is blocked towards mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, A single as this is played towards third man.
|8.2 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid on for a brace.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, Wide! Lands it down leg, Khan let's it go.
|Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, No ball! Full and on off, blocked towards covers.
|8.1 : Jessy Singh to Asif Khan, FOUR! Full and on off, Khan picks it well and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|7.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|7.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Beauty! Full and just outside off, shaping away a shade, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.4 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Short and on off, Khan pulls it awkwardly towards deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Good length, outside off, Khan looks to slap it but misses.
|7.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch full, shaping away, Sharma looks to flick it but gets a leading edge towards third man for a single.
|7.1 : Ali Khan to Asif Khan, Full and on leg, Khan tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma blocks it to covers.
|6.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full, outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|6.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Pitched up, on off, Sharma drives it but finds the man at covers.
|6.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma looks to play at it but misses.
|6.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Finds the gap! On a length and on off, Sharma opens the face of the bat and guides it through covers as the ball races away from the fence.
|6.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Slower one, outside off, Khan steers it to deep backward point for a single.
|5.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on leg, shaping away further, Sharma looks to block it but gets cramped on his pads. A loud appeal but turned down. Perhaps, missing leg.
|5.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps it to covers.
|5.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it full and on off, Sharma taps blocks it watchfully.
|5.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it on off, Sharma punches it to the man at point.
|5.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma drives it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.Â
|5.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.
|4.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Full and on middle, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. Dot.
|4.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Khan let's it go.
|4.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Sharma slaps it to mid off. The misfield allows the batters to cross.
|4.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it on off, Sharma punches it to covers. The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left. Dot.
|4.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a hard length and on middle and leg, Sharma tucks it to deep backward square leg for a brace.
|4.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch short and outside off, Khan cuts it away to deep point for a single.
|3.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Too full and on middle, Sharma blocks it to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma looks to block it but misses another one.
|3.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Another one outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to loft it but gets beaten again!
|3.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away, Sharma looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|3.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, this is defended towards point.
|3.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full and on off, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
|2.6 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, A maiden from Netravalkar! On a length and on middle, Khan blocks it to short mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Touch fuller and on middle, Khan blocks it awkwardly towards covers. Excellent bowling there!
|2.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle and leg, Khan flicks it to mid-wicket. He wanted a quick single but the non striker sent him back.
|2.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length and on off, Khan blocks it to point. Three dots now.
|2.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it on middle, this is defended towards point.
|2.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, On a length, angling in, on middle and leg, Khan fends it to short covers.
|1.6 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Full, angling in, Sharma covers his line and blocks it back. Good over for theÂ United Arab Emirates.
|1.5 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Lands it outside off, Sharma punches it to deep point for a brace.
|1.4 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Good start from Sharma. Short and on middle, Sharma picks it well and plays a hook shot through mid-wicket for four runs.
|1.3 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Touch short and outside off, Sharma fends it to the fielder at point.
|1.2 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, Bowls it outside off, shaping away from the batter, Sharma looks to block it but gets beaten.
|1.1 : Ali Khan to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! On a length and some width on offer, Sharma crunches it through covers as the ball races away from the fence in no time.
|0.6 : Ali KhanÂ to share the attack.
|Saurabh Netravalkar to Asif Khan, Bowls it outside off, Asif KhanÂ guides it to the mn at point.
|0.5 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, On a length and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to extra covers and gets off the mark.Â
|0.4 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Make it four dots. Touch fuller and outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ defends it to mid off again.
|0.3 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Good length, angling in, Aryansh SharmaÂ taps it to mid off. Three dots in a row.
|0.2 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Some extra bounce, with some movement, Aryansh SharmaÂ fends it to mid off.
|0.1 : Saurabh Netravalkar to Aryansh Sharma, Starts with a length ball outside off, Aryansh SharmaÂ punches it to the fielder at covers. Dot.
|0.0 : Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. USAÂ players move in the middle and take their respective fielding positions. Aryansh SharmaÂ and Asif KhanÂ are the batters for United Arab Emirates.Â Saurabh NetravalkarÂ comes to ball. Here we go...
|We are all set for the game to begin. The teams stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be theÂ United Arab EmiratesÂ first, followed by the national anthem of theÂ USA.
|Monank PatelÂ the skipper of USAÂ says they would have bowled first. Adds that they would want to play the best brand of cricket and would like to come good against the USA. Informs that they have got one change.
|Vriitya Aravind the skipper of United Arab EmiratesÂ says they would like to bat first. Adds that the ball wasn't doing much early on and that the pitch remains same throughout the day. Adds that they would want to put a big score on board and defend it later. Informs that they have a couple of changes.
|United Arab EmiratesÂ (Playing XI) - Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (C) (WK), Ethan D'souza, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
|USA (Playing XI) - Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (C)(WK), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
|TOSS-: United Arab EmiratesÂ have won the coin flip and they have decided to BAT first.