|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 0wd . 0wd . . . . | . 1 . . 1 .
|Last bat : Chirag Suric Scott Edwards b Roelof van der Merwe12(20b1x40x6) SR:60.00, FoW:33/1 (6.3 Ovs)
|9.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Kashif Daud, No run.
|9.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Muhammad Waseem, Leg bye.
|9.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Kashif Daud, Nothing more than singles at the moment! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : Tim Pringle to Kashif Daud, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.5 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, Flatter and on off, this is guided through point for one.
|8.4 : Tim Pringle to Kashif Daud, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.3 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, On the pads, Waseem looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes towards short fine leg. A run taken. Leg bye.
|8.2 : Tim Pringle to Kashif Daud, Yet another one as Daud hits it down to long on.
|8.1 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, On middle, Waseem stays back and flicks it through mid-wicket. Takes one. Dealing in singles at the moment.
|7.6 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, Another single to end! On middle, Waseem flicks it through mid-wicket.
|7.5 : Logan van Beek to Kashif Daud, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.4 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, DROPPED! Vikramjit Singh has put it down! He may have lost it in the lights. That was a dolly. Outside off, Muhammad Waseem slashes at it, this flies off the outside edge down towards third man. Vikramjit Singh settles under it but spills it. This could prove costly. A single taken.
|7.3 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, Lands safe! Shorter and on middle, Muhammad Waseem pulls, it goes off the top edge but lands safe in the md-wicket region. Two taken.
|7.2 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, A yorker outside off. Waseem fails to jam it out.
|7.1 : Logan van Beek to Kashif Daud, On middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
|6.3 : Roelof van der Merwe to Chirag Suri, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Chirag Suri falls and Netherlands draw first blood! That is a brilliant catch from Scott Edwards! Just outstanding! This is on middle, it holds its line. Suri looks to play the switch hit but it goes off the glove and Scott Edwards takes a sharp catch. Chirag Suri's struggle comes to an end.
|6.6 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kashif Daud, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|6.5 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kashif Daud, SIX! Just over the fielder! Maybe if the fielder was right at the ropes, it would have been an easy catch. This is shorter and on middle, Daud pulls, it goes more off the splice and it goes towards mid-wicket. The fielder goes back and leaps but it goes over. Off the mark in style.
|6.4 : Roelof van der Merwe to Kashif Daud, On off, Daud defends.
|6.2 : Roelof van der Merwe to Muhammad Waseem, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|6.1 : Roelof van der Merwe to Chirag Suri, Around off, Suri guides it through point and takes one.
|5.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Muhammad Waseem, On off, this is pushed to cover. End of the Powerplay. UAE have found it tough going. They have not lost a wicket but just scored 31 runs.
|5.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Muhammad Waseem, A good bumper on middle, Waseem lets it be.
|5.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Chirag Suri, Innovation and it comes off! Waseem plays the paddle scoop, he manages to scoop it from outside off towards fine leg. Three taken.
|5.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Muhammad Waseem, Full and angling into the pads, Waseem looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|5.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Muhammad Waseem, Angled into the pads, Waseem looks to flick but misses.
|5.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Chirag Suri, Just over! Suri steps out, this is on a length and on middle. Suri swings, it goes off the splice and over the bowler for one.
|4.6 : Bas de Leede to Chirag Suri, Not great running! That should have been two! Outside off, Suri guides it towards the right of third man. Just the one.
|4.5 : Bas de Leede to Chirag Suri, FOUR! That is wonderful placement! Suri makes room. This is fuller and around off, Suri guides it past point and into the fence. Will this get Suri going now?
|4.4 : Bas de Leede to Muhammad Waseem, Good stop again! Fuller and on off, this is driven towards cover-point. The fielder dives to his left and stops it well.
|4.3 : Bas de Leede to Muhammad Waseem, That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Waseem is beaten as he tries to drive.
|4.2 : Bas de Leede to Muhammad Waseem, Well bowled! Keeps it just outside off, away from the hitting zone of the batter. Waseem looks to cut but misses.
|4.1 : Bas de Leede to Chirag Suri, Good length and on off, Suri guides it down to third man and takes one. Gets Muhammad Waseem on strike.
|3.6 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, SIX! One brings two and that is exactly the chase here! This is even better! This is full and on middle, Waseem manages to whip it and it sails over the mid-wicket fence. Could this be the over which shifts the momentum? 13 from it.
|3.5 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, SIX! All the way! Will that break the shackles? That was very much-needed. This is short and on the pads, Waseem helps it on its way over the square leg fence.
|3.4 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, Extras will help! Just the one this time! Short and down the leg side. Waseem looks to pull but misses.
|3.3 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, Fuller and on off again, this is yet again pushed to mid off. Something has to give here, United Arab Emirates are finding it difficult to even get singles.
|3.2 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, Another dot! On middle, Waseem keeps it out.
|3.1 : Logan van Beek to Muhammad Waseem, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, A dot to end! Really good from Netherlands so far! On off, defended.
|2.5 : Fred Klaassen to Muhammad Waseem, Fuller and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
|2.4 : Fred Klaassen to Muhammad Waseem, On off, Waseem gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|2.3 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, On the pads, Suri looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|2.2 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Suri makes room! This is fuller and outside off. Suri fails to reach it.
|2.1 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Good length and on middle, defended.
|1.6 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, End of a testing first over from Tim Pringle! On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|1.5 : Tim Pringle to Chirag Suri, On middle, this is pushed with the turn down to long off for one.
|1.4 : Tim Pringle to Chirag Suri, That has spun a long way! This is slower, it lands on middle and then spins away. Suri is beaten as he tries to defend.
|1.3 : Tim Pringle to Chirag Suri, Gives it air and lands it on off, this one turns away, Suri looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to short third man.
|1.2 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one. First run off the bat.
|1.1 : Tim Pringle to Muhammad Waseem, Flatter and on middle, defended.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, That is a very good first over by Fred Klaassen! On middle, this is defended.
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Yet another delivery which swings back in, it is on middle and Suri works it to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Really full this time, not a lot of swing, Suri strokes it to mid off.
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Good delivery! This starts on off and then swings back in. Suri looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, WIDE! Short and well wide outside off, Suri slashes but misses.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Well stoped! Fuller and outside off, Suri drives it nicely but the fielder at point dives and stops it.
|Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Swing, inward movement there for Fred Klaassen but this is down the leg side. Wided. United Arab Emirates are underway!
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Chirag Suri, Lovely delivery to begin with! Fuller and outside off, angling away. Suri looks to drive but is beaten.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems and it is time for the action to begin! Chirag Suri and Muhammad Waseem are the openers for United Arab Emirates. Fred Klaassen has the new ball in hand.
|We are not far away from the action now! The players make their way out to the middle for their respective national anthem! Netherlands will sing their first and United Arab Emirates will follow.
|Netherlands (PLAYING XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
|United Arab Emirates (PLAYING XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
|PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold doing the pitch report. He says it seems a good wicket and good length is where one should bowl, any other area and it could go for runs. Reckons 160 is a good score.
|Scott Edwards says they wanted to field so he is happy with what happened at the toss. Mentions the team is feeling great and they are good to go and are looking forward for the first game. Adds there are guys who have played cricket in Australia and he hopes they can win the first game.
|Chundangapoyil Rizwan says it seems tough to chase and they want to put a good score on the board now. Adds they are well-prepared, they want to take one match at a time and see how it goes from there. Mentions captaincy is a different challenge and he is enjoying it.
|TOSS - United Arab Emirates HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT!