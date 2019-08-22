Photos
Video
Home
Live Cricket Score
ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019
USA vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score, Match 8, ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019, August 23, 2019
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
BER
70/3
(9.4)
Bermuda need 72 runs in 62 balls at 6.96 rpo
USA
141/9
(20)
Live
CRR:
7.05
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Delray Rawlinsc Karima Gore b Timil Patel12(11b0x41x6) SR:109.09, FoW:69/3 (9.2 Ovs)