|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . . 0wd . . . | . w . . . 1
|Last bat : Aryansh Sharma (W)b Dominic Drakes5(5b1x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:25/2 (3.5 Ovs)
|11.5 : Odean Smith to Rameez Shahzad, 1 run.
|Odean Smith to Rameez Shahzad, WIDE! Bangs it in short and way outside off, the ball sails over the batter's head for a wide.Â
|11.4 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, Bowls it into the wicket and slower as well, around off, Vriitya AravindÂ waits for it and runs it down to third man for one more run.Â
|11.3 : Odean Smith to Rameez Shahzad, Length delivery, outside off, Rameez ShahzadÂ opens the bat face and steers it to third man for a run.Â
|11.2 : Rameez ShahzadÂ has been hit on his helmet. It is now time for the mandatory Concussion Test. Shahzad gets some treatment and is all set to resume.
|Odean Smith to Rameez Shahzad, Sharp bumper! Bends his back and bangs it in short, on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ swivels to pull but misses. The ball thuds into his helmet and lobs towards mid-wicket.Â
|11.1 : Odean Smith to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR! Classy! On a good length, around off, Rameez ShahzadÂ stays leg side of the ball and drives it through covers for a boundary.Â
|10.6 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Keeps it short, on middle, Vriitya AravindÂ hangs back and blocks this one out. Another tidy over by Kavem Hodge, only 1 run came off it.Â
|10.5 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Around off, on a short length, Vriitya AravindÂ dabs it to backward point.Â
|0.0 : End of Powerplay 1. A maximum of four fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle now!
|10.4 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, On the stumps, flatter as well, Rameez ShahzadÂ knocks it down to long on for a single.Â
|10.3 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Pulls his length back and bowls it on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ pushes it down the wicket where Kavem HodgeÂ dives to his right and makes a good stop.Â
|10.2 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Darted in on middle and leg, Rameez ShahzadÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.Â
|10.1 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Shorter and flatter, on off, Rameez ShahzadÂ gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|9.6 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, Bowls it short and outside off. The ball zips off the surface as Aravind leaves it alone.
|9.5 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, Hits the hard length again, on middle. Aravind defends it towards the leg side.
|Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! On a length and way outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone.
|9.4 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, On the shorter side again and on middle. Aravind tucks it to backward square leg.
|9.3 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, Shortish and quicker on off. Aravind blocks it off the back foot.
|9.2 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, Serves it on a length, on off. Aravind drives it to mid off this time.
|9.1 : Odean Smith to Vriitya Aravind, On a length and angling into leg. Aravind tucks it to backward square leg.
|8.6 : Odean SmithÂ comes on to bowl, replacing Dominic Drakes.Â
|Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Angles it on middle and leg this time as Shahzad just tucks it towards the leg side.
|8.5 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Fraction short again, on off. Aravind knocks it to long on for a single.
|8.4 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Touch shorter and bowls it on middle. Aravind punches it wide of mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Fires it quicker on middle. Shahzad drives it to long on for a single.
|8.2 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Fires it quicker and on leg. Shahzad clips it to the square leg fielder.
|8.1 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Shortish and quicker on middle. Shahzad pushes it to mid on.
|7.6 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Aravind with a solid defence right under his eyes.
|7.5 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Nice fullish delivery and outside off this time. Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to the point fielder.
|7.4 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Goes fuller and around off. Aravind drives it to the cover region and Charles makes a good diving stop.
|7.3 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, Back of a length, on leg. Shahzad clips it to fine leg for a single.
|7.2 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, A fullish delivery on off. Shahzad with a good front foot defence.
|7.1 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Back of a length and outside off. Aravind steers it towards third man for a single.
|6.6 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Bowls an arm ball on middle. Shahzad goes deep in his crease and defends it.
|6.5 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Darts this one on middle and leg. Aravind works it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Kavem Hodge to Rameez Shahzad, Angles it on leg and quicker. Shahzad clips it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Goes fuller and on middle. Vriitya AravindÂ drives it to long on for a single.
|0.0 : Spin for the first time as Kavem HodgeÂ comes into the attack.Â
|6.2 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Slower through the air, on off. Aravind drives it to covers.
|6.1 : Kavem Hodge to Vriitya Aravind, Shortish and quicker on off. Aravind fends it somehow off the back foot.
|5.6 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, On a length, on middle. Shahzad fends it solidly.
|5.5 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, Rameez is off the mark! Goes fuller and outside off. Shahzad drives it to deep backward point for a couple.
|5.4 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, Beaten! On a good length, outside off. Shahzad tries to drive it but the ball nips back in to beat the inside edge of the bat.
|5.3 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, Goes full and on middle. Shahzad works it to wide of mid on.
|5.2 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, Back of a length, angling into middle. Shahzad gets an inside edge onto his body as he tries to defend it.
|5.1 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, On a length, on off. Shahzad fends it right from his crease.
|4.6 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Good fielding by Keacy Carty! Nice fullish delivery and Aravind once again plays a textbook cover drive. The ball seems to be travelling towards the fence but Carty gives the chase and keeps it inside the fence with a slide. Two taken.
|4.5 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Vriitya AravindÂ punches it towards the off side.
|4.4 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, A good-length delivery and outside off. Aravind leaves it.
|4.3 : Keemo Paul to Rameez Shahzad, Goes full and angles it on leg. Shahzad tries to clip it but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards leg side and a leg bye is taken.
|4.2 : Keemo Paul to Rameez Shahzad, Just short of good length, on off. Shahzad blocks it right under his eyes.
|4.1 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, A fullish delivery, around off. Aravind drives it to mid off for a single.
|3.6 : Dominic Drakes to Rameez Shahzad, FOUR BYES! Oh, that just took off! Back of a length and outside off. Shahzad leaves it but the ball comes in with the angle and bounces sharply as keeper fails to collect it and the ball runs away towards the fence.
|3.5 : Dominic Drakes to Aryansh Sharma, OUT! TIMBER! First ODI wicket for Dominic Drakes! Drakes continue to bowl from 'round the wicket and lands it on a length, angling into off. Sharma once again tries to punch it through the line but misses the ball completely this time. It knocks over the off pole and UAE have lost both their openers now.
|Rameez ShahzadÂ is the new man in.Â
|Dominic Drakes to Aryansh Sharma, FIVE WIDES! Poor bowling! Back of a length and way down the leg side as he comes 'round the wicket again. Sharma lets it go and keeper fails to collect it as he puts in a big dive.
|3.4 : Dominic Drakes to Aryansh Sharma, Drakes comes 'round the wicket and lands it on a length, on off. Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
|3.3 : Dominic Drakes to Aryansh Sharma, FOUR! Superb shot! On a length and around off. Sharma stays tall and punches it between the point and cover-point fielder for a boundary.
|3.2 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Short and outside off. Aravind cuts it past the point fielder for a single
|3.1 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, On a length and around off. Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone.
|2.6 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Goes full and around off. Aravind drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|2.5 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Second boundary of the over and another lovely shot! Overpitched on off. Aravind gets his front foot forward and drives it beautifully past mid off for a boundary.
|2.4 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Nice full delivery on middle. Aravind glances it to mid-wicket.
|Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! Goes full and down the leg side. Aravind tries to clip it but misses.
|2.3 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, FOUR! Classy shot! A half-volley on middle. Aravind leans forward and creams it past the bowler for a boundary.
|Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! A fullish delivery and down the leg side. Aravind walks down the track and tries to flick it but misses.
|2.2 : Keemo Paul to Aryansh Sharma, Serves it full and on off. Sharma drives it to extra cover for a single.
|2.1 : Keemo Paul to Aryansh Sharma, Back of a length and around off. Sharma pushes his bat towards the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.5 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Aravind fends it towards the point fielder.
|1.4 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Aravind drives it to the cover fielder.
|1.3 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, A fullish delivery and outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ goes for a big booming drive away from his body but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade.
|Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! On a length and down the leg side. Aravind tries to clip it away but misses.
|1.2 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, On a length, on off. Aravind fends it off the inside half of his blade.
|1.1 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Goes full again and outside off. Angling away from the right-hander and Aravind lets it go.
|Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, WIDE! Starts off with a wayward delivery! Bowls it full and way outside off. Vriitya AravindÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Single to end the over and UAE open their account. Nice full delivery, outside off. Aravind goes for the drive and gets a thick outside edge as the ball runs towards third man for a single. Excellent first over!
|0.5 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Serves it on a good length and outside off. The ball shapes away and Aravind first tries to get his bat towards the ball but then takes it away.
|0.4 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, Serves a fullish delivery and outside off. Aravind decides to let it go again.
|0.3 : Keemo Paul to Vriitya Aravind, On a length and outside off. Aravind lets it go calmly.
|0.2 : Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, OUT! Knocked him over! Beautiful delivery this from Keemo Paul and he gets rid of UAE skipper in just the second ball of the game. Lands it on a good length again and this time the ball nips back in sharply. Waseem tries to drive it through the line but the ball zips between his bat and pad to knock over the off pole.
|0.1 : Keemo Paul to Muhammad Waseem, Paul starts off with a good-length delivery, outside off. Waseem watches it carefully and lets it go.
|1.6 : Dominic Drakes to Vriitya Aravind, Overpitched and on off. Aravind takes a big stride forward and drives it to mid off.
|It will be the debutant Dominic DrakesÂ to steam in from the other end.Â
|0.2 : Vriitya AravindÂ comes in at number 3.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. West IndiesÂ players stride out to the centre followed by the two United Arab EmiratesÂ openers. Muhammad WaseemÂ and Aryansh SharmaÂ will open the innings for United Arab Emirates. Keemo PaulÂ will start with the new ball for West Indies. Off we go...Â
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer (On ODI Debut), Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (C/WK), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge (On ODI Debut), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes (On ODI Debut).
|TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of Muhammad WaseemÂ and United Arab EmiratesÂ have opted to BATÂ first.