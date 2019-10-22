share
342421F
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 » Summary

United Arab Emirates vs Jersey Live Cricket Score, Match 21, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019, October 22, 2019

JER 147/10 (20)
Jersey beat United Arab Emirates by 35 runs
UAE 112/10 (19.2)
Match over