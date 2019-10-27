|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 2 2 . 1 1 | 1 1 . . 4 . | 1 1 1 2 2 1
|Last bat : Ravinderpal Singhc sub b Rohan Mustafa15(11b1x41x6) SR:136.36, FoW:128/5 (18.2 Ovs)
|19.6 : Now then, End of the group stage and we move to the business end of the tournament. From this group, Ireland, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong have qualified for the playoffs. From the other group, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland have made it to the play offs. As long as the group toppers are concerned, the result in the playoffs would not matter as they get a direct entry in the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020. Others, well, they will have to fight it out to book their flights to
|UAE skipper, Ahmed Raza starts by saying that after loosing two quick wickets, Usman and Rameez batted superbly. On Usman's batting, Ahmed says that a big knock from the batter was due and is happy that Usman did that in this game. Feels that Usman is a gun batter who can play in any league around the world. The UAE skipper further tells that the side will take a day off, go to Dubai and then start preparing for the playoffs. Says that he is a very proud of the entire side and thanks the board
|Canadian skipper, Navneet Dhaliwal is in for a chat. On the game, Dhaliwal says that they started well with the ball but they could not finish well in the end. Adds that the dropped chance hurt his side. Credits Usman for finishing well in the ends. Believes that the bowlers could not execute the yorkers well. Says that they wanted to get in the second round but rues that the poor bowling outing in the end means they are out of the tournament.
|For his brilliant batting performance Mohammad Usman has been named the Man of the Match. On the early wickets, Usman says that they tried to see off the initial overs and decided to go hard in the final five overs. He thanks the supporters for turning out in large numbers.
|UAE bowlers were excellent throughout the innings. Waheed Ahmed was the chief wrecker for them as he picked up three wickets in his four overs. Zahoor Khan along with Rohan Mustafa was excellent in the death and did not offer freebies to the Canadian batters. They held on their nerves and managed to pull off the win and send Canada packing. Stay tuned for the presentation.
|Tournament over for Canada then. It was a knock out scenario for them and they have failed on this front. They started the run chase on a positive note with the first wicket adding 29 runs inside 4 overs. After the departure of Wijeyeratne, skipper Dhaliwal added another important stand with Nitish Kumar. However, once Dhaliwal departed, Canada could never catch up with the required run rate and eventually fell short by 14 runs.
|Z Khan to D Heyliger, Full outside off, Heyliger hammers it but finds the point fielder. UAE WINS BY 14 RUNS AND KNOCK CANADA OUT OF THE TOURNAMENT.
|19.5 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Another yorker outside off, Kirton can only manage to dig it out towards point for a run.
|19.4 : Z Khan to D Heyliger, Yorker this time. Heyliger digs it out towards cover, just a single.
|19.3 : Z Khan to D Heyliger, Another one! What a spell this has been from Zahoor. Excellent bowling. All the hard work done in the nets is been put on the display by Zahoor. Another slower bouncer around off, Heyliger looks to pull but he is way too early in the shot. Misses.
|19.2 : Z Khan to D Heyliger, Slower bouncer! Zahoor has bowled these throughout the spell and to his good effect. Heyliger is going hard, all he can manage is a top edge towards fine leg.
|19.1 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Fuller and on middle, flicked towards mid on for a single by Kirton.
|18.6 : R Mustafa to D Heyliger, FOUR BYES! Rohan fires another quicker ball outside off, Heyliger looks to cut it away but misses. The keeper misses too and the ball races to the third man fence.
|18.5 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Shortish length around off, punched towards mid on for a single.
|18.4 : R Mustafa to D Heyliger, Full ball outside off, Dillon looks to heave but the ball goes over cover-point for a single off the outer half of the bat.
|18.3 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Full ball around off, pushed towards long on for a single.
|18.2 : Dillon Hyliger comes out to bat. With 27 needed in 10 balls. Can Canada do it?
|R Mustafa to R Singh, OUT! Straight in the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder off a nothing ball. Full toss on middle, Ravinderpal connects his flick superbly but straight in the hands of the substitute fielder, Farid.
|18.1 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Mustafa fires the ball outside off, Kirton throws his willow at it. He can only manage a bottom edge as the ball goes towards short third man.
|17.6 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Just a single. 6 from the over. Excellent over this one. Another slower ball on off and middle, Kirton looks to paddle it fine but the ball goes towards short fine leg off the under edge.
|17.5 : Z Khan to R Singh, Excellent bowling but the fumble from the keeper means a bye has been taken. A slower bouncer around off, Ravinderpal is looking to go all bonkers as he looks to pull but misses.
|17.4 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Full ball again, Kirton digs it out towards long off for a single. Wanted the second there but the fielder was quick at the ball, so just a single.
|17.3 : Out comes the new bat for Kirton. Can it do the magic for him and Canada?
|Z Khan to N Kirton, Superb delivery this one. A yorker outside the off side. Kirton looks to jam it out but misses. Seems like he has damaged the toe end of his willow.
|17.2 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Fuller ball outside off, Kirton goes hard at the ball but mistimes it towards mid on. Excellent running between the wicket means that the pair gets another couple.
|17.1 : Z Khan to R Singh, Length and on off, Singh pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|16.6 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Fires this yorker outside off. Kirton reaches out to play but misses out. 34 needed off the final 3 overs.
|16.5 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Full again, Kirton this time drives it towards long on and hares back for the second.
|16.4 : R Mustafa to R Singh, LBW appeal this time but not out says umpire. A full quicker ball on middle, Ravinderpal looks to turn it around the leg side but is hit on the pads. The ball goes towards short fine leg and a single is taken.
|16.3 : R Mustafa to R Singh, FOUR! Second of the over. Ravinderpal Singh is hitting everything from the middle of the bat. A full ball on middle, he hammers the ball to the cow corner fence.
|16.2 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Excellent yorker this time. Kirton digs it out towards point and takes a single.
|16.1 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, FOUR! Rohan sprays down the leg side this time, Kirton tickles it towards the fine leg fence. Nicely done. Canada on the charge.
|15.6 : Z Khan to R Singh, SIX! A flat one! Superb timing. A low full toss, Ravinderpal swings the bat hard and connects. The ball goes flat but over the fence. A much needed six this one for the Canadians.
|15.5 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Full ball outside off, Kirton drives it towards long off for a single.
|15.4 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Full ball around middle, Kirton drives it through mid off and gets two now.
|15.3 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Short ball around off, Kirton pulls it through mid on and scampers back for quick couple. UAE won't mind this.
|Z Khan to N Kirton, WIDE! Khan fires this way outside off on a fullish length. Kirton lets it go. Wide called.
|15.2 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Short of a length ball on off, Kirton looks to slap pull it but the shot goes off the inner half of the bat, straight to the non-striker. The ball hits the non-striker and goes towards cover. No run taken.
|15.1 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Good length ball outside off, Kirton throws his bat at the ball but misses.
|14.6 : Zahoor Khan comes back on.
|R Mustafa to R Singh, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|14.5 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Fuller ball around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|14.4 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, On the pads this time, tucked towards the leg side for a couple.
|14.3 : R Mustafa to N Kirton, Another full toss but Kirton is looking very ordinary out in the middle. He drives the ball straight to the cover fielder.
|14.2 : R Mustafa to R Singh, Full toss on the pads, flicked towards backward square leg for a single
|14.1 : R Mustafa to R Singh, Flighted ball on middle, Singh turns towards mid-wicket and hares back for a couple.
|13.6 : Rohan Mustafa into the attack now.
|W Ahmed to N Kirton, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|13.5 : W Ahmed to R Singh, On the pads, worked towards the leg side for a single.
|13.4 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. One run added to the total.
|13.3 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Fuller ball around off, Kirton drives it down the ground and takes a couple.
|13.2 : W Ahmed to R Singh, Good length ball on the pads, Ravinderpal looks to turn it towards the leg side but is hit on the pads, the ball goes towards the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
|13.1 : W Ahmed to H Tariq, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A meek dismissal there. Waheed bowls one around off.
|12.6 : Ravinderpal Singh is the new man in. He will face the hat-trick ball too.
|A Raza to N Kirton, Fuller around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|12.5 : A Raza to H Tariq, Fuller around off, driven for a single towards long off.
|12.4 : A Raza to N Kirton, On the pads, Kirton nudges it towards short fine leg for a single.
|12.3 : A Raza to N Kirton, HUGE LBW appeal but that was probably pitching down the leg side.
|12.2 : A Raza to H Tariq, Outside off this time, Tariq guides it towards third man for a single.
|A Raza to H Tariq, WIDE! Mustafa this one down the leg side. Tariq looks to flick but misses.
|12.1 : R Mustafa to H Tariq, Chance! Almost a run out. A full flighted ball on off, Tariq pushes it towards covers and thinks of a run. The non-striker takes off too but has to return back as Tariq sends him back. The cover fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|11.6 : Hamza Tariq is the next man in. Change in bowling too as Rohan Mustafa comes into the attack.
|W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, OUT! CAUGHT! Skipper Dhaliwal has to depart. Ahmed bowls one on a length and around off, Navneet lofts it nonchalantly over mid on. He gets the height but not the distance as the ball goes high up in the air towards wide long on. The fielder from long on runs to his right and grabs it. He too fumbles there a bit but manages to hold on to the catch. Dhaliwal was foxed probably due to the pace on the ball. The ball arrived late to him as he went for the shot there. Ca
|11.5 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, On middle, Dhaliwal tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|11.4 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Length and on off, Kirton flicks it to square leg for a single.
|11.3 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, length and on off, Dhaliwal walks down the track and drives it to long off for a single.
|11.2 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal walks down the track and drives this fuller one outside off to long off. A couple taken.
|11.1 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Fuller one on middle, Dhaliwal dances down the track and flicks it to wide long on for a couple.
|10.6 : A Raza to N Dhaliwal, Full ball around off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|10.5 : A Raza to N Dhaliwal, A short of a length ball now, Dhaliwal pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|10.4 : A Raza to N Dhaliwal, FOUR! And a much needed one as well. Fuller ball outside off, Dhaliwal gets in the position and slog sweeps the ball to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|10.3 : A Raza to N Kirton, A quicker ball on middle, Kirton this time punches the ball through mid off for a single.
|10.2 : A Raza to N Kirton, Short and outside off, Kirton cuts but straight to the short cover fielder.
|10.1 : A Raza to N Kirton, Fuller ball around off, Kirton defends it out.
|9.6 : Ahmed Raza, the skipper is into the attack now.
|W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal dances down the track to the length ball outside off, but gets it off the inside half of his bat to wide long on for a single.
|9.5 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Length and on off, Dhaliwal pushes it back to the bowler.
|9.4 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Full and around off, Kirton drives it to long off for a single.
|9.3 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Fuller and outside off, Dhaliwal drives it through covers for a single.
|9.2 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Shorter one on off, Kirton pulls but gets it off the inside half of the bat. The ball runs to mid-wicket a single taken.
|9.1 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Full ball outside off, Kirton is early into the shot as he looks to at the ball tentatively. The ball goes uppishly through point for a couple of runs.
|8.6 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Length and outside off, Kirton plays it to backward point for a quick single.
|8.5 : The physio runs out to check the bowling hand of Zahoor. Looks like there is a minor cut and it needs the magic spray and maybe some taping. He is not ready to finish the over.
|Z Khan to N Dhaliwal, DROPPED ! But a tough chance. Khan bowls a fuller one on middle and Dhaliwal hits it past the bowler. Zahoor gets a hand to it and deflects the ball to long on. In the process he injures his fingers of the bowling hand. The batsmen take a single though.
|8.4 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Fuller one on middle, Kirton drives it to long on for a single.
|8.3 : Z Khan to N Kirton, Full ball around off, Kirton defends it back to the bowler.
|8.2 : Z Khan to N Dhaliwal, Misfield and a single. Short of a length ball around leg, Dhaliwal looks to pull fine but finds the backward square leg fielder who fumbles and allows a single.
|8.1 : Z Khan to N Dhaliwal, Zahoor starts with a length ball around off, Dhaliwal turns it towards mid on and takes quick couple.
|7.6 : Zahoor Khan comes on now.
|W Ahmed to N Kirton, Good length ball around off, Kirton blocks it off the back foot towards cover.
|7.5 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Good length ball around middle, Dhaliwal looks to pull but the shot goes towards long on uppishly for a single.
|7.4 : W Ahmed to N Kirton, Length ball around off, Kirton taps it through point to get off the mark.
|7.3 : Nicholas Kirton is the new man in.
|W Ahmed to N Kumar, OUT! LBW! Nitish Kumar, the in-form batsman is out of here. Waheed Ahmed has done the trick for the hosts. A superb yorker around middle and off, Kumar steps out a bit from the crease and looks to flick but misses to get his flush on the pads. Ahmed roars with an appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Massive wicket this for UAE.
|7.2 : W Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Landed on middle, Navneet nudges it towards mid on with soft hands and takes a quick run.
|7.1 : W Ahmed to N Kumar, Good length ball around off, Nitish guides it towards third man and takes a single.
|6.6 : Waheed Ahmed into the attack now.
|S Ahmed to N Kumar, Kumar flicks this flighted ball off his pads to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.5 : S Ahmed to N Kumar, Flatter one outside off, Kumar looks to go over mid off but gets it off the inside half off his bat and back to the bowler.
|6.4 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Tossed up on the pads, Dhaliwal flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Flatter again, Dhaliwal drives it straight to covers.
|6.2 : S Ahmed to N Kumar, Flatter one on off, Kumar punches it to long off for a single.
|6.1 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Fuller one on off, Dhaliwal drives it to covers for a single.
|5.6 : R Mustafa to N Dhaliwal, Another short ball, this time on middle, Dhaliwal pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.5 : R Mustafa to N Dhaliwal, Beaten! Shortish length ball, closer to off pole, Dhaliwal goes for the cut with brute force but misses it altogether. The keeper behind the wicket whips the bails off but Dhaliwal never went out.
|5.4 : R Mustafa to N Kumar, Full ball outside off this time, Nitish this time plays a super cover drive for three.
|5.3 : R Mustafa to N Dhaliwal, Fuller ball around middle, pushed towards long on for a single.
|5.2 : R Mustafa to N Dhaliwal, Fuller and around off again, Dhaliwal looks to loft it over the mid off fielder but mistimes the shot towards the same fielder on the bounce.
|5.1 : R Mustafa to N Dhaliwal, FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Mr. Mustafa says Dhaliwal. A flighted ball on off, Dhaliwal lofts it over the bowler's head and into the long off fence.
|4.6 : Rohan Mustafa to bowl now.
|S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Flatter one on middle, Dhaliwal drives it to long on for a single.
|4.5 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal once again pushes this flatter one to the off side.
|4.4 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Dhaliwal flicks this fuller one off his pads to mid-wicket.
|4.3 : S Ahmed to N Kumar, Tossed up on off, Kumar punches the ball towards covers for a single.
|4.2 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Flatter one outside off, Dhaliwal gets an under edge on this back foot punch. The ball runs to short fine leg for a single.
|4.1 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Tossed up on middle, Dhaliwal flicks it to mid-wicket for a couple.
|3.6 : J Siddique to N Kumar, Another short ball, this time Kumar blocks it towards point.
|3.5 : J Siddique to N Kumar, FOUR! Almost another wicket. Shortish length ball outside off, Kumar goes for the cut but the ball takes the outside edge and goes left of the first slip fielder and into the third man fence. Kumar is off the mark though.
|3.4 : Nitish Kumar is the new man in. He has been a star performer for Canada so far in the tournament. Can he play a winning knock here?
|J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, OUT! Caught behind! Wijeyeratne was looking in good nick but he falls in trying to be little too cheeky. A short ball around off and middle, Wijeyeratne allows the ball to come towards him and then thinks of playing an upper cut. He fails to do so but in the process, an outside edge is produced. The keeper takes the catch and appeals. The umpire agrees and Siddique roars. A timely wicket this for the hosts.
|3.3 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, Fuller ball outside off, Wijeyeratne looks to jam it out but misses.
|3.2 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, FOUR! What was that? Well, a boundary anyway. A short of length ball outside off, Wijeyeratne initially was looking to leave the ball but then at the last moment he guides the ball towards third man fence. Short third man dives to his right but he can't get there.
|3.1 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, FOUR! Poor ball and got the treatment it deserved. Short, and wide. Wijeyeratne throws the bat at the ball and slaps it through cover-point. The ball races to the fence in no time.
|2.6 : S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Shortish length around off, tapped towards point for a single.
|2.5 : S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Fires another ball on a fullish length on middle, Wijeyeratne this time scoops the ball over the keeper's head and gets himself another couple.
|2.4 : S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Full and on the pads, Wijeyeratne flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and scampers back for a couple.
|2.3 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Outside off, Dhaliwal turns it towards the leg side for another easy single.
|2.2 : S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Another quicker ball on middle, tucked right of short mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Quicker ball on the pads, Dhaliwal flicks it towards long on for a single.
|1.6 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, Bouncer outside off, Srimantha looks to upper cut it but fails to lay bat on ball. The keeper collects it near his face.
|1.5 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, FOUR! Fulller one on the pads, Srimantha paddles it fine. He just helps the ball on his way. The keeper is just a mere spectator there as the ball races to the fine leg fence in a jiffy.
|1.4 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, Shortish length ball again, Wijeyeratne punches it hard but straight to the point fielder.
|1.3 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, Another back of a length ball on middle, Wijeyeratne looks to pull but manages the shot towards mid on off the inner half of the bat.
|1.2 : J Siddique to N Dhaliwal, Fuller and on the pads, Dhaliwal whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single this time.
|1.1 : J Siddique to S Wijeyeratne, A shortish length ball to start with, Wijeyeratne turns it around the corner and changes end.
|0.6 : Junaid Siddique comes on from the other end.
|S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Flatter one on middle, Wijeyeratne punches it through mid on for a run. 7 from the first over.
|0.5 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, On the pads, Dhaliwal turns it towards the leg side for single.
|0.4 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Around off, Dhaliwal pushes this back to the bowler.
|0.3 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Another ball on the pads, another couple as Navneet again tucks it towards deep mid-wicket.
|0.2 : S Ahmed to N Dhaliwal, Another ball on the pads, Dhaliwal works this one towards deep mid-wicket and scampers back for a couple.
|0.1 : S Ahmed to S Wijeyeratne, Sultan starts with a quicker one on middle, Wijeyeratne looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards short fine leg and a single is taken. Canada are off and running.
|0.0 : Welcome back for the chase. UAE fielders have taken their positions. For Canada Srimantha Wijeyeratne and skipper Navneet Dhaliwal will start. Sultan Ahmed to start with the ball for the hosts.