|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . 1 . | . 4 . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Sabbir Rahmanlbw b Aryan Lakra12(9b1x41x6) SR:133.33, FoW:27/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|6.1 : Zawar Farid to Litton Das, Well timed but straight to the fielder!
|5.6 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, Single to end the Powerplay. 48 runs coming from it and a wicket! This is on middle and fuller. Das clips it wide of mid on for a single.
|5.5 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, FOUR! Good shot, this is what Bangladesh need! Short and wide, around off. Das uses the depth of the crease and lifts it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
|5.4 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Good running and good fielding as well from Zahoor KhanÂ in the deep. This is on middle and slower through the air. Hasan sweeps and gets a top edge. The ball goes over short fine leg and runs towards the fence but Khan chases it and stops it with a silde near the fence. Three taken.
|5.3 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, Shorter in length again and around off. Das cuts it right of the point fielder and sets off for a single. The fielder picks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single in the end.
|5.2 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, Pushed quicker on middle this time. Das just nudges it towards the leg side.
|5.1 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, Bowls it short and on middle. Das makes room and cuts it straight to the cover fielder.
|4.6 : Aayan Khan to Mehidy Hasan, FOUR! This has been delicately played! Another quicker delivery bowled full and straying onto the pads, Mehidy HasanÂ uses the pace and paddles this to the right of short fine leg fielder as the ball races away to the fence. 11 runs from the over and BangladeshÂ looking to build momentum now.Â
|4.5 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, Full once again and angled into the batter, Litton DasÂ flicks this to the right of mid-wicket and takes one.Â
|4.4 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, Fires this one full and into the pads, Litton DasÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|4.3 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, FOUR! This has been picked up beautifully! Aayan KhanÂ goes really full and in line with the stumps, Litton DasÂ lofts this over the infield and hits this ball towards long on for a boundary. He is getting a move on here.Â
|4.2 : Aayan Khan to Mehidy Hasan, Aayan KhanÂ bowls this full and turning away outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ sweeps this hard towards deep square leg and takes a single.Â
|0.0 : Aayan KhanÂ is into the attack now. This youngman has been very impressive. Let's see how he goes about his business today.
|4.1 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, Tossed up delivery on middle. Das leans forwardÂ and drives it to mid off for a single.
|3.6 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, Floats this one full and on the pads, Litton DasÂ clips this down to long on for a single and will keep strike. End of a successful over for United Arab Emirates.
|3.5 : Aryan Lakra to Litton Das, This is bowled full and outside off, Litton DasÂ finds the cover fielder with his shot.Â
|3.4 : Litton DasÂ walks out to the middle now.
|Aryan Lakra to Sabbir Rahman, OUT! LBW! United Arab EmiratesÂ have drawn first blood, which shouldÂ lift them up quite a bit! Aryan LakraÂ floats this one full and just outside off, gets the ball to keep its line. Sabbir RahmanÂ gets a stride across to the off side and looks to paddle this fine but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal and the umpire raises his finger. The batter begins to walk towards the shed and BangladeshÂ have got off to a circumspect start in this ga
|3.3 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, This is served full as well and outside the off pole, Mehidy HasanÂ taps this towards backward point and takes a quick single.Â
|3.2 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Flights this one full and outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ gets across the stumps and sweeps this but finds the mid-wicket fielder once again.Â
|3.1 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Aryan LakraÂ starts the over with a short delivery outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ pulls this straight to mid-wicket.Â
|2.6 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, Continues bowling outside off on a fuller length, this is thumped straight to the cover fielder.Â
|2.5 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, This is on a good length and just outside the off pole, Sabbir RahmanÂ defends this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
|2.4 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, Pulls his length back once again and delivers this outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ cuts this towards backward point and takes a run.
|2.3 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, Goes full this time and outside the off pole, Sabbir RahmanÂ strokes this to the left of mid off and takes a single.Â
|2.2 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, SIX! Sabbir RahmanÂ makes the most of the Free Hit as he dispatches this into the crowd! Sabir AliÂ bowls this a fraction short and just outside off, Sabbir RahmanÂ gets a hold of this and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, NO BALL! Sabir AliÂ bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps, Mehidy HasanÂ works this to square leg for a single. He has overstepped and it will be a Free Hit.Â
|2.1 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, FOUR! This has been swatted away! Sabir AliÂ bowls this on a good length but wide outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ charges down the wicket and hits this into the gap in the off side for a boundary to deep cover-point.Â
|1.6 : Aryan Lakra to Sabbir Rahman, Bowls this one slightlyÂ short and angled into the stumps, Sabbir RahmanÂ goes back in the crease and looks to cut it late. Gets beaten as the ball misses the off poleÂ by a fraction.
|1.5 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Continues bowling full and outside the off pole, Mehidy HasanÂ slog sweeps this to deep square leg for a run.Â
|1.4 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ knocks this towards cover.Â
|1.3 : Aryan Lakra to Sabbir Rahman, This is floated full and in line with the stumps, Sabbir RahmanÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge to the left of short fine leg for another single.
|1.2 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Angles this into the pads on a fuller length, Mehidy HasanÂ tucks this to short fine leg for one.
|0.6 : Aryan LakraÂ to start from the other end.
|1.1 : Aryan Lakra to Mehidy Hasan, Aryan LakraÂ begins with a full delivery flighted outside off, Mehidy HasanÂ blocks this to the left of the bowler.Â
|0.0 : Nurul Hasan, the skipper of BangladeshÂ says thatÂ he has no problem in batting first wicket as the wicket will be good and he believes that the batters will do well. Mentions that it is a team games, collapses can happen. 160 to 170 will be good total. Informs there are two changes.
|0.6 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, FOUR! Streaky but Sabbir RahmanÂ gets off with a boundary as well! Sabir AliÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off stump, Sabbir RahmanÂ looks to push this towards the off side but gets an inside edge that goes past the stumps towards fine leg for four runs. 9 runs have come from the over.
|0.5 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, Continues bowling on a good length but well outside off, Sabir AliÂ leaves this one alone.
|0.4 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, Bowls this one a good length as well and outside the off pole, Mehidy HasanÂ taps this towards cover with soft hands and takes off for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! United Arab EmiratesÂ players are out there in the middle. Mehidy HasanÂ and Sabbir RahmanÂ are the openers for Bangladesh. Sabir AliÂ to start with the ball. Here we go...
|0.3 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, BEATEN! Sabir AliÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to nip back in from middle. Mehidy HasanÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball goes through to the keeper.
|0.2 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, FOUR! Mehidy HasanÂ is off the mark in style! Sabir AliÂ offers width and bowls this on a fuller length, Mehidy HasanÂ tonks this uppishly towards deep cover-point for a boundary!Â
|0.1 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, Sabir AliÂ begins with a fullish delivery in line with the stumps, Mehidy HasanÂ defends this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.0 : Chundangapoyil Rizwan, the skipper of United Arab EmiratesÂ saysÂ he will bowl first. Claims he is happy with the performance in the previous game but would have been happier with a win. Mentions that they did well in patches but there is scope for improvement and hopefully they can come back stronger.
|United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan.Â
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mehidy Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (C) (WK), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of United Arab Emirates. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.
|United Arab EmiratesÂ have shown great character against a Test-playing nation but failed to get over the line in the previous encounter. With the opponents facing a difficult period, this is a perfect opportunity for them to upset their much-fancied opponents and take that confidence into the group stages of the World Cup. They started the game well with both bat and ball but will be looking to finish better as they let go of the initiative on both occasions. They will definitely learn with exp