|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . 0wd . . . 4 | . w . 0wd . 0wd 4 1
|Last bat : Mosaddek Hossainst Vriitya Aravind b Karthik Meiyappan3(8b0x40x6) SR:37.50, FoW:77/5 (11 Ovs)
|11.5 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, 2 runs.
|Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Wide!
|11.4 : Basil Hameed to Nurul Hasan, 1 run.
|11.3 : Basil Hameed to Nurul Hasan, Full, on off. Nurul HasanÂ plays it to covers for a run.
|11.2 : Basil Hameed to Nurul Hasan, Full, on off. Nurul HasanÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|11.1 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Short, outside off. Afif HossainÂ plays it to deep covers for a run.
|10.6 : Karthik Meiyappan to Mosaddek Hossain, OUT! STUMPED! That was short, outside off. Mosaddek HossainÂ comes down the pitch and tries to heave it over long off but misses Vriitya AravindÂ stumps easily.
|10.5 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, Short, on pads. Afif HossainÂ knocks it towards short fine leg for a run.
|Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, WIDE! That was down the leg and Afif HossainÂ lets that go.
|10.4 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, SIX! That is huge! That was full, around off. Afif HossainÂ goes on one knee and hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|10.3 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, Full, wide outside off. Afif HossainÂ tries to guide it towards third man but misses it.
|10.2 : Karthik Meiyappan to Mosaddek Hossain, Short, around leg. Mosaddek HossainÂ plays at square leg for a run.
|10.1 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, Full toss delivery. Afif HossainÂ plays towards long on for a run.
|9.6 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Short, outside off. Afif HossainÂ gets an outside edge towards short third man for a run.
|9.5 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Short, wide outside off. Afif HossainÂ fails to connect that.
|9.4 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Short, outside off. Afif HossainÂ cuts it towards point for a couple.
|9.3 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Full, around off. Afif HossainÂ plays at deep cover for a couple.
|9.2 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Full, wide outside off. Afif HossainÂ tries to switch hit that but misses.
|9.1 : Basil Hameed to Afif Hossain, Short, outside off. Afif HossainÂ works it towards third man for a couple.
|8.6 : Junaid Siddique to Mosaddek Hossain, Full, around off. Mosaddek HossainÂ knocks it towards short mid-wicket.
|8.5 : Junaid Siddique to Afif Hossain, Short, on pads. Afif HossainÂ plays at square leg for a run.
|8.4 : Junaid Siddique to Afif Hossain, Short, wide outside off. Afif HossainÂ works it wide off third man for a couple.
|8.3 : Junaid Siddique to Afif Hossain, Full, around off. Afif HossainÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|8.2 : Junaid Siddique to Mosaddek Hossain, Short, around off. Mosaddek HossainÂ pulls it towards square leg for a run.
|8.1 : Junaid Siddique to Mosaddek Hossain, Play and a miss. That was full, wide outside off. Mosaddek HossainÂ tries to play through covers but misses.
|7.6 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, FOUR! That was full, outside off. Afif HossainÂ plays it towards wide off long on for a boundary.
|7.5 : Karthik Meiyappan to Afif Hossain, FOUR! That was full, around off. Afif HossainÂ sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|7.4 : Karthik Meiyappan to Mosaddek Hossain, Short, around middle. Mosaddek HossainÂ plays at square leg for a run.
|7.3 : Karthik Meiyappan to Mosaddek Hossain, Full, around off. Mosaddek HossainÂ blocks off the front foot.
|7.2 : Karthik Meiyappan to Mosaddek Hossain, Full, outside off. Mosaddek HossainÂ lets that go.
|7.1 : Karthik Meiyappan to Yasir Ali, OUT! BOWLED! That was full, on off. Yasir AliÂ tries to go over covers but misses it and the ball hits the off pole.
|6.6 : Aayan Khan to Afif Hossain, Fuller, around off. Afif HossainÂ plays toward the bowler.
|6.5 : Aayan Khan to Yasir Ali, Short, outside off. Yasir AliÂ plays at long off.
|6.4 : Aayan Khan to Afif Hossain, Full, around off. Afif HossainÂ pushes at long on.
|6.3 : Aayan Khan to Yasir Ali, Short, around off. Yasir AliÂ plays at covers for a run.
|6.2 : Aayan Khan to Afif Hossain, Short, around off. Afif HossainÂ pulls it to mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Aayan Khan to Yasir Ali, Full, on off. Yasir AliÂ plays at mid on.
|5.6 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|5.5 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, FOUR! Fuller and on off, this is hit past mid off for a boundary.
|5.4 : Sabir Ali to Yasir Ali, On off, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|5.3 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, A single as this is pulled through square leg.
|5.2 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, Shorter and outside off, Hossain swings but misses.
|5.1 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, No run.
|4.6 : Zawar Farid to Yasir Ali, On the stumps, kept out.
|4.5 : Zawar Farid to Yasir Ali, On middle, blocked.
|Zawar Farid to Yasir Ali, WIDE! Down the leg side again, wided again.
|4.4 : Zawar Farid to Mehidy Hasan, OUT! ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST! On middle, Hasan swings, it goes off the top edge towards the bowler and he takes an easy catch.
|4.3 : Zawar Farid to Afif Hossain, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|4.2 : Zawar Farid to Mehidy Hasan, A single as this is pushed through covers.
|4.1 : Zawar Farid to Mehidy Hasan, Four!
|3.6 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, 1 run.
|3.5 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, No run.
|Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, Wide!
|3.4 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, On middle, defended.
|3.3 : Sabir Ali to Mehidy Hasan, No run.
|3.2 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, 1 run.
|3.1 : Sabir Ali to Afif Hossain, Outside off, left alone.
|2.6 : Aayan Khan to Mehidy Hasan, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|2.5 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, OUT! TWO DOWN! Bangladesh in a spot of bother here! Das slooks to go over mid off to this full ball but only manages to hit it high up in the air. It is taken by the fielder there.
|2.4 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, FOUR! On middle, Das sweeps it through square leg for one.
|2.3 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, Another one on the stumps, kept out.
|2.2 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, On off, defended.
|2.1 : Aayan Khan to Litton Das, FOUR! This is short and outside off, Das slaps it over cover and this one races away to the fence.
|1.6 : Sabir Ali to Litton Das, On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|1.5 : Sabir Ali to Litton Das, FOUR! Outside off, Das goes back and then guides it past point for a boundary.
|Sabir Ali to Litton Das, WIDE! Another one which is well wide outside off. Not played at.
|1.1 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, FOUR BYES! That took off! Shorter and on middle, it is left alone. Sabbir lets it be. It goes over the keeper and into the fence.
|1.5 : Sabir Ali to Litton Das, WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : Sabir Ali to Litton Das, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, OUT! TAKEN! There is the first breakthrough and it is an important one! Shorter and on middle, Rahman looks to pull, it goes off the top edge towards mid-wicket where an easy catch is taken.
|1.2 : Sabir Ali to Sabbir Rahman, Shorter and outside off, Rahman swings but misses.
|0.6 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, FOUR! First boundary of the game! Short and outside off, this is cut over point for a boundary.
|0.5 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, On off, Hasan makes room and swings but is beaten.
|0.4 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, Another lovely nut! On a length and outside off, Hasan pushes at it but is beaten.
|0.3 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, BEATEN! Length and outside off, this lands and moves away. Hasan is beaten as he tries to block.
|Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, WIDE! Down the leg side, wided.
|0.2 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|0.1 : Junaid Siddique to Mehidy Hasan, Bangladesh are underway! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for two.
|It is time for the action to begin! The Bangladesh openers, Mehidy Hasan and Litton Das make their way out to the middle.
|0.0 : TOSS - UAE have won the toss and elected to field!
|It is time for the first T20I between Bangladesh and UAE! This series will be more or less seen as opportunity to prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. Also, it is between two sides which have struggled in recent times in the shortest version of the game. Bangladesh have not had the best of records in this format whereas UAE have been underperforming in all formats for the last one year or so. Both the teams will want to head to Australia with some kind of form and momentum behin