|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, On middle, defended.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, Fuller and on middle, Vriitya Aravind plays it back to the bowler.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, On middle, defended.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Vriitya Aravind, That should have been a run out! Brilliant from Rahmanullah Gurbaz but the throw was not upto the mark! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his left, dives and stops it. They take two and then there is a confusion. Muhammad Waseem wants another one and is off but his partner his not interested. Luckily for him, the throw from Rahmanullah Gurbaz is not a good one. It goes towards Rashid who is backing up. He has a shy at the
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Muhammad Waseem, United Arab Emirates are underway! On the pads, Muhammad Waseem looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Muhammad Waseem, Starts off with a full toss, looking for some swing but there is none. This is driven to mid on.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind are the openers for the home side. Fazalhaq Farooqi to begin.
|United Arab Emirates (PLAYING XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja.
|Afghanistan (PLAYING XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahir Khan.
|TOSS - Afghanistan have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!