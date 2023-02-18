|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 1 . 1 | 1 . . 4 1 .
|Last bat : Afsar Zazai (W)c Vriitya Aravind b Zawar Farid18(24b2x40x6) SR:75.00, FoW:66/4 (12.2 Ovs)
|13.2 : Raja Akif to Karim Janat, No run.
|Raja Akif to Karim Janat, This is on a good length and way down the leg side, Karim JanatÂ misses his hook. It is called a wide.
|13.1 : Raja Akif to Karim Janat, FOUR! Nice shot! Raja AkifÂ serves this full and outside off, Karim JanatÂ leans on and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|12.6 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, Goes fuller this time, on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket where a misfield allows the second run.
|12.5 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, Swing and a miss! Zawar FaridÂ lands this on a hard length and outside off, angling away, Najibullah ZadranÂ swings across the line, but fails to connect.
|12.4 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, This is on a good length and on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ knocks it towards covers.
|12.3 : Zawar Farid to Karim Janat, Another good yorker, on off, Karim JanatÂ jams it to the off side for a quick single.
|12.2 : Karim JanatÂ strides out to the center.
|Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! United Arab EmiratesÂ are all over AfghanistanÂ now! Zawar FaridÂ bowls this a touch fuller and on middle, Afsar ZazaiÂ goes for the big heave, but gets a top edge as the ball goes high in the air towards left of the keeper, Vriitya AravindÂ moves to that side and takes a fine diving catch. Zazai fails to repeat his good form in this game and AfghanistanÂ are four down now.
|12.1 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, Zawar FaridÂ serves a brilliant yorker, on off, Afsar ZazaiÂ is too late to put his bat down to jam it out, and misses.
|11.6 : Junaid Siddique to Najibullah Zadran, A slower bouncer now, on middle, Najibullah ZadranÂ ducks under it.
|11.5 : Junaid Siddique to Afsar Zazai, Junaid SiddiqueÂ nails the yorker now, on middle, Afsar ZazaiÂ digs it out towards long on for a run.
|11.4 : Junaid Siddique to Afsar Zazai, Smart bowling! Junaid SiddiqueÂ bowls this back of a length and outside off seeing Zazai advance down the track, Afsar ZazaiÂ is too far away from the ball, and makes no attempt to play at it in the end.
|11.3 : Junaid Siddique to Afsar Zazai, Short of a length and on leg, angling in, Afsar ZazaiÂ gets cramped for room while going for the pull shot, and misses to get hit high on his body as the ball goes nowhere.
|11.2 : Junaid Siddique to Najibullah Zadran, This is on a good length and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ pushes it through covers for a single.
|11.1 : Junaid Siddique to Najibullah Zadran, Junaid SiddiqueÂ bangs this onto the pitch, on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ dabs it in front of short covers. Zazai wants the run, but he is sent back and rightly so.
|10.6 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, Length again and on the pads, Najibullah ZadranÂ tickles it towards fine leg for a run and gets off the mark.
|10.5 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, On a length and on off, Najibullah ZadranÂ pushes it back towards the bowler.
|10.4 : Zawar Farid to Najibullah Zadran, Fuller one and outside off, Najibullah ZadranÂ drills it towards short covers.
|10.3 : Najibullah ZadranÂ makes his way out to the middle.Â
|Zawar Farid to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! LBW! Zawar FaridÂ strikes right after the break! A struggling innings from Hazratullah ZazaiÂ comes to an end finally. Zawar FaridÂ lands this short of a length and on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets hurried and misses his pull shot to get rapped around his pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Zazai is a bit disappointed with the decision as he thinks that it was a bit too high, but there is no DRS in this series, so he will have
|10.2 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Afsar ZazaiÂ steers it towards point for a single.
|10.1 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, FOUR! Afsar ZazaiÂ makes his intent clear after the break! Zawar FaridÂ bowls this on a good length and on middle, Afsar ZazaiÂ clears his front leg and heaves it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|9.6 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Afghanistan!Â Rohan MustafaÂ bowls this short and outside the off pole. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ rocks back and pulls this wide of long on. There is enough power in the shot to beat the fielder and cross the ropes for four runs.Â
|Drinks! United Arab EmiratesÂ have restrcited the run flow here and will be happy with how things are going at the moment, but they will be aware that AfghanistanÂ have good power hitters who can come in and change the game. So, they will need to continue this good work till the end. For Afghanistan, they need to make a move on now and atleast one batter should try to take some more risks as they have wickets in hand. This game is nicely poised at the halfway mark and we can expect someÂ excitin
|9.5 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, Flights this one full and outside off. Afsar ZazaiÂ gets forward and dabs this into the off side. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ calls him through for a run but the keeper is quick to respond and runs towards the ball. A direct hit and Hazratullah ZazaiÂ was a goner.Â
|9.4 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, Tosses this one full and outside the off pole. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ strokes this to deep cover for a single.Â
|9.3 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, ThisÂ is slightly short and outside off. Afsar ZazaiÂ cuts this to deep cover-point for a run.Â
|9.2 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, Flights this one full and outside the off pole. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ hits this aerially towards long off for another run.Â
|9.1 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, Bowls this full and into the stumps. Afsar ZazaiÂ clips this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, WIDE! Fires this one full and going down leg. Afsar ZazaiÂ misses and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|8.6 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, This is bowled short and outside off. Afsar ZazaiÂ charges down the wicket and pulls this ball to long on for one.Â
|8.5 : Zawar Farid to Hazratullah Zazai, Sticks to bowling on a good length and in line with the stumps. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tucks this towards deep square leg and takes one.Â
|8.4 : Zawar Farid to Hazratullah Zazai, Delivers this one back of a length and outside off. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ cuts this towards deep backward point and an overthrow allows them to tale a couple of runs.Â
|8.2 : Zawar Farid to Hazratullah Zazai, Bowls this one on a good length and pitching outside off. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ goes on the back foot and looks to clip this leg side but misses and hits him high on the pads. They take a leg bye as the ball goes to the off side.Â
|8.3 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, ThisÂ is on a good length as well and into the pads. Afsar ZazaiÂ flicks the ball towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|0.0 : Zawar FaridÂ replaces Zahoor Khan.
|8.1 : Zawar Farid to Afsar Zazai, Zawar FaridÂ starts off with a full delivery bowled outside the off stump. Afsar ZazaiÂ leans into the shot and strokes this to the left of cover. Another good stop by the fielder keeps them down to one run.Â
|7.6 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, Bowls this one full as well and outside the off pole. Afsar ZazaiÂ drives this to deep cover and takes a single to keep strike.Â
|7.5 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, Flighted full and into the stumps. Afsar ZazaiÂ defends this towards the short mid-wicket fielder.Â
|7.4 : Rohan Mustafa to Afsar Zazai, Tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Afsar ZazaiÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
|7.3 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, Short once again and outside the off stump. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ thumps it down to long off for a run.Â
|7.2 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, Bowls this slightly short and outside off. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ punches this to the right of the cover fielder who dives and stops the ball.Â
|7.1 : Rohan Mustafa to Hazratullah Zazai, Rohan MustafaÂ floats this one full and into the stumps. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ taps this towards cover.Â
|6.6 : We will see spin for the first time as Rohan MustafaÂ is ready to roll his arms now.
|0.0 : Rashid Khan, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that they want to give the opportunity to their batters to have a go. Tells that they want to challenge their bowling unit to see how they react to it. Informs that they have made one change. Ends by saying that they want to give chance to everyone a run of games and a score around 160-170 would be good.
|6.6 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, Bowls this just outside the off stump on a good length. Afsar ZazaiÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.0 : United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (C), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Alishan Sharafu (In for Sanchit Sharma), Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Raja Akif (In for Muhammad Jawadullah).Â
|6.5 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, FOUR! Really poor fielding in the deep! Zahoor KhanÂ comes over the wicket to the right-hander and delivers this one a good length, in line with the stumps. Afsar ZazaiÂ punches this towards deep point and the fielder tries to stop it with his foot but the ball trickles over the ropes.Â
|6.4 : Zahoor Khan to Hazratullah Zazai, Bowls this one outside the off stump. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pushes this to the left of point and sets off for a single.
|6.3 : Zahoor Khan to Hazratullah Zazai, Continues to bowl on a good length and closer to the off pole. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ das this down towards backward point and that will be another dot ball.Â
|6.2 : Zahoor Khan to Hazratullah Zazai, On a good length and wider outside the off stump. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ slashes at this one but gets beaten.Â
|6.1 : Zahoor Khan to Hazratullah Zazai, Zahoor KhanÂ bowls from 'round the wicket and serves this on a good length, outside off. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ cuts this straight to point.Â
|5.6 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Short again and on leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tries to paddle it away, but mistimes it towards square leg. They cross. AfghanistanÂ are on 34/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Raja Akif to Afsar Zazai, Back of a length and on off, AfghanistanÂ forces it towards mid off for a quick single.
|5.4 : Raja Akif to Afsar Zazai, Goes fuller this time, on middle, angling in, Afsar ZazaiÂ looks to flick it way, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an huge appeal for LBW, but turned down. It was goingÂ down the leg side.
|5.3 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Short of a length and down the leg side, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pats it towards short fine leg and sets off the run, the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end, but misses and the run is completed.
|5.2 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Good shot! Raja AkifÂ lands this short and outside off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ accepts the width on offer and cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
|5.1 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pushes it towards covers.
|Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Fuller one but down the leg side, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ misses his flick. It is called a wide.
|4.6 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, BEAUTY! Zahoor KhanÂ bowls this on a hard length in the channel outside off, Afsar ZazaiÂ looks to play at it, but gets beaten all ends up.
|4.5 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, Length again and on middle, Afsar ZazaiÂ looks to defend it, but it goes off the leading edge towards point.
|4.4 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, On a length and around off, Afsar ZazaiÂ pushes it towards short covers again.
|4.3 : Zahoor Khan to Afsar Zazai, Fuller again and on middle, straigthens after hitting the deck, Afsar Zazai knocks it towards short covers.
|4.2 : Afsar ZazaiÂ is the new batter at the crease.
|Zahoor Khan to Ibrahim Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Zahoor KhanÂ strikes! A big wicket for United Arab Emirates. Khan serves this a touch fuller and around off, shaping away a bit, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes for the drive on the up without much footwork. As a result, he gets nick behind where Vriitya AravindÂ pouches it safely to his right. There is an appeal for the catch, and up goes the finger. AfghanistanÂ in early trouble!
|4.1 : Zahoor Khan to Hazratullah Zazai, Short of a length and outside off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ punches it through cover-point as the two fielders gives chase to it. Three runs taken!
|3.6 : Zahoor KhanÂ has been brought into the attack.Â
|Raja Akif to Ibrahim Zadran, A slower one now, back of a length and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ is through his cut shot early and misses.
|3.5 : Raja Akif to Ibrahim Zadran, Right on the money again! Raja AkifÂ continues with the good-length delivery, on middle this time, angling in, Ibrahim ZadranÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|3.4 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Length again and on middle, shaping in, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ looks to flick it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards point. They cross.
|3.3 : Raja Akif to Ibrahim Zadran, On a length and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ taps it in front of point and steals a quick run.
|Raja Akif to Ibrahim Zadran, Raja AkifÂ loses his line and serves this full but down the leg side, Ibrahim ZadranÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|3.2 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, A bit fuller and on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ heaves it towards deep square leg for a single.
|3.1 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Back of a length and on off, shapingin, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets cramped and keeps it out down the pitch.
|2.6 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
|Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! TAKEN! Junaid SiddiqueÂ draws first blood! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ throws his wicket away trying to be a bit too aggressive. Junaid SiddiqueÂ serves this full and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ once again makes room and tries to go for the big shot, but his bottom hand comes off as he connects with the ball. As a result, he slices it in the air towards deep point where Basil HameedÂ settles under it and takes a good catch diving forward. Afghanistan
|2.5 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A low full toss, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drills it straight to cover-point. Junaid SiddiqueÂ gets away with one there.
|2.4 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Powered away! Junaid SiddiqueÂ pulls his length back a bit, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ this time stays there and swats it past the bowler towards the long on fence for another boundary.
|2.3 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Up and over! Junaid SiddiqueÂ bowls this on a hard length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ makes some room and smashes it over point for a boundary.
|2.2 : Junaid Siddique to Hazratullah Zazai, Back of a length and around off, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ bunts it down towards point for a single.
|2.1 : Junaid Siddique to Hazratullah Zazai, Junaid SiddiqueÂ nails the yorker, on leg, swinging inÂ a bit, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tries to to dig it out, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down. It pitched down the leg side.
|1.6 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Short of a length and on middle, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for one more. A steady start for Afghanistan.
|1.5 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Touch fuller and on off, shaping in, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ turns it towards short mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Raja Akif to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ steers it towards third man for one.
|1.3 : Raja Akif to Hazratullah Zazai, Back of a length and around leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ nudges it towards short fine leg for a run.
|1.2 : Raja Akif to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it wide of third man for a single.
|1.1 : Raja Akif to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Raja AkifÂ begins with a good-length delivery, on off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pushes it towards short covers.
|0.6 : Raja AkifÂ to share the attack.
|Junaid Siddique to Hazratullah Zazai, On a length and on middle, shaping in, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets cramped and knocks it back to the bowler.
|0.5 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is on a good length and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ guides it with the outer half of his bat towards third man for a run.
|0.4 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets off the mark in style! Junaid SiddiqueÂ bowls this short of a length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ accepts the room and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|0.3 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Junaid SiddiqueÂ sees Rahmanullah GurbazÂ coming down the track and pulls his length back, on off, shaping away again, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ withdraws his bat away.
|0.2 : Junaid Siddique to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes a but fuller this time, on off, shaping away, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ lets it go to the keeper.
|0.0 : We are all set for the start of the game! The players are already out in the middle now. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ are the two openers for Afghanistan. Junaid SiddiqueÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : Junaid Siddique to Hazratullah Zazai, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and AfghanistanÂ are underway straightaway!Â Junaid SiddiqueÂ starts with a hard-length delievry, on leg, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ tickles it away towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Chundangapoyil Rizwan, the captain of United Arab EmiratesÂ says that they would have batted first as well, but does not mind bowling first. Adds that there is less grass and they will look restrict their opponents to a low score. Tells that they played good in the previous game, and will look to continue that. Informs they have made a couple of changes.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad (In for Fazalhaq Farooqi).
|PITCH REPORT - Owais Shah is pitchside. He says that the wicket has lessÂ cover of grass, but it also has some patches which may help the spinners. Adds that the wind flowing and the dew may have an effect as well. Ends by saying that the batters need to be careful, but they will be able to play their shots and score runs.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.