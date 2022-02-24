|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 . w 1 1 . | . 4 2 4 0wd . .
|Last bat : Paul Stirlingc Junaid Siddique b Rohan Mustafa12(12b2x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:19/3 (3.2 Ovs)
|5.6 : Rohan Mustafa to Harry Tector, No run.
|5.5 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, Tucker tries to repeat the trick but ends up slicing it behind point for a single.
|5.4 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! Lovely shot! Around off, Tucker makes a bit of room and creams it through extra cover for a second boundary in the over.
|5.3 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, Flighted, around off. Tucker looks to step out but checks his shot in the end and defends it out.
|5.2 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, On off. Tucker pushes it back to the bowler.
|5.1 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, FOUR! Swept and swept fine! Quicker and fuller, around off. Lorcan TuckerÂ fetches it and brooms it hard and low into the square leg fence for a boundary.
|4.6 : Rohan MustafaÂ to continue with his off-spin.
|Kashif Daud to Lorcan Tucker, A slower bouncer, on off. Tucker comes down the track and helps it to square leg for a single. Lorcan TuckerÂ picks up the slower ball really well. After 5 overs, UAE look to be in command.
|4.5 : Kashif Daud to Harry Tector, Fuller, on the pads. Tector nudges it to behind square on the leg side for one.
|4.4 : Kashif Daud to Harry Tector, Good running! A length ball, on leg. Harry TectorÂ picks it off his pads and flicks it to square leg. They take two.
|4.3 : Kashif Daud to Lorcan Tucker, A length ball, on off. Tucker guides it down to third man for a single.
|4.2 : Kashif Daud to Lorcan Tucker, Full length, on off. Lorcan TuckerÂ presses forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
|4.1 : Kashif Daud to Harry Tector, A length ball, on the pads. Harry TectorÂ clips it to square leg for a single.
|3.6 : Rohan Mustafa to Harry Tector, Tossed up, on middle and leg. Tector flicks it through mid-wicket for one more.
|3.5 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, On middle, eased down the ground for a single by Lorcan Tucker.
|3.4 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, Quicker and fuller, around off. This is driven straight towards cover.
|3.3 : Rohan Mustafa to Lorcan Tucker, On a length, around middle. Tucker pushes it towards mid on.
|3.2 : Rohan Mustafa to Paul Stirling, OUT! CAUGHT! Ireland in a lot of mess now. This is geting bad to worse for the Irish side. A short ball, on off. Paul StirlingÂ makes room and tries to cut it away. The ball takes the leading edge and flies towards backward point. Junaid SiddiqueÂ is stationed there and gathers the ball safely above his head. Paul StirlingÂ walks back on just 12. United Arab EmiratesÂ are clearly on top at the moment. Lorcan TuckerÂ is the new man in.
|3.1 : Rohan Mustafa to Harry Tector, Floated, full, on middle and leg. Tector flicks it through mid on for a single.
|2.6 : Spin for the first time as Rohan MustafaÂ comes on to roll his arm.
|Kashif Daud to Paul Stirling, Full and on off. Paul StirlingÂ blocks it out.
|2.5 : Kashif Daud to Paul Stirling, On a length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ stays back and blocks it out solidly.
|2.4 : Kashif Daud to Paul Stirling, A length ball, on the pads. Paul StirlingÂ defends it to the leg side.
|2.3 : Harry TectorÂ is the new man in.
|Kashif Daud to Gareth Delany, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust. Kashif DaudÂ deceives Gareth DelanyÂ with his slower ball. It is full and on off. Gareth DelanyÂ shuffles across, get behind the line and chips it behind mid on. Waseem MuhammadÂ back pedals and takes a sharp catch. United Arab EmiratesÂ dominating with the ball at the moment.Â
|2.2 : Kashif Daud to Gareth Delany, A length ball, on off. Delaney pushes it to cover.
|0.0 : An early change in the bowling as Kashif DaudÂ is brought into the attack.
|2.1 : Kashif Daud to Paul Stirling, Full length, on off. Paul StirlingÂ works it to long on for a single.
|1.6 : Zahoor Khan to Gareth Delany, A length ball, outside off. Delany taps it to point but straight to the fielder.
|1.5 : Zahoor Khan to Paul Stirling, Angled into the pads, on a length. Paul StirlingÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
|1.4 : Zahoor Khan to Gareth Delany, A length ball, on the pads. Gareth DelanyÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|1.3 : Gareth DelanyÂ comes in at number 3.
|Zahoor Khan to Andy Balbirnie, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Zahoor KhanÂ strikes and gets rid of the Irish skipper. An early blow for Ireland. A length ball, around off, it nips away a bit late off the deck. Andy BalbirnieÂ stays inside the crease and looks to steer it down to third man. All he manages to do is get an outside edge. The ball flies to the right of the keeper. Vriitya AravindÂ dives to the right behind the sticks and pouches the ball cleanly.
|1.2 : Zahoor Khan to Andy Balbirnie, Swing and a miss! Full-length ball, outside off. Andy BalbirnieÂ extends his arms and looks to chase it but misses.Â
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Zahoor Khan.
|1.1 : Zahoor Khan to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Top Shot! A length ball, on the fourth stump line. Andy BalbirnieÂ stands tall and drives it nonchalantly through the cover region for a boundary.
|0.6 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, Two dots on the trot to end the over. But it does not matter becuase the damage is already done. 11 runs come off the opening over. IrelandÂ are off to a flying start.
|0.5 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, Junaid SiddiqueÂ fires in a yorker, right in the blockhole. Paul Stirling defends it out solidly.
|Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, WIDE! A length ball, down leg. Paul StirlingÂ leaves it alone. Wide called.
|0.4 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Up and over! Paul StirlingÂ takling a walk at the crease. Incredible use of the feet. A short ball, on middle and leg. Paul StirlingÂ comes down the track and makes room. He slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|0.3 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, A length ball, on leg stump. Paul StirlingÂ shuffles across and flicks it towards fine leg. They collect a brace.
|0.2 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Paul StirlingÂ is up and running. He gets off the mark with a boundary and so does Ireland. Back of a length, angled into the body. Paul StirlingÂ stands tall inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|0.1 : Junaid Siddique to Paul Stirling, Junaid SiddiqueÂ starts with a length ball, on the pads. Stirling stays inside the crease and tucks it short fine leg. Does not get it past the keeper though.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and they are followed by the UAE players. Paul StirlingÂ and Andy BalbirnieÂ are the Irish openers today. Junaid SiddiqueÂ is raring to go with the new ball. Let's play...
|Ahmed Raza, the captain of United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they would have batted first as well and the wicket's not going to change much so they just need to keep their nerves. He adds that their fans have been amazing and thanks them for their support and he knows that the job is not done and they want to bring the trophy home. He adds that they know if they lose they will be in a difficult group in the World Cup so the stakes are high and both teams will be looking to express themselves. Info
|IrelandÂ skipper, Andy BalbirnieÂ says they will bat first. It looks like a good wicket and try to get a good score on the board. Agrees that it is a very happy camp and really were able to perform really good in a do-or-die game. Mentions, Craig Young misses out due to injury.
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Karthik Meiyappan (In for Muhammad Usman), Zahoor Khan andÂ Junaid Siddique.
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Shane Getkate (In for George Dockrell), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy (In for Craig Young) andÂ Josh Little.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ win the flip of the coin and have elected to BAT first.
|Well, everyone expected Ireland to be in the top two, so no surprises here but it has not been the easiest of tournaments for them. They have looked comfortable but a loss to UAE in the group stage meant that the Irish side still needed improvement and they did improve. In the semi-finals, they put on their best performance of the tournament and won comfortably against Oman. Craig Young has been their best bowler so far and they will be eyeing revenge against UAE here in the final and seal their
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the Final of the 2022 T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The two best sides in the competition have made it through to the Final and both of them have sealed their places in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Ireland will face the United Arab Emirates for bragging rights here and also to find out which side gets drafted into which group. Fascinating encounter coming your way.
|United Arab Emirates have grown in stature over the last few years and they have a good all-round T20 side that is certainly capable with the bat. They did suffer a shock loss to Bahrain in the group stages of the competition but they did defeat their opponents for the day as well in the group stages. This will certainly boost their confidence a lot coming into the final. In the semis, UAE thrashed Nepal with their star batter, Vriitya Aravind once again notching up runs and he will certainly be